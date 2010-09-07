’30 for 30′ – ‘One Night in Vegas’: When Tupac met Iron Mike

The advantage to “30 for 30” having a regular timeslot is that it’s easier to remember when the films are on, to recommend them to other people, etc. The disadvantage is that this new batch of films are all debuting at the same time my schedule is getting bogged down with fall premiere work. So unless a particular film is especially noteworthy (i.e., “Two Escobars” or “No Crossover” or “Winning Time”), my plan is to do brief reviews of each after they air with a few observations, and then open things up for discussion. Some thoughts on Reggie Rock Bythewood’s “One Night in Vegas” coming up just as soon as I figure out the difference between Tupac and Six-Pack…
“One Night in Vegas” definitely fit the model of the “30 for 30” series, as its style – the comic book graphics, the spoken word artists – made it seem unlike any of the films that came before it, including Ice Cube’s own film about the intersection of sports and hip-hop, “Straight Outta L.A.” With two larger-than-larger-than-life figures in Mike Tyson and Tupac Shakur, that seems like the only way to handle things.
The legends around both men have grown so large since Tupac’s death and since Tyson’s legal troubles began that it becomes impossible to separate the fact from the fiction, and Bythewood doesn’t particularly try. I suspect that Mickey Rourke and Maya Angelou are both embellishing, at least to some degrees, when they tell their respective Tyson stories, but with Iron Mike, it wouldn’t shock me if every word of each story was true, you know?
The film is a bit mis-titled, though, as the bulk of it is about establishing the bond and parallels between Tupac and Tyson, while the actual night in question is dealt with abruptly at the film’s end. This might have been a good one to get the extra-length treatment that was given to the three films mentioned above. But given the time limitations, this was an entertaining one.
What did everybody else think?
All it was missing was a Don King cameo
better than expected. The poet was annoying and was the only glaring fault.
I must have watched another documentary than you guys, because I thought this was horrible. I think the subject matter could have made a great movie, but instead we just had a one-hour meandering mess. The whole thing seemed disjointed, the interviews didn’t connect to anything in particular, and everything just seemed randomly thrown together. I get that these movies are unconventional and atypical. I just don’t think this worked.
I thought it was worse than expected. There have been good to great docs on Tyson and Tupac and this wasn’t one of them. Credit for trying, but it didn’t work. The poems and comic book stuff didn’t work.
I thought one of the weaker installments of 30 for 30. Certainly not nearly as bad the the oppressively painful one about Rotisserie Baseball, but average at best. I’m probably not the target demographic, but I found the spoken word artist terribly distracting. The graphic novel elements were similarly distracting at first, but I as their use abated later in the hour I found I had less and less of a problem with them.
The interviews, especially Maya Angelou, were excellent.
I’m with the haters; I thought this was probably the worst of the entire series. The whole graphic novel thing was a poor decision and the beat poetry fell flat. Most of all, though, it was hard to figure out what exactly the director was trying to tell the viewer.
I’m not sure how you can make a boring documentary about Tyson and Tupac, but it happened…
Tyson and tupac have some really good docs out there. The spoken word poets sucked. I was really excited for this installment but I give it a 3 on a 10 scale. Watched a death row doc two days ago and it put this bs to shame. Not to producer – title your doc accordingly. Shame on espn for this steamy pile.
The poets were so embarrassing. So affected, so pretentious. And Dyson, as usual, was a blowhard. I can’t stand Toback, but his Tyson was 48403 times better.
Interesting to see the comments here. What I appreciate about the series is the willingness of many filmmakers to take risks and create unconventional documentaries. That’s why I’d consider “June 17, 1994” to be the series’ crowning achievement so far, and the opera/comedy “Winning Time” to be in the top five. (“The Two Escobars” is the most epic doc in the series, and a triumph, too. But it’s also traditional. Just saying.)
