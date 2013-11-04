Binge or hold? Amazon tries both with ‘Alpha House’

Back in the spring, Amazon tried to find a solution to the TV business’ broken series development process by crowd-sourcing reaction to a group of new comedy pilots (some for adults, some for kids). All of the traditional networks do audience focus testing of their pilots, but not on this scale: all of the pilots were available to anyone with a good internet connection. Decisions on which shows would be picked up would be based in part on how highly Amazon’s customers rated them, and how many rated them, period.
One of the shows to survive that process was “Alpha House,” a political comedy from “Doonesbury” creator Garry Trudeau about a quartet of Republican senators sharing a house in Washington. In John Goodman, it had the most recognizable star of any of the Amazon pilot, and also was one of the pilots that seemed easier to translate into an ongoing series. I didn’t love the pilot, but I wasn’t surprised in the least to hear that it made the cut.
Trudeau, producer Jonathan Alter and an Amazon executive all spoke to the New York Times’ David Carr for a story that ran today, and the most interesting part of the story is the distribution model Amazon has chosen to use for this (and presumably other) series: the first three episodes will all be released at once on Nov. 15, and be available to anyone, while the additional episodes will be released once a week, available only to Amazon Prime customers. (“Betas,” another of the winning comedies, will follow the same plan starting a week later, on Nov. 22.)
This is a compromise between the traditional weekly TV model and the Netflix all-at-once model. It’s also something that’s fairly close to how TV critics experience most new cable series: we get a handful upfront, and then watch weekly like everyone else. And before Netflix entered the original programming game earlier this year (with “House of Cards,” which “Alpha House” is essentially the sitcom counterpart to), it was a model I was hoping channels would experiment more with new series – especially the sort of slow-burning and/or novel ones where you need to see a handful of episodes to decide if it’s for you. (You could, for instance, put the first three or four episodes up On Demand on the night of the traditional premiere, then continue to run it weekly, giving the people intrigued enough to keep going more of an initial sample.)
Netflix executives insist the binge model works for them, though we have to take their word for it, given the fierceness with which they keep their viewership data secret. And certainly there’s a big burst of discussion around most of the Netflix originals when they come out. The week “House of Cards” was released, my Twitter feed turned into a competition to see who could finish it first, and there was a period of about a month where I felt like “Orange Is the New Black” was the only show anyone was discussing. But in terms of social media – which has been invaluable as Netflix itself in building audience for ongoing shows like “Scandal” – the discussion of each has been fairly brief. Within a few weeks, “Cards,” “Orange” and “Arrested Development” were all old news, where cable shows like “Game of Thrones” or “Breaking Bad” get 2-3 months worth of ongoing discussion and proselytizing each season. No doubt people are still starting those shows (and “Lilyhammer,” “Derek” and “Hemlock Grove”) even now, but there’s not enough of a mass watching and talking at once after the initial burst.
I doubt Amazon knows any more about Netflix’s numbers than the rest of us do, but I suspect they’ve paid attention to the social media aspect – and also see other value in extending a season of each show. (If, hypothetically, you’re just subscribing to Prime to watch “Alpha House,” you can’t dump your subscription after a few days after you’ve marathoned through it all. As several people have reminded me, Amazon Prime is an annual subscription, so nobody could subscribe just long enough to watch any one show.)
Every time I bring up the Netflix model, I get people saying they just want to watch their shows at the pace they want to watch them, and I get other people saying they miss the shared discussion they get from the traditional weekly pace. I’m going to be curious to see what happens with “Alpha House,” not only in terms of whether Trudeau and Alter can make a funnier series than they did a pilot, and how the audience responds to this hybrid roll-out model.
What does everybody else think?
What makes TV watching in the Internet age is having to discuss the episode with fellow fans immediately. The communal experience is what makes it more special so binge watching on Netflix really killed that part of what makes TV watching fun. When I was already finish watching Arrested Development 4 I want to discuss it but I was already too late since people already moved on. The week to week anticipation is what makes it fun especially for serialized shows. Maybe this Amazon format will work better
I feel the exact same way. I had family at the house over Memorial Day weekend, so by the time I finally got around to watching Arrested Development, the discussion was over and done. I think I’m still sitting on episode 8 or 9.
Same thing happened with OitNB. The first episode was great, but with all the discussion over, there’s no reason to finish, at least not until season two starts.
This model sure makes more sense for a comedy, than a drama. Considering the possible high variance in laughs for a comedy, making multiple episodes available would give viewers more of a starting sample to decide if the show is funny enough to stick with.
I think the Netflix model is perfect because that’s exactly how people will watch these shows on posterity. And in this model, in particular, showrunners won’t have to be concerned about whether or not this will work in a weekly basis, but rather if it works as a whole. I feel like that’s the best approach, because art is supposed to be eternal and in the long haul, people will be binge-watching these shows. Shows like The Shield and Gilmore Girls (which I do like), that I’m sure were wonderful in a weekly basis, suffer a lot from being really repetitive and therefore, not as good as a whole.
At the same time, I do feel like some shows really suffer from being unable to make self-contained hours of entertainment. “House of Cards” was an absolute slog for me because it was broken up into “episodes” that were, by themselves, often unsatisfying. I thought “Orange is the New Black” did a much better job of creating both a individual pieces that worked, as well as a whole series. Like anything else, it’s not a format that works for every show.
Oh, absolutely. And I do think House of Cards would have worked better on a weekly basis for the same reason as The Shield and Gilmore Girls: it’s a very repetitive show. When we watch stuff with a week-long hiatus, obviously the information is not as fresh in our minds as when we binge-watch them, which makes its repetitive nature a lot more bearable.
But again, in general, shows will be presented only once in a weekly basis. Millions of people will watch that airing, but that’s just one. If you want your show to be eternal, you have to consider the millions who might binge-watch it, even though I understand that’s difficult to pull off when ratings is such a huge concern.
I always thought a decent compromise would be to release the episodes in batches.
All 13 episodes of House of Cards were released on February 1st, instead they could have release 4 episodes on the 1st, and followed with three episodes every Friday for the month of February. Best of both worlds.