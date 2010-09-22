‘American Idol’: Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler have star power, but can they replace Simon?

Before I get to analyzing the completely anti-climactic news that Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez have been announced as new judges for the post-Simon Cowell era of “American Idol,” something needs to be said:
Randy Jackson is the last original “Idol” judge standing.
Who among you in the show’s glory years would have expected Randy to outlast Simon, or Paula, or even Ellen? Kara, sure. Dunkleman, absolutely. But with the show blowing up the judges’ panel anyway in the wake of Simon quitting to do “X Factor” and Ellen realizing she was terrible at it, it’s kinda staggering that the producers elected to keep Randy around, even for the sake of continuity. The guy has never added anything to the show, and now he’ll get to remind you of how much less interesting he was than all the other people who left. (Annoying as Kara could be, at least she occasionally had an interesting insight, and it was also fun to see her insecurity about being new and unpopular get in the way of the point she was trying to make.)
And since Randy won’t have much to offer but memories of past pitchiness, working it out and faces being sung off, do Tyler and Lopez have what it takes to help “Idol” survive without Simon?
Not seeing it, dawg. Sorry.
Okay, maybe that’s not entirely fair. Lopez might very well do a better job of filling the Paula slot than Ellen ever did. Paula’s value wasn’t in the advice she had for the contestants, but the unintentional comedy she brought early and often. You wanted to see what inane thing she would say next, and how long it would take her to say it, and how much Simon would make fun of her while she rambled.
Lopez has never seemed crazy in the way Paula does, but there’s definitely diva potential there. She hasn’t been relevant as a movie or music star in a while, but her heyday was recent enough that she may feel like she has to establish her supremacy as the biggest star on the panel. She may not be as loopy as Paula, but she could bring accidental entertainment just the same.
But Paula, though she provided amusing weirdness, was never the key to the “Idol” judging panel.
Simon was. And they haven’t replaced him, not unless Tyler is a lot more candid than I expect him to be.
“Idol” has had bigger problems than the judges in recent years, thanks to a crop of mostly uninspiring singers (though of course some of the blame for that falls on the judges and producers who picked the ones America got to vote on), and thanks to voters who have crowned the same basic type of winner (middle-of-the-road white guy with guitar) three years in a row. And maybe Lopez and Tyler’s tastes might be different enough from that of the departed judges that America won’t be able to screw it up with how they winnow down the semi-finalists.
But whether the singers are good or bad, the show needs Simon – or some version of him. It doesn’t need an aging rock star whose decades of success won’t mean much to the tween “Idol” power-voters. It needs someone who A)has a good idea of what will and won’t be comercially successful, and B)is willing to be completely blunt (if not cruel) in separating those who’ve got it from those who don’t.
I’m not sure the show could have brought in anyone to fill Simon’s shoes, simply because fans have become so protective of the franchise over the years that they would hate anyone who came in and was mean to the contestants. (Simon got away with it because he was grandfathered in from the start; we had years of history of him usually being right.) But the producers should have at least tried to bring in some kind of music industry veteran, like maybe Interscope Geffen A&M Records chairman Jimmy Iovine (who will instead serve as an in-house mentor, and hopefully be allowed to nudge the kids towards better song choices), who has a track record and a willingness to speak the truth even if it means hurt feelings and boos from the sheep in the studio audience.
The casting of Tyler and Lopez indicates that somebody – whether FOX execs, producers on the show, or both – felt that what the aging franchise needed was star power. And that’s wrong. “Idol” doesn’t need stars. “Idol” makes stars. Who in America had any idea who Simon Cowell was before the show debuted? How long had it been since Paula Abdul had a hit song? Did anyone even remember Randy’s stint as the bass player from Journey?
Maybe Tyler and/or Lopez wind up being far franker than I expect. But if they’re not, it doesn’t matter how big they were on the charts once upon a time.
About the only positive I see is that we’re back to three judges again, which might, if we’re lucky, actually give us more songs per episode again.
“Diva potential” for J-Lo? Understatement of epic proportions…
You nailed it here Alan. I think Lopez will be fine for who she’s essentially replacing but I really don’t envision Tyler cutting it. Complete miscalculation there. Nobody here is going to be able to be the authority figure Cowell always was. That’s a big problem.
I agree with everything you said, Alan. And so does pretty much everyone else. So why were all the people Fox was supposedly considering performers and not a single music exec made the list?? It’s obvious the show needs someone with behind the scenes industry experience, yet Fox seems to think all the show needs is big names. And we saw how well that worked out with Ellen. This is going to be a disaster.
I’m also a little confused as to how Steven Tyler ended up with the gig. At least Lopez has some prior association with the show. But it’s completely unknown what Tyler will bring to the table, so I’m not sure why they chose him out of all the names being tossed around.
Any SYTYCD viewers here? I always wondered why they Nigel Lythgoe didn’t consider taking Simon’s spot. It definitely wouldnt’ have been AS good as simon, but he has that British bluntness, weakness for the pretty ladies, and is “sorta” grandfathered insomuch that he was part of the show from the beginning as a producer for AI and Pop Idol. I certainly went into SYTYCD thinking “oh, nigel is probably the dance version of Simon” and while it doesn’t quite work that way, I’m certainly ok with him as a judge.
