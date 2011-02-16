Adrianne Palicki as Wonder Woman – when brilliant casting happens to horrible scripts

I don’t usually write about pilot casting, but news that “Friday Night Lights” alum Adrianne Palicki has been cast in David E. Kelley’s “Wonder Woman” pilot for NBC is too fascinating not to.
On the one hand, you have Palicki, who has pretty much every single attribute you would want in this role. She is Amazon tall, she is gorgeous, she is tough, and as we saw consistently on her three seasons as a regular on “FNL,” she is one hell of an actress, capable of handling emotions big and small and demonstrating major screen presence. (Embedded at the bottom of this post is a scene from a first season story arc in which her character escaped a rape attempt.) Because the character is supposed to be the most beautiful woman in the world, and a mighty, imposing warrior and a high-wattage star, it’s a near impossible part to cast. You can find a supermodel with the right look but not the chops for it, or you can find an actress whom you have to put on apple boxes. Palicki’s the whole package, and it’s kind of shocking that such an iconic role goes to someone so ideal for it who’s not a complete unknown.
Yet whatever enthusiasm I have about the casting immediately goes out the window considering that this isn’t just any “Wonder Woman” reboot, but a David E. Kelley reboot, when Kelley is absolutely the last writer in the business I would want to see anywhere near this character.
It’s not just that Kelley’s fondness for wackiness and jarring tonal shifts will surely undercut any attempt to treat the character even vaguely seriously. It’s not just that the character and her world don’t seem to provide much room for his biggest skill, which is writing flowery courtroom speeches. It’s not just that he hasn’t written a believably three-dimensional human character since the early days of “The Practice.”
It’s that Kelley can’t write women, at all. He’s the man whose “Ally McBeal” inspired an infamous Time magazine cover asking if feminism was dead – and even that show’s early fans couldn’t defend its depiction of women as neurotic messes by the time it wrapped. He’s the man responsible for “girls club,” a show about three sexy young female attorneys that actually made “Ally McBeal” seem like it had been written by Gloria Steinem. The women on his shows either start out as caricatures or descend into caricature rapidly, and are rarely granted the dignity that he gives even his goofiest male characters.
Kelley has something of a success right now in “Harry’s Law” (though it’s mainly a success by the terrible standards of NBC in the aftermath of the Jeff Zucker regime laid waste to the network), which does have a female lead in Kathy Bates. But the role was, as the title suggests, written for a man, and very little of it seems to have been tweaked to be about Bates’ gender – where Wonder Woman, as ambassador for a nation of women, is a character who is about gender 24/7.
Simply put, a David E. Kelley-written Wonder Woman is going to be a complete embarrassment, even with somebody like Palicki in the title role.
But don’t take my word for it. Do yourself a favor and Google the phrases “Wonder Woman,” “script review” and “pajama.” Kelley’s script has been floating around on the Interwebs for weeks, and based on the many, many, many reviews and synopses, it is everything you would expect and fear it to be.
The other day, I was lamenting that Hollywood hasn’t found a way to give Palicki a prominent enough role worthy of her talent. Now she has maybe the perfect role for her, and I kind of wish she didn’t. My only hope is that at some point in the development process, NBC realizes that they want the character, and the actress, but they don’t want this writer. But I doubt it.
To me this show is a tough sell before factoring in the tonal mess associated with most David E. Kelly shows. I am not old enough to have watched a successful version of this story on any size screen. Someone, somewhere determined that this show could find an audience in 2011. I watch a lot of TV — a staggering amount of NBC considering the poor overall performance of the network — and am likely in the target demographic for this show. I like Adrianne from FNL and what little I saw of her on Supernatural and Lonestar. Saying all that, there is very little chance I will watch this show past the first few episodes.
I wish Joss Whedon had stayed connected to this, now there’s a guy who can write female characters. Sure, he usually kills them off, but they have layers, man.
Could not agree more. I’m not familiar with Palicki, but I’ll trust Alan’s glowing endorsement and say that a Whedon/Palicki Wonder Woman could really be something.
#cosign
Joss Whedon + Diora Baird = Awesome Wonder Woman series.
This girl is just way too thin, and sorry to say, not that pretty. And David E. Kelly is horrible. This will be a Bionic Woman like fail. NBC should cut their losses right now and save their money.
oh… BRILLIANT idea!!! Now nothing less will satisfy me… :^D
This!! I wish I knew more about his Wonder Woman movie script and why the studio decided against it. He would be the ideal person to take over for Kelley — though I wonder if, having worked on The Avengers, he’ll be focusing on the big screen instead of TV in the future
@Erin: Well, Whedon hasn’t said much beyond this:
“I’ll explain as best I can. It’s pretty complicated, so bear with me. I had a take on the film that, well, nobody liked. Hey, not that complicated.