“One Night in Vegas” isn’t of top-five status, but I appreciate that the director took stylistic risks (the poetry, the illustrations), and I wonder if he should have done more of them. (It’s all those talking heads that are uninspiring, except when they’re telling colorful stories that really have little to do with the story at hand, like Rourke and Angelou.)
Again, not top-five stuff, by any means. But worst of the series? Clearly some of you didn’t watch last week’s “Little Big Men.” (Be glad.)
Alan, always enjoy catching up with your reviews of this series. I think we’re the only ones covering all/most of these docs.
I honestly thought it was worse than Little Big Men, and I thought that was pretty bad. Why do I care what Maya Angelou and Mickey Rourke have to say about this stuff, especially when Alan is absolutely right that they were probably embellishing. Great idea, terrible execution. Simmons had better get in there and start cracking skulls, because what used to be appointment viewing is going to end up very low on DVR priority lists if they don’t step it back up.
Yeah, it’s problematic that some of the film’s high points (Angelou and Rourke) are the things that feel somewhat tangental. But there was something about seeing that odd mix of talking heads that I found appealing.
Every week I set my DVR for it, and every week I end up with 58 min of tennis or woman’s basketball and 2 min of doc.
those slam master poets were so over the top, very uncalled for, I had to flip until they were done with those rants…what is this 1991? We get it, your emotional about tupac. doesnt mean you have to yell and spit into an HD camera to prove it. Seriously, the guy who took the pic and followed pac to the club didnt see anything? ? ? nor did anyone in the 1000 other cars stuck in gridlock? How did hitmen manage to get away in a vegas gridlock, wouldnt they get stuck in traffic after taking off? Suge did it
The spoken word performances or whatever that was called was beyond awful. I muted those past the second one. Unintentional comedy indeed.
Far below average for what has been a mostly entertaining series. Little Big Men, the one about the Colts leaving and one or two others were stupendous. Most of the others have been watchable, this one was barely that.
Watched about 5 minutes before I realized I didn’t care about either of the subjects, particularly. The graphic novel style didn’t help. I didn’t watch the rest of it.
It annoyed me that when mickey rourke told his story about him and Tyson going after some guy in a club because he said something to the effect of “With me coming from one side and Tyson from the other who would even try to stop us?” Im sure Alan is right that he did embellish but what bothers me is that he put himself in the same class a (in his prime) Tyson in terms of toughness and fighting ability. Nobody could stop Tyson alone, Mickey Rourke being there was irrelevant. Thats like some pickup bball player saying ” With me an Jordan on the same team, who could stop us?”
I’ve loved the “30 for 30” series – even when the filmmakers get in the way of their own material (i.e. the annoying recreations in Silly Little Game, the overcooked, melodramatic voiceover in the otherwise superb Little Big Men). Unfortunately, One Night in Vegas’s over-stylized storytelling (the AWFUL spoken word prologue which almost made me hit delete, the comic-book art) can not hide a surprising lack of hook. Both Tupac and Tyson are fascinating men. But we already knew that. Sadly, not sure I learned anything new with this piece. In a terrific series, One Night in Vegas was a bit of a letdown.
Wasn’t a big fan of this one.
The poetry was pointless. Yes, I know some people like that style, but it felt so out of place in this film.
Maya Angelou felt out of place too. Sure, she told the sensitive side of Tupac, but that’s about it. Her portion ran too long.
Mickey Rourke’s portion was pointless as well. Was nobody else available to tell a story?
Liked seeing Suge Knight in this. Though, as Alan said, I didn’t like the rush job that was done to the actual Night In Vegas.
I would have love to see more done on the actual impact of the downfall of Tyson and the death of Shakur. To me, that was missing. What did Tupac’s death mean? What did Tyson do for him to go downhill? Such a waste of a good subject(s).
What I usually like about 30 for 30 is the depth, learning things about a story that I didn’t know before. I didn’t learn anything from this that I couldn’t have told you the day before. All style, absolutely no substance.