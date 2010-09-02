A ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ memory on 9/02/10

Today, as various corners of the Internets have no doubt made you aware, is 9/02/10, the one date per century that celebrates both the world’s most famous zip code and the two TV shows that were set there.
I was reluctant at first to do any kind of post on the day, if only because I’m ashamed to admit how long I watched the original “Beverly Hills 90210.” But I couldn’t resist doing a quick post to bring up my favorite bit of “90210” lore.
When the show began – in a year, by the way, filled with other high school shows, all of which were considered better bets to succeed than “90210,” including a horrible musical called “Hull High” – most of the significant characters were in their junior year, while David Silver and poor, doomed little Scott were freshmen. The grade thing was made explicit on at least a few occasions, once in an episode where Brandon dated a teenage mother who was in the senior class. (And, yes, I know all of this from memory. Again… shame.)
Then the show became a (relative) hit for FOX, and the network both renewed it and asked for a batch of episodes to air over the summer, in which Brandon got a job at the Beverly Hills Beach Club during summer break. So when new episodes began in the fall, most of the kids should have been seniors, right?
Nope.
It occurred to the producers that they didn’t want to have to graduate the bulk of their cast after only two seasons, so in the fall episodes, Brandon, Brenda, Kelly, and company were juniors again, while David and Scott had now become sophomores(*), and no one at any point acknowledged this weird rift in the space-time continuum.
(*) David would later take on an extra course-load so he could graduate with his friends, while Scott wouldn’t live to see his junior year. By the time the second season began, Douglas Emerson had been dropped from the regular cast, since Scott was unnecessary once David had an in with the cool kids. But then the show wanted to do a sweeps stunt where they could promise the fans that somebody would die, and there was a series of print ads with a picture of the full cast – plus Emerson inserted randomly in the back – and the tagline, “Tonight, they lose one of their own.” And, of course, people fell for it. A bunch of girls in my class were terrified that Donna or Kelly were going to get whacked.
As a continuity nerd, this always amused me. Years later, I was at a Writers Guild of America event where I bumped into a friend of a friend who was now a brand-new writer on latter-era “Beverly Hills 90210,” and I joked to her and her fellow rookie that they should do a scene where Kelly is showing her high school yearbooks to one of the new characters and gets flustered when they ask why she and all her friends repeated their junior year. They were puzzled. I explained what happened back in the day. Their jaws dropped.
“That did not happen!” one of them insisted.
The other spotted a writer who had been on the show in those early years, flagged him down and asked him to confirm, which he sheepishly did.
“Look, we did what we had to do,” he said, explaining that they all thought the show was doomed the second the characters went off to college (instead, the show ran seven more seasons after West Beverly, including a handful of post-college years) and so they wanted to stall as long as they possibly could. They didn’t think most of their viewers would notice and/or care.
And that’s the original “Beverly Hills 90210” in a nutshell, in a way. (Though, in fairness, more high-minded high school shows like “Friday Night Lights” have played similar games with their characters’ ages, though never quite this blatantly.)
For those of you who watched the old show, got any particular favorite (or embarrassing memories) of it? “Donna Martin graduates”? “Squash it”? Dylan’s wife
blowing up getting killed? And how long, if at all, did you stick it out with “90210” 2.0?
I hope this doesn’t violate your commenting rules as being either negative or a spoiler… but, it was Dylan’s father who blew up; his wife was shot about 63 times by a mob hit man at an intersection.
keep the goodness coming, Alan
It wasn’t Dylan’s wife that blew up, it was his father, Jack. His wife was shot.
During my freshman year of high school (99-00), I spent far too much time watching 90210 reruns on FX. Mostly episodes from seasons 2-5 or so, so that’s the era I remember best. Donna Martin Graduates (of course), Brandon working at the Peach Pit, Andrea & Brandon’s misadventure at the senior prom, Valerie showing up at the beginning of season 5 and immediately making all kinds of trouble for Brandon. I caught an episode on SoapNet a couple weeks ago, and I definitely feel a certain fondness towards it sill.
I watched the first 15 minutes or so of the new series, at which point I realized I didn’t care enough about Kelly Taylor to keep watching.
