Best of the Rest: 10 Great TV episodes from 2011

Having already presented my lists of the best overall shows of the year, the best returning shows and the best new shows, it’s time for my final superlatives list: 10 great episodes of shows that missed the cut on any of the other lists.
Some come from shows I like a lot, but not as much as some others that actually made a top 10. Some come from shows I once loved universally and now stick with for the occasional reminder of the good old days. And one comes from a show I came to hate pretty thoroughly, as a reminder that even bad shows are capable of greatness for an hour or two.
In no particular order…
“The Office” – “Garage Sale”: The post-Steve Carell version of “The Office” has mostly been a diluted version of what the show used to be, but the run-up to Carell’s departure featured a string of terrific episodes and moments. I could have easily picked his farewell episode for how well it showcased the many different sides of Michael Gary Scott, or “PDA” for being one of the funniest episodes the show has done in years, but I ultimately went with “Garage Sale” for doing the best job of showcasing both the ridiculous and romantic sides of “The Office” and its departing main character. In trying to craft the perfect proposal for Holly, Michael got to be reckless and oblivious, but he also got to be sincere and winning, and Pam’s attempts to control his bad impulses provided Jenna Fischer her best material in a long time. And the subplots about the garage sale itself featured one of Jim’s strongest (and yet simplest) pranks on Dwight and a goofy but charming C-story in which Kevin ultimately taught Andy and Darryl the true meaning of “Dallas.”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” – “Mister Softee”: “Curb” did three pantheon-level episodes this season, including this one, “The Palestinian Chicken” and “The Vow of Silence.” It was ultimately about splitting hairs in choosing one over the others – I didn’t think the very last scene of “The Palestinian Chicken” worked, for instance, even though until then it was maybe the funniest of the three – and also enjoying the density of an episode that featured Bill Buckner’s redemption, a Larry David origin story, Leon with glasses, Robert Smigel unleashing a symphony of profane taunts and Susie and Ana Gasteyer both having way too much fun in Larry’s car. As I said at the time, it almost felt like “Curb: The Motion Picture,” it seemed so epic.
“Doctor Who” – “The Girl Who Waited”: For a while there, it seemed that the Steven Moffat era of “Doctor Who” had established a pattern where the Moffat-written arc episodes were fantastic and the standalones by other writers were mostly filler. The back half of the latest season finally broke that pattern, as one of my favorite modern “Who” episodes – in which a time anomaly forced Rory to choose between saving the Amy he knows and a cold, bitter Amy from decades into the future – was written by Tom MacRae, not Moffat, and featured some of the best work either Karen Gillan or Arthur Darvill have done on the series.
“Chuck” – “Chuck vs. Phase Three”: When actors direct episodes of their own shows, the logistics often require them to appear only briefly in the episode before the one they direct. So while Zachary Levi was prepping last season’s Thanksgiving episodes, “Chuck” took advantage of his minimal presence to fashion a kick-ass episode in which Sarah was suddenly the hero of the show, fighting her way through Thailand to rescue her man. Just a tremendous showcase of everything that Yvonne Strahovski has brought to the table on “Chuck” over the years, from dramatic range to physicality. I love “Chuck,” but “Phase Three” almost had me longing for a spin-off about the Giant Blonde She-Male of Thailand.
“Cougar Town” – “Something Good Coming”: Hour-long comedy episodes can be an iffy proposition, and comedy episodes filmed on location when the characters take a trip can be even iffier. But “Cougar Town” pulled both off in its warm, weird, funny season finale, in which Jules and the rest of the Cul-De-Sac Crew flew out to Hawaii to bring Travis home and get him out of a post-break-up funk. The hour featured the usual collection of running gags (Grayson’s obsession with the morning routine song was my favorite), paid off (for now) the obvious chemistry between Travis and Laurie, gave new depth to Bobby and even worked in an extended cameo by Sam Lloyd reprising his “Scrubs” role as singing lawyer Ted.
