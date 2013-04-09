Better call Saul: Do we want a ‘Breaking Bad’ spin-off?

It was a running gag in this season’s “Justified” reviews that I wanted FX to create a web series around Jere Burns’ Kentucky wiseguy character in which Wynn Duffy reacted to surprising things. A few days ago, a reader named Jason McNamara actually came up with the perfect premise and title: “Wynnipeg,” a shameless rip-off of the Steve Van Zandt Netflix series “Lilyhammer,” in which Wynn stays in Canada and teaches the locals how we do things south of the 49th parallel.
Little did I know that a “Wynnipeg”-esque spin-off of a current great drama was potentially going to be a real thing. Today, Deadline is reporting(*) that Sony is exploring the idea of creating a “Breaking Bad” spin-off centered around Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, created by Vince Gilligan and veteran “Breaking Bad” writer Peter Gould, who wrote season 2’s “Better Call Saul.” The show would be a comedy, though potentially an hour-long one.
(*) Note: Sony has a special relationship with Deadline, in which the site often functions as a trial balloon for the salvation or creation of a Sony show (see the resurrection of “Breaking In,” or the current reports of USA being interested in saving “Happy Endings”). So this could just be Sony thinking aloud through its favorite news operation.
And certainly, if you’re going to consider doing a spin-off of “Breaking Bad,” Saul is the way to go. He’s a memorable character who’s largely insulated from what we assume the fallout of Walter White’s actions will be in the series’ final 8 episodes. Saul can very easily pack up and move to another city, or simply take on a new breed of clients from his Albuquerque storefront operation, and maybe occasionally allude to the crazy chemistry teacher who made him so rich in the first place. It’s the same thinking that led the “Cheers” producers to pick Frasier Crane as the one character who could exist outside the bar.
And while Odenkirk has never been the single lead of a series before (he was one of the runners-up to Steve Carell for “The Office”), he’s a known quantity who’s worked steadily in TV for over 20 years, whether as an actor, a writer or (in the case of “Mr. Show with Bob and David”) both. You can build a series around him as this character.
And once you start looking at it that way, it’s not hard to imagine other spin-offs being built around memorable peripheral characters from current great dramas. Beyond “Better Call Saul” and “Wynnipeg,” you could do (note: many of these ideas and/or titles come courtesy of Dan Fienberg):
* “The Fix,” a “Boardwalk Empire” prequel about how Arnold Rothstein rigged the 1919 World Series, or else a Chalky-centric show about him setting up a jazz club (“White Jazz,” maybe?).
* “Queen Elsbeth,” starring Carrie Preston as eccentric “Good Wife” attorney Elsbeth Tascioni.
* “Mad Men” offers many possibilities from the end of the bench, whether it’s Ken quitting the ad game to write full-time (“Dave Algonquin’s Roundtable”), catching up with Sal Romano now working as a pastry chef (“Blueberries for Sal”), or something about Paul’s struggles in late ’60s Hollywood (“The Kinsey Report”).
* “Homeland” rarely has enough time to give David Marciano things to do, but Virgil and his brother Max as low-rent private eyes who dabble in the intelligence game could be a thing. In an homage to “Jake & the Fat Man,” perhaps it would be “Virgil & the Quiet Guy.”
* Since Jason Katims loves employing Jason Ritter, and since Sarah and Mark could never make it work on “Parenthood,” maybe he hits the road and teaches in a new town in “To Cyr, with Love.”
* Not that “The Newsroom” is a great show, but it has some characters who might be more enjoyable outside the shadow of Will McAvoy. Olivia Munn’s been a revelation as Sloan Sabbith for instance; maybe she gets her own show, or goes back to Wall Street. Either way, you call it “Keep the Sabbith.” Or else follow Dev Patel’s Neal as he travels the globe “In Search of Bigfoot.”
* Four words: Kristian Nairn is “Hodor!”
But here’s the thing: while I might genuinely enjoy many of these shows – or others I’ve suggested in the past, like an alternate version of “The Walking Dead” built around Lennie James as Morgan – I think in many cases, what makes these characters work so well as side dishes might not when they become the main course. Sometimes, you can take Mary Richards’ boss into a new city (and a new genre) and get “Lou Grant,” but other times you get things like “Enos” or “AfterM*A*S*H” – or like (as James Poniewozik noted on Twitter) “The X-Files” spin-off “The Lone Gunmen,” where Gilligan and a number of other “Breaking Bad” writers worked for 13 episodes. Saul’s a richer character than Byers, Frohike and Langly, and Odenkirk better-equipped to carry a show, but it still feels like a case of overestimating a bench player’s ability to carry the team on his own.
