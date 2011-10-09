‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘A Dangerous Maid’: My two dads

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I start picking up on people’s signals…
“How was dinner with your father?” -Angela
“Which one?” -Jimmy
“Boardwalk Empire” didn’t set itself up with the same obvious family vs. Family dichotomy that fueled so much of “The Sopranos,” but family relationships and feuds are still an important part of the show: Eli and Nucky’s sibling rivalry, Jimmy’s various unusual relationships with both blood relatives and chosen loved ones, Margaret’s obligations to her late husband and her kids, etc. With “A Dangerous Maid,” family comes to the forefront again – with strained relations between fathers and sons the primary, but not only, topic.
Obviously, so much of this season is about Jimmy banding together with his biological father to destroy his surrogate father. That cold war gets very heated in the episode’s climax, as Nucky confronts Jimmy in front of the Commodore, the governor and most of the other important players of Atlantic City. As I said in my review at the start of the season, Nucky in gangster mode is, by design, a much more magnetic figure than Nucky in politician mode, and seeing Nucky lose his patience, stare down his opponents and make it clear that Babette’s – and, by extension, the whole city – is still his turf was extremely gratifying, and a strong moment for Steve Buscemi. (And Michael Pitt, for that matter.)
But just as Nucky’s tough talk wasn’t enough to intimidate Eli last week, it doesn’t seem to have moved Jimmy an inch – if anything, as with the Eli phone call, Nucky winds up only driving the wedge between them deeper by speaking so bluntly (and, to Jimmy’s mind, disrespectfully) about Gillian. That Jimmy is now blaming the pimp while leaving the john blameless, and that so much of this vendetta is driven by Gillian, who has an uncomfortably close relationship with her son, suggests he’s going to be very hard to pin down and sway. Right now, though, he’s firmly against Nucky, not wanting to kill him – as he tells Capone, he and the Commodore are trying for a political coup where they take over both the legal and illegal parts of Nucky’s machine, part by part – but very much wanting to make him pay for what he perceives as betrayals of both his mother and himself. But when he comes home to Angela, he seems lost. He’s married to a woman he doesn’t quite love (and vice versa), can probably tell that he’s being used by the Commodore (even if he wants his father to want to use him, you know) is furious with Nucky and yet on some level still craves his approval and respect (which Nucky isn’t giving him under these circumstances) and is mainly just mad at the world.
Jimmy’s old Chicago pal Al Capone, meanwhile, pays his first visit to Atlantic City in a very long time to terminate Johnny Torrio’s business arrangement with Nucky, and to check in on Jimmy, but primarily as springboard for a visit to deal with the affairs of his recently-deceased father. The real Capone’s father was, indeed, a barber, and we see that while Al has forged a very different path from that of his old man, he still has more affection for him than Jimmy does for either of the men with a claim on that title for him. (And Al, in turn, is envious watching Jimmy play with Tommy, no doubt thinking of the struggles he goes through with his deaf son.)
In more father-son developments, Eli comes home to deal with the aged father whom he’s always believed favors Nucky, even as the old man suggests that Eli can handle himself while Nucky doesn’t know what he’s doing. (UPDATE: Or it’s entirely possible I misinterpreted the scene when I watched it a few weeks back; everyone else is convinced the dad has confused his sons and assumes Eli doesn’t know what he’s doing.) And though it’s not a paternal issue (that we know of, at least), Margaret finally gets news of the other members of her family who have settled in America – and is dismayed to learn they consider her dead to them. She says they had a bad parting, but how bad for that to happen?
