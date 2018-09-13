Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

New video, via Sky News, has surfaced of Harvey Weinstein behaving inappropriately with a woman during a September 2011 business meeting in the The Weinstein Company offices in New York City. Melissa Thompson, then 28, says that the meeting had been arranged to demo a video and analytics service that her tech start-up had developed with the company’s marketing team. When she arrived however, she soon found herself alone in Weinstein’s office where the producer then asked for privacy and locked the door behind them.

Thompson recorded the meeting as part of the demo, and in the video obtained by Sky News, it’s immediately clear that something is amiss. When Thompson reaches out her hand to shake with Weinstein, he swats it aside and instead embraces her in a long, uncomfortable looking hug and intimately runs his hands up and down her back. “So am I allowed to flirt with you?” he then asks, as they sit down and prepare to start the discussion.

From there, things only go from bad to worse as Thompson attempts to pitch her service, but Weinstein continues to make advances, touching her inappropriately and making suggestive remarks. At one point, he appears genuinely interested in using her service, instructing her to tell her boss to sign him up. He then asks to meet her for a drink later at the Tribeca Grand Hotel lobby ostensibly to close the deal, but when she arrived, he led her straight to his hotel room, where she says he raped her: