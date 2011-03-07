‘Bob’s Burgers’ – ‘Sheesh! Cab Bob?’: Po-lice that moostash!

“Bob’s Burgers” debuted during the TV critics’ press tour, and between the time crunch and my difficulty in deciding how I felt about it, I put off doing a review. But the show has grown on me, to the point where I often tend to watch it before that night’s respective episode of “The Simpsons.” That’s not a knock on “The Simpsons,” which is having one of its stronger latter-day seasons(*), but simply an acknowledgment that even a strong “Simpsons” episode circa 2011 is repeating things the show has done 37 times already, whereas what “Bob’s Burgers” is doing at the moment feels a lot fresher.
(*) The eyeball joke last night was a little too gross for me, but I’ve always had a low gross-out threshhold when it comes to eyeballs.
I have a few thoughts on the show – and then you’re welcome to discuss that, “The Simpsons,” or any of FOX’s Sunday animated comedies – coming up just as soon as I take note of your Adam’s apple…
When I say “fresher,” I don’t exactly mean “newer.” There’s a lot of “Simpsons” DNA in “Bob’s Burgers,” as well as a good amount of “King of the Hill,” and of Loren Bouchard’s own previous shows, “Dr. Katz” and “Home Movies.” But the way Bouchard and company have put the ingredients together, and the characters they’re using, makes it feel unique even as I recognize the individual components.
Specifically, I’m very impressed by how the show manages to be simultaneously weird and heart-warming without one half undercutting the others. A show set in such a strange universe, with a cast of unsettling characters like Bob’s kids, should have a very hard time with showing how sincerely Bob cares about his wife and children, and yet it pulls it off. Bob can wind up as a midnight cabbie-cum-pimp, might be hanging out with transvestite hookers and cleaning up vomit and other unspeakableness in the same episode in which he’s just trying to help his confused, hormonally-compromised daughter Tina(**) have her first kiss, and it all blends together seamlessly. There was a period where “The Simpsons” was a (relatively) down-to-earth family comedy with heart and some stray eccentric elements, and then it transitioned into a more madcap and satirical show that occasionally still had room for heart, but the two types of “Simpsons” stories – sincere and surreal – only occasionally co-exist successfully, where I feel like “Bob’s Burgers” has managed to consistently marry the two.
(**) I love all the voice acting on the show, and am always a sucker for either H. Jon Benjamin or Kristen Schaal, but Dan Mintz as Tina is definitely the breakout performance/character so far on the show. Schaal’s Louise is a (very funny) variation on a type we’ve seen on lots of other family comedies, animated or otherwise, where Tina’s blend of melancholy and discomfort with the changes her body is going through feels like something I haven’t seen in this style of show before – or, at least not seen it done this well. (“Family Guy” occasionally makes fun of Meg’s puberty, but in the same contemptuous way that most “Family Guy” humor works.)
I know the ratings have dipped a bit since the strong premiere numbers, so I’m curious who’s still watching, and how you’re finding the show. And, again, feel free to use this as a space to discuss the state of any or all current Animation Domination series.
What does everybody else think?
I think Bob’s Burgers is just the thing FOX’s animation block needed. It’s a perfect balance of quirky and sincere. I’m really enjoying it.
Loving this show, hope it gets a chance to shine. Would fit better at 9:30.
Loving it more every week.
Also agreed — this show has replaced the Cleveland Show in my “What Two Sunday Night Cartoons Do I Watch?” derby. I personally love all three kids (Louise randomly slapping Gene and Tina in the background was hilarious), and I like Bob in the Homer role. I’m less crazy about Linda, but I’m overlooking her at the moment.
I’ve actually weirdly grown to really like Linda, which I find odd mainly because a wife and mother played by a man (John Roberts) shouldn’t be able to come across so real. What I also like about the show is the actors and comedians they bring on for guest parts. To have Kevin Kline as the landlord, Jay Johnston as a nemesis, and Steve Agee, Oscar Nunez, and Jack McBrayer as the transvestites, nevermind Jon Glaser and Todd Barry in past episodes and the recurring Andy Kindler, makes me like the show if only as a way for people I like and respect to earn a few extra bucks.
I’m really enjoying the show. As you and others are saying Alan, it has a great balance between zaniness, quirkiness and heart.
Oh and Kristen Schaal is just brilliant on this show. Everything she says just KILLS me.
I agree with you Alan that this show has been growing on me. I am huge fans of Kristen Schall and Eugene Mirman (I actually met him a couple of years ago when he opened for the Flight of the Conchords in Madison, WI). He was a very cool dude and I also enjoyed his book. I think that Kristen’s character Louise is the star of the show and she is always so damn funny. Off the subject, Alan, were you a fan of Flight of the Conchords? God, I miss that show.
I still watch Family Guy, but not the Simpsons, American Dad, or Cleveland Show. I think Seth MacFarlane kind of gave up on Family Guy and it hasn’t been really funny in a couple of years. There will always be a couple of parts where I will LOL so I will keep watching, but it’s just not the same. Seth MacFarlane makes his money, so I guess the shows will just keep going.
I still say that South Park is hands down my favorite animated show currently airing and of all time. Trey Parker and Matt Stone have continued to write and voice and be involved with every single episodes. That has ensured that the show has continued to be high quality. They then used their time outside of that to work on their movies and their current Broadway play. I feel like the Fox shows are all the same basic format and pretty darn predictable. They are what they are I guess. Bob’s Burgers at least has a totally different style than the other Fox animated shows, so maybe that’s why I’m enjoying it.
This week’s episode was the best by far of the episodes that ran so far. Hope the quality keeps getting better, and I hope Fox decides to give the show another season. There’s too much Seth McFarlane on Sunday nights. We need some variety.
I love this show – each episode gets funnier. I loved the zombies and unicorns sequence last night. Hope it goes to a second season.
I love “Bob’s Burgers”. The only reason I watch “The Simpsons” first is that the end always bleeds into “Bob’s” timeslot.
I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen of Bob’s (I still have a few in the DVR waiting for a repeat-filled week like this one). but I do have to agree, Alan, that The Simpsons has been particularly strong this season. I’m enjoying it as much as I did the movie, which I thought was the best Simpsons thing since season 12 or so.
And not to add to your writing load Alan, but I’d love to read your take on what you thought the best 5 Simspons episodes have been of the second deacde of the show’s existence.
This show is fantastic. Most promising new comedy-animation series in a long time if you ask me.
Bob’s Burgers is absolutely fantastic. Such a strong lineup- Simpsons then Bob’s Burgers. McFarlene shows, except Dad occasionally, are incredibly weak. BRING ON SEASON 2!
I really hope this show sticks around because it has become my favorite of animation block on Fox. The fact that any show has found a way to utilize Eugene Mirman and Kristen Schaal is more than enough for me to tune in. I’m a sucker for kids that are way too smart and have a mean streak.
I walked away after the premiere not because I didn’t like it but because I wans’t sure I liked it enough to take the time out to watch as Sundays are a busy night for TV but I may pick it back up again.
Bob’s Burgers is currently my favorite in the line-up. American Dad is second (although this season of the Simpsons, minus last week’s episode, which I can only believe was just fanfiction masquerading as a real episode, has been truly solid), but I wish they’d just pull the plug on the Cleveland Show. It’s just no good.
So far I have really enjoyed this show (The animal rights/cow in the wig episode was maybe the one low point for me) and hope it gets a decent shot at a future. As one of the few people I know who actually liked King of the Hill, its good to see a decent replacement.
As for The Simpsons, A childhood/teenage obsession with them turned into a massive dissatisfaction with anything after probably the 15th season and not watching it all together, the retelling of the backstory with Homer in his grunge band was especially awful! I’m now working through the earliest 6 seasons or so and rediscovering some of the best tv ever (even better when you are old enough to get some of the jokes or references, anyone else watch an old film for the first time and recognise something that from the simpsons?). Can anyone back up the claim that this new season is ‘strong for this far in’? I don’t know how far behind we in the UK are with the new ones, but if so I might be tempted to check them out
This current season of The Simpsons has been one of the stronger ones of the last decade IMO. Not groundbreaking or anything, but a noticeable upswing in writing quality that is worth checking out if you are a Simpsons fan. I hated most of last season.