And then there’s there matter of father-to-be Nelson Van Alden. We finally get to the bottom of his arrangement with Lucy: for a fee, he gets to keep her indoors through the pregnancy and away from prying eyes who could ruin his career and/or marriage, and the contracted captivity is driving her nuts. This is certainly not my favorite season two storyline – thus far, it’s pretty far removed from the main action, and after his turn from evangelist to maniac late last season, I think being more a part of the plot would have been just what the doctor ordered – but this week it managed to make me actually feel sympathy for Lucy (something of a cartoon character in season one) and also drew an emotional connection between Van Alden and Nucky, if not a plot one. Van Alden was initially drawn to her to vent his frustration at not being able to get at Nucky any other way, and even here you can tell he buys her what turns out to be a life-saving Victrola to compete with her memories of life with Nucky. And yet there are hints that he does have, buried deep down below his religious fervor and various psychological disorders, some actual affection for her. He’s happy the Victorla pleases her because it puts him on at least equal footing with Nucky, but he’s also happy because it pleases her, even if circumstance and his own hang-ups usually force him to make her miserable. While Van Alden can border on cartoonish himself at times, Michael Shannon and the script (by Itamar Moses) did a good job of giving him some shading this week.
And in an episode filled with stories of fathers and children, I can’t help but wondering what the offspring of Nelson Van Alden and Lucy Danziger is going to wind up like – and, if Van Alden plays any role in his or her life, what kind of conflicts they might have when he or she grows up to be Jimmy’s age.
Strong episode, with Nucky’s outburst as the highlight.
Some other thoughts:
• Nucky’s organization may be depleted (especially with Chalky still in jail), but it looks like young Owen Slater may be a valuable addition. Every criminal organization can use someone whose self-described specialty is “Making people stop… whatever it is you don’t want them to be doing.”
• In addition to Capone’s visit, we get the return of two other real-life figures in Eddie Cantor (who tries to comfort Lucy with tales of vaudeville) and Chris McDonald’s Harry Daugherty, now appointed Attorney General under President Harding.
• In addition to hinting more about Margaret’s backstory, that subplot also dealt with the tricky dance she has to do as a former blue-collar worker who’s now the lady of a house with three servants. She briefly drops the barrier when enlisting Katie to help contact her family, but it’s right back up by episode’s end – if anything, tougher because Katie’s learned too much.
• Interesting to see how Richard responds to Capone versus how he reacts to Owen. Capone calls him “Frankenstein,” and Richard clearly would be happy to put a bullet in his head if Jimmy asked him to (and if history didn’t stand in the way). In his brief interaction with Owen, meanwhile, the Irishman simply treats him as a man, and Richard seems to respect that, along with Owen’s obvious skills.
• If Jimmy baited the two wise guys into a fight last week as a favor to Lucky and Meyer, it might have been nice for him to tell them about it, as they get into trouble for a pair of murders they don’t even know about. (Jimmy’s so hard to read that you never entirely know why he does the things he does; he might have just had his blood up that night.) And in resolving the matter, Rothstein gets to show that, while Messrs. Luciano and Lansky might be the future of organized crime, there’s a reason why he’s still very much the present.
What did everybody else think?
Great review. One thing though, Eli’s father suggests Nucky can handle himself and Eli can’t. He is confused as to who the son is that is taking care of him at the moment.
Also, the guy Lucky and Meyer are forced to meet with is real-life figure and mafia boss Joe Masseria.
I wish they dealt more with lansky and lucky. I know there stories have been told, but thats what makes it so much more interesting. i would love to see them grow into the bosses that they become and not in “mobsters”
I agree. I often find myself much more interested in what’s going on in new york instead of anything in atlantic city.
I think jimmy killing two of masseria’s men may have been a favor in his own mind. I think it was done by the show as another way of showing that for as smart as he’s supposed to be, jimmy’s really not all that smart and doesn’t have a very good understanding of politcs. He may have thought he was helping, but is really just lost.
I enjoyed the little back and forth with lucky and masseria in italian, planting the seeds for when lucky eventually joins masseria before the war and goes on to do what he goes on to do. At the rate the show seems to go (a year per season), the show would have to go 8+ seasons before it got to any of the big mob stories, the castellamarese war and such.
Messrs. = Misters, so he's just referring to Mr. Luciano and Mr. Lansky.
While I don’t second the tone, I do second Sleater. Its how it shows up on closed captioning which is taken straight from script.
Alan, I think you missed the point of Eli’s talk with his dad. His dad was confused and thought he was talking to Nucky. He said it was Eli who didn’t know what he was doing.
Yes, I think Jim is right.
Clearly, I missed something obvious when I watched that scene, and have amended a note as to such in the review. Will go back and rewatch tomorrow if I have time.
I watched it twice tonight — the dad said Eli doesn’t know what he’s doing … which is why Eli looks like he bit into rancid cheese.
It was a pivotal scene. A reminder that Nucky is the true leader amongst this motley crue of Eli and the Commodore, and the father knows it. Eli getting the short end of the stick again.
The Commodore’s senility dovetails nicely with the room full of ‘the men who built this city’, a geriatric bunch fronted by Chianese, no?
what was the significance of the telephone being off the hook on the floor and then picked up and put back on the desk. how could the maid have made the call in those days if the phone was off the hook? why would she have lied? what was she trying to do?
the phone was off the hook at nucky’s office at the ritz, not at the house.
I believe the phone off the hook was at Nuckys office. Margaret and the maid call from the house.
thank you; i thought the maid called from the house.
Some people complain about the slowness of Boardwalk Empire. But, Mad Men is slow too and that is a great show. Boardwalk has the same style of writing and pacing that Mad Men does.
Nah. “Mad Men” has a four arc system. Episode arc. Half-season arc. Season arc. And series long Don Draper arc. Despite the slowness, you can still get resolution at the end of the episode for the main issue within that episode. “Boardwalk Empire” is more convoluted, and uneven. But, I will say this for them, they are pacing it better than last season. Last season, episodes two through four felt like a slog. This season, at least stuff happens. Slowly, but happens.
What is convoluted exactly? I can’t think of anything really since the action sequence at the end of the pilot, which was tough to follow.
I guess pacing is a concern, but I find there is plenty in each episode to keep me watching. A measured pace will lead to a better pay off in the end, and I am simply tired of watching TV with ADD. Patience is a virtue, even when it comes to watching television.
Then again, I really like Treme, so I guess I’m an outlier when it comes to pacing of shows.
Was the scene in Babbette’s the first where Kelly MacDonald and Michael Pitt are in the same scene together?
michael pitt’s character drives her home in the pilot episode so, no.
Margaret doesnt have a sister who died, she had to maid to ask for peggy rowen to see what they would say about her not being there. She cries because when they say shes been dead for 12 years, they have considered her dead forf 12 years.
I thought too Margarets sister had died but at the end when the maid says “I know your peggy rowen, your secrets safe with me” shows that Margaret wanted to call seeing what they would say when someone asked to speak with her
haha sorry I meant to post this in another thread, your summary says what I just said
It’s “My Man” by Regina Spektor.
[www.youtube.com]
Forgot to mention it is an old song that’s been done by Fanny Brice, Barbara Streisand and a bunch of others but the version in the credits is done by Regina Spektor.
I don’t think Lucy was trying to kill herself – she looked like she was going to try to force herself to abort the baby. Good episode. I can tell that Jimmy’s going to turn on the Commodore, I’m just not sure what’s going to be the trigger point.
Yeah, I thought Lucy was going to take a tumble down the stairs so that she’d miscarry. She’s sorry now that she didn’t get an abortion.
I missed Chalky. I actually liked the Lucy story. She was a wanna be actress I assume is why Nucky chose her to begin with. Lucy is not just a bimbo, we learned. She aspires to be more than just someone’s toy. Van Alden wants acceptance too. I like seeing the conflict within him. I always go back to the part where he wanted to quit his job because of the toll it took on him, and his wife talking him out of it. Van Alden struggles with right and wrong, godly and sin. I must assume that between Lucy and Van Alden, they will be a big part of taking Nucky down.
The love baby daddy triangle between the commodore, Jimmy, and Nucky is heating up quite nicely. Sure, I think it is a little forced. Jimmy is smart, so he knows he is a pawn in the scheme of things.
Yeah, Jimmy’s problem is twofold: first, he wants to be treated and respected as an equal — and that can’t possibly happen unless he starts to compete with both his father figures, which would require a power play against both of them — something he may never be in a position to do. On the other hand, he also wants the respect of a father figure … so he can’t compete against both of them: he has to settle for being a pawn and pick a side. With those kinds of hangups, he has plenty of cause to be ambivalent. It would be far better if he didn’t feel like he needed the regard of either man: that might give him the clarity to choose a side more intelligently. But he’s an idiot (he proved that in not holding the john to the same standard as the pimp; besides, no matter what he thinks of Nucky for pointing out that his birth father never even asked his mother’s name before pointing her out, now that Nucky has said it, it’s in Jimmy’s head permanently. and the moment Jimmy thinks the Commodore isn’t giving him his due, he’s going to remember what his birth father did to his mother and start resenting *him*, too … and then the Commodore is in real trouble, because Jimmy could either go back to Nucky or find someone else to take out the Commodore so his own hands stay clean. In fact, his pal Richard would probably be glad to oblige; it’s not like he owes the Commodore anything, whereas Nicky trusted him with Margaret’s children, and Margaret was kind to Richard. I’m just saying: it could all go south pretty quickly if the Commodore doesn’t watch his mouth around Jimmy or keep his word.
Does anyone else have the idea that after Lucy has the baby, Van Alden is somehow going to work out having his wife raise him/her? I’ve been thinking that since we’ve known that Lucy and Van Alden are secretly living together.
I was engrossed by this episode, and it went by fast, but I can’t help feeling that so far this season is juggling too many plots — this new Margaret subplot in particular (what about the passport picture and ship’s log Van Alden had in Season 1?) Yet there are so many fine moments, like the interchange between Richard and Owen and the scene between Jimmy and his mother.
Yeah, it’s pretty clear he’s only taking care of her until the baby’s born. It’s a verbal contract of sorts … and I’ll bet he never promised her anything beyond that. So yeah: I’m thinking he’ll want to present the kid to his wife as an ‘orphan’ to raise and give her something to do back home.
I thought the same thing. He mentioned the financial arrangement so she wouldn’t have to give up her life or something, which I assumed meant that after she has the baby, she can go back to living her life.
re: the scene with Jimmy and his mother, does anyone else feel that every time Jimmy’s wife sees him alone with his mother, the vision of the mother kissing his little winky flashes before her? Maybe I’m crazy, but she just has a look of utter disgust when she sees the 2 of them together.
The manicure was both creepy and hilarious. Gillian is up to something. She’s pulling the strings. I bet she planted the idea to overthrow Nucky in the Commodore’s head. Then, once Nucky’s out of the way, she’ll tell Jimmy horrible stories about the Commodore’s past indiscretions so that Jimmy will off him. Then, Jimmy’ll be running Atlantic City. But, really, Gillian will be the head. It’ll never work, but that’s my explanation of Gillian’s logic.
Does Van Alden see Lucy as a Mary Magdalene figure? something to watch for
I think perhaps the interpretation of Jimmy killing those two thugs as a favour is incorrect. It initially came across to me as a move to cause them problems and this weeks revisit of it reinforced that.
I agree. I saw it at the time as the exact opposite of a favor. He asked who they were, and was told. Not interfering at all would have changed nothing; obviously killing them wasn’t doing the operation any favors. He killed them because he knew it’d bring heat.
Theres so much foreshadowing to Jimmy rejoining Nucky, the fishing statue and all that, I think The Commodore was behind the shooting at Chalky White’s warehouse… did it to weaken Nucky. I think it will be his downfall, cant see him making it past this season. I also agree about the Van Alden giving Lucys kid to his wife. It’s great to see Nucky stand up for himself and that new charecter Owen will help Nucky gain his footing and make Jimmy jealous who still seeks Nuckys approval… Not to sure whats going on with Luciano and Capone and the dudes in NY.
There’s no question at all that the Commodore set up the shooting at Chalky’s warehouse… and then quickly moved in to grab the inventory.
