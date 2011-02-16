At what point does ‘Two and a Half Men’ try to work without Charlie Sheen?

Here’s the one question I haven’t seen a satisfactory answer to in this whole mess involving Charlie Sheen and “Two and a Half Men” that seems to get messier by the day:
Why does no one at the show seem willing to consider the idea of seeing – either in the short or long term – if the show can work without Sheen?
I’ve mostly stayed out of this story, in part because so much of it is a tabloid thing (which isn’t what either HitFix or I are interested in), in part because I’m not a “Men” fan. But it’s the most popular comedy on television, and at this point the story is as much about the show – and the many people whose livelihood depend on it – being kept in limbo as it is about Sheen’s personal demons.
My friend Linda Holmes from NPR has been similarly reluctant to write about it, but yesterday, she found what I thought was the perfect way into the story. I strongly recommend going to read the whole thing, but the short version is that she broke down the facts of the situation so far (Sheen’s obvious, public, unapologetic problems with addiction; the amount of money the show makes for CBS, Warner Bros. and the many people who work on it; Sheen’s record of being able to show up for work through most of his episodes; and Sheen’s comments on Dan Patrick’s radio show in which he all but dared CBS and Warner Bros. to not let him go back to work). Then she said this all raises an impossible question:
It’s the question, “Is there any point at which you do not keep a guy in a high-profile job in family entertainment simply because using the considerable power of your television network to support the road he’s on is so irresponsible that it defeats the profit motive as well as the desire to keep everyone else on the show employed?”
The problem, of course, is money. This thing is enormously profitable, and as Linda puts it, “There’s just so much money. People do amazing things when there’s that much money.”
What the hell does “Men” producer Chuck Lorre do here? What does Warner Bros. do? If their big star is publicly insisting he can report for duty, if his team is planting stories on gossip websites about how he’s sober again and Lorre is keeping Sheen and all the cast and crew out of work, and yet if it’s clear from all of Sheen’s comments that these problems will crop up again, and likely very soon, what does anybody do?
Forget the profits the corporations make, or even the big money that Lorre, or Jon Cryer or co-creator Lee Aronsohn make per episode. This is a show that employs a lot of people, many of whom will be in big trouble if they miss more than one or two paychecks. For their sake, the show needs to go on. But if acceding to Sheen’s demands just enables his behavior, what’s he going to do next? How long can this reasonably continue before something bad happens to him or someone else?
Which again, makes me puzzled that no one seems willing to even acknowledge the possibility that the show could go on, even temporarily, without Sheen.
Yes, Sheen is enormously popular with the show’s fans, who have barely blinked at the revelation that the guy who plays a hard-partying bad boy is, in real life, a hard-partying bad boy. But there are another 1 1/2 men in the title. Surely in the short term, an episode or two could be produced in which Charlie is out of town and Alan gets into more trouble than normal without his brother, or where Alan tries to woo back the Courtney Thorne-Smith character without Charlie to serve as a reluctant sounding board.
All the reports I’ve read suggest no one at CBS and Warner Bros. is willing to contemplate this. I suppose the fear is in offending Sheen, but at this point how much more volatile and/or insubordinate can he get? If you frame it publicly as “We love Charlie, and the show needs Charlie, but we also don’t want to keep the crew out of work and we think he needs more time off to get help,” then you potentially put him in a position where even the Sheen fans acknowledge their guy is in the wrong.
I’m not saying the show can or will work without Sheen, but why will no one even try? There was an episode or two of “Frasier” that had to drastically minimize Frasier’s presence while Kelsey Grammer dealt with various issues, and the show was able to stay afloat while that happened.
For that matter, I’m curious about whether the show could actually do more without Sheen than muddle through a few weeks.
Like I said, I’m not a fan, but my wife enjoys it, so it’s often on in our living room while I’m doing other things. And my impression has always been that Charlie’s role is primarily to comment on the things that Alan or Jake or the others are doing. Sometimes, plots will derive out of an action Charlie takes (say, the episode where he briefly becomes a kids’ music star, which I actually quite liked), but mostly when I watch, he’s reacting, not acting. And not to dismiss Sheen’s deadpan cool, which I’ve enjoyed going all the way back to his bit part in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” but I think there are other people who could potentially do what he does. Just looking at the pool of Brat Pack and/or “Young Guns” alums, I could definitely imagine Christian Slater (assuming his new FOX show “Breaking In” doesn’t work) showing up as Alan’s long-lost cousin and playing a similar but not identical role in the series. Hell, given the amount of money that Sheen makes per episode – that at this point is built into the cost of making this juggernaut – why not shoot for the moon and see if $2 million per episode might be enough to entice someone like John Cusack away from the movie business?
