‘Boardwalk Empire’ Emmy panel reunites Nucky and Jimmy one more time

The“Boardwalk Empire” Emmy panel I moderated last Thursday night went very well, I thought. It was rare to have that many actors from the show in the same place, it was a chance to get some closure from departing castmember Michael Pitt, and the actors and creator Terence Winter were alternately eloquent and funny (one actor in particular) in discussing the first two seasons of the HBO drama. I had hoped to have some video from the event, but it turns out that the only material available to non-ATAS members are the red carpet interviews the actors did; I’ve embedded Pitt’s below, and you can Steve Buscemi, Kelly Macdonald and Gretchen Mol on our video page. As moderator, I couldn’t take notes on what was being said, but after the jump I have a few paraphrased highlights from the event:
* First of all, the biggest takeaway was that Michael Shannon was almost shockingly hilarious. Earlier in the panel, I had asked Pitt and Gretchen Mol about the atmosphere on set when they filmed the Jimmy/Gillian incest scene, and then asked a similar question of Pitt and Buscemi in discussing Nucky’s murder of Jimmy (more on that in a minute). So after asking Shannon a question about the degree to which he thinks Agent Van Alden is crazy, I turned to Winter to ask him about the season 1 scene where Van Alden drowned Agent Sebso, but before I could finish the sentence, Shannon interrupted and quipped, “Hey, wait a minute! Don’t you want to ask if it was difficult for me to drown Erik Weiner!” Later, in talking about what will happen to Van Alden now that he’s a man without a badge and a fugitive from justice, he joked, “I could play the trumpet,” and this turned into a running gag anytime season 3 storylines were alluded to. It’s hard to convey without video, but Shannon’s timing was impeccable throughout. Very unexpected, very amusing.
* In terms of Jimmy’s death and his subsequent unemployment, Pitt seemed mostly at peace with it, since he assumed all along that Winter intended to have Nucky kill him. Winter, in fact, had to reassure him at the start of the season that it wasn’t happening yet – a promise Winter wound up having to break once he realized Jimmy had pushed Nucky too far and that the inevitable murder would happen sooner rather than later. Buscemi, meanwhile, admitted that he had a much harder time accepting it, and that he had to have a very long conversation with Winter where the boss talked him through the final scene beat-by-beat to convince him exactly why Nucky would take this significant, permanent step with his surrogate son.
* In addition to being the sharpest dresser on the panel, Michael Kenneth Williams gave one of the best answers when I asked him where the physicality of Chalky White came from, since he carries himself so differently in the role than he did as Omar Little. Williams said that Omar was based on various tough guys he knew growing up in Brooklyn, whereas for Chalky, he had to reach further into his past and draw on a quintet of relatives, including his late father and a bunch of uncles, who informed different aspects of Chalky, from the dapper style to the perpetual scowl.
* I asked Buscemi how he decides when Nucky is and isn’t telling the truth; he said he thinks in Nucky’s mind, it’s always the truth.
* Michael Stuhlbarg and Vincent Piazza have done a ton of research into the real Rothstein and Luciano, to the point where Winter says he’s started to call on them as resources if he and the writers are struggling to remember what the New York wiseguys were up to at a specific moment in time.
* A few minor season 3 spoilers that Winter was willing to reveal: the new season picks up about 15 months after the previous one ended, and year 3 of Prohibition is when things started to get really violent, because that’s when the alcohol people had begun stockpiling before the law went into effect began running out.
All in all, a good night, and a good appetite-whetter for season 3, which we should be getting around the usual time this fall.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Still bummed about Jimmy. If anyone deserves an Emmy nomination from Boardwalk this year, it’s Michael Pitt.
I wouldn’t mind if he walked away with the Supporting Actor award.
I would if it means denying Peter Dinklage or Aaron Paul.
I wouldn’t mind either, since it would be going to a fantastic actor. But I would prefer it to go to Aaron Paul, Giancarlo Esposito or Mandy Patinkin.
They need to have a spinoff already of Lucky, Rothstein, and Lansky. Would be an awesome show.
I have to say, I’m bit concerned about next season. Two seasons have gone by and I still don’t find Capone, Luciano or Rothstein very interesting. I really hope the main focus is in the Nucky/Margaret relationship.
Alan, I’m not sure of your exact policy on spoilers but I’m not caught up on Boardwalk Empire and I think most would appreciate if you don’t include major plot points in headlines. Maybe I’m living under a rock and everyone else knows this piece of info but I’d be grateful if you would keep it in mind for the future.
