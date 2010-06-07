BBC & Starz team up for more ‘Torchwood’

“Torchwood” will be back on television next summer in a couple of new homes, with Starz replacing BBC America as the sci-fi series’ American broadcaster and the characters perhaps leaving their Wales stomping grounds to reflect “the more international scope of the series.”
Then-“Doctor Who” showrunner spun John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness off into his own, more adult-themed series in 2006 (it debuted here in early 2007), about a covert British government team specializing in alien life. The show muddled through a first season that took the “adult” designation to mean “lots of sex and nothing but,” creatively improved in its second season, then took a massive leap forward with last summer’s “Torchwood: Children of Earth” five-night miniseries.
That miniseries ended with only two members of the team remaining: Jack and Eve Myles’ Gwen Cooper, and Jack was leaving Earth to cope with the losses he suffered during the story. Both Barrowman (who was attached to a failed attempt to produce a new US-based version of the series for Fox) and Myles will return, and other castmembers will be announced soon. Davies, who turned over the “Doctor Who” franchise to Steven Moffat, is still attached to produce.
The press release suggested the partnership with Starz “will allow Davies and his writing team to tell a more explosive and global story,” and noted that the series “has to date been located primarily in Cardiff, Wales,” suggesting Jack, Gwen and company might be traveling far and wide whenever he gets back to our particular globe.
It’ll be interesting to see Davies working with what sounds like a larger budget, as he and his team managed to work miracles on what the BBC could afford (particularly with the very explosive and global “Children of Earth”), but I had hoped that if the show came back, it would be with that same five-episode, five-night miniseries format.
I know there was controversy over the miniseries’ ending, so I’m curious to see how many of you are excited about more “Torchwood,” and how many wish that Captain Jack just kept wandering the stars.
Sure I’m excited, but also sad. With Tosh, Owen, & Ianto all dead, it’ll take some seriously good new characters for me to really love the show again. I’ve never really liked Gwen (though she was awesome in COE), and there better be a good reason for Jack coming back. It’s the characters that convinced me to love the show, so I’ll be able to move on if the new characters are worth it.
I feel EXACTLY the same way. Thanks for giving voice, leleana…
Totally Agree!!!! But I hope it’s stays in series form… I don’t care much for Mini-Series Format…
The series started rough, but it’s only improved since then. The five-episode Children of Earth format was a very successful expiriment, so I agree that Torchwood should stick with that. But I’ll tune in for traveling Jack Harkness, regardless of whoever else they get. More Martha Jones would be a plus, but that might conflict with her Law & Order gig.
Any news of American broadcast of L&O:UK?
@floretbroccoli — seriously, they still haven’t broadcast L&O:UK south of the border??
JeffW: I’d never say never to Doctor Smith-Jones showing up on Torchwood, because as far as I’m aware ITV hasn’t commissioned a third series of ‘Law & Order: UK’.
Law & Order: UK isn’t bad, but I’d much rather have a Captain Jack & Martha Jones globetrotting Torchwood miniseries. Here’s hoping.
Indeed — but as RTD himself said, you could hardly blame Freema for taking a lead in a high profile drama like L&O: UK rather than hanging around waiting for what would have been a pretty small role in CoE.
Boooo on Starz only. Granted, I can see Starz product via NetFlix, but I still do not like this. AT ALL!!
It’s Starz’s money that’s making the season possible… so I’d be thankful we’re getting a new season. At All.
Seriously?
It’s better than having to rely on FOX to give the show continuous strong support.
Frankly I would rather have no more Torchwood, than an over-expensive American Torchwood. Seriously, why are they even considering it?
With the quality of Spartacus: Blood and Sand I think Starz might able to pull this off.
I’m definitely excited about this. The only big question for me is who re the new characters and what type of vibe will they bring to the team of two? If they cast and create a new group that works and I like as much as I liked the original Torchwood group then I will definitely be tuning in!
I’ve watched all the new Who’s but only watched Torchwood for the Children of Earth miniseries… and was blown away by it. If Davies and company to even get in the neighborhood of that for some of a full season I’ll be psyched.
