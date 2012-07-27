AMC cancels ‘The Killing’

AMC has decided not to order a third season of “The Killing,” bringing the mystery series to an end.
In a statement released to the media, AMC said, “After much deliberation, we”ve come to the difficult decision not to renew ‘The Killing’ for a third season. AMC is incredibly proud of the show and is fortunate to have worked with such a talented team on this project, from showrunner Veena Sud and our terrific partners at Fox Television Studios to the talented, dedicated crew and exceptional cast.”
“The Killing,” based on a Danish drama, followed a single police investigation into the murder of teenager Rosie Larsen. It debuted to strong reviews and solid ratings for AMC. But many viewers and critics grew dissatisfied over the course of the first season, with their frustration reaching a boil when the season ended with Rosie’s murder still unsolved. (As I’ve said many times, it wasn’t that alone that made people angry, but rather that people were already annoyed and were only hanging around in the hopes of getting closure on the case.)
The ratings dipped for the second season, which concluded with the revelation that Rosie was killed for being in the wrong place in the wrong time, and was drowned in a lake by, of all people, her Aunt Terry (who had no idea Rosie was the girl in the car trunk when she put it in drive).
The show didn’t receive any Emmy nominations for season 2, and various reports suggested AMC’s only interest in keeping the show on the air would be to stay in business with actor Joel Kinnaman, who played recovering addict cop Stephen Holder.
Apparently, that wasn’t motivation enough to keep the series on the air, not that Fox TV Studios have given up entirely.
The studio states, “Fox Television Studios is extremely proud of ‘The Killing,’ the extraordinary writing staff and crew, and what we believe is one of the best casts on television. We will proceed to try to find another home for the show.”
BUT WHAT ABOUT THE SWINGSET?!?!
At least The Newsroom will be around to hate-watch.
I don’t get why you would waste your time watching something you hate? Surely there are more productive things to do with your time.
Linden can finally make that flight to Napa.
I’m going to start a wool sweater wearing campaign until AMC brings this show back. Whos with me!?!
6 seasons and a movie!
With enormous turtlenecks.
We have to coincidentally wear the same pink sweatshirt.
Send Fox big bags of rainwater to boot. Full of red herrings and non-sequiturtles.
Joel Kinnaman is the new Robocop, I think he’ll be okay.
That’s why they wanted to keep him around according to Alan.
I’m honestly worried about AMC. Once Mad Men and BB are done next year, they have NOTHING. Small Town Security is a joke, most TruTV reality shows are better. They’ve bombed on this, Rubicon, etc. Hell on Wheels is good but not great and will always be compared to the much better Deadwood. Only hope is Walking Dead gets better, because while S1 was great, S2 was dull (in my opinion). They play CSI Miami several times a day (awful). The movies they have are good though, so there is that.
Walking Dead finally had 9 million viewers, compared to 2.7 for mad men and 2.9 for BB. Just saying from a viewership standpoint, I think walking dead can carry the load while they try out new shows.
Mad Men is also not done until the year after next.
I agree with the ideas behind your argument even if I disagree with the details.
AMC has two seasons to develop replacements for Mad Men and Breaking Bad before they lose a whole bunch of their audience and the momentum they have built up. They have been unable to develop shows on the same calibre since those two shows launched, which is rather worrying and makes me doubt their development strategy.
Yes, they do have TWD, which is an absolute monster, so it’s not quite the end of the world, but relying on a single show to sustain the ratings of a channel is not a good long-term strategy.
The problem is: far as I know they sacked all the execs who green lit all the good shows.
At least TWD is finally showing signs of life. Most of S2 was unwatchable.
My favorite story line from the Killing was Gwen quitting, starting a new career in Washington DC, quitting that and coming back to the campaign…all in a span of 3/4 days.
Did not watch the second season. Stumbled upon the last twenty minutes of the finale. Reminded me of why I had not watched it.
I loved a mayoral candidate getting shot and paralyzed and campaigning a few days later. Or how he had NO family or friends ever.