I recognize that there’s a certain alchemy to creating any hit TV show – a formula that’s not easily replicated or changed. And I recognize that “Two and a Half Men” is the biggest comedy on TV, and how hard it is to make a big hit sitcom these days. So I can see everyone’s reluctance to try to fundamentally alter the show, either for a handful of episodes or long term.
This story keeps changing, seemingly by the minute. As I was writing this post, Sheen went on Patrick’s show again and said he’s now reporting back to work on March 1, has no problems with Lorre, etc., etc., etc. By tomorrow – hell, by dinnertime tonight – it may have been through six more twists and turns. And because everything seems so volatile, it just feels like somebody on a high level at this show has to start working on a Sheen-less contingency plan.
And, please, let’s try to avoid the whole “they should just cancel that drek” line of argument. I recognize that the majority of my readers don’t like the show any more than I do, but it’s not going anywhere.
Quite. The simple reality is that while I hate the show, for the last seven years millions of people have begged to differ in the only way networks really care about.
Alan, just how much money does this show make for CBS / Warners? I keep trying to find accurate figures, and I’m struggling. Can you point me in the right direction?
I can’t recall where I saw the numbers, but it was something like $7.5 million in revenue for first run, and then another $2.5 million in syndication per episode, so the fact that they’re cutting the episode order down by four means losing $40 million.
I still think they should die Emilio’s hair black and pretend nothing happened.
While I suggest Emilio as well I would have a problem with Gordon Bombay being on Two and a Half Men. Bombay over came his drinking to help the Mighty Ducks. How can we take that away from him?
This is simple. Fire Charlie. Hire Christian Slater as a cousin (or maybe Evelyn’s step son), let Alan mooch off of him and move on.
Cousin Oliver!
I agree with you that they should try it, why not? But I’m not sure they need a new cast member just yet till they are sure if Charlie is coming back or not.
They’ve never explored the life of the kid much, other than randomly here and there in passing. There’s fertile ground for stories with that and the ex-wife and her new husband have always been solid performers. Make those two weekly regulars, have the mom move in and try some stories centered around the kid is my advice.
Of course that leaves the problem of the title but I don’t think people will care much about that if it can be made to work.
The show cannot go on without him mainly because he is the heart of the show. I do not watch it regularly, but have in the past, and can honestly say I would not watch it without Sheen.
Not to mention I think, and I could very well be wrong, but I think he has a financial stake in the show, therefore some sort of say as to what happens. I know he gets a chunk of syndication as well.
Wow, I posted the Christian Slater comment without having read that far down your post yet. I’ve been thinking that for weeks! Great minds…
Does Sheen have any creative control or guarantee of appearance in his contract? If not, focus on the kid, stunt cast with co stars from Cryer’s career, bank some episodes.
I think it’s a perfectly good idea to do something as an alternative to Sheen not being on the show, but I still believe that CBS and the producers won’t do anything drastic until something horrible–as in, Sheen’s partying inadvertently causing someone’s death–happens. There is a ridiculous amount of money at stake, which means it’s going to have to take more than Sheen being a huge jerk in public. I hope I’m wrong, but up to this point, CBS has barely done anything.
Consider this: how much longer would the show go on if Charlie were clean and sober? I ask this because Jake (actor Angus T. Jones) is going to get to the point where he is taller than both actors and has a deeper voice than them (has that happened already)?
The writers seem to be doing a good job “wrapping it up” because I always thought the way they should end the show would be with Charlie to get together with Rose. Guess what? That happened! Marry him off and everyone lives happily ever after.
I’ve been wondering the same thing, when I see the promos. The kid is hardly half-a-man anymore.
I don’t see why CBS can’t can him. Popular stars have been replaced before. Hell, Sheen himself came in to replace the insanely popular Michael J Fox on Spin City (although, in fairness, I don’t know how much money SC made in comparison to 2.5M).
But CBS shouldn’t give in to Sheen, essentially, blackmailing them. Send him on extended leave, if you like, but get the show back on for the sake of folks’ jobs.
I know it’s popular, but isn’t the show getting a little long in the tooth at 7 or 8 seasons? Surely CBS/WB has to realize that it isn’t going to go on forever. With that as a given, why not try getting rid of Sheen and all of his baggage and shaking things up? If it works, they’ll probably at least break even by getting an extra season or two out of a reinvigorated show. If it doesn’t, well, the golden goose wasn’t going to keep laying eggs forever anyway.
You’re talking about the network that still airs Survivor and still employs Andy Rooney. I don’t think the phrase ‘long in the tooth’ is in their vocabulary.
Even though the character of Charlie Harper is a caricature, none of the other main characters is worth watching on his/her own. Alan isn’t even a foil for Charlie; he’s been made into an insuffereable boob over the years. Jake the character isn’t a person, he just represents “kid/teenager”.
At one time, I thought that it would be interesting if the show became about Charlie vs. Alan for Jake. Charlie tries to corrupt him; Alan tries to raise him. And Jake would be a real young person trying to figure it all out. But obviously that would be too smart for this popular yet tired sitcom.
One last thought: I’m surprised that an NPR reporter would count this show as “family entertainment”. I appreciate it’s naughty humor, but there is no way I would have been allowed to watch this until in high school (1986 – 1989), and I’m AMAZED that the jokes are left in syndication which airs in the dinner hours.
Hey there — I promise you that any show airing at 9:00 and getting this kind of ratings is being watched by lots and lots and lots of families. Kids in high school still count as parts of families. I certainly didn’t mean it was aimed at small children.
Fair point about families!
The whole syndication situation is a separate issue.
For the record I really liked the show for quite a while and still watch it. But most of the characters have become tedious. I still like Berta, but that’s in part because Conchata Ferrell attended Marshall University in WV as did I, although in different eras.
Thanks for the response.
I honestly don’t think the show can continue without Charlie Sheen, but some Alan centric episodes might help a bit in Charlie’s absence. Jon Cryer is a very funny comedic actor and I think he can temporarily carry the show for a few episodes. What about Alan’s mean ex-wife and her new, sheep-like husband and bring them to the forefront temporarily on the show? As long as Charlie Sheen comes back, the show can make use of the other funny, funny characters to carry on temporarily.
I don’t watch “Men,” but I do listen to the Dan Patrick Show and when I heard Sheen on those two segments I just felt sad. I have a few recovering (and few not recovering) addicts in my family and just based on Sheen’s conversational tone the guy is, in my opinion, a mess. He’s a mess but he thinks he’s better and that’s a big problem.
Alan, you’re idea about having a few episodes that revolve around the remaining cast makes sense. Give some reason that Charlie is not around and see what the other actors can do on their own. If it retains a reasonable percentage of the audience then it gives CBS and Lorre’s crew leverage. Sheen will know that they’re not only willing to go on without him but that he’s not absolutely necessary to the show. If Sheen balks at the idea then you throw some money at Slater or a Cusack (though he’d probably never do it).
“This is a show that employs a lot of people, many of whom will be in big trouble if they miss more than one or two paychecks. For their sake, the show needs to go on.”
Sorry, but I hate this argument with a passion. Mostly because it’s always used as a faux altruistic reason for being greedy. Bill Lawrence inflicted the awful Scrubs 2.0 on us because he was “thinking of the crew.” Jay Leno agreed to screw over Conan O’Brien because he was “thinking of the crew.” Let’s face it, in these situations, no one REALLY thinks of the crew. Can you imagine Kevin Reilly saying “Well, Lonestar was tanking, but we decided to keep it on the air for the sake of the crew.” People only seem to “think of the crew” when they’re trying to milk something for every ounce of profit they can squeeze out of it.
Yeah, it does seem to be a pretty flimsy argument. If it’s just about keeping people employed then they should really just hire someone else to take Sheen’s place. Jeff Goldblum will do pretty much anything these days right? Isn’t Skeet Ulrich looking for work now? They could easily get one more season out of a bunch of guest stars. And one more year is really the best case scenario CBS could hope for with Sheen spiraling into the abyss anyway.
It seems like there’s a difference between cancelling a show which is failing or has reached an endpoint of some sort, and keeping a crew in limbo because one actor is a pile of peccadillos. The show is still successful, they’d be filming otherwise (right?)
For instance, I work in publishing. It would be one thing if we shut down because no one wanted our services, or we couldn’t make it profitable to stay open. It would be another if our top editor took a bunch of manuscripts home and then went on a month-long lost weekend.