Exactly, Jimmy is a thinking man. He knows that if he caused that trouble, some heat would come down on Lucky and Lansky and put them in perhaps a more vulnerable position. It just so happens that it did – it put them in a more vulnerable financial position which will make them more amendable to the deal he presented.
I almost blew a gasket during the Slater/Harrow showdown.
Characters keep referencing the deal between Nucky and the Commodore–do we know what that was? I honestly don’t feel like I’ve got a handle on that. I understand why Jimmy resents Nucky, but I don’t quite get why the Commodore wants to see him taken down.
When Gillian described herself as, “Just a woman who loves her family,” it was so creepy! She’s like Lady MacBeth meets Jocasta.
I love Nucky’s ward boss, Damien. His line about the envelope being as light as a dirigible was awesome. I was also glad to see that after last week, Nucky recognized Margaret’s uneasiness and got her to talk about it. I’ve grown to really like their relationship.
I think the arrangement is something specific to when the Commodore went to prison and Nucky ascended to the throne, and what each man’s expectations were for when the Commodore was released.
I think the direct reference to “the deal” between Nucky and the Commodore is that the Commodore went to jail at some point pre-series, it was mentioned several times in season 1. Which meant 2 things 1) someone had to take the Commodore’s place as King of AC and 2) when he got out of jail he would be tainted and couldn’t pull the political strings in a public manner anymore because politicians wouldnt want to be seen to be in business with an ex-con. So he handed over power to his second in command Nucky, with the understanding that the Commodore would remain in the background and keep getting a cut. His failing health in season 1 also made him more amiable to not trying to re-take power from Nucky.
However now that his maid isn’t poisoning him anymore, and he feels Nucky isn’t giving him his proper props, and he senses Eli’s jealousy, and his son is now of age to be the face of the enterprise for politicians to deal with instead of him (a convicted felon)……..everything feels right for him to try and sweep back into power.
Very enjoyable episode with lots of great, small moments–and not just the family theme but the “something to look forward to” motif. Lots of people sitting around tables, which is always fun. Stephen Graham as Capone is wonderful. The scene with Margaret the the maids, the older ones so clearly uncomfortable, was great. As for “The Dangerous Maid” business, to my mind Peggy is the truly dangerous one. I saw Katie’s slip up at the end as indication of not having understood the earlier encounter (downstairs) and of course “not being able to read a room” correctly. Loved it all.
I agree about Mr. Graham. It sounds weird to say, “Cool, Al Capone’s in this scene. It’ll be funny,” but that’s what I find myself thinking every time.
I found myself drifting a bit during this episode. The secondary back-stories seem weak (Margaret’s history, Van Alden’s weird Lucy imprisonment). But its better than whatever else is out there in TV land. Needs more interesting criminal plotting and villains right about now. Hope they pick it up next week with Nucky’s blood boiling, like it was at the end of this episode. Mediocre episode. Great ending.
I assume that Margaret’s family in Ireland disowned her because she was pregnant. We know from the immigration record that Van Alden had that she arrived at Ellis Island in a state of miscarriage and since her husband was American, it wouldn’t have been his child. (Though if he knew about it, I’m sure it became a handy excuse for his abuse and suspicion.) Since she was “in service” in Ireland, I wonder if she didn’t become pregnant by her employer there.
And of course, if Margaret was made pregnant by her employer, it makes her relationship with her own maid in Nucky’s house that much more fraught.
If Margaret being pregnant by her employer is true, not to mention her other secrets,then she is making a big mistake by pushing the maid away. “Keep your friends close,enemies closer” should be what she does. The maid isn’t an enemy yet,but now that she knows Margaret’s secret,she could do some damage. If recent history is any indicator(Arnold/Maria)one needs to be cognizant of what is going on with the people one employs,especially in the case of Nucky/Margaret, with all the enemies surrounding Nucky.
Two points: Does anyone think that Nucky had the Commodore’s former maid poisoning him? Remember how he paid her and told her to leave, but didn’t have her arrested. Just wondering if anyone else thinks Nucky was behind the poisoning.
