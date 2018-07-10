Getty Image

The circus that is the Trump administration got its chance to select yet another Supreme Court justice, with the president giving the nomination to Brett Kavanaugh — a longtime Republican character that has popped up at numerous flashpoints throughout the past thirty years and will likely stick around in the Supreme Court for thirty more.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh: "A judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not make the law." pic.twitter.com/X2FeLB6tWj — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) July 10, 2018

While he looks like Stevie from Eastbound And Down, Kavanaugh comes with an Ivy League background and connections to some of the significant Republicans to move through DC in recent years according to The New York Times:

In choosing Judge Kavanaugh, the president opted for a battle-scarred veteran of Republican politics but also someone with close ties to the Bush family — a history that aides to Mr. Trump said he viewed as a strike against him and had to overcome. Before serving Mr. Bush in the White House, Judge Kavanaugh worked for him in the 2000 presidential vote recount in Florida. When Mr. Bush nominated him in 2003 to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Democrats complained that he was too partisan. He survived a contentious confirmation hearing and was confirmed in 2006.