I don’t know how this works, though – does the crew not get paid at all if the show isn’t filming? I thought most of these crews were union.
Kind of makes me wonder why Mel Gibson is pretty much 100% ostracized but Sheen can go on. They did pretty similar things. I guess there’s Gibson’s antisemitism/racism, but otherwise you basically have two stars accused of being horrible human beings. Maybe because 2 1/2 Men is the #1 show and Gibson hasn’t made a good movie since the 90s? Don’t know, and I realize it’s not really relevant, but I think the Gibson standard is appropriate, and they should probably cut Sheen off-help the guy reach rock bottom.
I think you answered your own question. If Sheen had been unemployed when this latest episode went down, nobody would hire him. The fact that Sheen *currently* stars in a huge show while he had his meltdown is the difference.
I’d like to pimp-slap Sheen in the head, but I don’t think the analogy is really sound. At least, not the way you think it is.
Not to put too fine a point on it, I wouldn’t let Charlie Sheen in my house without a taser close to hand, but I don’t recall him having a history of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic mouthfarts.
I actually agree with Charlie the original poster. Mel gibson calls his chick a whore and everyone wants to blacklist him. Charlie Sheen locks a whore in the closet while sleeping in a bed of cocaine and no one bats an eye. It honestly just ridiculous.
They’re both accused of being alcoholic messes, beating their wives/girlfriends.
Sheen has cocaine and prostitution charges; Gibson has the drunk driving.
So in that sense, they’re comparable. I think if you’re both willing to threaten or beat the mother of your child, being a bigot doesn’t add much to your horribleness. It is horrible, but I think actually beating your wife is a lot worse.
Plus, a quick look at Wikipedia shows Sheen is a 9/11 conspiracy theorist, apparently he thinks the government did it, which I’d say is comparable to being a bigot-still thinking horrible, crazy things about innocent people.
But LJA is right, so my question wasn’t really worth asking
Am I the only one who rembers Vance and Coy replacing Bo and Luke? It sounds good in theory to bring in the cousin but it’s just a bad idea.
In the last couple days, what with Lorre’s vanity cards and the Sheen PR team planting stories that he tried to report to work this week, it appears that it has become a pissing match between Lorre and Sheen. I’ve been wondering if he’s got a clause in his contract that prevents them from making the show without him.
At this point, if Charlie’s saying he’s ready to come back to work, I think they should go back into production. CBS and Warner Brothers have shown good faith in giving him the opportunity to rehab, and ultimately, his self-destruction is not their responsibility. He clearly hasn’t hit bottom and/or doesn’t take his recovery seriously. If he can show up and do his job, let him.
Someday the man is going to die of a “hernia,” but nobody can save him if he’s not willing to help himself. Anyone who has ever lived with or loved an addict knows this.
I was wondering this too–if there is a clause in his contract that he can’t be replaced. Given the other lucrative deals he seems to have I’d have to imagine there would be. I wonder if that would mean that CBS could find someone new but just continue to pay him. I don’t watch the show, but loved the Cusack idea–that might actually pique my interest.
LJA, I work with addiction and recovery, and your statements are missing the point and are lacking empathy. The issue is that the people around someone who is suffering from addiction at some point need to realize they are not helping the person by enabling them. In this situation the best thing to do is stop enabling them. This is often when people hit the bottom and are then put in a position where they either get better or don’t get the “support” they have been getting from others.
Allowing Sheen to continue to work as if nothing has happened, or that he is miraculously better (he is not) is dangerous to Sheen.
I think at some point CBS just has to let it come to an end. It’s not dependent on ‘Men’ to stay afloat and what the show maybe has 2-3 seasons left anyway? End the public embarrassment now.
I think you answered your own question there, Alan. Two and A Half Men is about as appealing to me as the prospect of a broken glass enema, but it has been spectacularly successful for CBS. I know it’s not an exactly analogy, but it’s not a million miles away from why Starz and the producers of ‘Spartacus’ were extremely reluctant to recast their breakout lead after his initial cancer diagnosis.
When you mentioned “Young Guns” alums, I couldn’t help but think Jack Bauer on Two and a Half Men. It could bring a whole new energy to the show for a few weeks. I’d watch. I’d watch in primetime rather than catch reruns here and there when there’s nothing else on.
