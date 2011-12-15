Analysis: Golden Globe TV nominations are silly, like always

Here are the things you need to remember about the Golden Globes, specifically when it comes to the TV categories:
1)The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is a mysterious, shady organization whose members can’t always be identified and which has backed into a weird kind of importance in the movie awards season because of the timing of the ceremony.
2)The HFPA is easily distracted by both very famous names and shiny new things, and the members can be very easily lobbied.
3)As with yesterday’s SAG Awards nominations, the TV categories are a complete afterthought, done to bring an extra layer of stars to the ceremony and an extra demographic to the telecast. It’s not even clear that the HFPA even watches American television.
4)Because of 1, 2 and 3, there is absolutely no reason to get worked up over any weird thing the HFPA decides to do with the TV categories. It’s the Golden Globes. They are ridiculous by design, and only as relevant as we choose to make them.
So even though many of this year’s TV nominations are very silly and in many areas betray a lack of understanding of what’s actually happening in the medium right now, none of them should be particularly surprising if you’ve paid the least bit of attention to the Globes in years past.
Some category-by-category thoughts on the TV series nominations (the only vaguely interesting/odd thing to me in the movies and minis categories is that Dominic West was nominated for “The Hour” rather than “Appropriate Adult,” but he’s good in both, so no biggie):
Actress in a supporting role
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story”
Kelly MacDonald, “Boardwalk Empire”
Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”
Evan Rachel Wood, “Mildred Pierece”
Because the HFPA chooses to mash up supporting performances from sitcoms, dramas, movies and miniseries into a single category, it’s hard to parse anything, or work up any outrage over who was left out. This would seem to come down to a battle between Smith and Lange, though don’t count out Vergara, given the HFPA’s historical weakness for both attractive women and foreign accents.
Actor in a supporting role
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Paul Giamatti, “Too Big to Fail”
Guy Pearce, “Mildred Pierce”
Tim Robbins, “Cinema Verite”
Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family”
Again, what can you do with a hodge-podge like this? Aaron Paul and others should be here, but it’s a dumb concept. One of the more amusing running subplots of the SAG/GG nominations has been the love for Giamatti’s glorified cameo in “Too Big to Fail.” With the SAG nominations, he’s been put up against actors who had to carry their films; here, his 10 or so minutes is up against people like Dinklage and Stonestreet who worked in entire seasons of their shows.
Actress in a comedy
Laura Dern, “Enlightened”
Zooey Deschanel, “The New Girl”
Tina Fey, “30 Rock”
Laura Linney, “The Big C”
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
Deschanel was a mortal lock as the Young, Hot Thing. Fey and Linney are carryovers. Dern is a former “movie star,” and the HFPA seemed impressed by “Enlightened” in general. The pleasant surprise is that Poehler (the wonderful star of TV’s best comedy) got in ahead of, say, Edie Falco.
Actor in a Comedy
Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”
David Duchovny, “Californication”
Johnny Galecki, “The Big Bang Theory”
Thomas Jane, “Hung”
Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”
A year ago, I was pleasantly surprised that the HFPA resisted nominating Duchovny again – until someone reminded me that “Californication” had been off the air for more than a year and was therefore ineligible. So you have three repeat nominees in him, Baldwin and Jane, you have a beloved sitcom star playing himself in a showbiz satire (i.e., HFPA catnip) in LeBlanc, and you have… Galecki, the closest thing to an out-and-out surprise in these TV nominations. Sure, he was nominated for an Emmy this year, but that was alongside Jim Parsons, rather than instead of him. But given the way the HFPA operates, I can easily imagine that Galecki’s team did a better job of schmoozing them than Parsons’ people did. This is the business they have chosen.
Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
“Enlightened”
“Episodes”
“Glee”
“Modern Family”
“New Girl”
The HFPA likes it some cable dramedies about women of a certain age (the Showtime half-hours have usually done well here) and, again, they love inside-Hollywood stories, so there you have the “Enlightened” and “Episodes” nominations. “Glee” and “Modern Family” are still big hits (albeit not as much as it used to be for “Glee”), and “New Girl” fulfills the HFPA need to anoint something new and sparkly. Done, and no room for the likes of “Parks and Rec.”
