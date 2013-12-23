Best of the rest: The TV freshman class of 2013

Perhaps the most notable aspect of the Great Quality TV Deluge of 2013 was how much of it came from brand-new series. It was an insanely good freshman class, not just from expected sources, like FX offering up another terrific prestige drama in “The Americans” or Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan’s great partnership on “Masters of Sex,” but from outlets that had never really made their own shows before. The year’s most acclaimed new series was on Netflix – and it wasn’t even “House of Cards,” which got the most hype, but “Orange Is the New Black” – while channels like Sundance and BBC America alsogot in on the fun.
It was also a year where the (legal) barriers to access acclaimed series from around the world were lower than ever, if you knew where to look. Sundance aired France’s “The Returned.” DirecTV’s Audience Network introduced American audiences to the UK’s “Black Mirror.” New channel Pivot brought “Please Like Me” over from Australia. Hulu and Netflix got locked in an arms race to see who could acquire streaming rights to more international shows. So even if some of these series had debuted earlier in their native countries, they were new to U.S. audiences in 2013.
If you look at the new shows’ results on HitFix’s Television Critics Poll, 73 different new programs got at least one vote. In my top 25 for the year, I wound up picking eight different new shows: “Orange Is the New Black,” “Top of the Lake,” “Masters of Sex,” “Hannibal,” “Rectify,” “The Americans,” “Broadchurch” and “Orphan Black.” Dan Fienberg’s top 20 included most of those, plus “The Returned,” which was definitely in contention for my top 25.
The year was ultimately so rich in interesting new shows – not just the instant masterpieces, but entertaining pulp fiction like “Sleepy Hollow” and “Banshee” and “Viking,” or promising young comedies like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Trophy Wife” – that Dan and I decided to extend a little past our overall lists and shine some light on the new series we hadn’t already written about this month (or talked about in our top 10 videos). So none of the shows listed in the previous paragraph will come up yet another time, but we’ll talk about why we enjoyed so much more that was new in the year.
Dan had a top 20? Where is it?
His top 10 is up on his blog. His second 10 will hopefully go up before the year is out, but we’ve discussed what will be on it.
Gallery works fine for me. Did Dan do 11-25 of his list yet?
Dave and WaltEagle – Posting my Second 15 tomorrow morning. Gotta pace out content in this holiday season!
-Daniel
So this is a completely random question, but I don’t know anybody who watches more PBS and documentaries, especially Dan it seems.
Are you guys familiar with the Independent Lens series on PBS? I caught part of a documentary tonight called “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” and it was just mesmerizing. I just don’t know if there are more like that in the series or if this is something I should be watching regularly or what?
Rugman11 – Independent Lens does a great job bringing solid documentaries to TV, as does PBS’ POV series and as does HBO’s regular documentary slate. Always worth watching. I wish I had more time to watch myself!
As for “Jiro,” I’m pretty sure it’s also streaming on Netflix. Or that’s where I watched it. Good stuff.
-Daniel
Honestly, I’m just amazed by the fact that somehow, you guys find time to watch EVERYTHING, think critically and write reviews about every show on network, cable, streaming…I mean, I know it’s your job, but still…what magic do you guys use to get more hours in the day to cover all this work?!
The Bridge definitely made plenty of mistakes in its first season which held it back from true greatness, but I think it’s got as much potential going forward as just about any other freshman show, provided they drop the stuff that didn’t work and stick with the stuff that did. The ending of the season made me a tad bit concerned on that front, but I’m still very much looking forward to seeing what they do with it in season 2.
I loved the way it depicted living on the US/Mexico border (where in some ways there’s almost no separation and very casual crossing, and in some ways huge gulfs/barriers). It felt right. Overall it had a great sense of setting. But, yeah, the serial killer thing seemed to wrench the show off the rails. I particularly didn’t like where it took Demian Bichir’s character, who’d been my favorite part of the show until the problematic end of stuff. I hope they get away from the “police procedure case that spans two sides of the border” structure, providing they can find other reasons for Sonya and Marco to stay in the same orbit (I would totally watch a series where they’re buddy PIs).
