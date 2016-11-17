Donald Trump did not happily greet Tuesday evening’s reports of his transition spiraling into chaos while losing a top national security advisor. The turn of events also included a statement that the transition was already a full month behind schedule, but Trump quickly took to Twitter to deny everything but a “very organized process.” He tried to make it seem like he was simply being secretive about his cabinet “finalists.”
Then Trump must have stewed for several hours because, sure enough, he rallied for another one of his famous, 3:00am Twitter sessions. He insulted the New York Times for their report on his transition turmoil and tweeted, “It is going so smoothly.” He argued that he’s in communication with many foreign leaders and that the NY Times is full of “fools.”
The NY Times continues to report on Trump’s disorganized method of planning a presidency, including how the transition team is operating out of Trump Tower with no contact where it matters most. As in, the team hasn’t been in touch with the State Department or Pentagon or even the DOJ:
In the flag-bedecked lobby of the State Department, next to the main reception desk, there is a sign that says “Transition.” It has been quiet. The State Department confirms that, like the Pentagon and the Justice Department, it has not heard from anyone on President-elect Trump’s team, a week after the election. “We have not been contacted,” said John Kirby, the State Department press secretary.
The Washington Post confirms that contact hasn’t been established, but the transition team is thinking maybe it should happen by Friday. Tick tock. Meanwhile, CNN has been relaying more chaos, including how Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, is raising hell as the “center of infighting.”
If he doesn’t have it together by Jan. 20, does that mean he doesn’t get the position?
I honestly believe he would be happy to keep everything exactly as is as long as he gets to be called president. Screw the work, he just wanted the title.
We’re fucked.
THE WORLD IS ENDING!! RUN TO THE NUCLEAR FALLOUT SHELTERS!!!!
I’m no math major but how can a transition team be a full month behind schedule 9 days after an election ended?
Because A transition team usually plans ahead in the belief that they are going to win the election, which has the benefit of providing them with dozens upon dozens of pages of policy and transition details. Trump didn’t think he was going to win, so he failed to set up any kind of post election structure. They are winging it as they go, which is a sign of an idiot.
If you’re building a project plan, and the estimated time to complete the tasks is a month longer than the time allotted, it’s reasonable to say you’re a month behind schedule. The “schedule” in this question is defined by the transition date of January 20th. Typically, a bunch of pre-work has occurred to prevent this from happening.
There are something like 5000 jobs to fill in the next two months. You need to get your cabinet in place so they can start hiring their staff and begin talking with the people they take over for. There appears to have been no plan in place for any of this.
Hundred Eyes nailed it. If you think you’re going to win or even have a chance of winning, you start planning all of this well in advance of the election. Clinton quite likely already had a transition team ready to go and a short list of candidates for top jobs ready to go before the election. It’s abundantly clear that the Trump campaign made no such efforts prior to the election and are scrambling now. The end result is that less high-profile positions are going to be filled at the last minute and quality will suffer as a result.
In fairness to Trump (I can’t believe I’m typing that), Clinton’s transition would have been a lot easier. Trump’s problems are of his own making, so I don’t have any sympathy for him, but he is having to cobble together a team that both satisfies his promise of change AND knows what the hell they’re doing. Bannon’s war on republicans who weren’t nationalist enough means Trump has a pretty short list of people he can ask for help.
@ColeND28 Agreed– he would’ve been extremely wise to distance himself from Bannon to allow reconciliation with some of those people.
He was spending all his time putting together Trump TV and then, “aw crap, I’m President now”?
Fucking moron.
Nobody needs to worry. Russia has already selected their appointments. President elect Trump is merely waiting on the fax.
Guys according to Facebook they are going to give the Presidency to Hillary because she had the most votes. Hang in there!