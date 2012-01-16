‘Alcatraz’ – ‘Pilot/Ernest Cobb’: We have to go back!

Senior Television Writer
01.16.12 36 Comments

I posted my review of FOX’s “Alcatraz” this morning. Now it’s your turn. On the J.J. Abrams continuum (whether or not you want to include non-sci-fi stuff like “Felicity” and/or stuff he was only tangentially involved in like “Six Degrees” and “What About Brian?”), where does this rank? Were you engaged by the two cases investigated by the team? Happy to see Jorge Garcia playing such a Hurley-esque character? Is Sarah Jones a compelling lead? Did the final moment of the second episode excite you or make you shrug? 

Have at it. As I said in the review, I imagine I’ll check back later in the season to see if it’s gotten any less formulaic.

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLALCATRAZJJ ABRAMSJORGE GARCIAparminder nagraSAM NEILLSARAH JONES

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP