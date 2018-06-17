Getty Image

Seth MacFarlane made the case that Fox News is the black sheep of the Fox family on Saturday — at least from his perspective. Fox News host Tucker Carlson used his show on Friday night to go to bat for his television home, sending this message to his viewers according to The Hill:

“If you’re looking to understand what’s actually happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations,” Carlson said, despite Fox News sitting on top of the cable news ratings for 197 consecutive months.

The last bit there is almost too similar to the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW. All we need is Tucker giving away the results of the next Rachel Maddow tease-fest, and we’ll be deep in it.

Carlson’s words didn’t sit well with many, leading CNN’s resident media student Brian Stelter to call them “sad,” while others said they were “damaging the democracy.”