I have a “Donna Martin Graduates!” t-shirt with that tagline and a picture of a bunch of high-schoolers cheering. What a fantastically stupid plot line.
Donna, David and Brenda chasing Color Me Badd through a hotel. Also Emily Valentine, Brandon’s “edgy” girlfriend who went from hipster to stalker and torched the junior/senior/whatever float. Must see TV.
Hard to believe that Color Me Badd was actually cool for a moment. Definitely in the “where are they now?” category.
Dylan’s wife getting killed is my favorite moment in the series. I left around season 6.
For anyone who was a 90210 fan you should read this interview with one of the show’s producers. Lots of great behind the scenes info:
[teendramawhore.com]
Uh, thanks to whoever shared this old interview of mine! Happy to see the BH90210 love is going ’round.
For anyone who was a 90210 fan you should read this interview with one of the show’s producers. Lots of great behind the scenes info:
[teendramawhore.com]
I’ve never seen either version of “90210,” but it does make me laugh knowing that Fox’s teen dramas have a tradition of awkward, junior year time rifts. The OC, anyone?
Not to mention Glee — Kurt, Puck, Quinn and Finn all seem like juniors in the first season, but apparently they’ve all already been retconned back to sophomore because Ryan Murphy wants to keep the same cast as long as the show stays popular.
I fully expect them to all be in 8th grade by the 4th season.
The statement “But then the show wanted to do a sweeps stunt where they could promise the fans that somebody would die” is wildly inaccurate. The origin of the storyline had nothing to do with wanting to do a sweeps stunt. In fact, Spelling and FOX were AGAINST the storyline. Find out the real-deal in an interview with original EP, Charles Rosin: [teendramawhore.com]
I don’t see how Friday Night Lights has been any better about this. At the beginning of the series it was pretty obvious that Street, Lyla, Riggins and Tyra were upperclassmen. Maybe the final three were juniors, but that’s a big maybe. All three of them were in school for three years of the show. You’re telling me that Riggins and Saracen were both sophomores that first season? Not a chance. Also Landry was obviously the same grade as Matt at the beginning, but yet he graduates a year later.
It’s all about which actors they can get to stay. Hate on 90210 all you want, but it’s no different than FNL in that regard.
Which I did eventually acknowledge in the post, in a change I made shortly after publishing it.
Actually, I’m JUST starting “Friday Night Lights” right now with season one. It’s made pretty clear Saracen is a sophomore – but yes, everybody else seems either junior or senior.
SIDEBURNS!!! It’s all about sideburns!
Think about it! NO ONE in the 80’s had sideburns (because Elvis ruined them in the late 70’s with those ridiculous pork chops).
But along comes Dylan and Brandon in 1990, and all of a sudden, EVERYONE spends the next 20 years sporting sideburns!
As soon as I could grow them, I did. They disappeared while I spent my stint in the Marine Corps, but they’ve been back ever since.
If it weren’t for Dylan and BWalsh, sideburns might never have made their glorious comeback!
Another inconsistency is Donna Martin being a virgin. In the 1st season Donna makes a comment about how she had sex with some guy but we never get a name. Then in season 2 she is a virgin again. We were all suppose to forget just like we were suppose to forget they repeated their junior year.
I have seen every episode of the original but I prefer the early years before Kelly stole Dylan away. I hated Kelly’s character since then especially in the later years when they turned her into a hypocritical sanctimonious goody two shoes.
Happy 90210 everyone!
I never watched it, but the Spelling girl had to be the virgin, right? If my dad was EP and creator, I promise you my character would be a virgin. Hell, my character would be shown in a convent.
Never really thought about it before, but Kelly Taylor is totally the Rory Gilmore of 90210.
I CHOOSE ME!!!
Nicolealicia, I totally agree with you, the early years are much better w/ the Dylan + Brenda pairing. Yikes, it’s really scary what memories/emotions this all brings back.
By the way, Alan, I LOVE this post. It takes a real man to broadcast that he watched and REMEMBERS this stuff.
What about when Kelly’s back got burned up in the fire at the house where Steve was hosting the party that one time???
Or when that confused girl accused Steve of date rape (No means no!)?
Or that time when Anya the Vengeance Demon broke B-Walsh’s heart!
