Be our guest: How ‘The Good Wife’ has mastered the art of stunt casting

I was going to write up a post devoted solely to last night’s episode of “The Good Wife,” if only so I could begin with the line “just as soon as I sing the the ‘Growing Pains’ theme song.” But I was inspired by Wallace Shawn’s turn as Lamond Bishop’s intimidating lawyer to instead write about how well that show, and some others on TV right now, use guest stars.
When you think of Wallace Shawn, you do not think “intimidating.” Maybe you think of him barking out “Inconceivable!” as the overconfident Vizzini in “The Princess Bride,” or cowering in fear as Rex in the “Toy Story” movies, or having dinner with Andre. It was against type casting, and it worked perfectly because Shawn is a great actor, and because “The Good Wife” knows what to do with great actors.
On the long list of things “The Good Wife” does well, casting and writing guest characters is near the very top. The show already has a half-dozen Emmy nominations for its guest stars, including a win for Martha Plimpton, and it consistently gives its guests roles they can sink their teeth into.
The show has a couple of built-in advantages. It films in New York, which means it has access to a deep reservoir of theater actors and other types who won’t go to LA, Vancouver or Toronto for a week’s work but will happily wander over to hang with Julianna Margulies and company. Also, it’s a legal procedural in an era of cop and doctor shows, and of the Holy Trinity of TV professions, lawyer shows usually provide the greatest opportunity for guest stars to shine. On cop shows, everyone has to be a suspect, which means nobody can be too interesting or you’ll suspect them over the others, and TV doctors tend to move from patient to patient too quickly for any one to register that much.
But even considering those advantages – and “The Good Wife” is far from the only series filming in New York these days – Robert and Michelle King and their writers do an outstanding job of creating interesting foils for the lawyers at Lockhart-Gardner, whether eccentric judges whose quirks have to be strategically accounted for, rival lawyers who get to be just as clever as Alicia and her colleagues (and who generally get to be weirder), or political figures causing trouble in Eli’s corner of the show. (And remember, Alan Cumming began as a guest star before proving indispensable.) When I tune into “The Good Wife” and see the name of a character actor I like in the guest credits, I never worry that the show won’t make good use of them; I just look forward to seeing what they get to do. Sometimes, it’s wildly against type like Shawn, sometimes it’s to type like Kyle MacLachlan’s recent stint as a strange federal prosecutor, and sometimes it’s a mixture of both, like Michael J. Fox as the devious Louis Canning, a character who mixes in bits of Alex P. Keaton and Mike Flaherty, as well as Fox’s real-life health problems, while also making him a shameless heel.
Guest casting used to be the thing that drove a lot of TV shows. Pre-“ER,” for instance, medical dramas often featured the patients as prominently as the doctors, and there was more room for hidden anthology shows like “The Love Boat,” which had a regular cast who existed to support whatever Charo or Don Adams were up to that week.
Now, there are shows that use guest stars well – “Justified” has a particular knack for it, whether with season-long villains like Margo Martindale, one-off characters like Alan Ruck’s runaway dentist or occasional players like Stephen Root’s gun-toting judge; and the late, great “30 Rock” (which also took advantage of its New York-ness) was brilliant at getting comic mileage out of both the expected (Chris Parnell, Alan Alda) and unexpected (Jon Hamm, Oprah) – but more often than not these days, guest stars exist to move the plot along and provide an excuse for the regular characters to interact.
“The Good Wife” doesn’t skimp on either plot or moments between the main cast – last night’s episode, for instance, had several strong Will/Diane moments, as well as good material for Alicia and Kalinda – yet it still manages to treat the guest characters as figures so interesting that we could easily imagine following them around for a few weeks rather than focusing on what Alicia is up to. (Whenever Carrie Preston shows up as the delightful Elsbeth Tascioni, it essentially feels like a spin-off hidden within a regular “Good Wife” episode.)
So while it’s somewhat surprising to imagine Wallace Shawn as the scariest man in Chicago, it’s not surprising in the slightest that “The Good Wife” would give such an entertaining role to a guest star like that.
So what current shows do you guys think use guest stars the best? Does “Bob’s Burgers” automatically qualify for Jon Hamm as a talking British toilet? Other than “Justified,” are there are any crime procedurals you feel do better by their guest stars than others? And is there a 2013 equivalent to “Will & Grace,” where you come to dread any episode built around a guest star?