Let me stress first that everybody at the studio and Silver Pictures were cool and professional. We just saw different movies, and at the price range this kind of movie hangs in, that’s never gonna work. Non-sympatico. It happens all the time. I don’t think any of us expected it to this time, but it did. Everybody knows how long I was taking, what a struggle that script was, and though I felt good about what I was coming up with, it was never gonna be a simple slam-dunk. I like to think it rolled around the rim a little bit, but others may have differing views.”
Source: [whedonesque.com]
Obviously, he did come up with a take on The Avengers a different studio group of people liked very much indeed. Then again, I guess it doesn’t hurt that Whedon also a commercially and critically well-received track record writing for Marvel Comics.
Great read
While I’m sure you have plenty of valid reasons to believe this show will suck, isn’t it still somewhat questionable for a critic to conclude that a show will be “a complete embarrassment” based solely on script reviews written by other people?
I mean I’ve read a fair number of critics over the years who insist that you can’t really properly judge a series based only on its pilot. So what then of an unshot pilot script? Or worse, just a synopsis of an unshot pilot script?
Believe me: less than 1 percent of my concern comes from what I know about that pilot script. I just mention that so that people who haven’t watched as much Kelley as I have over the years can understand why it is I’m so concerned. Every single thing a show like this needs to work involves one of Kelley’s biggest areas of weakness, which he has demonstrated in series after series after series over 20+ years in the business.
Read his piece again, In no way, shape or form was his concern based “solely on script reviews written by other people.” It was based largely on Sepinwall’s own observation of terrible episodes of television written by David Kelley (Ally McBeal, Girl’s Club). The word “solely” has a specific meaning, you know.
Would have been interesting to get Rob Thomas on a project like this. For all the love Joss Whedon gets for his female characters, I think Veronica Mars has more dimensions than anything Joss has written.
The script is horrible. I mean, really bad in every way. But since it was put on hold then picked up when the new regime took over, hopefully it will get a major re-work. I can’t imagine Palicki’s team would have allowed her to do it as it is.
Good Lord, that script is twelve kinds of wrong.
Um, WW isn’t going to be blonde is she? Here’s how WW should be (well minus the dying part) [www.youtube.com]
Palicki’s been brunette a while. That’s a photo from several years ago.
Wonder Woman is also a cartoon.
What is interesting (or coincidental) is that Kelley is married to Michelle Pfeiffer who most recently played Selina Kyle/Catwoman on the big screen. Selina Kyle has traditional been portrayed by brunettes and has been represented so in the comics. However, after Tim Burton’s Batman the creators of Batman the Animated Series wanted to commemorate Burton’s casting selections and made Selina Kyle blonde in the series after Pfeiffer. Batman the Animated Series went on to have big impact on the Batman comics introducing Harley Quinn and Detective Montoya (who now is The Question in the DC Universe).
My point is that things change and we should not judge the selection of a person based on a cartoon drawing.
Wonder Woman is not a cartoon; she’s a comic book character. And that character is most definitely NOT a blonde. Glad to hear Palicki is not one now, either.
cartoon and comic book character= drawn and can be redrawn
i agree, still baffled by the fact that david e kelley, the guy that brought us boston legal, is doing the wonder woman reboot.
I don’t even understand why David E. Kelley wants to do this in the first place, it’s a pretty big jump from courtroom drama to a superhero fantasy. Do we even know if he has read one Wonder Woman comic or does he just feel the need to ruin the one major female comic book superhero?
Exactly. Is he trying to prove something? Has he been secretly trying to get this project made because he’s a huge WW fan?
Based on the reviews of the script and excerpts I’ve read Kelley doesn’t appear to be a fan of the character. Rather, he’s using it to make another modern workplace drama that happens to have women in it.
Gorgeous? What about all those moles on her face (the one between her eyebrows is particularly distracting)?
To me, the moles make her even better looking then she already is.
Didn’t Kelley have another pilot this season that was considered so terrible that no network picked it up.O
I think Adrianne Palicki is a great choice, but I am surprised you haven’t mentioned someone who I thought was just about a perfect one Alan… Sarah Lancaster
Well, she certainly has the look, but Lancaster may not have the physical chops to bash guys the way Palicki does. Also, Lancaster’s busy (well, a little busy) with Chuck for now.
Fun fact: the lead of “Harry’s Law” was originally supposed to be Lewis Black. After consideration, I have decided this would not help the show in any way.
And this will certainly be even worse. Jace Lacob has all the horrifying details over at The Daily Beast: [www.thedailybeast.com]
As someone who’s liked a lot of what DEK has done and who generally agrees with DEK’s political leanings, agreed that his talents aren’t well suited to this project. Wonder Woman should not be blatant political diatribes, which almost all of his recent shows have been filled with.