What does everybody else think? If AMC were to announce “Better Call Saul” tomorrow, would you be setting the season pass, or do you think he and Wynn, Elsbeth, Chalky, etc. are so memorable because of how sparingly they’re used? Or are there other minor characters on your favorite dramas you’d love to see become the center of some other show?
A show based around Saul Goodman sounds like the scuzziest David E. Kelley show ever.
I like Saul, I love “Breaking Bad” and I’ve been a fan of Odenkirk from “Mr. Show.” But we don’t need this–let Saul come in and be comic relief to offset the massive tension that comes with watching “Breaking Bad.” I think a show based around him would grow repetitive too quickly.
I agree 100%…I would’ve rather seen a spinoff of the Mike Ehrmantraut character as a ‘Fixer’ for hire. That may get old too, mainly because these characters are best suited as secondary and not front and center.But either way I’ll be watching
I think Saul’s brand of comedy works so well because of its stark contrast to the darker elements of the show. I can see his act getting tiresome quickly unless they were able to set up a Justified-esque structure pulling in truly intriguing guest actors and roles to play off of him. With Gilligan at the helm I’d definitely give it a shot!
It would have to be a dark comedy, with some dramatic elements … but I think it could work. They would also need some strong/funny supporting characters. I agree that it wouldn’t work as a straight comedy though. It would need some dramatic elements to stay true to the character. And if they aren’t going to stay true to the character, the might as well just create a new character.
A Hodor princess bride spinoff where his brother is Andre the Giant. It can be a buddy comedy about them joining the goon squad. Jason Segal will play the role of Andre the giant.
Alternatively, a Game of Thrones version of the 1988 classic “Twins” starring Hodor and Peter Dinklage
Hodor would be sort of fun, but ff you’re going to do a Twins-esque knock-off with Peter Dinklage, it *has* to costar Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister. You automatically get a running gag of them stealing each other’s women.
Much more often than not spin-off ideas are better in theory than in practice so I’m betting this doesn’t work out.
That being said I would like to see “Catching Some Rays” with Ray from Girls.
The best would’ve been BSG spinning-off the Final Five and their wacky hijinks for 2000 years flying through space at subliminal speeds after the destruction of Earth.
What could we call it?
Cylons in Space?
The Fraks of Life?
My Dinner with Saul?
I feel like with boardwalk empire the show is so big and expansive that you could and maybe should just have a 2nd show, centered around chalky and capone that aired wednesdays and took place simultaneously
*Subluminal
Although, to be sure, the Final Five only spent (from their perspective) a scant few months or years in space, travelling from Earth to the Twelve Colonies — during relativistic speeds, time slows down as you approach the speed of light, and what was only weeks or months or a couple of years to them was 2,000 years from the Colonial perspective.
Smells like “Beverly Hills Buntz”.
The idea and casting gets my attention. It gets me to sample the show. And if it’s bad, which it could be, I’ll stop watching. But honestly, I’m more likely to sample a known quantity, and if Sony thinks they can pull it off, good for them. I can absolutely see this working as much as it could flop.
Everything comes down to execution. But at least they have my attention.
“Poor Richard” with Richard Harrow developing relationships with women who get killed.
As for Better Call Saul, while I love the character, I like him in small doses.
Id watch the first few eps because I like Odenkirk on this show (and in general) and I’ll probably try out 4-5 worse pilots, so why not? But a Saul spinoff seems unlikely to become a hit.
Im at least grateful that it wont effect Breaking Bad creatively. That’s the only real downside to spinoffs for me.
“Black Man #2” – A character from “The Walking Dead” fights to survive in the apocalypse by himself.
“Blankeship” – prequel detailing the crazy adventure of a young Miss Blankenship and Bert Cooper trying to make it in the big city. For Starz or Cinemax.
My initial reaction was: oh jeez no – just no. But thinking about it, given Odenkirk’s superb craftsmanship and AMC’s mixed but mostly good record of late, it could work and even be good.
I guess it’s worth remembering that Huckleberry Finn was a spinoff of Tom Sawyer. Not all spinoffs are bad.
“I guess it’s worth remembering that Huckleberry Finn was a spinoff of Tom Sawyer. Not all spinoffs are bad.”
Well, I’d say both The Odyssey and The Aeneid are spinoffs of The Iliad that are better than the original (obviously that’s very debatable).