“The Killing” – “The Cage”: The series fell apart eventually, but this second hour (which aired back-to-back with the pilot) suggested that Veena Sud and company were actually going to do something special with the gimmick of telling a single murder story over many hours. There were so many moments in “The Cage” that took advantage of the extended time, like a lingering, painful scene where Stan and Mitch Larsen visited the morgue to see their daughter’s body, or Detective Holder hustling a pair of high school girls into pointing him to the possible murder scene. That the show eventually revealed itself to have a collection of thin characters and annoying red herrings and other plot twists doesn’t take away from this strong early hour. But the quality of “The Cage” is a big part of why so many of us were so frustrated when things took a bad turn later in the season.
“Archer” – “Stage Two” & “Placebo Effect”: As usual, I have to cheat at least once per list, and so I’ve combined the two episodes comprising the mini-arc about Archer being diagnosed with breast cancer. It was at once a joke – a character obsessed with his own machismo gets a disease associated with women – and oddly, wonderfully poignant. “Archer” had no need to go serious – arguably had no business going serious, considering how wildly irreverent the show had been to that point – but it worked, brilliantly.
“How I Met Your Mother” – “The Ducky Tie”: It feels like “HIMYM” annoys me more often than not these days, though that may just be the way I feel given the twist near the end of the most recent episode. That said, the show is still capable of turning out a vintage episode from time to time, and “The Ducky Tie” – which brought back Victoria (Ted’s best non-Robin love interest) for some closure, and got Marshall and Barney involved in a complicated bet – was as smart and sweet and funny as the show’s good ol’ days.
“Parenthood” – “Do Not Sleep With Your Autistic Nephew’s Therapist”: Besides having maybe the best title of any episode of television in 2011, “Do Not Sleep” was also the episode that crystallized my Hulk Theory of “Parenthood,” wherein the madder the show gets, the stronger it gets. Lots of Bravermans had lots of reasons to be angry this week – Jasmine at Crosby for cheating on her (even though she’d kicked him out), Adam and Kristina at Crosby for robbing Max of his behavioral aide, Amber at her mom and brother for trying to reconnect with her deadbeat dad, etc. – and as tempers rose, so did the caliber of acting on display. Most episodes of “Parenthood” tend to be of a piece with the others, but every now and then, one stands out like this.
“Sons of Anarchy” – “Hands”: “Sons” season 4 had its ups and its downs, but this outing – in which Tara suffered a potentially career-ending hand injury during an abduction attempt, while Gemma confronted Clay about his misdeeds and suffered a savage beating for her trouble – was not only the highlight of the season, but one of the best hours the series has done to date. Great performances from Maggie Siff, Charlie Hunnam, Ryan Hurst and Katey Sagal, and an overpowering sense of dread as one character after another recognized that no one gets out of Charming, or the club, alive, and that what they once thought of as a wonderful outlaw family has turned into a corrosive influence on everyone’s lives.
“30 Rock” – “Double-Edged Sword”: “30 Rock” tended to get lost in the shuffle of NBC Thursday last season, between “Parks and Rec” having a season for the ages, “The Office” saying goodbye to Carell and “Community” morphing into a new kind of show every week. But “30 Rock” season 5 was quietly strong, and maybe the show’s most consistent overall since season 2. One of the reasons the season worked so well is that Liz spent much of it in a secure but infrequent relationship with Matt Damon’s Carol, which allowed her to be a bit less pathetic than usual while not forcing the show to give her a romance plot every week. All good things come to an end, and if Liz and Carol couldn’t stay together, at least their break-up was spectacular, as she realized she was through with him while stuck on the worst flight in airline history.
Okay, those are 10 of mine. What are some of your favorite episodes of 2011, and why? You’re obviously not limited the way I was, so if you want to give me a bunch of “Breaking Bad”s, “Parks and Rec”s and “Louie”s, go for it.
Glee – “Silly Love Songs”: one of the few instances where everything works, focusing on the kids while building (and paying off) their relationships. The music was varied and spoke to the story without being so embarrassingly on-the-nose. Everyone gets at least one moment to shine. This is why people get so angry at Glee: it’s capable of being great television, it just rarely pulls it together.
