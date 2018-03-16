Michael Avenatti, attorney for Stormy Daniels appeared on Morning Joe on behalf of his client on Friday morning, as he continues to fight to get Daniels out of the nondisclosure agreement she signed to keep quiet over her affair with Donald Trump. At one point during the interview, Mika Brzezinski turned to Avenatti and asked him point blank: “Was she threatened in any way?”

“Yes,” responded Avenatti bluntly. “Was she threatened physical harm?” Brzezinski followed up, and Avenatti once again answered to the affirmative.

When Brzezinski continued her line of questioning, asking whether or not Daniels life had been threatened, Avenatti responded, “I’m not gonna answer that, people are gonna have to tune into 60 Minutes on March 25th,” referring to the interview that Trump’s lawyers are reportedly attempting to block.

Joe Scarborough then continued to press Avenatti for details on these alleged threats, and if they came from the president directly. When asked whether he would deny that the President of the United States threatened his client, Avenatti once again said that he would “not confirm or deny.”

Again, I think it will become apparent to people when they tune into 60 Minutes on March 25 as to the details relating to the threat and the American people can judge for themselves on who’s telling the truth and who’s not telling the truth. And again, we’re not trying to silence anyone, we want both sides to lay out their version of the facts so the American people can decide for themselves what happened.

For what it’s worth, we haven’t heard Trump’s version of the facts, because unlike literally every other scandal that rocks his administration, he has not made a peep about Daniels on Twitter or otherwise.