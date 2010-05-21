’30 Rock’ – ‘I Do Do’: Jack and Carol and Nancy and Avery

A quick review of the “30 Rock” season finale coming up just as soon as I implement Sky Law…
After last week’s hilarious season outlier, “30 Rock” was back in more muddled form for the finale. There were funny throwaway lines and moments (Nancy comparing Jack’s situation to “that Mormon guy on the HBO show who was in that tornado movie with the girl with the forehead who was married to that Jewish guy,” the meta-joke with Nancy complaining about Avery’s ridiculous Maryland accent, Moon Vest loudly playing an indie rock song over Jack’s attempt to talk to Avery, ala “Chuck” and “Grey’s Anatomy” and all the other shows that do that), but it was another largely flat episode, and one that leaned too heavily on the guest stars.
I like all of Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Elizabeth Banks and Michael Sheen independently, but so many of them all together was just too much. Nancy and Wesley seem out of the picture now but Avery should be around a while. I’ll be curious to see what happens with Carol, given that Matt Damon is a bit too busy to join the cast full-time. If Liz screws it up again, then it’s just another tired case of Liz Lemon, romantic screw-up. On the other hand, Carol being an airline pilot gives the show a built-in excuse to not show him very much, or at all, but to have Liz be in a mostly function, if intermittent, relationship. (He would be like the apocryphal girlfriend who lives in Canada.)
But overall, I’d like for the show to rely less on outside characters next season and get back to more of Liz and Jack (and to a lesser extent Pete) trying to corral all the egos and insanity at “TGS.”
What did everybody else think?
THAT WAS NOT MOON VEST!! That was a callback to the Season 2 cutaway gag of giving tuxedos to homeless men.
That was also Moon Vest
He was wearing the Moon Vest under the tuxedo. It was a DOUBLE call back. I tried a triple call back once. Pulled a hammy. It’s like the three minute mile!
I have to disagree completely. My wife and I thought this was probably the funniest episode of the season. We were howling.
Moreover, we thought this was one of the better uses of guest stars on a sitcom. Unlike, say, Modern Family, which is a great show but lets itself get hijacked by a single guest star, this one wove together multiple major stars almost seamlessly.
I thought it was a pretty funny episode as well. I laughed out loud when Kenneth removed his gun, and Damon fit in more seamlessly than I expected.
same here. not in love with the whole ep, but it had lots of great moments. the guest star thing can get really old. unfortunately it means less time for frank, twofer, and lutz.
who howls?
Agreed. I think I laughed harder at Jack’s delivery of the “Don’t you read Archie comics?” line than anything else since season two. There was some of the old magic last night.
Oh, we howl. When the comedy is right, we howl.
Hilarious. Sorry to see Jack wind up with the plastic blonde, though.
Is it weird that Elizabeth Banks has been involved in two season ending pregnancies on NBC comedies (Scrubs and now 30 Rock)? Is that her job now to show up and be the girl that gets accidentally pregnant by the show’s male lead?
It is in her contract, actually.
Damn, does this mean someone on “Modern Family” is going to get her pregnant? Cameron, you player, you.
Sort of like how Terry Kinney keeps playing doomed characters on CBS dramas. It’s a niche. (Could somebody please tell HitFix that we’re on Daylight Saving time? Thanks.)
Reply to comment…
I just wanted to say that you are my favorite writer comma review category.
nicely done.
And Johnathan is my favorite comment poster comma television review category parentheses Facebook log-in.
I call that Matt Damon will use his pilot training to apply at NASA, becoming Liz’s Astronaut Mike Dexter(!). Ok ending to an Ok season.
I’m really upset that I have to create an account to comment this morning because the captcha is nowhere to be seen for me. Okay, not that upset, but still.
Anywhoo, this is actually one of the few episodes that actually had me laughing out loud. I watch this out of habit at this point, and I too am sick of loser Liz.
I thought it was strong, but the fact that Fey and co. are relying on an A-list guest star to bring Liz down to earth and into a normal relationship is indicative of how saturated 30 Rock has become with celebrities.
Avery’s pregnancy could be interesting; if Banks sticks around Jack could become a more overtly caring, emotional man and one half of some laissez-faire power couple or Elizabeth Banks could once more ruin a show with an ill-planned pregnancy and the writers will find some way out of it and pretend it never happened.
Although I was happy that he chose Nancy orignially, Jack being with Avery doesn’t bother me as Banks is an extremely gifted comedienne and the two work well together.
Apart from Jack and Liz’s relationship problems there were random moments of brilliance; Wesley’s affinity for train accidents would have made me spit take had I been drinking anything, Avery’s Maryland accent, Liz’s love of schoolboy humour, Moon Vest’s cameo, great once more and the whole Kenneth subplot was pretty great as he has had relatively little to do this year.
It also raised one of my favourite potential 30 Rock storylines; we all remember back in “Blind Date” when Jack told Liz that Kenneth would either be running NBC or mass murder the cast and crew of TGS. I hope by the end of next season that Kenneth fulfills his destiny, one way or another.
Jenna’s subplot got uber-weird, and quick. The all-consuming narcissism of her relationship with Paul was funny in Argus, but Cher does nothing but disturb me, so the subplot did not go down well.