I actually gave both that and “Asian F” serious consideration. As you say, “Glee” can, on occasion, be quite good. It just so rarely manages (or chooses) to be.
Psych’s “Last Night Gus” was maybe the funniest hour of television this year. Considering the show is a light procedural, it had an incredibly good season in general, but that episode was definitely a cut above the rest. I know that some are annoyed by Shawn (which I totally get), but it did some fantastic ensemble work. And, of course, made me laugh for about 40 minutes straight.
Following Alan’s format, albeit with YouTube instead of Hulu, here’s a clip to support my choice! [www.youtube.com]
Was that the hangover episode?
yes this was the hangover episode and it was awesome
I’m confused. Why do you have a “top 10 episodes from shows not in my top 10” but not a “top 10 episodes, in general”?
Sorry if that comes off as complaining, I’m a huge fan of your work, I was just hoping for clarification.
I find this more interesting, not just because it allows me to acknowledge more shows (everybody gets a trophy!), but to acknowledge that even non-great series are capable of great episodes.
I imagine a list of favorite episodes, period, would be around 80% comprised of shows from my top 10, and while there’s some question about which I would pick (Fancy Party or Harvest Festival? Remedial Chaos Theory or the Community clip show? Afghanistan or Eddie?), overall it would seem fairly predictable.
The Breaking Bad finale and Game of Thrones finale for me. They were just perfect
What about “You’re getting old” from South Park? Surely one of the best they’ve done.
No better hour of TV this year than the Baelor episode of Game of Thrones. I know it’s on your top 10, but it deserves a shout out.
For a non top ten show, the Thabksgiving episode of The League made me laugh my hardest all year.
For a non-top 10 show, the Thanksgiving episode of The League made me laugh the hardest.
No hipster episode from Happy Endings? Might’ve been one of the funniest half hours this season
It was on the best new series list. I was actually tempted to bend my own rules just to include that one, but refrained.
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia – “Chardee MacDennis: The Game of Games.” My pick for the funniest episode of what might be the show’s best season.
It’s Alway Sunny in Philadelphia: “The Gang Gets Trapped” = Best. Episode. Ever
You’re both right!
I’m surprised that nothing from this excellent season of It’s Always sunny in Philadelphia made your episode list — Chardee MacDennis, The Gang Goes to the Jersey Shore (“RUM HAM!”), Reunion Part 2 were great. Actually, the season as a whole (except for Frank’s Brother) was excellent and I’m not sure that there was one standout episode.
My wife stopped watching The Office during season 6 (she generally insists that the season 5 finale is the series finale, in fact), but I showed her “Garage Sale” when S7 was added to Netflix Instant, and she loved it.
What I mean to say is, in the last two seasons, that episode captures the feeling of the glory years better than any other.
The Buckner episode could also be in contention for best comedy episode of the year for any show category. It would be between that and April and Andy’s wedding episode on Park’s and Rec.
I actually hated the “Mister Softee” episode of Curb. There’s nothing more painful than when a joke swings big and misses, and that’s what happened with the whole car gag for me.
You are in the extreme minority on this one buddy! BTW…the chicken episode is epic and the amazing thing about it is the fact that Leon is MIA in that episode.
30 Rock-Operation Righteous Cowboy Lightning
Southland-The Winds
That episode was sooo funny! One of my all time fav. Also I almost died laughing while watching Queen of Jordan.
I mean ‘Operation Righteous Cowboy Lightning’ was funny
I had kind of hoped this would be a second ten list, so that we might see some recognition for “Always Sunny” and the other guys who didn’t quite make the cut. I know you did lists for the best new and returning shows, which let you spread the recognition around a bit, but the returning shows list was almost entirely redundant.
I’m still marveling over “Graduation Day,” the season finale of Southland, a show that continues to be criminally overlooked (no pun intended). Sherman not only jumps from one building to another 50 feet off the ground while chasing a suspect, he tears Cooper a new one over Cooper’s painkiller addiction and then takes on a new partner when Cooper goes to rehab. Ben McKenzie and Michael Cudlitz did a fantastic job. (McKenzie did that jump tethered to a crane!) The next season starts airing in January, and I hope more people make some time for it.
