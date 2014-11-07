Adult Swim’s ‘Too Many Cooks’ a sitcom theme song nightmare

Yesterday, a friend sent me a Youtube link along with a brief note saying, “I”m not sure why I”m forwarding this to you except it”s the oddest f—ing thing I”ve seen on TV in a while, and…f—…I don”t know why…try to get through it…”
With that kind of intro, how could I not immediately dive into “Too Many Cooks”?
An Adult Swim short (created by Adult Swim vet Casper Kelly) that – like some of the channel's other weird experiments – debuted earlier this week at 4 a.m. (in a timelsot labeled “Infomercial”), “Too Many Cooks” is an elaborate parody of '80s & '90s sitcom title sequences that in time turns into… something else. As my friend said, it is the oddest thing you will have seen in a long time, but it may also be either the most brilliant or dumb thing. It may be the best 12 minutes you spend today, or you may rightly decide to turn the thing off after 90 seconds. Other than warning you that it gets very dark and violent after a point, I give you “Too Many Cooks,” and then I'll have some comments after. I apologize in advance.
Having watched that, I feel a bit the way Ron Swanson felt after being exposed to too much “Doc MacStuffins.” Now, there is no other TV; there is only “Too Many Cooks.”
If nothing else, I have to salute Kelly and company for committing to the bit. The initial “TGIF” parody phase of the video just keeps going, and going, and going… until the theme has become an earworm and it seems possible that the entire population of the United States may eventually appear in that house. But then the concept becomes elastic, allowing for “Too Many Cooks” to be not just a family sitcom, but a cop drama, a “G.I. Joe”-style cartoon, a primetime soap and a science fiction epic. And several of those gags – not to mention the serial killer haunting every iteration of the show and its cast, and catching one innocent victim because her chyron is visible behind a closet door – go on well past the point where you might have expected them to give way to the next one. The reality of the show is elastic, stretching to the point where being part of “Too Many Cooks” seems like the most nightmarish thing in the world. (Case in point, the doctor infected with “intro-itis” who pleads “Kill me now” right before he's forced to turn and smile into the camera.)
Like a lot of Adult Swim content (and the AS-influenced shows on FX, Comedy Central and elsewhere), it's a warped parody of the pop culture we grew up with, but the repetition of it and the dark places it goes…
… you know what? I'm going to stop trying to analyze “Too Many Cooks.” Instead, I'm going to watch it again. That's the only rational response.
What did everybody else think?
It takes a lot to make a stew…
when it’s made of me and you….
I think we can accurately catalogue the US population if everyone is forced to watch this and has to fill out a survey on their afterward.
The part where the chyrons and people switch places will stick with me for a while.
I still hear their screams at night.
Brilliant – and it has as much to do with the surprise “infomercial” viral delivery system of the thing as it does the actual hilarious content.
LOL
This thing crosses the line between absurdity and brilliance so many times that the line ceases to exist. Unreal.
That was amazing, but I also think it’s very dangerous. How many stoners stumbled upon that while high at 4am and completely lost their minds? I don’t think I would have handled that well.
You have been stoned enough at 4am. It would be no problem.
Adam Scott would have done better
There are no words. And yet so many.
You’re in Carcosa now.
Any aspiration I’ve ever held in my life to make a perfectly funny and immensely smart parody of anything ever… has faded. I will never make something this good.?
you’re supposed to say:
‘Brilliant – and it has as much to do with the surprise “infomercial” viral delivery system of the thing as it does the actual hilarious content.’
When you double post
The screaming people as chyrons may be the most horrible, nightmarish thing I’ve seen.
Their screams are just… damn.
It kind of reminded me about that scene from the Last Starfighter, where Zur captured his father’s best spy and slowly melted him to death by firing a laser into the top of his head…
… horrifying.
I saw this come on Adult Swim while I was working an overnight shift (I’m a 911 dispatcher) with no sound on. I was wondering just what the hell was going on with it. So bizarre.
You: 911. What’s your emergency?
Caller: I just watched this show on Adult Swim and I am losing my mind!!!
“THERE ARE TOO MANY COOKS!”
Not sure this really respects our intelligence. If Smarf was just a robot with an organic exterior, would it have bled so much? I don’t think so.
Underneath, Smarf is a hyperalloy combat chassis, microprocessor controlled, fully-armored — very tough. But outside, it’s living human tissue — flesh, skin, hair, blood.
It can’t be bargained with. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead!
When is the series DVD set coming out? I want this to have been a real thing.
For real, Someone needs to make a re-dub of A Clockwork Orange where Alex is forced to watch this and proceeds to lose it whenever an ’80s sitcom comes on.
The title says it all and is just as relevant to the problems with network programs today. A lot those show can barely hold up just for nostalgia purposes because there so terrible.
It’s like a rake gag made up of smaller, self-aware rake gags.
Abso
LUTELY
I think the second viewing is the best. After the initial WTF wears off and you can rewatch looking for every appearance by the creepy dude.
Nothing about the use of an ironic title in the sci-fi sequence? It seemed so perfect.
I learned what a chryon is. This is apparently what the basement of tv looks like.
I wonder if the creators have ever done any illegal drugs…
I wonder what illegal drugs the creators have not done. If any.
Probably the worst thing I’ve ever watched.
Everyone pretending to like it, trying to be hip.
Unfunny piece of crap.
You caught us, Will Jacob! Thousands of us are only pretending to like it because that’s part of the joke. Or one of us is pretending and posting as thousands of different people. Same difference.
I’m inclined to agree, except…I’m haunted and disturbed by it in a fairly unprecedented way. Sure, I’d rather watch something more straightforward, or actually funny, but…
…I mean…damn, man. I’m not exactly eager to rewatch it, but…should I do so, in order to rob myself of the haunt of the memory? Do I simply walk away and begin the process of forgetting it?
Am I being a contrarian by posting that I hate it, or am I playing right into the sick game of “Too Many Cooks”?
I DON’T KNOW ANYTHING ANYMORE.
Stop pretending to not like it just to seem so different and above everyone.
Oh God, not Derek Huffmaster! He was my favourite chyron ever! Why? WHYYYYYYYYYY?
How did they Jason Whitlock and Gene Hackman to be chefs?
I imagine this is what was playing on the TVs and cell phones prior to the beginning of the White Bear ep of Black Mirror.
By the way, everyone should see Black Mirror.
If I had seen this at the actual airtime in a fit of insomnia, I fear I may never have slept again.
I bet Adult Swim would be a lot happier if you linked to their official page with the video instead of some fan’s who ripped it and put it on their page.
They didn’t have an official version of the video up until well after this blog post went up. The official version’s embedded now.
Wow. Its “World Greatest Television Event” as told by David Lynch. I’ve watched it three times already. Its brilliant.
Have you ever seen “Pontypool”? Saying “Too Many Cooks” over and over is my Pontypool infection now. Ugh! ;-D