With a million writers in Hollywood and a hundred brilliant ideas, I’d want to see something completely fresh and new. In general spinoffs are something only a network suit could love, though on occasion they succeed creatively.
The only thing that truly matters is whether it’s well-written. All it takes is good writing to make a potential spin-off either fly or nosedive. I could see a Better Call Saul spin-off working tremendously well. It would be interesting to put it in the format of something like In Treatment, where each season could split itself between Saul’s dealings with, say, 5 different clients. There could end up being interplay between the clients’ cases as with The Booth at the End. I think the two things, beyond the quality of the writing, that would really determine whether this show succeeded or not are a) if the story of Walter White concludes in a way that satisfies viewers enough that they’re able to feel satisfied and not desire more Walter White in the face of a new show about Saul, and b) if the viewership is able to jump over to a new show that somewhat changes the tone to fit Saul– there would certainly be more room for comedy, and the tone of the show should be determined by the personality of its new protagonist, but obviously it would need to retain a healthy amount of real world anchoring and not go too broad (and with Gilligan on-board as at least an exec. producer, I think the balance of tone would be safe).
Ron Swanson teams up with the Lone Gunman to bring down the government in ANONYMOUS.
I’d like to see Jere Burns and Sarah Michelle Gellar in “Duffy & Buffy.”
Also acceptable: “Duffy & Duffy,” starring Jere Burns as Wynn and Patrick Duffy as himself.
Enlightened spinoff with Dougie managing a Subway franchise
“Dougie Fresh?”
Ryan Shay’s college football years – Going All the Shay
Don and Sloan from Newsroom as newlyweds who solve crimes (Hart to Hart style) with Michael Riedel from Smash as their nosy neighbor – Missed Deadlines
I actually would watch “Better Call Saul” if they did a reverse Lou Grant and made it into a comedy.
“Never say Never” with Never from Louie. Tune in next week to see what else Never throws out the window. Just keep him out of that bathtub! Oh, Never!
WIN.
I wrote a Louie spec with Never’s more likeable identical cousin Always.
A friend and I came up with the idea to do a spinoff with the various oft-ignored male children that appear on the various prestiege dramas of the past decade. Flynn White, Bobby Draper, AJ Soprano, and Chris Brody being the main stars (note: any contiunuity issues, including anachronisms, would be completely ignored).
The show would have all the high school history classes, karate lessons, and tv watching that we’ve been missing as their dads do interesting things.
The show’s title? “Eclipsed Sons”
If Bobby Draper is a different actor every episode, I’m in.
Actually, this sounds like a sad reality show we may be subjected to in 10 years.
It’s simple: Saul becomes Wynn Duffy’s lawyer.
since the actor that plays Wynn Duffy already plays the rehab counselor on Breaking Bad it can be about him getting back into drugs and becoming Wynn Duffy with Saul advising him
I think with the pedigree of the creators, the talent of Odenkirk, and the lightning in a bottle that is Saul Goodman you have to give it a shot. This needs to happen. Maybe it fails. So what? The risk is worth it and I think the odds are it would work. Frankly, when Saul Godman first showed up he felt like a character from another show anyway. I loved him immediately, but I think his character is like a square peg that was inexplicably fitted into a round hole though sheer brilliance. My only qualm is that it creates a reverse “red shirt” where we would know he’s unkillable as the final season of Breaking Bad plays out, but if they hold off on announcing it until after the finale that would work. Imagine how awesome it would be to see a trailer for Saul Goodman, Attorney at Lawless after the credits of the last Breaking Bad roll to a close.
Also, for the greatest spin-off parodies ever evertone should check out the Simpsons Spin-off Showcase. Isn’t that right, Ozmodiar?
Gilligan has already said explicitly that Saul is going to make it: [www.vulture.com]
What about Skinny Pete?
The show could even take place before or even during the time of the events of Breaking Bad. Presumably Saul has other things going on.
It could be fun to have him called away from the main plot to deal with an offscreen crisis familiar to BB fans. For example, Saul represents victims of the plane crash.
This would also open the door to guest appearances from BB characters. Gus could make brief appearances. Mike could be a recurring character!
There’s a lot that could be done. How well could it work?
To quote Saul’s trusty assistant/bodyguard: “Reasonably.”
HUELL GOODMAN Having any characters from B.B. beyond Saul’s staff would play as hoky and desperate. That Simpsons episode I referenced has a “spin-off” for Chief Wiggum and Skinner as New Orleans P.I.’s and , of course, the Simpsons show up to tell the audience that everyone should watch. If Saul is going to make it on his own he has to do it on his own.