Actor in a drama
Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Kelsey Grammer, “Boss”
Jeremy Irons, “The Borgias”
Damian Lewis, “Homeland”
Buscemi and Cranston are holdovers from last year, but Hugh Laurie, Michael C. Hall and the ineligible Jon Hamm get replaced by a pair of foreign actors in Irons and Lewis (and isn’t it sad that the Globes recognized “Homeland” where SAG forgot to?), plus another beloved sitcom star reinventing himself in Grammer. Since “Boss” was announced, Grammer getting a Golden Globe nomination was a fait accompli. It wouldn’t be the least bit surprising to see him beat Buscemi.
Actress in a drama
Claire Danes, “Homeland”
Mireille Enos, “The Killing”
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Madeline Stowe, “Revenge”
Callie Thorne, “Necessary Roughness”
Margulies is the only repeat nominee. Callie Thorne steals away Piper Perabo’s place from last year as what’s apparently now a token Female Lead on a USA Drama slot. Danes, like Lewis, gets more love from the HFPA than she got from SAG. Enos was praised even when people turned against “The Killing” overall, and Stowe is both good on “Revenge” and another former “movie star.”
Drama series
“American Horror Story”
“Boardwalk Empire”
“Boss”
“Game of Thrones”
“Homeland”
I’ve already seen outrage on Twitter over “Breaking Bad” (and others) being neglected in favor of “American Horror Story” (and possibly “Boss”), but, again, it’s the Globes. The HFPA members like to feel like trendsetters, so there was almost no way they weren’t going to nominate a splashy, high-rated drama from two of the creators of “Glee,” and “Boss” has the Grammer factor. “Breaking Bad” has never been nominated. It’s much too scruffy a show (a meth dealer in the American Southwest) for HFPA to cotton to; if anything, I’m more surprised they nominated Cranston this year and last. If you want to take that show’s absence from the category as a reason to not take the Globes the least bit seriously, so much the better.
It’s weird, it’s dumb, it’s ridiculous. It’s the Golden Globes. Express your confusion if you must, but don’t waste time being outraged.
Ha, no Breaking Bad for drama, and a downright terrible list of best Comedies. Shocker! Maybe Gervais can just stick it to the HFPA and get it over with.
Alan, do you feel like any award shows actually really get it right when it comes to television? It sucks to repeatedly see the best actors and shows get zero recognition.
I’d extend your criticism a bit further. No award shows get it right. At least not any more often than they would by chance. Ron Swanson was right.
It’s bad enough that Breaking Bad isn’t nominated for Best Drama…But not a single nomination, anywhere, for Justified is really offensive.
I should know better than to expect more from the Globes voters, but it still hurts.
“You can’t make sense out of nonsense.” Marcellus Wiley (and I’m sure about a jillion other more important people than an ex-football player)
No Esposito, Paul or Pitt.
What a joke.
I can’t decide whether to be more faux-outraged about the lack of nomination for Breaking Bad or the lack of nominations for ANY of the songs from The Muppets. How HFPA? HOW?!?!
I was thinking the exact same thing! Have they no heart?
Well at least they got the Homeland nods right.
I was mostly interested this year to see any Community nods – needless to say, I will not be watching this year, except maybe to see Amy Poehler hopefully win.
The Breaking Bad for best drama and Parks and Recreation for best comedy omissions are especially egregious. And how Steve Carell missed out and Callie Thorne got in over Glenn Close, Kyra Segdwick, or Connie Britton are mysteries. But I’m going to defend them a bit. The fact is there’s just A LOT of quality TV. And there were some very pleasant surprises for me. Recognizing Homeland, Boss, and Enlightened is something to be highly commended in my book.
The fact that we can come up with SO many snubs tells you how much clutter there is. NOTHING for Community, Curb, Always Sunny, Louie, United States of Tara on the half hour side. NOTHING for Sons of Anarchy, Damages, Justified, Friday Night Lights, Treme for dramas. It’s just brutal.
True, there is a lot of quality TV on right now. Unfortunately, American Horror Story isn’t in that group. This is a very silly list of nominations. Are we sure the AV Club didn’t hack into the site? As Andy Millman would say “Are they ‘avin’ a laugh?”
