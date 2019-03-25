Tyson/Uproxx

If you were planning on whipping out some Tyson frozen chicken tenders for an easy dinner tonight, maybe opt for going veg for the evening instead. According to the USDA, Tyson Foods is recalling 69,093 pounds of their frozen ready-to-eat chicken strips after two customers reported finding metal pieces to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service, who notified the chicken brand.

The strips in questions were produced on November 30th of this year. The following Tyson Food chicken products are subject to the recall: 25-oz Tyson Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Style Sauce, 25-oz Tyson Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat, and 20-lb cases of Spare Time Fully Cooked, Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Style Sauce all with best buy dates marked for Nov. 30th, 2019.

If your Tyson chicken is subject to the recall, the product will have an establishment number on the back of the product packaging that reads “P-7221.” If you have one of those, toss it. While the USDA reports that there “have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products” you probably still don’t want to eat chicken that’s been chilling with metal pieces. Since the announcement of the recall, Tyson has revealed that the products were sent to distribution centers in the following states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, George Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Main, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

A comprehensive list of which specific retails stores received the product is currently being worked on by the USDA. If you’re affected by the recall and have questions, you can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 1-866-886-8456.