Second, Masseria speaks to Lucky in Italian as he was leaving, probably thinking that Lansky and Rothstein won’t understand, but last week didn’t Lansky and Lucky have a conversation in Italian when Jimmy showed up? Just thought that was funny.
Been thinking the same thing about Nucky being behind the poisoning. You would think Nucky is smart and forward-thinking enough that an alive Commodore would always be a threat…..However, do I remember Gillian acknowledging that she was responsible at the end of season 1?
nucky blamed the maid and paid her to get out of town, because he discovered the poisoner was gillian. she hates him
for abusing her as a 13yr. old.
Regarding the poisoning, I’d be surprised if it was Nucky as he was transitioning still, reluctantly, from a politician to a gangster. Not sure if poisoning is his sort of thing.
Regarding the maid, I thought one other reason Nucky paid her was that election was upon them and Nucky wanted the black vote and thus this on the down low.
But I’m still not clear if it was the maid who indeed poisoned her (though she verbally said she did) or if Gillian made a deal with the maid to take the fall and thus it was really Gillian behind the poisoning.
So what do you all think: Gillian or the Maid?
Who is Odette that Richard asks Capone about?
The Chicago whore who deflowered him after Jimmy fixed it up back in season 1.
It is obvious Jimmy will end up connecting back with Nucky. Just watch the Commodore eat with the Governor: he stuffs his face like a pig and rudely talks with his mouth full of food. He is a buffoon
Curious that Capone would refer to Richard as Frankenstein. If I’m not mistaken, the Frankenstein movie didn’t come out until the early 30’s and I can hardly believe that Capone would have read the book.
Bernardo – Edison Studios made a 1910 silent “Frankenstein” (worth checking out if you have 12 minutes: [www.youtube.com]) and it’s a safe bet that the book was also probably translated into a variety of illustrated forms, since it was pretty wildly popular…
-Daniel
I thought this ep was the best in a long time and I loved the mutual respect between Harrow and Slater: here were two soldiers who do what they do because they need a place to fit in. They aren’t the big power players like their bosses and they are fine with that. Harrow realizes that Slater can operate as well and both guys stand down.
Loved that scene
Anyone else feel that Owen Slater has a lot of “Cousin Oliver” potential? I feel we’re really being beaten over the head with how “potentially great” this character is – the maids love him! Margaret is all flirty with him! Harrow shows him respect! He’s Nucky’s newest best boy! Being pushed a little TOO hard on us, no? I would have liked his role to evolve a little more organically, a little slower. Even for a not typically subtle show like BW, his introduction feels a little forced…
Now that you mention it, you’re right.
Owen Slater is going to make a move on Margaret. It’s just a matter of time. The question is, which will get the better of her: her sense of loyalty to Nucky or her attraction to the young Irishman? Let’s hope it’s her common sense.
Does anyone know the song that Lucy is dancing to?
Can someone explain exactly what went down at the truck? Was this the liquor that got confiscated by the Coast Guard, or a separate shipment that the Commodore ordered? And who ends up with the liquor?
Wow! This episode was just building and building and building and then we get a nice payoff in the last 5 minutes. Now that Breaking Bad is done for the year and after watching this episode I’m putting Boardwalk at #1 on my “must watch” list for drama followed closely by Sons of Anarchy.
I thought the scene with Jimmy and his wife was ruined by the dialogue. “How was dinner with your father?” “Which one?” Duh. Michael Pitt is at his best without lines. As noted here before, the camera loves him. He has great reserve and can hold a frame with his stillness, kind of like Clive Owen or Sean Connery. Without speaking, he already showed us he was tired, drunk, miserable, and confused. Why not trust the audience to understand that, rather than ruin it by telling us exactly what to think? I wish the writers would trust the actors and audience more instead of spelling everything out. I like the episode but they missed a few opportunities here and there.
Did you know actor Aleksa Palladino, who plays Angela Darmody is also is a band called Exitmusic? Check out her music video: [www.secretlycanadian.com]