Or that time when Brandon grew a goatee two years too late and started banging Kelly?
Or that time when Brenda was in a fender-bender and the lady she hit faked having whip lash???
Or the time Kelly’s mom got drunk? Or the other time Kelly’s mom got drunk? Or that other time Kelly’s mom got drunk?
Or the time David’s dad cheated on his wife? Or the other time David’s dad cheated on his wife?
Gotta love 90210!
This comment had me in stitches, especially the Anya part.
Hm, now I’m wondering if this was the first time ever(?) that a show slowed down graduations. Or was that Head Of The Class?
The Sweathogs were in high school for a really long time on “Welcome Back, Kotter,” it seemed.
The slow-down thing isn’t that unusual. Where 90210 ran into trouble (with me, anyway) is that they were specific about the years/ages and then changed them.
I don’t see why what “Friday Night Lights” did was any less blatant than what 90210 did. In S1 of FNL, we are led to believe that Street, Riggins, Lyla and Tyra are all seniors, while Smash is a junior, Saracen and Landry are sophomores and Julie is a freshman. However, when it came back for its second year and Riggins, Lyla and Tyra were all still in school, they just kind of swept that stuff under the rug, despite the fact that Street and Riggins were supposedly childhood buddies and despite the fact that Tyra hooked up with a traveling salesman during S1.
Then, when it got to the fourth season, suddenly Landry was a grade behind Saracen, despite the fact that they’d been childhood buddies and Landry was driving in S1.
And I’m almost positive that on “That 70’s Show,” Jackie was originally portrayed as being a year younger than the principal cast, yet magically, when it came time to graduate, she was suddenly the same age as everyone else.
as for your That 70s Show comment, Jackiw did NOT graduate with the rest of the group. she actually graduated the next year/season, just like she was supposed to.
I seem to recall an episode where Brandon and â€œthe gangâ€ solved racial tensions in South Central. I believe David helped by dancing.
That was probably around the time DeShaun the black friend showed up.
Wow, that is a great moment. It was at the school dance, and David’s dancing saved the day.
I totally forgot about that one too, but “David eases racial tension by dancing/white rapping” is definitely one of the show’s more awesomely absurd moments.
I watched for a few years after Brenda left, but it really did go down when Shannen Doherty left. The awesome Brenda Dylan Kelly triangle was the heart of the show, I Choose Me notwithstanding. I especially hated how they tried to make Donna more important when the originals were leaving and she was one of the most annoying characters ever.
BH 90210 will forever be special to me, because it contains one of my favorite scenes in the history of teen soaps: when Brenda discovers Kelly and Dylan hooked up while she was in Paris and she screams at them “I hate you both! Never talk to me again!” Some fine, fine cheese by Shannen Doherty.
It isn’t my 90210 memory, but my sister was in her apathetic teen years when the show was in its later seasons, and her and her friends would routinely root for Donna to get thrown down another flight of stairs.
Oh, man, that would have been awesome! For everything Shannon Doherty took with her when she left, nothing was more painful than the fact that if left an opening for Donna to become damn near the main character by the end.
Oh, how I loved Dylan and Brenda.
I still remember one of their first moments together was when Brenda dyes her hair blonde. Good times.
just goes to show how incredibly inept these new writers are – they have not done any research in writing the 2.0 version and it apalls me to read that this writer whom you met is shocked about this very basic information!
I believe he was saying a writer who joined the original incarnation in a later season said that, not a writer on the newer version, but I could be wrong.
The early years were the best, I could watch those reruns anytime.
Brenda & Kelly’s matching black & white dresses. Brenda & Kelly going on a double date with some tweens (I think one of them was actually Seth Green if I remember correctly). The slumber party at Brenda’s house. Donna & Brenda eating brains in a French restaurant. Steve making the half court shot and then anonymously donating his winnings to keep the summer camp going. Those summer episodes were the best…back then it was such a treat to have new shows airing in the summer.
I watched the original until they graduated college, I started to lose interest after that. I watched the new 90210 only to catch up on Kelly & Brenda. Once their storylines went into the background, I could no longer stomach watching that show. It’s absolutely horrible.