I think they could go without him for a few weeks – send him on a mad, round the world drinking binge, have other characters talk to his character on the phone, or mention wiring bail money to Tahiti, etc. Have Rose kidnap him and send pictures of him in various locations, like the travelling gnome. I don’t think the show would work permanently without Charlie, but They should be able to give him enough time to go through rehab.
I thought about Kiefer, but he unfortunately brings his own personal baggage, and you would think if the show was ever going to actually replace Charlie (which I doubt it would), they would want someone with a more spotless rep.
If you frame it publicly as “We love Charlie, and the show needs Charlie, but we also don’t want to keep the crew out of work and we think he needs more time off to get help,” then you potentially put him in a position where even the Sheen fans acknowledge their guy is in the wrong.
Doesn’t matter how they frame it. People aren’t watching the show out of loyalty to Sheen, as if they feel like he’s being unfairly criticized. They watch it because they like what Sheen does on it. Even if everyone acknowledges that CBS/Warners had no other choice, that won’t keep them watching.
Another show for Christian Slater?
(…) I recognize that “Two and a Half Men” is the biggest comedy on TV (…).
Is it? Because Modern Family and Glee are having pretty similar ratings. Just last week, in the 18-49 demo, Men had 4.4, Glee had 4.6 and Modern Family had 5.1!
…and only one of them is estimated to have a quarter billion dollars in syndication deals.
I’m a fan of the show and I think they should cancel it because it’s played out. Charlie is a crucial part of the show and it won’t work without him. They could spin off Alan & Jake into their own show (and have more of Judith & co.) instead of trying the guest-star route (and Sheen can be the guest star whenever he’s sober).
Although if they did do a guest cousin, I would much rather they add Kiefer than Christian because I think his baggage would fit the show the way Charlie’s seems to.
Cusack wouldn’t do it unless he had another personal project to fund, a la doing “Con Air” to fund “Grosse Point Blank” (still waiting for whatever project “2012” was supposed to fund, heh).
BTW, Charlie has a much bigger role than reacting to the things going on around him, but I don’t expect you to torture yourself by watching enough eps to see that :-)
the only time I’ve ever watched this show was when his father ws on one time. If he was on more than once, that just goes to show how little I care. The show is in no way my speed. In fact, when Michael J Fox was replaced by him I didn’t watch either.
It seems to me that if even Robert Downey Jr. can get his act together (one year too late for his presence on my show) than CS could grow the heck up too. Who wants to be a rich partying loser when they are 60?
Back to 1 and a half men – were there any shows where the star held the network hostage and the network said Screw you – and replaced them *that actually survived*? (I’m not thinking Valerie’s family was a big hit, but I don’t remember. Wait – wasn’t David Caruso on something…? Mandy Patinkin, of course, just quits.
One possible approach: once Charlie’s out of the picture — you could send him on a tour of Europe, where one of his kiddie CDs has become a phenomenon — have Alan’s ex get divorced again, and move Ryan Stiles into the Harper home to live with Alan and Jake. Different kind of comic energy than Sheen, but Cryer/Stiles would be an interesting enough pair to keep people watching, I think.
There are three good reasons for not trying to film episodes without Sheen:
1. Do you really want to upset a guy who has accumulated a lot of money and has proven beyond any doubt that he isn’t terribly concerned with the consequences that his actions might have?
2. The show is an extension of the “Laurel and Hardy” premise. Hardy (which is Alan here but it could be Cheech Marin or myriad other halves of a duo) thinks he’s the brains of the outfit and his partner is a schmo. The humor comes out of Laurel either (a) inadvertently torpedoing Hardy’s plans while remaining unscathed (or worse, emerging triumphant) or (b) saving Hardy after Hardy gets into a fix.
(And, please, no indignant comments about how they don’t compare. I’m talking comedy mechanics here, not quality.)
Remove Laurel from the equation and Hardy isn’t going to be funny for long. I can think of a couple of shows that tried this during a dispute or illness and it bombed.
3. One of the main attractions of the show is that you’re watching a scripted reality show– that Sheen isn’t necessarily acting.
But, if I were going to try work without Sheen– and still allow for the possibility of him coming back– the solution is pretty easy.
1. Write an episode where Charlie’s car goes off a cliff, and the resulting fireball gives him burns over 99 and 44/100% of his body.
