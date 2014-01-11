AMC announces ‘Mad Men’ & ‘Better Call Saul’ premiere dates

AMC is presenting this morning at the Television Critics Association press tour, and ahead of that made a bunch of announcements, including premiere dates (some specific, some vague) for “Mad Men,” “Better Call Saul” and several other new series, plus the renewal of “Talking Dead” for a fifth season.

The seventh season of “Mad Men” (which is going to be split over two years, like the final season of “Breaking Bad”) will debut on Sunday, April 13 at 10 p.m. A week before, Revolutionary War drama “Turn” will have a 90-minute premiere on Sunday, April 6 at 9 p.m.

“Better Call Saul,” the “Breaking Bad” prequel focusing on Bob Odenkirk as sleazy attorney Saul Goodman, will debut sometime in November, exact date still TBD.

“Halt and Catch Fire,” another new drama about the rise of the PC era in the early ’80s, will premiere sometime in June, while “Hell on Wheels” will be back later in the summer.