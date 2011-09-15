‘Archer’ – ‘Heart of Archness, Part 1’: All hail the pirate king!

A quick review of tonight’s “Archer” – the first of a three-part fall miniseries – coming up just as soon as I set two personal records…
It’s never entirely safe to make a judgement of anything screened at Comic-Con, particularly for a returning TV show, because the crowd tends to be so predisposed to liking it that their enthusiasm becomes infectious. So I can’t say for sure whether “Heart of Archness, Part 1” is genuinely one of the funniest “Archer” episodes to date, or if I just think that way because I saw it in a setting where it had homefield advantage.
That said, there was so much to enjoy here, as the show acknowledged the dark ending of the spring run while still plausibly getting back to comedy in a hurry. (Archer may grieve, but he’s going to grieve in the most selfish, juvenile way possible.) Patrick Warburton is a fantastic voice actor, and was a great foil for Archer as the very retro (“The 1930s called…”) Rip Riley(*). The show is at its best when Adam Reed and company are able to straddle the line between Archer being an ignorant baby and a witty spy capable of being a hyper-competent badass, and this episode nicely bounced back and forth between the two extremes. (The Comic-Con ballroom exploded when Archer celebrated killing the shark.)
(*) Who, visually, looked an awful lot like Duke from 1980’s G.I. Joe, no?
Tack on the late arrival of David Cross, the prospects of Archer very much digging the role of pirate king, Lana and Ray having the absolute power of the black titanium corporate card, and Cheryl believing she has psychokinetic powers, and you have a very promising start to this three-parter, whether you watched it with a thousand screaming fanboys/girls or no.
Doubt I’ll have time to write about part 2, given the insanity of network premiere week, but with any luck I’ll be back in a couple of weeks to discuss the finale.
What did everybody else think?
Sterling Archer and Brock Samson? giddy up
Calling it now – Rip Riley is Archer’s biological father.
Totally agree
I had the same thought
It was awesome, but I’m commenting because you brought up Rip’s looks without mentioning that he looks suspiciously like Archer. He’s got to be the favorite in the Archer’s Dad Sweepstakes, right? I mean seriously, Buddy Rich?
Nope, your impulse is correct – I watched it before I read this and I was thinking it was pretty much the funniest Archer ever.
It was excellent, but chemo-Family Feud has to be the best this show has ever done
Still think the pilot is the funniest, but that was definitely top 3.
Also think Archer’s the best comedy on Teeeeeveeee.
Well, maybe not the best–gotta save room for ParksNrec–but the straight-up funniest at least.
Sploosh!
…only with semen.
“For it is, it is a glorious thing to be a pirate king” This is going to be a fun arc
Rip Riley looks like an animated Bruce Campbell… that’s what I was constantly thinking while watching.
Right there with ya.
He reminded me of William Petersen for some reason.
So… we gonna make some cooch chili, or what?
Any insight into why the mini-season? I mean, brilliant move, and I love it, but it’s certainly out of the norm.
They were also supposed to release the first season on Blu-ray this week but canned that. Weird.
Rip is definitely Sterling’s Dad – he obviously has asexual history with his Mom, Rip and Sterling fight but also respect each other, and they look alot alike.
BTW – Rip is drawn in a way that makes him look just like Treat Williams.
I love Cheryl!
Cheryl: What if I have psychokinetic powers?
Pam: I don’t know, just try to only use them for good.
Cheryl:…No
I lost it!
Actually, I thought he looked an awful lot like Bruce Campbell, to the point that I expected his voice…
It now is official. Archer is the funniest show in all of television right now. No need to argue about that any longer.
Well, at least until next Thursday.
No, for me that hon’t change. While the returning NBC shows are similarly good they don’t deliver nearly as much laughs as Archer on a regular basis. Only The Office on a good day. In fact ..as much as I like Community and P&R I don’t laugh that often during those shows. There is an obscure Swanson oneliner here and a Paintball episode there, but mostly they make me just smile or grin.
The gag with the bottles underwater and Archer debating whether or not to shoot the shark was hilarious…as was much of the episode.
Did you see that I just totally shot that shark in the face…
Pirate King / Peter Pan, I SO want to see:
the Isis drones done up as the Lost Boys following Archer on his adventures.
Malory as Captain Hook, not a big leap there with her abusing Woodhouse as Smee.
Lana as the nurturing mothering, grow up with me Wendy
Carol as Tinkerbell trying to keep Archers notice and affection by doing all the bad and wrong things and keeding into his raging assaholic-ness and how hot will she be the outfit SPLOOSH
And Pam, poor Pam its a toss up of Nanna or the crocodile
Gonna be more like Lana as Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now.