I like JLo, but I think Steven Tyler is a terrible idea, can’t understand half of the things he says. If they were going to go the musician route, I’m surprised they didn’t go Ben Folds or Bret Michaels, who both showed some charisma being in front of the camera in various tv shows. Even if said shows they were on were AWFUL, they weren’t so bad themselves. And can, you know, enunciate.
Or maybe Jennifer Lopez is the replacement for Simon? I know she hasn’t been relevant the last few years, but look back at her career – this is a girl who came from the Bronx and at one time was a chart-topping artist, a bankable movie star and a clothing designer – you don’t get there without learning a few hard lessons and, just like most successful women, has been on the receiving end of the “rhymes with witch” title. I think it would be great if they didn’t fall into the expected roles – J Lo could be the blunt, plain-spoken voice of reason and Steven could be the one who tells all the girls how pretty they are and all the guys…whatever it was Paula said to the guys. Something about their honesty shining through while unicorns danced a rhumba over a rainbow…
I’m not sure if J-Lo is really supposed to be the new Paula and Steven the new Simon, in fact i see the reverse as a better fit and more inline w/ their personalities, maybe. Incoherent, loopy Steven Tyler as Paula and diva, opinionated J-Lo as final word Simon. Se certainly seems more coherent and as long as she is willing to say that didn’t work for me, should be able to fill the role as critic.
I don’t know about that… I heard a story last year that Tyler grabbed the PA microphone from a clerk at a Home Depot store and burst into ‘Dude Looks like a Lady”. Not just a bit of the song either. So I’m thinking he’s Paula…
yea Alan, I think you are off the mark here. JLo is clearly the heavy that they brought in to replace Simon. The knows what it is like to start from nothing and become world famous, which happens to be something Idol says they do with each of their winners. I would not be shocked if we heard that early and often from her in response to people complaining about her criticism. She’s also a talented enough actress who can take producer notes and up her on screen personality so long as she doesn’t deem it to counterproductive to her image.
Everything I have heard about Mr. Tyler is that he is far more Ozzie than he is Simon. Hard to understand at times and even less likely to make sense when you can make out what he is saying. Plus he appears to be a genuinely nice guy who likes to have fun and never takes himself too serious. If you are looking for non-Randy comic relief, Stevie seems like your man
I still think the ideal judge would have been Quincy Jones, if he’d been willing. Industry cred, impeccable musical credentials, interesting guy, personable.
I definitely would have liked to have seen someone with industry cred, but my pick was Tommy Mottola. They could have put him and Mariah (who supposedly wanted the job) on the same panel and I guarantee there would be a lot of snippy back and forth just like in the Simon/Paula days.
I guessed early on that Randy would be the last remaining judge. My reasoning was the opposite of yours. Because Randy was the least popular judge, that would give him less options to try different projects. He would cling onto Idol for the rest of his life if he could. Simon and Paula on the other hand are well-liked and are wanted in many other places.
Yikes. Judging by that photo, HD is not going to be kind to whatever happened to Steven Tyler’s face.
#fail
Okay, I think I may have been turned around (by you guys, and by Dan in our aborted attempt to record a podcast this afternoon) on the respective roles of Tyler and JLo. Still not sure JLo can be as ruthless as Simon was – that kind of toughness is more accepted from a man than a woman – but we’ll see.
They convinced me too.
I agree that a man can get away with “toughness” easier than a woman. But at the same time, Lopez has more visible industry cred and star power than Cowell did – especially at the beginning. She comes in as a multi-hyphen star, while Cowell’s resume in 2002 was the producer of Wrestlemania: The Album. In other words, I think the public will accept her as a tough critic, if she’s as on-the-mark as Simon was.
Any opinion on what I’ve seen online as Nigel Lythgoe saying the singers are “staying in their own genre”? What does that mean, exactly? Does that mean they aren’t having themed nights? If this is the case, and a country singer just gets to sing a country song each week, that is a terrible idea. A lot of the amazing moments in Idol happen when someone does something unexpected. That decision would kill those moments completely.
Supposedly the theme weeks by genre are gone, but each week will focus on music from a different decade.
Further speculation: Randy will be the new Simon, J-Lo will be the new Randy and Tyler will be the new Paula.
When it comes to Lopez or Tyler filling Simon’s place on the panel, it’s also important to remember that Simon had one extra advantage over them … he never entered the gig with the built-in PR concerns these two stars have, and thus had no onus to maintain a public persona for the sake of commoditizing his celebrity (at least, not a decade ago — as savvy as he is, I don’t think even Cowell could have predicted his own rise as a icon), or making sure his post-Idol gigs were not jeopardized by his behavior.
Simply put, Simon had nothing to LOSE by being mean (or frank, depending upon your interpretion of Cowell).
Even Lopez, with her diva reputation of self-importance, has kept it within the realm of generally-accepted rumor (i.e. with plausible deniability). Se — she may be reluctant to face the backlash of publically verifying it. That being said, narcissists, by definition, usually don’t have the self-awareness necessary to edit their behavior in the first place. If Lopez implodes, she might up becoming Cowell and Abdul in one package.
All that having been said, isn’t this show supposed to be about the performers in the first place?
If you’re right that the fans would hate anyone who came in and was mean to the contestants, there’s still a way this could work. Give Iovine one year in a supporting role being harsh and strict, and then he might have earned enough respect from the audience to move up to the judges’ table and become the new Simon.
I’m sure the producers aren’t thinking that far ahead, but it is a possibility you can hope for.