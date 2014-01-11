AMC announces ‘Mad Men’ & ‘Better Call Saul’ premiere dates

AMC is presenting this morning at the Television Critics Association press tour, and ahead of that made a bunch of announcements, including premiere dates (some specific, some vague) for “Mad Men,” “Better Call Saul” and several other new series, plus the renewal of “Talking Dead” for a fifth season.
The seventh season of “Mad Men” (which is going to be split over two years, like the final season of “Breaking Bad”) will debut on Sunday, April 13 at 10 p.m. A week before, Revolutionary War drama “Turn” will have a 90-minute premiere on Sunday, April 6 at 9 p.m.
“Better Call Saul,” the “Breaking Bad” prequel focusing on Bob Odenkirk as sleazy attorney Saul Goodman, will debut sometime in November, exact date still TBD.
“Halt and Catch Fire,” another new drama about the rise of the PC era in the early ’80s, will premiere sometime in June, while “Hell on Wheels” will be back later in the summer.
I really just wish there when one 13 week run of the final season of Mad Men. I feel like we are all being punished for how terrible AMC’s development department is.
That’s ridiculous. You make it sound like a development department that isn’t “terrible” would come up with a replacement for a four-time Best Drama Emmy winner just as a matter of course. I like FX’s development record a lot, but has anything FX has produced in its entire existence won a single Best Drama Emmy? FX shows can’t even get nominated in the category. There are overwhelmingly sensible reasons for dragging out Mad Men that have nothing to do with AMC’s development slate, one of which is the desire to keep it from having to compete with Breaking Bad in its final year of Emmy eligibility.
A few points here: AMC hasn’t developed a great show since the amazing Breaking Bad/Mad Men doubleheader was followed by the blockbuster, The Walking Dead(finishing its fourth season.) Thats an awful long time to have nothing stick. FX hasn’t come up with a 4 Time Best Drama winner, but they have delivered a very steady stream of solid to good material on both the comedy and drama front so they don’t make the desperate manuver of cutting seasons in half to save money and literally spinning off their only two other successful shows. PS if the Mad Men split was for Emmy purposes they could have merely delayed the 7th and final season an extra 2-3 months and its entire season would have been eligible for a non Breaking Bad season. They are dragging it out to remain relevant in the pop culture landscape outside of zombie madness. If they really wanted more Mad Men they would have just come to terms with Weiner and Co for a full eighth season to air in place of the second half of season 7. They are notoriously cheap.
The second Emmy window for the same season of Mad Men is just one reason for what AMC are doing. The huge increase in audience for Breaking Bad’s second half of its final season probably wouldn’t have happened without the huge gap between half seasons giving non-viewers a chance to get caught up with the show, so AMC is doubtless hoping there will be a repeat of the phenomenon. )They kind of have to try, after what Breaking Bad did.) Also, you may not like it, but Hell On Wheels has definitely “stuck.” It is going into its fourth season and I and many others like it a great deal. AMC has only had two other dramas premiere after The Walking Dead started. They got three seasons out of The Killing and a couple of Emmy nominations for its actors, and Low Winter Sun was its only outright failure of the three dramas. FX had the one-season failures of dramas Terriers and Lights Out (two dramas) in roughly the same time period. And AMC doesn’t do comedy at all so there is no comparing with FX in that area. Which really dovetails into another issue: AMC is simply not as big or well-funded as FX. Or USA. Or TNT. Or A&E. “Cheapness” and lack of wealth are not the same things. AMC punches so far above its weight it borders on the miraculous. There is a reason why Vince Gilligan, when told by his agent that he was sending the Breaking Bad pilot script (rejected everywhere else) to AMC, replied, “Why don’t you just send it to the Food Network!” AMC has come so far in so little time that it is splendidly ironic now that it gets slapped around by people who think it should be strutting on the same level of financial behemoth HBO.
FX is a better channel than AMC. Besides Mad Men and Breaking Bad, what else do they have? They ruined Walking Dead and forced Gilligan to shop around to other networks to air the last season because AMC was giving him a hard time. BTW, the Emmys aren’t exactly the best standard for judging television. Jeff Daniels won the best acting Emmy over Cranston and Hamm. It was hard to type that without wincing.
