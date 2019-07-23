What You Need To Know About The Upcoming Democratic Primary Debates

UPROXX / Getty Images

Despite that fact that we still have over a year until the general election, the race for the White House is heating up, thanks to a crowded Democratic primary. According to the New York Times‘s last count, 24 candidates are running for the privilege to go toe-to-toe with current President Donald Trump and only two candidates (Richard Ojeda and Eric Swalwell) have dropped out thus far. Which, of course, has made for some crowded debates and dizzying policy discussions.

So here’s what you need to know about the Democratic debates on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 in order to not lose your mind.

You can watch it anywhere.

Each night, the debate will start at 8 p.m. ET. While the debate will be hosted in Detroit, Michigan by CNN, you’ll be able to watch it on CNN and Telemundo. Don’t have cable? You can livestream it at CNN.com.

Not everybody qualified — but it’ll still be a crowded stage.

Yes, there are 24 candidates, but only 20 candidates qualified for the upcoming debates. They are as follows:

Michael Bennet

Joe Biden

Bill de Blasio

Cory Booker

Steve Bullock

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro

John Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Kirsten Gillibrand

Kamala Harris

John Hickenlooper

Jay Inslee

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O’Rourke

Tim Ryan

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

If you’re thinking, holy shit, how will anyone get a word in edgewise? Don’t worry. They’re not going to be squeezed onto one stage.