Idris Elba and Dominic West are nominated in the same category. This amuses me.
It’s nice to see that awards voters (even the HFPA) are not allergic to Dominic West or Idris Elba as much as they are allergic to David Simon. Otherwise, Elba would have won Supporting Actor for Season 3 at least.
It’s the Hollywood FOREIGN Press Association. They make a point of always nominating and virtually always awarding any non-American born individual possible. This is why you can pretty much assume The Artist will sweep all of its noms. If David Simon were British, he would have a shelf-full of Golden Globes.
There’s really nothing scientific about it.
I know you’re not a fan of either Duchovny nor Californication, but he’s a funny guy, or at least he reads his lines in a funny way… He’s better than Thomas Jane, in my opinion. And like it or not, Californication is still a pretty decent comedy. It doesn’t deserve any awards, but it’s not as bad as most think.
If the HFPA is so shadowy and no one knows who is even in it, how in the world does anyone care? That just seems crazy to me.
Does anyone really care about the golden globes? I thought it was obvious the whole thing was just a big circle jerk. That goes for the Emmys and the Oscars as well.
I would be surprised if they didn’t nominate shows like New Girl and American Horror Story. I expected nothing different from the Globes.
Callie Thorne and Madeline Stowe over Glenn Close and Katey Sagal? WHAT A JOKE.
If you would give one of those places to Anna Torv, I agree.
Anna Torv should be nominated, most versatile actress on tv.
Hey! I LOOOOVE me some CALLIE!
Callie Thorne and Madeline Stowe over Glenn Close and Katey Sagal? What a joke.
Alan,
Clearly the HFPA are using Johnny Galecki’s wonderful work on Entourage to boost him beyond Jim Parsons. Its the only rational reasoning behind the irrational decision.
I don’t think you’re in any position to call someone else’s awards silly after you had Community ranked #5 on your best TV shows of the year list. The fact you suspect some of these nominations were the results of “schmoozing” is such a hypocritical joke considering the correlation between your access to the Community people and your extreme over rating of that corny show
If you believe that the Golden Globes are a legitimate measure of the television landscape, that is your business. But you are breaking several of the rules of posting on this blog and being disrespectful in the process.
He had it #5, not 1. What non-corny comedies do you like? New Girl? Suburgatory? Modern Family? Glee? BBT?
Alan’s sentiments on Community differ not one iota from the critical community at large, so before you accuse someone of bias, make sure his opinion, not yours, is the unjustified outlier.
Yep, because a critic having a show on his top ten list is exactly the same as nominations for a major award show.
If you don’t like or appreciate what Community brings to television you really shouldn’t have a voice on any television review site. 0 credibility.
HAHAHA!! Wow, Chris, you win for silliest comment on this post.
A wise man once said ‘Don’t Feed the Troll’.
Another less-wise man once said ‘If you have to ask, you’re streets behind.’
If someone is going to accuse Alan of bias, you’d think it would be for Parks and Rec, not Community.
Martin Mull said, “Hollywood is like High School with money.” Maybe this should be revised to “Middle School”.
How come nobody ever mentions Raising Hope? I really love that show and Martha Plimpton is great.
I guess we can be glad that Parks and Rec is at least somewhere on that list.
Was Steve Carell eligible this year?
Really, what makes me saddest is the lack of a repeat for Golden Globe nominee Scott Caan.
I’m now convinced that Dan Harmon has been blackballed, and they’re punishing NPH for his return to Harold and Kumar. Because I can’t understand how Glee continues to be nominated over Community.
It’s quite simple. Regardless of its quality, no one watches Community. It’s completely off the radar of the HFPA.
The viewership may be low, but it’s the HFPA’s job to be aware of what’s on television, regardless of how many viewers it has. These kinds of award shows are “supposed” to reward quality, not popularity. Sheer numerical popularity is what the people’s choice awards and the billboard awards are about, not the Globes or the Emmys or the Oscars…
I don’t think anybody can say what the HFPA’s “job” is. They love some shows. They don’t like others. And they are completely unaware of others. It’s pointless to expect them or the Emmys to have the last word on quality television. Sepinwall doesn’t even have that. Maybe the Peabodys are the only reliable arbiter?