Palicki, on the other hand, is great. (Morena Baccarin would also have been acceptable.)
That said, this rings of a show that launches with much fanfare and then crashes and burns, much like Undercovers did for NBC this fall.
So sad. Love Wonder Woman, hate everything I have heard and can imagine about this pilot. It’s a shame that they finally get someone I could see in the role, only to, presumably, drive the project full-speed into a brick wall. A horrible, embarrassing, brick wall that will likely put any decent WW adaptations out to pasture for years.
I can’t believe that Warner Bros/DC Comics couldn’t get a WW movie off the ground with Joel Silver and JOSS WHEDON, yet have decided a David E Kelley script that has her singing along to “Single Ladies” is exactly what they are looking for.
Wasn’t Geoff Johns’ promotion intended to help prevent such a disaster? Here’s hoping Hollywood really isn’t that stupid and the actual series will bear little to no resemblance to what is out on the ‘net so far.
Thank you for putting a finger on exactly why I loathe David E. Kelley’s schlock so much. I agree with every word of this post.
I just hope Adrianne Palicki manages to escape from the seemingly inevitable failure of this project relatively unscathed. She was too good on FNL to have this derail her career.
I have never seen FNL and I started watching it recently via netflix. Last night I got to the episode featured in the pic above, and I just fell in love with that character and actor. She is amazing and that is perfect casting for Wonder Woman.
There is an outside chance the network will like her but not Kelley. I believe that is what happened with his pilot of Life on Mars for ABC, right?
I’m fascinated by DEK because I have both a female friend and a male relative who have worked for him. Both the friend and relative have similar politics to Kelley’s, so you may be surprised to learn that the female employee loved him and the male hated him.
I’m not convinced the casting is so brilliant either. Yes, she is tall, but she is also spindly and relatively unathletic. I don’t see her being the formidable superheroine of our era. And if nothing else it was irresponsible and unprofessional of them to put her in the role without even taking a good look at anyone else! — one more sign that they are acting fast but not thinking much.
She is definitely athletic. She showed it several times in FNL and was a runner in high school. This show’s failure will have nothing to do with Palicki and everything to do with Kelley.
That requires a generous definition of “athletic” then. Palicki is very much the Hollywood ideal–rail thin and cute. She is spindly (esp. her legs), and her lean build notwithstanding, she has no muscle definition to speak of. That her page says she “ran track in high school and was named runner-up for homecoming queen” doesn’t change any of that.
A wispy Wonder Wonder is no better than a spindly Superman–both look equally absurd to modern eyes. Palicki is no doubt a fine actress, just not the best suited for this particular character.
I agree, though–ultimately the series will fail thanks to Kelley, Reiner, and NBC. The hasty, ill-aimed casting process being further evidence of that.
I guess we do have different definitions of athletic then. She’s more toned now than she used to be.
My favourite part of the script is that Wonder Woman still cries herself to sleep every night because Steve Trevor dumped her years ago. What a strong, yet sensitive, character! Wonder Woman is a total SNAG!
The other highlight is that Wonder Woman believes that selling big-breasted dolls with her likeness “saves lives”. How very honourable of her to give sexually frustrated teenage boys and 40 year old men a little plastic play-thing to eroticise.
The completely pointless “Diana Prince” identity, complete with a secret crappy apartment and a pet cat also seem like great possibilities for all sorts of character development and grand story-arcs. Perhaps there will be an episode where Wonder Woman debates how many cats a woman can have before she is declared a “crazy cat lady”. I think the answer is three, but Wonder Woman may disagree.
Smells like a disaster, but I will tune in for the last five minutes of every episode to watch Diana & Her Lasso smoke cigars on a rooftop.
When the show airs the episode where all characters stay in a room for the whole hour and suddenly turn on each other, revealing a multitude of problems from out of the blue, I’m out (though it might be fun to see Wonder Woman’s three personalities arguing with each other!).
I know it is wishful thinking but could he do a JJ Abrams who went from doing Felicity to Lost, maybe a change from writing about law to writing about a super hero might do him good, open some creative area he has never explored. Not that I am comparing JJ Abrams to David Kelly, I am just saying that sometimes writers can do different stuff. Isnâ€™t the fellow who created Breaking Bad from the X Files ? Or is it still comparing apples to oranges.
If this gets made, it will be staggeringly, heartbreakingly , I-fear-for-the-future-of-movies bad. Somebody needs to stop this.
She had dark hair as a killer on Criminal Minds this season. She really could pull off the character. Height works. Physically, she can make it work too. Very interesting choice. I haven’t found Kelley completely out of his league writing women. But an iconic figure like WW, hard to get right from the get go. Not his comfort zone.