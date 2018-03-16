Getty/Uproxx

That Fox News political pundit Sean Hannity and his colleague Shepard Smith don’t always see eye to eye is a given at this point. The two have had an openly antagonistic relationship about their respective positions at the conservative-leaning cable news channel for some time, especially during the lead up to Donald Trump’s presidency. Even so, they seem to have no trouble working together, though they generally keep to their respective sides of the opinion and news reporting divide. But that all changed on Friday when Hannity responded to what he evidently felt was a personal drag by Shepard in a recent interview.

Speaking with Time, Shepard remarked “that some of our opinion programming is there strictly to be entertaining”:

“I get that. I don’t work there. I wouldn’t work there. I don’t want to sit around and yell at each other and talk about your philosophy and my philosophy. That sounds horrible to me.” He cites his values growing up: “You don’t talk about your money, you don’t talk about your politics, and you don’t talk about your sex. Right now, everyone wants to talk about those things, and I’m not one of them. Not going to do it.”

The Fox News host was talking about his personal preference for news reporting as opposed to opinion programming, but Hannity apparently took the comments personally. “While Shep is a friend with political views I do not share, and great at breaking news, he is clueless about what we do every day,” he tweeted. “Hannity breaks news daily-Warrant on a Trump assoc, the unmasking scandal, leaking intel, Fisa abuse, HRC lawbreaking, dossier and more REAL NEWS!”