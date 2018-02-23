Ask Alan: Why Do So Many Shows Let Actors Play Two Roles?

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.
First up this week, I talk about the recent boom in shows where one actor plays multiple roles, including Fargo, The Deuce, The Leftovers, Twin Peaks, and Counterpart with J.K. Simmons, which this weekend catches up to the last episode I watched before writing my review. This segment features special guest commentary from Damon Lindelof.
After that, I answer a question about why Transparent and House of Cards have chosen to go on without, respectively, Jeffrey Tambor and Kevin Spacey, rather than attempting to bring in new actors to play Maura Pfefferman and Frank Underwood. The days of the two Darrins are for the most part past us, though I talk about some recent instances where dramas recast less prominent roles than the two from these shows.
Finally, a recent Ask Alan segment about spin-offs that aired concurrently with the parent show inspired a spin-off question of its own, about spin-offs that led to additional spin-offs. It’s happened more often than you might think.
As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.
Well, you know your shit dude.
You forgot “Baskets” in your list of shows where an actor plays two characters.
Louis C.K replaced the actress who played his youngest daughter in the middle of an episode, and nobody noticed (unlike with the secretary of the David Lynch character). Although later it became apparent how surprisingly talented the newer one was. The name of the Game of Thrones character who’s died multiple times is Beric Dondarrion, but I don’t think he even had any dialogue in his brief season 1 appearance.
The recast was very prominent (for obvious and unfortunate reasons) with Spartacus on Starz.
Does no one remember Tatiana Maslany? In all the talk about Counterpart and J.K. Simmons amazing ability to play two different characters, I remain mildly unimpressed. I concede Simmons is a great actor, but I’m not convinced the story Counterpart is telling is going to in any way satisfying to me as it continues. It seems more a vehicle for JKS to do his thing. Granted the same could be said for Orphan Black, in retrospect. But JKS is certainly not the first person to play multiple roles in a show well and I think TM gets way more points for her work in Orphan Black.
Also, Spartacus.
personally, I kindof think of Maslany as a brilliant, flashy, virtuoso lead guitar, and Simmons as a rock-solid essentially-propulsive rhythm guitar. That Simmons is more subtle & less showy doesn’t make his performances any less amazing than Maslany’s (which I still think are absolutely fantastic, just in a different way)
I’d also suggest that advances in technology have made it less of a pain-in-the-ass to film/shoot actors playing against themselves within the same scene. Things like camera position tracking, lighting consistency, frame compositing, etc. make it easier, more realistic, and less costly, so directors/writers/producers can let their imaginations loose to a greater extent
Agreed FWIW that Maslany is the undisputed top of the heap for this sort of thing. Shame the show’s not great, but it’s sure not her fault.
You forgot the legendary show, Family Matters. Steve Urkel and Stefan Urquelle. Where’s Jaleel White’s emmy?