“Crawl Space” from Breaking Bad, “A Golden Crown” from Game of Thrones, “Moving” from Louie, “Paradigms of Human Memory” from Community, “Palestinian Chicken” from Curb.
I would also give an honorable mention to Revenge’s “Suspicion”, which was the point in which all of the weeks of set-up, characterization and layering of intrigue seemed to pay off. I wouldn’t say that it’s “elevated” primetime soap operas, but it’s certainly one that’s doing the genre about as well as you can do it.
I don’t think the show itself is necessarily better than other ones, but it’s one I look forward to more than almost any other show, and that episode was a good example of why.
“Chuck Versus Phase Three” aired in 2010.
Well, crap. For some reason I had it in my head that all of Chuck season 4 aired in 2011, but I was wrong. Time to plug in one of my runner-up candidates…
I was trying to figure out which show had the dubious honor of “came to hate pretty thoroughly,” then I got to the bottom and read about HIMYM. Yes indeed, it was a reminder that HIMYM used to be good…and why I hoped earnestly for Victoria to be the mother.
Apart from that, great call on Chuck vs. phase three. It was probably Chuck’s finest hour since the glory days of season 2 (although tough to argue against fan favorites like Honeymooners and Push Mix). Nevertheless it too made me dream of a Giant-Blond She Male (GBSM) series. Or as Mo Ryan put it, Sarah, Casey: American Heroes.
No, it was The Killing, Jem. Not HIMYM.
Oh, and another honorable mention would be Alpha’s “Blind Spot” which was not only a chance for Brent Spiner to be rad but also a great, tension-filled bottle episode.
No Community “Remedial Chaos Theory”? That was one of the best episodes of television history, in my opinion.
Might want to read the column where he says he’s not including episodes from shows on his top 10 list. I’m pretty sure “Always”, “Face Off” “Duckling” “Bloody Harlan” “Fancy Party” etc. would all be on there if he was doing the 10 best episodes from anything.
Alan, Chuck vs. Phase Three was exhibited in 2010, not 2011.
Yup. In fact, it may well have been on my best eps of 2010 list, now that I think about it. Total brain-freeze. I subbed in another show up top that just missed the cut earlier.
To each his own but I was a little surprised at the Girl who Waited being chosen, which I found dreary and boring. The Doctor’s Wife was the standout Dr Who episode of 2011 to me, showing who the main companion has been all along with a great performance by a guest actress. Plus the mental password sequence was memorably awesome. Crimson, 11, delight, petrichor.
Not my video but interesting: [youtu.be]
Love your mention of the Ducky Tie episode though, easily the best in years. If only they had made Victoria the mother and had her become a regular fixture on the series. And I’m happy to see Archer and Parenthood get recognition.
One other thing on the “Chuck” brain-freeze: if I was publishing this list even a day or two later, tonight’s “Chuck” episode would easily be on it.
Again, this isn’t necessarily the 10 best non-list episodes of the year: just 10 I really enjoyed for one reason or another.
Thought for sure we’d see “Consider Helen” from “Enlightened.” One of the best of the year for sure.
When do we get to the list where you acknowledge The Good Wife? Its second season finale qualifies, no?
I thought about it. Liked these episodes more. And TGW did at least get an honorable mention on the returning series list. Good show, but I forget about each episode almost immediately after I’ve finished watching and/or writing about it. These stuck with me more.
I’ve never been more than a semi-casual Dr. Who fan, at best, so I am rarely fully involved in any episode; except for “The Girl Who Waited.” What an excellent hour of TV. And I also concur with your choice of SOA’s “Hands.” I will also throw in the season finales of both Southland and Breaking Bad, and laugh at me if you will, the “Hole in the Heart” episode from Bones. Oh, and one more; the “Swan Song” ep from NCIS.
Alan, did you consider putting any Sherlock episodes on here, or did you consider that a miniseries? I really enjoyed Sherlock a great deal, and I would put a Study in Pink in my list of favorite episodes of television in 2011.