That seems to happen a lot, some guy on a show gets shot and the ONLY person who visits (or shows up at his funeral, should he die) is his girlfriend, partner, or assistant. Sometimes his boss. It happened on NYPD Blue years ago, Bobby Simone had a heart transplant and his only visitor was his girlfriend. Maybe the writers don’t want to confuse viewers by bringing in other friends and relatives as might happen in, like, real life?
Yeah, that and Holder being beat all to hell, left for dead in the elements over night, being unconscious the next morning and running around that afternoon. That was as bad as Jack Bauer being defibbed and continuing the chase.
How about a new show based on Det. Holder? I would watch!
A new series with Joel Kinnaman as Stephen Holder would be great, I would watch it
I would, too. (I actually liked Joel Kinnaman and Mirelle whateverhernameis as actors. I actually liked the show, though I could see why others didn’t. I guess I don’t have a short attention span or ADD, or aspergers or whatever the current thing to have is.)
The reasons people grew to hate the show have nothing to do with short attention spans or ADD.
Hey ANON, you’re right…you probably don’t have any of those issues you mentioned that you seem to ascribe to those who didn’t like this show.
You do, however, have a very serious case of Badtasteitis. It seems to be especially common in those who actually liked The Killing.
I just finished War and Peace, which was quite fine. Atlas Shrugged a month ago, which was horribly written but interesting.
The Killing wanted to be The Wire, but it was really more like the worst ever Homicide Life on the Streets stretched out 20-some episodes too long.
Attention span my shiny metal ass.
I’m sad about this. I’ll miss the interaction between Linden and Holder a lot.
The decision to have the murder mystery unfold over two years was madness.
(Also, here in England the show ended up in the much sought after 11: 20 PM slot, so I doubt anuone was watching here either. A shame, as it had a damn good cast.)
A total mercy kill. Outside of Breaking Bad and Mad Men AMC is a joke.
I was hoping that when this much awaited day came, the headline would be “AMC kills The Killing”, and the byline “Veena Sud oblivious; says 3rd Season will be a return to form, a la Season 1”
Nothing against the talented actors, who will be better off down the road, but good freaking riddance.
The Killing was a good series and I never saw any of its detractors say anything against it — anything at all — that was the least bit sound, but — BUT — I completely agree with the decision to end the series now. The producers completed their version of the first case the Danish series tackled (the Larsen murder), so there are no loose ends to tie up (unlike with Rubicon’s ending), and it was clear that the show had lost the public relations war and was never going to recover from that. In a country where TV series go on forever and make heaps of money on the strength of their appeal to idiots (CSI franchise! CSI franchise!), something has to be said for the virtue of a series being SHORT. Move on and make something new is a good principle for the TV industry in general, and AMC specifically can now move on and make something in place of The Killing that may be even better.
If making something better than The Killing is the goal, then AMC is setting a pretty low bar.
Jake, I understand you were just looking to take a cheap shot at The Killing, but just as a point of logic, “better than The Killing” doesn’t mean “just slightly better than The Killing.” It can mean something as great as Breaking Bad or Mad Men, or even better.
“never saw any of its detractors say anything against it — anything at all — that was the least bit sound”
Then you have a serious reading comprehension problem.
Sorry, but the nonsense was both easily comprehended and easily rejected — as nonsense should be.
So you’re saying there wasn’t a single flaw in The Killing that deserved criticism? That it was the perfect show? Man, how did so many people miss its perfection?
Moretears is just Veena posting again….
Col Bat Guano: No, The Killing is not perfect. There are perfectly valid criticisms of the show that can be made, and have been made. You and I argued about his before, here, and my position after season two is the same as it was after season one: The Killing is not great, but it is at least good. In my post above — which you are responding to — I referred to the comments of the show’s “detractors.” That is, I rejected as “unsound” the comments and arguments of people trying to make the case that The Killing is BAD. Those kinds of comments are different than criticisms making the case that a show is NOT PERFECT. There is a very large chasm separating BAD and NOT PERFECT.
And The Killing was firmly on the BAD side.
