Greeters have been a part of the Walmart experience since, well, pretty much as long as the retail chain has been around. The practice was started by Walmart founder Sam Walton and later picked up by other stores in the chain until it became the norm for all stores in the United States and Canada.

Although the big box chain has long been a subject of criticism for labor practices and negatively impacting communities, the role of People Greeter has typically been lauded as going to those who may find it difficult to find employment elsewhere, such as the disabled and elderly. Which is why people are incensed that Walmart U.S. President and CEO Greg Foran announced Thursday that the chain would be removing People Greeters from its 1,000 some stores nationwide in favor of a new position called Customer Host effective April 26.

This new Customer Host role will apparently require a different skill set, including handling customer refunds, scanning receipts, and checking shopping carts. In an official statement, Foran attempted to assure folks that “specific steps” would be taken to support associates with disabilities: