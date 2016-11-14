During his Sunday night post-election interview with 60 Minutes, Donald Trump announced that he wasn’t just blowing smoke about his promise to remove undocumented immigrants from the United States. Indeed, the president-elect put a number on it to the effect of two to three million such souls that he’d immediately deport: “We are getting them out of our country or we are going to incarcerate.” His remarks were met with push back by President Obama, who stated that Trump should “think long and hard before they are endangering the status of who, for all practical purposes, are American kids.” In effect, Trump would be forcing children to hide after they were brought here by their families.
Following the declaration, Trump has not met cooperation with leaders in some large cities. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel declared that he would maintain sanctuary city status. In addition, the Los Angeles Police Department — which has long distanced itself from all federal policies regarding immigration — has refused to change its practices to aid Trump, according to Chief Charlie Beck, who spoke with the LA Times:
The LAPD prohibits officers from initiating contact with someone solely to determine whether they are in the country legally, mandated by a special order signed by then-chief Daryl Gates in 1979. During Beck’s tenure as chief, the department stopped turning over people arrested for low-level crimes to federal agents for deportation and moved away from honoring federal requests to detain inmates who might be deportable past their jail terms.
On Monday, Beck said he planned to maintain the long-standing separation. I don’t intend on doing anything different,” he said. “We are not going to engage in law enforcement activities solely based on somebody’s immigration status. We are not going to work in conjunction with Homeland Security on deportation efforts. That is not our job, nor will I make it our job.”
Beck also addressed how nothing has changed with the LAPD, nor would it, as a result of any election. They’re committed to the same practices, values, and enforcement strategies as they were last week (and for countless weeks and years prior) and won’t alter their policies to suit any new president.
(Via Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune & Bloomberg)
Kimberly, would you care to update this article by telling us how many people were deported by Obama during his Presidency?
thats some low tier trolling dude
It’s not trolling. My point is Obama deported more people than anyone in history, I bet Trump deports less. It would help if the article put this in perspective
Obama’s administration deported more, this is true. But you are taking a number without any context. Homeland Security is the driving force behind a large number of ‘possible/probable criminal’ deportations. The decision to replace the INS with Homeland (made by George W) lead to the increase in deportation rates, and in all honesty those numbers are only likely to increase given the massively-widened scope surrounding immigrants that the USA considers a possible criminal/security threat. I wouldn’t make any assumptions that Trump will reduce these numbers, because there is nothing to suggest this will be the case. He has already increased suspicion and fear around certain immigrant communities, and this will make it far easier for Homeland to snatch up yet more innocent but dubiously brown/beardy families.
Deporting illegal migrants (not refugees) should be straight-forward, but as some of these are long-term residents and have made lives in the USA, it is almost immoral to send them packing. However, if you decide that they might actually be a little bit naughty then it’s much easier. You just deported a million criminals, as opposed to 20,000 crims and 980,000 people who just wanted a better life. And you really cannot be opposed to people travelling to your land to seek out a better opportunity, can you? If it was fine for your family, why is it not acceptable for any others?
I don’t have a hard stance on immigration. Just wanted to point out the reality that mass deportations is already happening in America.
Then they will be arrested, and hopefully will be for obstructing justice. All criminal illegals need to be deported. All sanctuary cities ended, and if they will not comply, arrest them
And when the cost comes back to you you’ll complain and then eat it, like the rest of us.
The entire LAPD is going to be arrested for not enforcing federal laws which they are under no obligation to enforce because they are not a federal law enforcement agency? Only in your jerkoff fantasies is this going to happen.
@ak3647 It’s amazing how quickly people forget that they want small government when it comes to enforcing their own morality on others.
I was under the impression it wouldn’t be some man/racehunt. It would happen once there are arrested for whatever else. So if illegal mexican A is arrested on a drunk driving charge and is on the list, he’s deported.
It is. These people are just illiterate.
@bhall43, odd that you’d mock the literacy of others when you didn’t read the article yourself. The LAPD has a long standing position that they do not turn over undocumented immigrants that have been arrested for minor offenses, They’re announcing that will not change just because Trump says it will
“During Beck’s tenure as chief, the department stopped turning over people arrested for low-level crimes to federal agents for deportation and moved away from honoring federal requests to detain inmates who might be deportable past their jail terms.”
@ColeND28 Was the LAPD being reimbursed and funded for the extra manpower, extra time, and extra jail resources necessary to detail illegal immigrants just for being illegal immigrants or were they being expected to bear the costs themselves of enforcing federal immigration law? Every illegal immigrant held in an LA County jail past their jail term while waiting for federal authorities to deport them (could take weeks) is taking up a jail spot from some other criminal AND costing the LA taxpayer.
If the LAPD won’t change their policy to follow a federal mandate then I would assume bad things for federal funding. The same way every federal policy is enforced on state agencies.This reduced federal funding would I assume be at the state level because I doubt LA gets any itself. But if the state takes a hit then they will pass that along to the city of LA.
As for the cost of housing illegal immigrants. I would say that if they are in custody its because they are a criminal so the cost of deportation would potentially be greatly outweighed by the cost of keeping them. That cost would be additional arrests, medical costs, and potentially lost lives. Deportation seems like a much better expense.
@Joe Carroll There’s a “federal mandate” for local police departments to enforce federal immigration law? I’d like to see this mandate, surely you can provide? As far as I’m aware, local municipalities CAN (under certain circumstances) enforce immigration law but they are under no legal requirement or obligation to do so. It’s entirely up to the LAPD to decide if they want to go that route or not, which as I already mentioned, would require them to divert some of their own time, money, and resources to enforce.
@ak3647 – I’m saying there very well will be. Obama made good use of executive orders so Trump could very well make the same use of authority. And he actually has a Republican congress to put actual legislation into place if they want to go that route.
@Joe Carroll Then Trump will be impeached for a gross violation of the Constitution. The Supreme Court already ruled on this in Printz v. United States (1997). The federal government CANNOT compel local law enforcement agencies to enforce federal law, it is unconstitutional. It violates our system of “dual sovereignty” whereby powers are divided between states and the federal government and in which the states and the federal government exercise authority over the people concurrently. Direct quote from the majority opinion: “The Federal Government’s power would be augmented immeasurably and impermissibly if it were able to impress into its service–and at no cost to itself–the police officers of the 50 States.” Guess who wrote that? Your hero, Antonin Scalia. In fact, it was the court’s five conservative justices (Scalia, Rehnquist, O’Conner, Kennedy, Thomas) who ruled that the federal government cannot issue marching orders to local police as a means of enforcing federal laws. How do you like them apples?
Kim is going to be the mouth piece of fear going forward. Apparently the country was wrong and she was right Damn Us All for not voting her way!
and by “the country” you mean a little over a quarter of eligible voters.