As to a pequel with Mike Ehrmantraut at his side. I don’t like it. Number one, it would be too depressing to see a lovable character knowing he is doomed no matter what choices he makes. Number two, it would kind of exasperate how odd it is that the right hand man of a drug kingpin would have been working for a small timer like Saul. It makes no sense when you actually think about how high up he was in Fring’s operation.
But if they had his jaded receptionist, clever Bill Burr, and super-spy Huell, its all good, man.
@JONAS.LEFT You’re probably right about Mike, especially if the show is primarily a comedy.
But acknowledgements that “Saul” takes place in the same universe and occasional non-forced references to BB characters would be great.
I definitely don’t think Paul or Cranston should appear (at least until the show is established), but other more minor characters on occasion would be fun. But, again, it can’t be forced. They do already have a great cast with Saul’s current staff.
Oh! I know what fans would love: after Walt dies or goes to jail or whatever Skylar could become Saul’s accountant! (just kidding)
I wish Shawn Ryan would make “Santa Monica Dutch,” the “Shield” spinoff they used to joke about.
Maybe a spinoff of “The Americans” – “Sleepers in Seattle.”
My spinoff pitch would be a Peggy Olson show set in the 1980’s. She would be in her 40’s by then and probably an exec at some ad firm. I think it would be great to see her with a lot of power and influence during that period. Elisabeth Moss with high bangs and huge shoulder pads would be another reason to watch the show.
Something like this would be so great, but for some reason I doubt Matt Wiener would even consider it. But perhaps if one of his writers had an idea he’d allow them to run with it.
Alan (if you still reading this thread) how about asking Mr. Wiener if there’s any chance of a Mad Men spinoff?
Of course, this is kind of spoiler-y because if they pick up on “Better Call Saul”, we know Saul lives, which on Breaking Bad is not a given.
How about spin off Gilligan now that Breaking Bad is going to be over, and let him show run The Walking Dead
My idea for a spin-off was from Die Hard 1. It would be called “Johnson & Johnson: the FBI guys” based on the black and white FBI agents. Of course they died in the movie (spoiler alert) but I was thinking they get brought back to life by some avenging spirit and now they go around helping people. It might need some work admittedly…
Thanks for blowing Die Hard for me!
I like to think of Family Matters as a spin off of Die Hard where we got to see the home life of the cop.
What if Family Matters is a prequel and Urkel grows up to be Hans Gruber’s dorky computer expert. Can’t you just hear Urkel exclaiming, “And the quaterback is TOAST!”
And as for a “Better Call Saul” spin-off. Eh…..
I don’t really want anything to take away from Breaking Bad’s ending and darkness. I feel a show build around Saul would be more comedic.
“The Lone Gunmen” instantly sprang to mind when I read this. I didn’t like the idea of the show and I didn’t care for the show itself. Again I didn’t like some light hearted comedy taking away from the drama of the X-files. To say nothing about the fact that X-Files was quickly going downhill and needed Carter’s full attention. Alas it didn’t turn out well.
I’m beginning to think I’m the only person who ever liked “The Lone Gunmen.” It had its charms. :-)
Remember folks, a spin-off can only succeed if it’s title is a terrible pun.
*its
I’d love to see a GOT/Mad Men spinoff with Arya Stark and Sally Draper.
Betty Draper would probably find that hot.
Yes, I LOVE the character of Saul. I think a show about him would be great. I wonder how many people noticed his law degree from
“University of Samoa” – cracked me up. Do it!!!!
Follow the exciting adventures of Downton Abbey’s beloved Gwen Dawson as she tackles a new job as a secretary in a telephone installer’s office on the exciting new series “Call Me Gwen”, premiering this fall on Mondays at 8pm.
I’d rather watch Gwen’s other spinoff – she’s Ygritte in Game of Thrones.
“How I met your father?” – I feel bad just writing that in jest
In most cases, I would say it is a terrible idea … but with good writing, I think they could make a really good show that features Saul.
Badger and Skinny Pete should get a sitcom.
Hell yes! Especially if we get tosee Pete on keyboards again.
I can’t imagine what the premise of the show would be or the structure. Not saying I wouldn’t watch it, though. With all the legal dramas on TV right now, a truly funny legal comedy might be a breath of fresh air. Rather than following clever lawyers who are constrained by the legal system, it would be interesting to see how a crooked lawyer like Saul manipulates the system for the benefit of his clients.