It’s been a mixed bag this season; there have been some very strong episodes (Dealbreakers, Anna Howard Shaw Day, Emanuelle, Black Light Attack!, Klaus and Gretta) and there have been weaker ones (Floyd, Khonani), but this show never fails to make me laugh. With that as the case it’s still been only the 3rd best comedy on NBC Thursdays. Here’s hoping it gets back onto the consistency of Seasons 1,2 and 3 next year, although I doubt it.
Since they made a point to compare the pilot’s name to Carroll O’Connor’s, shouldn’t we consider it spelled that way as well?
It was pleasant enough, but that’s not enough when it’s ’30 Rock’. I thought the payoff on the Jenna/Will Forte sub-plot was weak and predictable. Made me think of a transgender Two-Face from ‘Batman’ though. And even though I know there was a reason for Dot.Com to skip Grizz’s wedding, they should have worked him in there somehow; maybe in the Kenneth storyline?
FWIW, the closed captioning spelled the pilot’s name as Carol, but spelled Carroll O’Connor correctly.
Write a comment…
I thought it was a great end to a great season. Too many good moments to mention but the somali pirate, the remark about birds and planes and Kenneth’s gun stand out. Damon fit in well but he can’t stick around so I hope Westley resurfaces next season at some point.
“[…]the remark about birds and planes[…]”
I remember Jason “Floyd” Sudeikis saying the same thing on a Weekend Update sketch, so I’m assuming they brought it over from SNL.
oh no. i feel like someone who just inexplicably lost on Gold Case.
You have a lot of taped up balls to say this episode wasn’t near season 2 level quirkiness. Plus Matt Damon plays a douche bag pilot extremely well and Will Forte needs his own show.
I think Will Forte could do well in an ensemble comedy – say like Will “Arnett in Arrested Development” but a little goes a long way. An entire series with him as the main lead? Not so sure. But don’t ask me – I thought the idea of an entire movie based on the MacGruber character was a joke
Are Jack and Avery also going to be the NBC version of Les Moonves (must not type T) and Julie Chen? Or Robert Iger and Willow Bay? Are there others I’m missing?
a flat episode?
the crushing defeat of Wesley? Kenneth turning in his id & gun? Skylaw? The stalling of Floyd’s wedding?
Jesus, you’re blessed with riches here and you sound like you spent the other night watching the last season of Married With Children.
I actually liked the episode quite a bit. I totally disagree with your last thought…Jenna has always been an incredibly annoying and ridiculous character, and TJ half as bad in the same. Pete’s always been manic but rarely been funny, so if I have to see Liz being a little more pathetic to see less of what you seem to like, but what I see as one of the show’s worst foundational elements, I’ll take it.
They actually remind me a little of those moments in the first couple seasons of the American Office, where Michael would do such wildly inappropriate things and creating such cringe-fully awkward situations I’d have to fast forward. There’s a point whee single-cam comedy can take a characterization to such extremes that it’s just too hard to watch to be funny. Both have tried to correct for it, and while I agree with you that the office has gone astray trying to correct for it and that some recent 30 Rock episodes were less than home runs, I thought the episode had a nice balance, and was really funny without having to rely on the Jack-and-Liz Schtick.
I was impressed with Damon’s comedic abilities. I guess he’s flashed some of that in his movies (I thought “The Informant” was remarkably funny, given the source material), but I was still a little surprised how well he fit into a farcical show like this. I hope they keep the Liz/Carol thing going (even if it’s mostly happening off-screen) so Liz goes back to being one of the more rational characters who has to deal with the madness instead of being mad herself.
it was moon vest, but it wasn’t an indie rock song.
do you know the name of the song?
Mat Kearney – Breathe In Breathe Out
Not sure about the whole Jack as dad thing but I really liked this episode.
Random fact from the world of closed captions: Forte’s character’s last name, which sounded something like “lass-naa-may”, was, in fact, L’astname.
“There’s only ONE Wesley Snipes” – that line followed by his angered groan that it’s not true was hilarious.
Am I the only one who has found that the background music has been distractingly loud in every scene for the past few episodes? I thought it was maybe just my TV, but I checked out a friend’s, and same thing.
When Moon Vest was drowning out Jack I almost assumed it was in reference to the awful sound mixing as of late, but that makes no sense, really.
I think 30 Rock’s “Liz Lemon is an ungly loser!” gag is getting far too stale. Especially with Tina Fey looking as ridiculously attractive as she did in this episode!
Did anyone else notice in the ending credits (when everyone was dancing at the wedding) they credited someone as playing Astronaut Mike Dexter? I think the name was John Anderson.
I watch the show mostly because it is the funniest thing on in the time slot. But it is so Liz centered I become incresingly annoyed. Give us more Frank, Lutz, Toofer, Pete. But no they are there for a few throw away lines. And the rest is Liz interacting with that week’s guest star and Jack. Please develop more characters.
Wow I’m surprised you didn’t enjoy this episode. I laughed harder at this one than I did any other episode of 30 Rock this season (which isn’t saying much since this season has been downright horrible) and harder than any of the other NBC comedy finales. Too much to recap about what cracked me up, but Kenneth having a gun got me hard. Hilarious.
I think I’m also relieved that Jack finally chose Elizabeth Banks (or the universe chose for him). She was such a clear choice that I never really saw how it could be a debate. Maybe it’s just the terrible Boston Accent from Moore or maybe it’s that I have a celebrity crush on Banks. I just hope 30 Rock uses Banks’ pregnancy in a far better way than the way Scrubs completely and totally botched the storyline.
Oh and Banks saying she’d sue the baby! That was too good not to mention.