I’ll be honest – unless ‘Mad Men’ or ‘Breaking Bad’ is on that week, ‘Good Wife’ has really become my first-watch show on Sunday nights. While it may not always have the most innovative storytelling, the acting is just so damned good by all the regular, recurring, and guest cast that it’s just such a pleasure to watch.
I’m with you Aaron. TGW is right behind MM and BB when they are airing, but ahead of HBO, Showtime, and other network offerings at 9:00 Sunday. In the fall I had to use DVR and on-demand to keep up with all of the shows airing simultaneously on Sunday nights.
“And is there a 2013 equivalent to “Will & Grace,” where you come to dread any episode built around a guest star?”
Modern Family.
+1
“Smash”, particularly with Uma, was atrocious with guest stars last season, but made better use this season, as they basically let Jennifer Hudson sing a lot (never a bad idea).
HIMYM has wasted a lot of guest stars, too, usually by having them play Ted’s love interest.
“Modern Family” and “Glee” both really struggle–more so than usual!–when building episodes around guest stars. “Bob’s Burgers” is great at integrating new voices into that bizarre universe. I watch those delightful end credits and am surprised at who was guesting that week.
Parks and Recreation is usually good at integrating guest stars, and making them feel part of the universe.
Not a TV show, but The Thrilling Adventure Hour podcast always makes good use of guests. This week’s episode stars Autumn Reeser and James Urbaniak, but the guests are Ben McKenzie, John Krasinski and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, delightfully hamming it up as a nazi. [thrillingadventurehour.com]
I agree with others that Good Wife is the best drama on non-cable TV.
Regarding guest stars, you have to give a lot of credit to Seinfeld that had many many guest stars (so much so that they felt compelled to focus the finale on them), but to the show’s credit, most of the guests became stars after their Seinfeld appearance (Cranston, Spader, Cortney Cox, Jane Leeves…plus a lot more, obviously). And since Seinfeld has been on it’s incredible syndication run, one could watch the show and say, “Hey it’s so & so” as if the show is casting current well known guest stars just like modern shows.
Spacer was a star before he guested on Seinfeld.
I mean Spader (d-uh).
While I can’t think of any other shows right offhand that make terrible use of guest stars other than “Modern Family,” most of them don’t know how to use them. Whenever I see “Guest star alert!” in TV Guide, I groan knowing that the episode is not going to be as good as usual. But you’re right: “The Good Wife” does it right, as does “Justified”–although, to be fair, the guest actors on “Justified” are usually more character actors, and I stress the word “actors” than what I would consider “stars” (which often–but not always–means “not very good actors”). Usually such episodes go out of their way to feature the guest “star” and lose sight of what it was that made people tune into the show in the first place. “The Good Wife” does it right by allowing their guests to shine in unusual ways that seem realistic and not forced.
Alan, I enjoyed your analysis of why guest stars get juicier roles on lawyer shows than on cop shows or doctor shows.
I was wondering: did you pick that up via observation, or by talking to lawyers?
Ack. I meant “or by talking to actors”.
No, just years of observation. Actors sometimes get to do great work on medical shows (even ER would do one or two showcases a season) or cop shows, but it’s not as frequent.
I was going to comment on how much I loved this article, which I did, but I must weigh in on Jon Hamm first. Dude deserves an Emmy for that performance. Really! Do they give Emmy awards for guest voices?
Yes. Anne Hathaway won an Emmy for voice acting in The Simpsons
Excellent! Thanks for the answer.
I think Mindy Project is a great example of how to use guest stars.
It’s a shame they can’t do the same with the recurring actors of its ensamble.
Agree!! The episode with Seth Rogen ROCKED and was the show’s best. It was better than 99% of RomCom movies. They made great use of former Office co-star B.J Novak as well.
Of all the great guest characters on “The Good Wife,” I like Carrie Preston’s Elsbeth Tascioni character the most.
Amen to that- LOVE HER!
That character deserves a sponoff, if not regular series castmember.
ELSBETH FOR THE WIN. <33333
They need to make her a regular member of the cast somehow.
Alan, do you write your own headlines, or does someone at HitFix do that? “Stunt” casting?
It’s a terrific article on guest star casting, in The Good Wife in particular. But it’s rather demeaning to tar the show with calling it *stunt* casting.