Also, should Walt, Jesse, and/or any of the other Breaking Bad characters survive the finale, it would be fun to have them crossover into Saul’s show.
I just mentioned earlier that I see no reason why a Saul show couldn’t take place before or during the events of Breaking Bad. This way even characters who have died on BB could appear.
Given that Saul had dealings with Mike and Gus before he met Walt should be enough to sell this idea.
Elsbeth show…I’m in!
I would definitely give it a chance. A “scummy lawyer” show is something that I assume has been done at some point before, but I am can’t recall any so it feels like something fresh. I don’t have any interest in watching the same lawyer shows that keep getting made and would love to see a different take on it with a great actor and inventive writing. I can’t see it being a total comedy though and more of a dramedy with a little more comedy than Breaking Bad but still a somewhat serious feel. If it’s greenlit with the hope that it’ll be continually renewed it might not be sustainable and I don’t think a new case every week show is all that interesting. I’d prefer them to agree on 1 – 2 cable seasons worth of shows giving Gillian the ability to develop a full story from the start. That feels like it has a lot of potential.
Here’s an idea – Saul ends up in North Korea, meets up with Todd Margaret. Odenkirk and Cross back together, doing North Korea satire (filling the void lost when 30 Rock ended). It’s a win-win! Tell me you wouldn’t watch that show.
Tough call- Saul is great in small doses, every week his novelty would wear of unless he has little screen time and they focus on his clients. Saul is scummy, but not hard nosed – he’s not the one who knocks!
I think it’s similar to Jackie Childs- who was rumored to get his own spin off from Seinfeld (Kramers lawyer on multiple classic episodes)
A Jackie Childs spinoff? That was actually considered?? That would get old VERY quickly. I love Seinfeld, but I can’t imagine many of those side characters on their own. Although, maybe a dark, ponderous drama about the trials of a Low Talker, or Bubble Boy or a woman with man hands would be interesting.
sigh…I like “Breaking Bad” as much as the next guy (well, okay maybe not AS much) and laugh at the antics of Saul.
But, really.
We live in a world where Terry O’Quinn has to resort to guest shots on “Hawaii 5-0” and “Falling Skies,” Mike Emerson has to sleepwalk his way through a typical CBS crime drama to draw a paycheck and Jim Beaver…hell who knows what the hell he’ll have to do for a living over the next few years?
Good luck to Odenkirk, really, as I always root for the character actors to make a big check.
RWG (but it just goes to show the whole “who you know” is still alive and well)
Count me in
Spinoff: Ron Swanson opens a restaurant. Ron’s the chef. April is the bar manager and Andy is a bus boy. The restaurant as well as the show is called, “Meat”.
A Pierce Hawthorne spin-off from Community. Under-utilized on that show, his first dimension was not his best aspect (mostly he just gave the other characters something to get mad or make snarky remarks about) and he was always at his best being more human. A show about a clueless, ignorant but surprisingly well-intentioned at times old fart trying to rebuild a life for himself in his twilight years, often to the exasperation of his tolerant but smarter half-brother who’s trying to run the family moist towelette & video game empire.
My kneejerk reaction was that this is a bad idea, but then I got to thinking about a show revolving around an anti-hero lawyer who lies, cheats, and does all manner of scummy things to get his (obviously guilty) clients off the hook. That sounds pretty good. Especially if he moved to Las Vegas, or even Hollywood – more potential trouble for his clients to need help getting out of.
The show itself doesn’t need to be a “comedy” – it can be structured as a drama, and the comedy comes from the same place it does today on Breaking Bad or Mad Men – from the dialogue. Just because Saul says funny things doesn’t mean the structure, plot, and pacing have to be a comedy. In fact, it would be awesome to have a drama that doesn’t take it’s tone ultra-seriously.
I’m in.
I’d definitely watch. Saul is a terrific character and the talent involved is too great. The scenes of Odenkirk from that episode of The Office this season convinced me he could pull it off (and also that I’d like to see an alternate version of The Office with Bob as a Michael Scott who yells a lot more often).
An alternate reality Lost spinoff, entitled “President Shephard”.
The tagline: “Damnit Mr. President, you can’t fix everything!”
Wouldn’t really watch a Saul spinoff, but a Ehrmantraut prequel, set in 70’s Philly, would be INCREDIBLE
Called “Measures”
Wynnipeg sounds a lot more interesting than a ‘Better Call Saul’ show. Saul is a that I don’t want to ever change, but a TV show where the character doesn’t change at all doesn’t seem very interesting.