Yeah, seriously, PLEASE don’t judge TV channels/shows by the Emmy’s or other moronic awards shows. They are often quite wrong.
For the life of me, I can’t figure out why this upsets people so much. Yes, it’s an obvious money-making tactic. AMC is running a business. EVERYTHING they do is a moneymaking tactic.
Is it going to negatively impact our enjoyment of the show? Maybe, maybe not. Given the way MM seasons tend to build slowly, and given Weiner’s complete disregard for the realities of the industry (what the hell are commercial breaks?!), the midseason break COULD be a disaster. On the other hand, assuming Weiner & co. use the break to their advantage as a storytelling tool, we could end up with two absolutely brilliant miniseasons. Look at Breaking Bad: It’s tough to imagine a straight-through 16-episode final season being any better than the 8-and-8 that we got. I have full faith that the MM crew can also use the structure to their full advantage.
And, the real glass-half-full way of looking at this is, we don’t have to say goodbye to Don and Peggy and Joan and Roger for another year. AND we get an extra episode, which may not seem like a lot…but when there’s only a few left, that extra 47 minutes can make a lot of difference.
If the midseason break is an absolute disaster, we can all complain then about how AMC’s greed ruined the final season. But as of now, I don’t see any reason why this is particularly bad for the show or for the show’s fans.
Two years for one season of Mad Men? AMC is really starting to piss me off.
woohoo! 14 more episodes-
Well, “Mad Men” and Jon Hamm have one final chance at Emmys in 2015 without having to go against “Breaking Bad” and Bryan Cranston.
I doubt that will make any difference. Much as I think Jon Hamm deserves the Emmy, if he hasn’t gotten it by now, he’s not going to get it. Awards shows have been losing interest in Mad Men for a couple of years. There are newer and fresher shows to reward. I’d rather the show ended while it’s still somewhere near the top, rather than drag it out in a pathetic attempt to snag more awards.
Alan, are any of the creators of the new shows notable or doing anything on par with Breaking Bad or Mad Men?
The creators of Breaking Bad and Mad Men had not created anything on par with Breaking Bad and Mad Men — in fact, had not created anything at all — before AMC gave them a shot.
Are you asking if there are any good dramas that came out recently? Look at Alan’s top shows from last year (especially his top new shows) to see what he thinks are the best dramas that just started. Off the top of my head, Hannibal is a great, new drama show that just started last spring.
Moretears, I think that’s slightly unfair. Had Wiener and Gilligan created anything prior to those shows? No. But Wiener had essentially been one of the three voices guiding the last leg of the Sopranos and Gilligan worked his way up the X-Files writing ladder. It’s not like they were completely untested in the arena of running a marquee show.
So now April has become the new January that had become the new September with premieres (MM, Orphan Black, GOT, Veep, etc.).
Anything about how many episodes of “Saul” they’re going to do?
I am apprehensive about mad men splitting its final season into two, given mad men is a more slow burning show (even breaking bad, a less slow burning show, had issues in its season 5a), but I am happy that we’ll get it earlier than summer.
Maybe 2 season split will help Jon Hamm finally win an Emmy. Just give the man an award already! Can’t believe there have been 6 seasons of this amazing show and he hasn’t even won once for creating one of the most iconic characters in television.
So Talking Dead is still a thing? Dear God. That is disappointing news indeed.
Has Fx has been more consistent. They went from the shield, nip/tuck and rescue me to sons of anarchy, justified, the americans and the bridge. When sons of anarchy ends this year fx still has 8 more years of justified lined up. On a side note i want to wish condolences to alan on chris christie and like alan im loosing sleep on whether christie will be exposed as a liar and impeached. I offer good luck to you Alan.
If Jon Hamm finally wins that Emmy, I will die a happy man.
Wow, shoot higher dude.
“Turn” – get it? Because “turn” and “revolution” are synonyms?
Seriously though, “Turn” and “Halt & Catch Fire” are both horrible titles. Shawn Ryan admitted that at least part of the failure of Terriers was the horrible title that in no way indicated what the show was about. Others should learn from his mistake.
spin-off with roger sterling as an angel trying to get into heaven by helping a neighborhood apartment building tenants improve their lives. call it “screwed”.