I wrote the headline, and yes, it *is* stunt casting. When the show casts Michael J. Fox or Matthew Perry or many of the guests who appear on the show, they do it because it gives CBS something to promote in ads, it gives the TV media reason to write about the show beyond “The Good Wife is still awesome” (as someone who spent more than a decade doing the best bets section for a daily newspaper, I can tell you I was always more likely to highlight a TV show with a recognizable guest star), etc. They’re bringing these people in because they’re good actors who will contribute to the show, but also to try to increase (or maintain) awareness of the show.
“Stunt casting” isn’t a derisive term in and of itself, even if some shows have made it seem that way with how they’ve relied on and mishandled their guests.
OK, not intended to be derisive.
I have the same reacton to the term ‘stunt casting’ I don’t think of great actors (Michael j. Fox on The Good Wife or Ray Romano on Parenthood)I think of Katy Perry and Britney Spears on HIMYM)
I can’t say I’d think of Wallace Shawn as a stunt casting choice. Were the ads last week heavily Wallace Shawn-centric?
This week’s episode also had two Broadway powerhouses, Bebe Neuwirth (who has appeared before) and Audra McDonald (who has not), as judge and opposing counsel, respectively.
Let’s not forget two others from Broadway — Alan Cumming was in The Threepenny Opera and Cabaret, and T.R. Knight starred in Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre. (Nathan Lane, who’s no longer guest starring, is another key Broadway player, of course.)
Sara, I meant specifically in last Sunday’s episode, which did not feature Alan Cumming or T.R. Knight. But thanks for the heads up on T.R., as I wasn’t familiar with his work.
Archer does very well with its guest stars. They always manage to imbue their guest star characters with a little of what made them famous without being too heavy handed.
My favourite has to be Cranston as Commandef Drake – who wanted to populate mars because he had this insane superiority complex – remind you of anyone? (cough*Walter White*cough).
I loved Tim Olyphants Luke who “coated” the glass , awesome.
Burt Reynolds and the best car chase animation ever done – awesome
So many great voice actors, danger zone!
I agree. Last week, Dayton Callie (Unser on SoA) and Nick Searcy (Chief Deputy Art on Justified) were guest stars.
As for Tim Olyphant’s guest role, I wouldn’t have recognized his voice had I not known he was on that episode. His character wasn’t really funny.
Law and order has done it successfully for years. It adds spice and interest to the ensemble
Though with the spin offs, you do run into the case where an actor – as Dan said – can’t really play beyond INNOCENT or GUILTY.
I think “Good Wife” could stand to do more interesting work with guest actors from “The Wire.” I love that they insist on casting them (Bodie! Chris! Burrell!) but I don’t feel that they’re given as much to work with, or even seen as much in their episodes as some of the other guest actors. Other than Chris as a pastor, I can’t think of any other Wire guest roles off the top of my head, which for me, shows how uncaptivating the material was. If I’m overlooking any great guest roles, let me know.
Damages should also get a mention here for its season-long villains. They’ve gotten some really fun, fantastic performances from actors primarily known for their work on the comedy side – Ted Danson, Martin Short, Lily Tomlin, and John Goodman. And at least a handful of others were very good as well – Zeljko Ivanek, Campbell Scott, Dylan Baker, Chris Messina, John Hannah, M. Emmet Walsh. Despite not always knowing exactly what everyone was up to, they still got some real meaty material to work with.
Yes, yes, a THOUSAND time yes!!! Then again, Damages was just all around fabulous and very under rated. So glad you posted this because you said it better than I could.
The writing on The Good Wife is incredible considering the writers have to write 22/23 hours in a year. The characters, however minor, never act in ways to just serve the plot, they’re fully defined and act believably and in character.
It’s a really smart and ambitious show with really smart and ambitious characters. It’s must see tv.
I think Girls has made great use of guest stars – Patrick Wilson, Shiri Appleby, Donald Glover…
“Raising Hope” has managed to turn into the Greg Garcia Appreciation Society. From his kid, who was OK in his first appearance and kind of terrible in the Hollywood two-parter, to the My Name is Earl and Yes Dear reunions, the show has become cringe-worthy. While I normally like world-building shows, where one -off guests can become regulars by virtue of living in the town (ala Parks and Rec), recurring guests like the high pitched lawyer or Wilmer Valderamma weren’t funny the first time and manage to get staler each time.