I think your list is great – particularly given the constraints of not being able to put episodes from shows on your Top 10 lists on here. My personal list would be filled with episodes from your Top 10 shows. In particular, I thought both “Duckling” and “Subway/Pamela” from Louie were absolutely amazing. Similarly, Parks & Rec had just so many amazing episodes in 2011 – “Flu Season,” “Harvest Festival,” “Jerry’s Painting,” the list just goes on and on. Sentimentally, I would put “Always” from Friday Night Lights on my list of favorite episodes of the year – what a wonderful goodbye to an amazing series.
Looking back, it’s been a pretty good year in tv.
Sherlock season 1 aired here in 2010, and season 2 hasn’t aired here yet.
Community – “A Fist Full of Paintballs” (part 1 with the Western spoof)
Parks and Rec – “Harvest Festival”
I did enjoy The Girl Who Waited, but Neil Gaiman’s fantastic “The Doctor’s Wife” takes my pick as the best of season 6… by a longshot
God, the Family Feud gag from that Archer arc may be the funniest thing they’ve ever done. Very excited to have that show back soon.
I’m really happy to see The Girl who Waited on your list. I loved that episode, for sure a favorite of mine from DW. It made me cry, holds up on multiple viewings and like you said it did feature some of Karen’s and Arthur’s best work either.
I meant best work “ever”
Alan, I remember a while back the “Cassie” episode of Skins made this list. Have you given up on skins or not seen the most recent season? I thought the “Mini” episode was one of the show’s best.
Fringe “And Those We’ve Left Behind”; I know you’re a bit down on the direction Fringe took this calendar year, but this was as good as any episode the show has done.
Funny how I can agree with you 99 percent of the time, and then disagree almost violently about one item. I found “Garage Sale” to be positively cringe-worthy. It’s one episode that if I were to run into it in syndication, I’d turn it off and prefer to stare a blank screen for 30 minutes instead.
This one isn’t about the list per se (my comments there are Garage Sale was The Office’s exemplar for 2011, and maybe the talent that made Episode 2 of The Killing will somehow find a way to salvage that series), I wanted to extend appreciation to the work Alan does day in and day out. Just like I truly considerate it a privilege that I get to watch TV shows as good as “Louie” and “Parks and Recreation” and “Breaking Bad” and others, it’s a blessing to read the best analysis and commentary of them anywhere online. Thank you for a great 2011, Mr. Sepinwall, and for the greatness sure to come in 2012!
Well said, Ben.
I don’t know how Alan does it; the volume and quality he produces is awe-inspiring–and a personal inspiration to me–someone who can spend weeks honing just one paragraph.
So ditto: Thanks Alan, for putting in the hard work that gives all the rest of us such enjoyable distractions from our own work!
Hope you enjoy the holidays with your family, and hopefully some well-deserved time off! -Amanda
Thanks, Ben and Amanda!
I spent the entire running time of Breaking Bad’s “Salud” laughing and cheering at how audacious and awesome every single second was. Maybe my favorite episode of the entire series.
It’s speculated that The Girl Who Waited was originally part of the first half of the series, when the Amy on screen was a ganger. That would have made the final scene with older Amy getting abandoned a little less harsh. Needless to say, that’s not what Moffat ended up giving us…
Breaking Bad: “Face Off”, “Crawl Space”, “Salud” and “Hermanos”
Game of Thrones: “Baelor” and “Fire and Blood”
Community: “A Fistful of Paintballs”, “Remedial Chaos Theory”, “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons”
Homeland: “The Weekend”
I know, just four series. But I can choose only one for the first three…
dont watch any of these shows except how i met your mother or the office (though i stopped watching it after those awful four episodes of season 7 then a terrible premiere). you dont have any breaking bad or dexter or even louie. but i’ll give you credit for not including the awful, yet praised out the a** for whatever reason, incredibly dull parks and recreation. community, which thankfully you did not include, is also overrated, but i get why some people might like it at least, but i dont even get parks and recreation.