2. Have Alan and Mom consult with the doctors and decide to try some radical, experimental form of plastic surgery.
3. Cast anyone you like as Charlie.
You could, as someone suggested, put Emilio Estevez in the role. Since Estevez doesn’t do Sheen’s sort of comedy well (he has kind of a loopy edge), it would be funnier to give him partial brain damage and memory loss.
Another option: Pick someone with the same kind of trainwreck history. Robert Downey would be ideal. I don’t think Kiefer Sutherland can do comedy, but if he could, he’d work, too.
If you really want to push the envelope– this isn’t THE DAYS AND NIGHTS OF MOLLY DODD, where we’re worried about rupturing the delicate fabric of reality– cast Jenny McCarthy. (“Wow, that really was radical plastic surgery!”) I’m not sure the censors are ready for that, but you could get an awful lot of jokes out of that.
4. At whatever point Sheen is clean and sober, give him another operation and change him back.
By the way, I like TWO AND A HALF MEN considerably more than a number of shows you follow, Alan. It’s cheap and trashy and I sometimes wish I could shower my brain after an episode, but it is often very funny. And if I were trapped on a desert island and could choose between DVDs of TAAHM or CHUCK (to say nothing of LOST), it’s no contest.
My question “Do you really want to upset a guy who has accumulated a lot of money and has proven beyond any doubt that he isn’t terribly concerned with the consequences that his actions might have?” might be unclear. I don’t mean he’d get angry– I mean he might go on a binge that ends with his death.
There have been a number of bands who temporarily fired a member with a substance abuse problem and said “come back when you get clean.” That rarely happens. Usually, without the structure the work provides, the behavior just gets worse.
I have never watched this show, but if they implemented Dwayne’s “recast after fireball and plastic surgery” suggestion, I would totally tune in just to see what happened. I think Estevez would be the best choice, but I’d be game for something as ridiculous as casting Pamela Anderson. Or Betty White. Isn’t it federal law now that she has to appear on every show on television?
Granted, watching DVDs of “Lost,” on a desert island would be beyond meta and kind of depressing but choosing repeats of John Crier over Yvonne Strahovski proves that your brain does need a shower.
Clay, since Charlie Sheen plays a horndog who needs to have sex with hot women every show or else his testicles explode, TAAHM isn’t wanting in that regard.
I like a few ‘Men’ episodes here and there. This past season though, I have had a hard time with watching a real time Charlie. It disgusts me really. I would be for a different story line for awhile just so I don’t have to watch Charlie Sheen anymore.
I think the only way people would stop watching is if Charlie Sheen’s antics started turning them off of watching the show. People only think of money.
i’ve liked it very very much in seasons past but i kinda feel the same way as you do Leah—watching it this season knowing full well the extent of Sheen’s problems–the show is well its still amusing, but its taken on this really eeire death march like tone to it that is a lot more creepy then funny. (Also from the last several eps it really looks like they’ve been shifting the focus to Cryer anyways—i mean as someone who has seen just about everyone that’s aired this season so far–the amount of A storylines that Cryer has been the center of is maybe triple the amount of A storylines the show had him carrying this time a year or two ago when the show was focused in on Charlie chafing against being engaged to a woman and trying very hard to stick with it.
That said i’d like to put in a pitch for Michael J Fox. He’s already on CBS in the occasional guest spot as a proscecutor on The Good Wife–so he could pretty easily slip back to 2 in a half men–and frankly the image of J Fox in a bowling shirt doing his whole vibe would be wonderful to have. i still miss him on spin city and that show’s been cancelled now how many years? obviously as many years as 2 and a half men has been running now.
I’m surprised about what you say about Michael J Fox. I don’t watch The Good Wife, so I haven’t seen his performances, but the new Back To The Future Blu-Rays include new documentaries, and in the recently-shot interview footage, his Parkinson’s is really noticable. Perhaps it’s easier for him to appear in an occasional guest spot in a filmed show, where they can more easily work around his disability, but on a show like 2.5M, where he has to be ready to perform in front of an audience on the same day every week? Judging by his appearance on the BTTF discs, I don’t know if he could do that.
On The Good Wife, anyway, his Parkinson’s is a part of the character and very noticeable (although I think they call it something else).
It may or may not be creatively possible to have a show without him, but either way I bet you it is contractually impossible.
The studio and network may have some protection if he flagrantly fails to perform, but the kicker here is that the show is doing very well, and most reports describe Charlie’s on-set behavior as reliably professional.
