Ask Alan: Are Streaming Comedy Episodes Too Long?

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, where I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

We were off the last couple of weeks while I was on vacation, but some interesting questions built up in my absence, starting to a corollary to my frequent lament about how streaming drama seasons (particularly ones operating under the “it’s a 13-hour movie” model) are too long: are streaming comedy episodes themselves too long? I talked about some that are, some that aren’t, and particularly types of “comedies” that are more or less likely to sustain past 25 or so minutes.

Meanwhile, as the broadcast network season starts winding down, some season-ending cliffhangers are in the air, which leads to a discussion of the best finale cliffhangers ever. I only listed a few, and I welcome many more nominations in the comments.

Finally, a question specific to my own reviews and recaps: Why did I complain so often about all the incompetent representatives of law-enforcement on Sons of Anarchy, yet am untroubled by what utter boobs the FBI agents were on The Sopranos?