Sorry to be a pain.
The show last aired months ago. After a certain point, you have to live in the world and acknowledge that it can’t always conform to your delayed viewing schedule. As it is, I was vague in the headline about why it was only one more time.
Yeah I feel ya, it must be irritating trying to tiptoe around how much information to put out there as a reviewer. I’m a bit sensitive to spoilers right now as I keep getting major character deaths revealed to me from the future of Game of Thrones by spiteful book readers.
In any case, keep up the good work- you’re my favourite TV critic.
@Tim Isola ‘you cant expect an article about a show that ended last fall not to include “spoilers”‘
I don’t, I had no problem with the article- I didn’t read the article (I’m not an idiot). It was the headline that implied that Jimmy is dead that bothered me. And I can’t avoid reading headlines if I want to know what the articles are about. I guess that, as an avid reader of Alan’s blog, if I fall behind on a show I run the risk of running into a spoiler or two, though this is the first time I’ve noticed one in a headline (which is why I posted).
I would never read an article like this (or watch a video like this) unless I was up to date with the series.
I was also spoiled by the headline – it shouldn’t be too hard to keep spoilers to the body of articles, especially for a show on a premium channel where the DVDs haven’t even come out yet.
I’m caught up on B.E. but when I saw the headline I worried that it was going to ruin it for some people.
1) B.E. isn’t on DVDs yet, so non HBO subscribers have absolutely zero way to “catch up” at this point.
2) It’s not a show currently airing, so a person visiting this site wouldn’t be on guard, so to speak.
3) If you glance quickly, the picture isn’t even clearly B.E. The actors aren’t in costume.
I don’t see the harm in keeping big bold titles as vague as possible (while also clearly having the show title in it so people avoiding spoilers can). The subtitle / blurb can contain the teaser of “actors meet for last time”.
We obviously live in a world where spoilers are becoming less avoidable. Social media leads to information being quasi forced on us (people going off topic all the time). And people are all watching shows at different times now. But I had something extremely similar happen to me on this site once (the picture gave too much away and you can’t really skip over a picture until it’s too late).
This is a television community and we should try to make the television experience as pleasant for everyone as possible.
You’ve probably said before, but wow, Alan, just how tall are you? Van Alden is practically a giant on the show and you’ve got at least two inches in him. I know actors are generally short, but still.
Thanks for the summary, sounds like a good time.
I’m 6’3″. Actors are, as a rule, almost always shorter than you’d think, which makes me look even bigger than normal when placed next to them. Though the Shannon thing is a bit of an optical illusion. I recall him being closer to my height when we were introduced.
I’m 6’2″ and used to hang out in Hollywood/Silverlake a lot, so I’m used to actors being shorter than I’d expect (though having a good 4 inches on Harrison Ford was terribly traumatic for my childhood memories), but I thought Shannon and I were about the same, so the picture made me think you were in the 6’5″ range. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
I just cracked myself up, thinking of Alan going with his child to halloween as.. “Hodor !”..lol
It was really nice to watch and a great panel discussion overall. Just wish either you or one of the castmembers had mentioned my favorite character Richard Harrow at least once. The guy steals every scene he is in and I’d like at least a tiny glimpse into his future on the show given Jimmy’s end.
I agree! I am much more interested in Richard than in Luciano or Rothstein. I was wondering why Jack Huston wasn’t part of the panel. He may be the most popular character on the show now that Jimmy is no more.
I have to agree 100% that the news of Michael Shannon being really funny is incredibly surprising. And that goes beyond the obvious fact of his serious, often-bleak dramatic roles (I wouldn’t associate ANYONE who worked on TAKE SHELTER with producing loads of yuks)to the fact that he has always come across as very forboding in real life. The Erik Weiner bit tied into that for me, as some of Shannon’s comments in the aftermath of Agent Sebso’s deaths seemed uncomfortably like Shannon (more than Van Alden) felt that Sebso deserved to be murdered. But I guess for every disappointing panel bit like all of Chevy Chase’s unfunny interruptions on “Community”-related panels, you get a pearl like the future General Zod being a hoot. That’s so cool that you got to see that!
“Buscemi, meanwhile, admitted that he had a much harder time accepting it, and that he had to have a very long conversation with Winter where the boss talked him through the final scene beat-by-beat to convince him exactly why Nucky would take this significant, permanent step with his surrogate son.” I want to know more about that!