Separately, I’m not sure I buy that the show/network is (currently) enabling Charlie’s behavior. By now he must have plenty of money already in the bank. If it all ended today, he’d still have the means to behave poorly, and now even more time in which to do it and less reason to sober up for work.
Given a likely inability to control/change Charlie’s behavior one way or another, it does seem appropriate to more heavily weight the impact any changes would have on the many other stakeholders.
Well, my (admittedly limited) experience with studio contracts is that they’re written in a way that permits them to nail you for anything for any reason.
And, if you even think about litigating the claim, your lawyer will inform you that you’ll need to go before judges who would be turned down as “Too over-the-top” at a David E. Kelley casting call.
It’s kinda like trying to sue a U.S. automaker in Michigan, or Microsoft in Seattle.
The issue is more “Do you want a very profitable show where you get to air MOST of the scheduled episodes, or would you prefer to have AFTER M*A*S*H?”
For every VALERIE ===> THE HOGAN FAMILY or NYPD BLUE, there are a bunch of CHICO AND THE MANs.
Matter of fact, that’s probably in the back of Sheen’s mind. He has firsthand knowledge of what happens to a sitcom that loses its star, having been the Ted McGinley of SPIN CITY.
My suggestion is to have Charlie Harper go to rehab on the show (cause let’s face it, his character is pretty much the same as the real deal, with out the coke habit) and while he is gone, have Herb (Ryan Stiles) move into the house with Alan and Jake. It would be believable that Judith kicks Herb out, and then you have her 2 ex husbands living together for a bit until Charlie comes back clean and sober. Herb is a great character that needs to be on more episodes!
i like that just cause i like Ryan Stiles and would love to see him be a co-star on a sitcom again given how great he was for years on the drew carrey show—but lets be honest it would be a fundamentally different show—-it would be 2 Weenies and A Teenager Who’s A Lot Cooler Then Either Of Them.
part of the appeal of the show was the contrasting personalities between charlie and alan–when it first started it was kinda like the odd couple but if oscar was a man whore.
you put ryan stiles together with jon cryer–as great as the 2 of em would be boucning off each other—they’re kinda the same personality type–and where’s the conflict in that?
I know there would be some continuity issues given that he has already shown up on Two and a Half Men and died (but is Two and a Half men about continuity?) but why not Charlie’s brother Emilio Estevez?
Also for that matter his father is a well respected actor why not involve him, as well Martin Sheen?
I said it before but Michael J Fox. Seriously. and its not like he’d have to committ to a long term contract–just let him do it for a year or half a year or however long they think they’ll need to dry charlie out for good. (not that that’s likely)
I’ll do it? He’s just copying me anyway!
Leaving aside Mr. Sheen’s addiction problems, for which I do pray for him. Creatively I think it would be fun to go nuts.
1. Rotate through a cast of his 80’s peers, and don’t acknowledge it. Just a new face every week and call the character Charlie. (Anthony Michael Hall, Emilio, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson, etc.)
2. Cast Martin Sheen as Charlie’s…grandfather, uncle, something, and do the story. Talk about addiction.
Both of these ideas might blow in execution, but it would be interesting!
Actually, #1 would be fun. The could rotate the cast by having Charlie die every few episodes, and then Jon Cryer could shout “Oh My God– they killed Charlie!”.
I never watch this show, but I would totally tune in if Slater or Cusack were on instead.
I think CBS should start filming the show live… kind of like Roc in the BET days. They would get HUGE ratings… everyone loves to see a train wreck!
Here’s another question: If you’re the parents of Angus Jones, at what point do you decide this situation is something from which your child needs to be removed? He’s not even 20 yet, and look at what he’s learning from “seasoned” Hollywood vets like Charlie Sheen.
Going back to the crew thing, isn’t that pretty much a zero-sum game? CBS is going to have something in that slot, and that something is going to require a crew. If it were a drama or, perhaps, a reality show, it might actually employ more lowly wage slaves than “men” does, right?
I’d say replace Sheen, if only because it would be a neat bit of synchronicity with Sheen replacing Michael J. Fox on “Spin City.” And Sheen’s “medical issues” are much less sympathetic than Fox’s, so I’m willing to see him lose his job for the sake of creating an interesting trivia factoid.
why not invent a silly storyline where charie gets a bad facelift and have emilio play the role for a while ?