I’ll also be hoping that Starz continues the Netflix streaming agreement for this, since I don’t get the channel.
Great news – may even get me to (re)subcribe to Starz. I do wonder how they’re going to deal with Gwen’s baby. And if it turns out Ianto created an unauthorized clone and downloaded his personality into it, I’m really not going to complain.
This is great… except for the part about Starz. With the amount I pay for a high-level DirecTV package that includes channels like BBC America, I’m not about to shell out an extra $13 a month to watch one show that used to be included.
Does the press release say how many episodes there will be next season? You imply that it’s not a 5 episode mini series… so is it another 13 episodes season, like the first two years?
10 episodes.
I had long since made my peace with Children of Earth possibly being the last we’d see of Torchwood–on TV, anyway–so any new Torchwood is good in my opinion. I definitely look forward to seeing where they go with Jack (still grieving?) and Gwen (juggling motherhood and alien shenanigans?) and those two working together again. Many interesting places they could go.
Pretty stoked to see it anywhere but Fox. Looking forward to more-
So glad they aren’t trying to reboot it American style. This show on FOX would not be any good. I’m beyond excited for it to come back! I’m rewatching the first season right now and ‘Countrycide’ gives me the creeps everytime I see it! It’ll be soooooo good to get John Barrowman back in my apartment on a regular basis!
I kind of liked the Wales setting. It made the show rather unique. The last thing we need to see is yet another montage of world monuments being destroyed by aliens, which is inevitable when the scope of a show becomes “global.”
Very interested to see where this goes. I wonder how much, if at all, we might see crossover with the new Doctor?
Write a comment…
Awesome news!! Childern of Earth was brutual but spellbinding. I hope the new season includes a visit from James Marsters.
spoiler alert would be nice if major plot points are discussed, like main characters dying.
i have not seen the mini-series yet, and now :(
If something came out 2 years ago and you still haven’t seen it, you have only yourself to blame for spoilers.
Anyway, Torchwood just needs to forget that most of COE ever happened. That’s probably the only way I’ll be happy with it but we’ll see…
@Badwolf: You’re entitled to your opinion, of course. But if they even think of retconning CoE out of the picture, then I’m gone.
I watched Torchwood almost more out of habit and a certain curiosity than out of real interest. I thought the characters were not particularly interesting and that they drained Captain Jack of most of the charm he’d displayed on Doctor Who.
I did, however, watch “Children of Earth” and found it absolutely brilliant, miles above the rather tawdry and tired level of most Torchwood episodes.
So I was going to continue to watch it in the new season, just to see where it went from there.
But I don’t get Starz. I’d have to pay extra for it, and I’m not likely to do that, especially given that I can watch Party Down online rather than subscribe.
So, no more Torchwood for me!
Unless….Torchowood will also be viewable on Netflix??
Plus, there is such a thing as DVDs
There are not a lot of gay (sorry, omnisexual) adventure heroes on television, so yes, I’d probably watch it. Enjoyed the series, esp. Children of Earth. Will miss Ianto, but Gwen was always my favourite member of the cast, so am happy that she is returning. Am in Canada, so no opinion as to Starz – just hope it gets picked up by Space like the previous seasons.
Great news! I guess they will be recuiting new members for Torchwood. Still a bit of wait to enjoy the next installment! Nonetheless, still worth it!
I’m glad it’s coming back, and I hope the bigger budget will be put to good use. I hope Starz will provide episodes on itunes or on demand for those of us who can’t get a subscription.
I love Torchwood and was very sad to see it end after the miniseries. I don’t get Starz but I will watch it on Netflix. Also, like others have stated, I’ll miss the characters that were “killed off” but if the same creative minds are behind it I’m sure the show will be great! Thank you to Starz for bringing back my Captain!
Initial thrill of euphoria crashes in despair. STARZ!?!? WTF!!?? I LOVED this show, thought the last series was brilliant and sad and maddening, but hoped it would return. I get the leap to pay cable, but I am not a fan or subscriber of STARZ. So, I’m thrilled for the series, pissed for me, and hope the DVD set is quick on the heels of the last new episode shown on STARZ. LOOOVE CAPT. Jack! Happy for John Barrowman, Eva Myles and crew. RIP Ianto, Tosh and Owen.