I’m honestly surprised to see The Bridge on here considering how negatively the season seemed to have been received here overall. I certainly didn’t love it (neither did most of the commentors) and Alan seemed iffy on whether or not he’d even keep reviewing it. Did I get that appraisal wrong or was this simply a case of acknowledging a show that *had* potential and squandered it, like House of Cards?
Alan, how come you never reviewed The Blacklist?? You only had one column after you had seen the reviewer preview, I remember.
Because there are only so many hours in the day, and because my opinion didn’t change in the other eps I saw. Spader’s fun, the show around him strains to be mediocre, the wig they make Megan Boone wear is goofy, etc.
Brooklyn 99 ended up becoming my favorite comedy of this season. I have no issues with Andy either
Vikings is really good. It’s actually on my top 10.
So happy to see The Wrong Mans mentioned here — very funny and I hope we see more seasons from the BBC/Hulu. Gotta throw out a plug for another Hulu series — Moone Boy, starring Chris O’Dowd as the imaginary friend of the titular character. So funny!
Actually, Alan, it was 79. There was like a seven way tie for 73rd…
Yet still, no mention of Canada’s best TV series, Continuum. Heck, North America’s best drama.
Paul – *Always* funny!
-Daniel
Let’s compare Continuum with your precious Orphan Black, shall we?
Continuum
2013 Saturn Award Nominee-Best TV Presentation
2013 Canadian Screen Award Winner-Visual Effects
2013 Leo Awards 7x winners:
Best Drama Program
Direction
Screenwriting
Editing
Costume Design
Guest Performance – Male (Ian Tracey)
Supporting Performance – Male (Richard Harmon)
2013 Constellation Award Winners:
Best Sci-Fi Series
Best Actress: Rachel Nichols
Best Script: Simon Barry, A Stitch in Time
Orphan Black?
Not freaking much.
Paul,
I love that you made me look some of that up! This was actually fun.
The Leo Awards, for example, recognize only Vancouver-based TV productions. So praising “Continuum” and denigrating “Orphan Black” there is like saying that the New York Yankees are a weak sports franchise because they’ve never won the Stanley Cup.
The 2013 Constellation Awards recognized TV achievement for 2012. So praising “Continuum” and denigrating “Orphan Black” there is like saying Jennifer Lawrence is a bad actress because she didn’t win a single Oscar in the 1940s.
The 2013 Canadian Screen Awards were held three weeks before “Orphan Black” premiered. Meryl Streep is overrated as an actress because she never won an Oscar in the ’30s.
And the Saturn Awards timeline is, I believe, also before “Orphan Black” premiered, but the Saturn Awards think Tracey Spiradakos is a better actress than Rachel Nichols, so think hard about how much you want to credit them for their taste.
And “Orphan Black” didn’t make my Top *25*. So not *that* precious.
-Daniel
Dan, that was genuinely the funniest thing I’ve read in weeks. But it was a lot more work than necessary. This was a post about freshmen shows in 2013. Continuum debuted in 2012.
BooBoo – I *think* its American premiere was in January and that’s what we got on. So I’ll stand by my research efforts.
And thank you!
-Daniel
I too was very amused! Oh Canada!
Mass delusion in the arts realm via fascist nationalistic propaganda no further removed than government enforced brainwashing techniques is the norm. I can’t speak to the Continuum, but The Tragically Hip? Yeah – *obviously* like the best band ever… just look at all those Juno awards! AND a postage stamp, no less. LMAO!
Sorry, I do so love Canada, but if it walks like a loon…
Happy Boxing Day! ;)
I liked both Orphan Black -and- Continuum! Just because someone likes one doesn’t mean they can’t like the other. Can’t we all just get along? :)
How about a neutral treaty for a country nobody likes? Quebec!
This isn’t tv, but only 4 likes??? The world is truly upside down: [www.youtube.com]
Where are the Mounties when you need them most? Oh yeah, not in that quarter…
So I guess neither of you has seen Chris O’Dowd’s “Moone Boy” on Hulu, eh? It’s a charming little show worth catching up on. But then again I’m easily charmed by anything that reminds me of “Freaks & Geeks” or “The Commitments”…
If Ground Floor was on CBS after Big Bang Theory, it would be a huge hit. I like it. It’s on my rotation of comedies.
For Best of the Rest Freshman series, I’d list The Fosters and Almost Human.