Much to the continued embarrassment of my wife, I love 90210. Amongst my favorite moments are when Dylan’s dad blew up, Donna Martin graduates, of course (which at the time seemed totally righteous but not seems ridiculous), Brandon dropping E with psycho Emily Valentine, Kelly getting burned and joining a cult, and the time Brandon got in too deep betting on basketball and Nat had to save him from a loan shark.
Love the original recipe, especially the years Brenda and Dylan were together. I got turned off on the new 90210 when it was revealed that Kelly’s baby daddy was Dylan. No!!! In my mind, Dylan never returned to the show and is still living in London with Brenda. They are married and they have a son who surfs and a daughter who is dramatic.
kelly had a baby?
Nancy – my imagination about the future Dylan/Brenda relationships was the same, but how the hell could their son surf in London??
“By the time the second season began, Douglas Emerson had been dropped from the regular cast, since Scott was unnecessary once David had an in with the cool kids.”
Also, Emerson had lost any interest in acting, and unlike Amanda Bynes he meant it: he hasn’t appeared in anything since 90210. In fact, he joined the U.S. Air Force at some point after his acting farewell and served until 2003. It’s kind of telling that even supporting figures with 90210 have interesting stories. The show may not been great, but it was a hell of a lot better for a hell of a lot longer than most observers gave it credit for (that doesn’t include Season 10, which was poor).
When Andrea got hit by that car out of nowhere, everyone I was watching the show with spontaneously burst out in cheers.
David addicted to meth OJ was nice too.
oh, some many memories, so much cheese…
I stuck it out til the end, although I only half-watched the last few years. Donna was intolerable sometime around meeting Noah, where she basically whispered or baby-talked all of her lines for the rest of show’s run.
Also, re continutity, how about Val’s character? When she first comes to BH, there is a mention of younger siblings. Later on, it appears she is only child. Her beloved father shot himself…wait, he wasn’t beloved, he molested her then shot himself when she threatened to tell… wait, SHE actually shot him. Man, they just couldn’t decide what to do with her.
Ok, so I am a little late, but thank you for this post. I watched 90210 back in the day through season 6 or 7, and I have just started watching the series again, season 1, with my daughter, who is into Pretty Little Liars and Make It or Break It, so I am showing her the original teen drama! Anyway, I thought season 1 sophomores, season 2 juniors, and season 3 seniors, but in season 1 they keep talking about how they are juniors, and I am thinking, no, you are only sophomores, but of course, now I know, they were juniors twice! Whew! I should not care so much about such details…
I started watching this show in 2010, ( i never got into it when it aired because I was too young) I just finished the last episode today. Stuck it out through all 10 seasons and it was worth it. So happy there was a David and Donna wedding and Kelly and Dylan kiss in the last episode, it was just what I’d been hoping for.
Memories: when Steve unknowingly pursues a transvestite, Valerie Malone smoking doobies (one of the first characters to use drugs) when Steve almost takes heroin that kills the kid who was taking it with him. Kelly and Brandon getting pregnant and losing the baby. Kelly Taylor’s mom addicted to coke. Donna catching her mom having an affair when they’re hunting down color me badd and the super cheesy ending when color me badd seranades them in the peach Pitt after. Nat having a baby at like 60. Nat’s hair getting darker as the seasons went on? Emily valentine and her wrath of fucking fury. Steve dating hilary swanks character that had a kid. The whole “rape?” trial with Noah and Valerie. When Kelly and Brandon found Dylan’s possibly not blood related sister prostituting herself. Kelly’s coke addiction, kelly on diet pills, Dylan’s heroin addiction, David’s meth addition, donnas painkiller addiction, Noah’s alcoholism. And of course, plenty of sex.
His dad was blown up by a bomb in a car and his wife antonia marchette was shot by her fathers hitman
Dylan’s father was blown up….in a car ……. By a bomb and his wife Antonia Marchette was shot by her fathers hitman
Best 90210 scene ever is when Dylan finds Kelly and Brandon together…he stomps his boots on the table “My best friend and my best girl”. Damn I still play out that scene and I graduated in ’93 with them! (I even got caught drinking in school two weeks after the Donna Martin Graduates episode and was not allowed to graduate on stage….I’m serious I had my own Donna Martin Graduates moment….but with a lot less support and no change in the results!)