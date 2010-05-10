‘American Idol’: Would ya like to take a survey?

My friends over at A List of Things Thrown Five Minutes Ago pointed out that the official “American Idol” website has a link to a survey about what people might like to see next season – and about what they are and are not enjoying about this one.
I doubt it will actually have much impact – I vaguely recall them doing something similar 2-3 years ago, and the only changes we got were for the worse (the hiring of Kara and all the headaches that came from having four judges instead of three) – but the fact that all these questions are being asked, and that viewers are being invited to pretty openly bash Randy, Kara, Ellen, Seacrest, etc., suggests that someone associated with the show is aware of all the creative problems with this season.
As I’ve said before, most of the problems with the show come more from arrogance than incompetence. I’m sure they could easily end the show on time each week if they wanted, but they don’t care: the attitude being, Why would anyone ever want to watch anything other than “American Idol“? But with the ratings slipping notably this year, sooner or later even these people are going to realize they need to make more than cosmetic changes if they want to survive post-Simon Cowell.
Anyway, if this season has been annoying you as much as it has me, go take the survey. Whether or not it accomplishes anything, it’s quite cathartic. And if by some providence, everyone winds up bashing the number of judges (and the uselessness of most of them), the mentors, the lame themes, etc.? Well… do you believe in miracles?
Thanks for the HT. Yes, it felt good to express my strong disagreement with any alleged entertainment value provided by Randy Jackson and to slam most of the theme weeks.
This season has failed to present us with someone who is a credible Next Music Superstar — partly on the talent pool, and partly with such lame themes.
I took advantage of the open field in which they invited people to suggest other mentors to write, simply, “Fewer mentors, more songs by contestants, please.”
I suggested Madonna and David Lee Roth.
I don’t think this is that newsworthy. I get similar surveys about AI sent to me about five times a season and have been getting them for years.
I guess the only difference is that anybody can go take these?
Yup. Plus, it’s fun.
Honestly, apart from Crystal, this has been my favorite part of this American Idol season, even if it probably won’t affect next season
Any chance we get Bruce as a guest mentor? I suggested it twice. Doesn’t really seem like the kind of thing he’d be up for.
I suggested David Bowie and Prince.
I probably should have suggested No Mentors, though, as they really drag down an episode. I just want to see the contestants sing.
Stevie Wonder and Courtney Love
Wish I’d read the hijacking the mentor write in to complain about the number of songs before I’d done the survey. Grr.
I did say the mentors were of no value. Gah this has been a terrible season.
Answering the Ellen section was harder because she has had some quips that I’ve enjoyed but she doesn’t realaly add value… except in a lackluster season it’s nice to have SOMETHING entertaining. I cuold deal withe her if their were only two other judges… but she needs to go if it’s her plus three… And one of the remaining two has to be seriously critical.
If not? Then no Ellen.
I disliked Kara at first (and I still see the four judge system as a hinderance) but she’s fast become a favourite of mine. Simon is reliably honest and entertaining, but Randy and Ellen just make insipid statements to all the contestants. Kara can be constructive and insightful, and at least she has pedigree and a valid right to be on the panel (unlike Ellen).
I was conflicted on the Kara ratings. I do think she has some very valid things to say about the contestants – at times offering better advice than Simon does – but she comes across as such an unpleasant, defensive personality (perhaps because of the beating she took last year?), that I really dislike her even as she’s making good points.
I DONT LIKE ELLEN DEGENERED
I took this last week and if felt SO good! I got to complain about Ryan and his dancing in the aisles. I got to tell them how annoying 4 judges is and I got to tell them that I am not watching next year without Simon unless they get their act together.
Even if nothing changes at least I got the chance to let all my frustrations out!
What do I want to see next season? No more American Idol.
Why was there no place to comment or express opinion about Ryan Seacrest? That guy is the problem with the show. THAT guy is why I will never watch it live ever again. Where can I submit THAT info???
I listed Weird Al has the guest mentor I want to see.
That? I would watch that.
How’s about the mentors a)cannot be plugging anything, b) get airtime based on how much mentoring/entertainment value they actually provide, and c) not be less experienced musicians than several of the contestants.
How about letting Randy go last instead of first? Let’s see what he has to say when he doesn’t have to shout over the crowd. How about no more crappy theme nights? Stones and Lennon/McCarthy? Fine, they’ve got both the expansive body of work and are old enough that a new take can work. Shania Twain? I don’t dislike the woman or her music, but there just isn’t that much there, and it really isn’t old enough that a new take will likely be all that different.
As a side note, was it just me or was Crystal’s voice heavily amplified compared to the other contestants during the group sing to try to balance her being the only woman?
Hereâ€™s what Iâ€™d do with American Idol:
1. Flop Ryan and Ellen.
2. Dump Randy and Kara.
3. Bring in Shania Twain as the artist judge
4. Bring in Jimmy Iovine as the industry guy judge.
What does this accomplish?
1. It revamps the show thatâ€™s getting stale and could fall off a cliff without Simon Cowell.
2. Puts RS, who seems increasingly bored and sarcastic, in the lead judge role. Heâ€™s been around the show for 10 years and is a DJ, so he has enough cred to be a judge and his new-found sarcasm will help fill the Simon void.
3. While revamping the show, you maintain some continuity by keeping Ryan and Ellen.
4. You go back to three judges.
5. Ellen goes to her natural hosting role, where she can happily interact with the singers without having to be critical, plus you keep the exposure on her show.
6. Randy was part of the showâ€™s tremendous success, but his act and catch-phrases have gotten very tired. There might be some negative reaction to dumping him, but they can treat it along the lines of â€œWe had a great run with him, but it was time for a different direction,â€ and maybe bring him back as an occasional mentor.
7. Whether itâ€™s her fault or not, Kara just never caught on. I donâ€™t think there would be much negative reaction.
8. Shania Twain was good as both mentor and judge. She can hold onto the country audience, but her music actually had very little country in it, so sheâ€™s fine with other styles. Plus, she was married to, and worked with, one of the top rock producers.
9. The exact person for the industry judge probably isnâ€™t that important, but Iovineâ€™s a decent personality who can be tough like Simon and has strong credentials in both rock and rap. I have no idea how his record company relates to 19 Records or whatever, but itâ€™s been several years since any AI artist moved a lot of product, so Iâ€™m sure something could be worked out.