Col Bat Guano: You honestly thought it necessary to state that you think it is bad, as if I didn’t already know that is your position and you are sticking to it?:)
“There are perfectly valid criticisms . . . that can be made” ? “never saw any of its detractors say anything against it . . . that was the least bit sound”.
Okay.
shocker/
Actually I liked Joel and Mirelle’s interactions. They are decent actors.
The Killing was not, in the end, a masterpiece of storytelling ala BB and Mad Men. I hope the actors find good work elsewhere.
I’m sure Sud will find her way back to network television where she belongs. Sorry, I couldn’t resist as she was so boastful and somewhat arrogant after S1. Her comments flamed by disappointment of how to turn a good drama bad in an instant.
I still miss Rubicon.
JUST going to breaking bad and passed this news. I do not watch this show, but if it is someones favorite, sorry for it to leave. I am such a fan of BB and to enjoy this show and already know next year it will be gone is truly crazy. What is wrong with AMC? How do you cancel a show when BB got so many emmy nominations? forgetting that. It’s the talk of every column, every critic. etc etc.
Does this seem odd? who is behind their decisions?
Only 6 more weeks off BB after a whole year.
Someone should have these people rethink their opinions. Don’t ruin it for everyone.
Is “cancelling” the same as ending the show on a high note? Vine Gilligan (the creator) is ending the show on his own terms – he made the decision. It sounds like the right decision, especially when he only expected it to last three seasons to begin with.
*Vine = Vince
This reads like borderline spam. I guess that’s Hitfix’s demographic, though.
There is sooooooooooo much more story left to tell. Vince is the master of the 13 episode season and he could easily give us a season 5 and final season 6, 13 episodes each and go out on the HIGHEST note possible, known as the greatest show in tv history. As you can see here in season 5, they are just getting started rebuilding their new empire again and what , we only have 5 eps left and then have to wait another year? Give nme a fucking break. I am so angry about this you have no idea. This season should be 13 episodes about Walt becoming the man, the boss, scarface, brutal and dark as ever, and season 6 should be Hank finding out and everything that goes with that. Like his medical bills being paid for with meth money for one thing, the whole family is in on this, and he could easily get a season 6 full of dark agonizing complicated episodes based around that, culminating in their inevitable final showdown, people dying, walt killing family members, how dark , how far is vince willing to go, we need to see, we deserve to see all that. With all that in mind the show would very much “Go out on top”. SO i wanna know who the fuck it is at AMC that is so eager to prematurely end this all time masterpiece of a TV show. And i have to say, knowing all this, is taking away from my enjoyment of these season 5 episodes, which would be a perfect first 3 of a 13 ep season, but not for the way they are doing it. I just dont get it. I pray vince and AMC realizes they need more episodes to properly conclude this, and not no MOVIE bullshit, it needs to end as what it is, a Brilliant TV show.
We will proceed to try to find another home for the show.
^There’s still one final twist left.
THANK GOD. They really need to step it up.Stop forcing these utterly ridiculous reality shows on us and start focusing on bringing us the next all time great drama, since they are hell bent on prematurely ending breaking bad with still soooo much high quality story left to tell, but dont get me started, riles me up too much. But thank god they cancelled this garbage show at least
I’m really hoping Joel Kinnaman will get a series of his own. I know he’s in some movies but I want to see him every week. He did such a fantastic job as Holder.
In a word: Good.
I loved how there was one episode where they clearly had no idea what to do for an intriguing cliffhanger at the end of the episode. So out of the clear blue sky they invented a brooding Asian guy following Linden and spying her through the window.
Also, there wasn’t a single piece of characterization this season that Richmond would be in business with the bad doers but sure enough, basically randomly, he’s schmoozing with that Ames guy and the casino lady.
Arguably one of the worst shows on TV.
When you try to attract discerning audiences with quality original dramatic programming and the tagline “Story Matters Here”, the people creating the shows your network airs had better have their game together. The creators of The Killing clearly did not. If AMC isn’t careful, they’re going to wind up getting in line to chase the audiences that watch the likes of Basketball Wives, Love & Hip Hop, and other exploitative reality show trash. That’s probably not a market AMC wants to compete in.