This may be a sweeps thing, and the show will go back, but I think it rarely uses guests very well.
Loved the Yes Dear reunion on Raising Hope. So great to see those guys again.
The Good Wife does do an excellent job with this. In its early days, Castle did as well – not necessarily getting super well known guests, but ones who could turn in fantastic performances, even in small roles.
One show that I wish would do better is Elementary. Though it shoots in NYC, too, and should have access to the same talent pool that TGW does, it has had mixed, and often disappointing results. Either the performances are lackluster, the writing for the guests is simplistic, or the episodes end predictably with the most recognizable guest star being the killer. They should take a casting, and writing, page from The Good Wife and step up their game.
While “Person Of Interest” doesn’t always do much with their suspect of the week, they have developed some great recurring characters who I’m always happy to see show up. The list includes Amy Acker, Paige Turco and Enrico Colantoni and I’m looking forward to second appearances by Julian Sands and Sarah Shahi.
Totally agree.
Don’t forget Annie Parisse, Michael Kelly (freshly boosted thanks to House of Cards), Brett Cullen, and Carrie Preston once again! PoI really has impressed me with its guests, ESPECIALLY Colantoni. They use him just enough.
An Elsbeth Tascioni spin-off show is something I would watch.
It’s ironic because I really loved the guests this week. Very understated, stage actors, all underrated in my opinion, given just enough to shine through in the episode without eclipsing the main cast.
Sadly, most of the time, we get the complete opposite. Stunt casting of “big name” guests like Michael J. Fox or Matthew Perry, hyped like the second coming by CBS… who end up bringing very little oomph to the show and swallow entire episodes where the main cast is practically nowhere to be seen.
Is it too obvious to say Curb Your Enthusiasm? I never thought I’d love Rosie O’donnell but that show makes it possible. Community does a decent job of giving actors a lot to play with too.
Agreed. Bill Buckner might be the greatest use of “stunt casting” ever.
I remember Wallace Shawn did something similar on “Gossip Girl. I didn’t actually see the episode but I remember reading about his character (again a lawyer) who was dating one of the girl’s mothers and she was ashamed that this homunculus would ruin her reputation (sorry but I had to get that in there). The girl used all her deviousness to break them up but he totally out-foxed her. When she confronted him, he asked her how she thought he got to be on of the top lawyers in NYC.
I saw his arc on Gossip Girls. He plays the husband of the mother of one of the girls. It was surprising to see him on a teen show, but he was basically playing a really nice guy — smart, but nice. He later helps the girl get into college after she runs into some academic trouble. And he’s there at her wedding at the end of the show. I think that show might also film in New York.
I think it was more surprising to see Wallace Shawn as a mobster on The Good Wife. I was trying to guess what his angle was at the beginning — would he be some kind of brilliant attorney? Would he realize he didn’t need to intimidate in this case and try the legal route? On any other show, either of those things might have happened. But I love how TGW is not a sappy, show-boating show. People are good and bad, and there’s little to no redemption (but also little to no condemnation — no one is all black or white).
Though it’s far from current, I think The West Wing deserves a tip of the cap for it’s casting of good names in both guest and recurring roles as well as those who went on to become famous. The key in both instances, I think, is that both shows create an immersive universe, and good guests are given good roles in that universe. The style, pacing, and tone don’t change to hail a guests arrival. In contrast, I think SVU is terrible at stunt casting, not because they provide bad roles (though they sometimes do), but because instead of writing an SVU episode they write a series of Emmy-inducing soliloquies and then go about shoe-horning it in to a cop show.
Archer!!! from Bryan Cranston, Olyphant, McBryer…. too many great guest roles
Whatever quibbles one may have with Sons of Anarchy, one has to admit that they usually put their guest stars to good use as well.
all this gushing about sunday night shows using guest stars, plus the love boat mention, brought back memories, of my parents watching murder she wrote on sunday nights when i was a kid. each episode was a parade of stars playing a long list of potential suspects, all equally suspicious. i am still amazed to this day how much they loved that show. it was the same plot every week, just with different guest stars.
I realize that The Good Wife is not the best show on television, but it may be my favorite. If I have The Good Wife on my DVR, I will watch it over almost anything else. That fact I am a lawyer myself might have something to do with that, but I think the writing and acting is terrific.
On a different note, Will Gardner totally reminded me of Dan Rydell in this weeks episode.