Well, in the end, Fox passed and I very much doubt that Starz were the only people the BBC shopped ‘Torchwood’ to. Personally, this deal is a damn sight better than the show being cancelled and, as far as I can see, there’s so reason why the next series won’t be re-broadcast on BBCA or made available on Hulu or ITunes.
YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I’m not paying for Starz. I love Torchwood, but I just cannot afford to pay extra, just for one show. I’ll wait for the iTunes download.
I can’t wait to see what happens next. The Doctor Who suite of Doctor Who, Sarah Jane Adventures, and Torchwood are all excellent! I looked forward to more.
YES!
“Massive leap forward” — You’re so funny!
I never saw Torchwood or Children of the Earth, but the latter streams free if you have Netflix.
Also some old episodes of Torchwood will be on BBC Starting June 14th at 11am to 5pm.
Starz is streaming live on Netflix, at least for now. But it only works with a newer PC. It won’t work with my 2ish year old Dell, and not at all with a Mac. I hope Netflix changes the Mac thing soon!
I have a Macbook and can stream with Netflix. So, you shouldn’t have any issues.
In fact, I’m pretty sure every episode of Torchwood is available on Netflix right now.
Netflix streaming works with Intel chip-based Macs, which is all Mac’s from the past few years. I think my Mac came out about six months before the Intel chip, sadly.
I should clarify. The only thing I can not stream on Netflix with my Mac is Starz *Live* TV. Can anyone here with a Mac do that? If so I will pursue the problem further!
Patrick, OUCH! That had to hurt.
Kensington, your right. I noticed after I posted the above, that all the Torchwood eps., stream on Netflix. :P
This is great news. I’ve been largely disappointed with the new season of Dr Who so a returning Torchwood with Russell T Davies attached is a real balm.
And I appreciate that some people are disappointed that it will be on a premium channel, but in the end that just puts it in the same category as any show on HBO or Showtime.
Of course I’ll watch it via Netflix and so most likely won’t even notice the extra cost.
As much as I loved the show, when they killed off Ianto, that was it for me. I didn’t even watch the final episode of Children of Earth because I was to pissed off to watch it. This is good news for those that can get past losing Ianto, Tosh and Owen. I am a person who gets attached to characters. I have several friends and know tons of bloggers who feel the same way. Davies would have to work a MAJOR miracle to get me back.
Ianto was a whining b*tch of a character. Glad he was killed off and not Gwen.
The relationship between Jack and Ianto always seemed forced to me, with no real passion between them.
Well, I’m on the other end of the spectrum — if Ianto doesn’t stay dead, for good, then I’m gone. After what everyone went through, and lost, in CoE it would be cheap, ugly and disrespectful if RTD served up a fan service retcon. After all, if I want my intelligence insulted every other second Sstargate Universe has been renewed for a second season…
I honestly don’t understand the outrage over Ianto’s death. It was sad, but the reaction of some fans seemed over the top. Torchwood is an adult British show. Practically by definition, that means anyone can die, main characters included. I thought this was understood. I wasn’t that interested in seeing Jack tied down to a relationship, anyway.
But who are starz – and how do they feel about have a homosexual lead? *g*
Captain Jack is Bi.
Oh wow, that looks like its gonan be fun!
lu
[www.Anonymous-VPN.de.tc]
I don’t care what they do with it, as long as I get more Torchwood!
This is unfortunate as BBC UK is on the basic cable package for me but Starz cost extra :(
Totally would love to see more Torchwood!!!
Happy Torchwood is returning. I hope it is 13 episodes. Children of Earth was fantastic, but I think with new characters coming on, the show will need time to develop them.
Why are they leaving Cardiff? I love that it is set there! I am wondering if Habiba will be joining the show. I would love Martha Jones to come back, too.
This is great news! I just finished watching all available Doctor Who and Torchwood and I’m allready want more of both as well as intermingled episodes, movies and mini series.