“it’s the HFPA’s job to be aware of what’s on television”
It’s the HFPA’s job to throw a big party and invite as many stars to it as possible and hope they get drunk and do something interesting.
I should have clarified that I meant “in an ideal world” LOL. I’m totally aware of what it is, just was dreaming of what it should be.
Alan, what about the categories for Best Supporting Actor, TV-Movie or Miniseries: Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family” and Best Supporting Actress, TV-Movie or Miniseries: Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”? How did “Modern Family” not get nominated for Best TV-Movie or Miniseries? It surely could have taken the place of say, “Cinema Verite” or “Too Big to Fail”?
The category acutally says is: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Meh. I’ll save my outrage for the next time the Emmys snub Community…
At this rate, there won’t be a next time…if SOMEONE had given the show the critical accolades that it deserves this year, then it would have a much better shot at renewal.
No, Community will still be eligible for the next Emmys, even if NBC doesn’t renew it.
And given its ratings, no amount of Golden Globe or Emmy nominations would have played a role in NBC’s decision to keep or kill it.
Oops – I was mistaken. Thanks for correcting me. So there’s still another year for my heart to be broken…
:-)
How Mirelle Enos can be nominated before, well, anybody, makes no sense to me. She had exactly one expression for 95% of the series. I wonder if anyone at HFPA has ever seen Sons of Anarchy. That show has a couple of women who can ACT!!
I’m pretty sure the nominations mainly consist of whatever the association members happen to catch on Virgin Atlantic flights.
As to Galecki/Parsons, I don’t have any problem with that. Parsons is good in his role but it’s primarily the character not the performance that is amusing and Parsons has too often tipped over into outright-grating in the last year.
I think it’s stupid to complain that your favorite tv shows weren’t nominated. What you must ask yourself is: are the nominees any good? On the comedy side, for me they were dredful. The only show I actually enjoy is Enlightened. On the drama, there’s one show I hate (AHS) and one that I find extremelly boring (Boss), but three I love.
Overall it was a very weak list and one that made me appreciate even more the Emmys.
Yes, these nominations are generally a joke.
But as the first award show to say “Sure, she’s 89, and people like her, and that time she hosted SNL was fun, but is Betty White REALLY worth a nomination? No.” I congratulate them.
I’m actually willing to forgive all the zany choices the HFPA makes if Amy Poehler manages to win the award. That’s how much I adore Parks and Rec.
The Golden Globes now have given Anna Torv;s place to an undeserving one second time in a row.
So when will Anna Torv get the awards recognition?
Not while in Fringe, so here is me hopng for Anna getting the lead in a series on a Cable, no matter how few episodes, or how obscure they will find you, not on a network on friday.
I heard from someone this morning who used to “work in the business” that the GG nominations/wins could all be bought. Here’s hoping Ricky Gervais roasts them with even more vitriol than last year.
The Golden Globes nomination list is funnier than most of the TV shows on the Golden Globes comedy nomination list.
Nice.
The Golden Globes are like Track and Field Day in Elementary school…people with little skill get recognition to make them feel better about being sorry athletes (in this case, it’s acting). Enlightened was the worst show (and my opinion was backed by the ratings) and appeared in a few categories. Episodes was another god-awful show that got nominated. Glee was included so the gay community can feel represented. It’s ratings fell sharply this season. Giamatti was in about 5 minutes of Too Big to Fail, which is a joke, like when William Hurt was nominated for a Oscar for History of Violence after being in the film for 5 minutes.
“Lobbying” is such a polite word.
pia zadora. nuff said
Don’t belittle Pia! Without her, the Mischa Barton Era would have been over before it began!
Thanks for reminding me not to be outraged. Every year it’s the same thing, three days of being pissed before I remember that the Golden Globes have less legitimacy than the People’s [Bad] Choice awards. At least with People’s Choice, you can’t buy a win.
So seriously, thanks for cutting short my useless indignation. The holidays are way too busy too worry about them.
No Breaking Bad and no Aaron Paul make Nicole something something.
Go crazy?
Also, agreed.
I’m amused by the implication that Hugh Laurie is an American! Like Damien Lewis, he’s an Old Etonian.