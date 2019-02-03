Jussie Smollett Made His First Public Appearance Since His Alleged Attack

02.03.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Nearly a week after claiming he was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack, Empire star Jussie Smollett made his first public appearance, standing tall and calling out the “motherf*ckers” whom police have still yet to arrest.

The actor and singer appeared at the Troubadour, the West Hollywood nightclub, where he performed to a sold-out crowd that, as per Deadline, included Empire co-creator Lee Daniels, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and members of his family.

“The most important thing that I can say is to keep it simple and say thank you and I’m OK,” Smollett told the crowd. “I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m going to and I’m going to stand strong with you all.

“I had to be here tonight,” Smollett added. “I couldn’t let those motherf*ckers win!”

TOPICS#Empire
TAGSEMPIREJussie Smollett