I have to say I’m enjoying Bob’s Burgers thus far as well. It’s definitely growing on me, and I thought last night was the best episode they’ve done thus far. Some really strange characters and odd voice casting choices, but in an endearing way and a nice change of pace in this Sunday lineup. I also think The Simpsons have had one of their stronger seasons in about a decade, and American Dad is so go-for-broke zany and fun (with Roger becoming one of the funniest characters on television). Even The Cleveland Show has its moments (particularly when the redneck neighbors are involved). I have been iffy on Family Guy for a while (still watch it for the always entertaining Stewie and Brian banter)
Kristen Schaal’s character is quickly becoming one of my favorite characters in comedy. Her repeatedly slapping her sister was simply hilarious.
I also love this show. The voice actors are really comedians! The kids really act like kids! It’s my favorite show of the year…and flash animation has to be cheap enough for Fox to bring it back.
I hope it builds an audience!
I haven’t seen all the episodes of Bob’s Burgers, but I like what I’ve seen. The voice talent and writing are the main draws, but I also appreciate that it has a slightly less mainstream look than its fellow FOX animated series without resorting to ugliness.
Speaking of ugliness, though, I did think the eye-popping gag on the Simpsons was kind of perfect. The combination of the silliness with how disturbing it looked even on these ultra-cartoony cartoon faces was just right for what I think they were going for. And then the visual of the eyeballs bobbing around in the goggles was icing on the cake.
1) Love the show.
2) Can anyone name the song that was playing when Tina and Jimmy Jr. danced/kissed? Very familiar, but I can’t put my finger on it.
If You Were Here- Thompson Twins
I think.
what is the title of the song at END of bob’s burger episode ‘Sheesh! Cab Bob?’: Po-lice that moostash!… It is an instrumental and I can’t keep it out of my head… thanks all.
Glad you decided to review this episode, Alan. I’ve been fond of this show since the beginning, but I thought this was the funniest episode yet. It could really use some critical support right now, since I’m sure its renewal is currently tenuous (especially with all the other shows in the Fox animation block coming back next year).
I’m still watching and I’m really enjoying it. It’s so much more worth watching than Family Guy. The comparisons to The Simpsons and King of the Hill are appropriate because it cares about its characters and wants you to, something you don’t get out of a Seth MacFarlane comedy.
Best new animated show
I dig this show. There are some animated comedies that have resonated with me for different reasons (“The Critic” still ranks as one of my all-time faves with it’s mix of character-based stories and unhinged pop culture references along with it’s NYC bashing). What makes “Bob’s Burgers works for me is that it’s a family comedy with smart, eccentric characters all the way down the line, the same kind of show that makes “Modern Family” so great. But “Bob’s Burgers” also is about a man running a small business against all odds, which resonates in this economy. Besides, between this and “Archer”, H. Jon Benjamin is killing it every week.
Looks like I’m in the minority. I thought it was funny at first, but I barely laughed last night. I love Bob & HJB, but I find the wife & Tina creepy as hell, and not in a good way. How annoying is Bob’s wife’s voice? Ugh. Parody of parody. Bob’s 2nd job was well done, but I can do w/o the rest. With animation you have to like to look at it, not just hear it, and I really don’t like looking at these characters. I can’t really explain why, but I find them depressing.
We stopped watching the Simpsons long ago. On the rare occasion I have a look I don’t laugh. I think I’m just angry because they took a good show & ruined it. Good to hear it’s getting better, but I can’t forgive earlier seasons. After Behind the Laughter it went downhill quick. Not funny, not enough of the non-Simpsons characters, not edgy, just dumb. But there’s really only so much you can do after 20 years.
I love the kids on this show, and then there’s Bob and his wife which provide their own quirkiness [but they’re generally more normal than other characters], I enjoy it. In a family guy oriented line up, it doesn’t really fit in, but it’s a good show. I love all of Bouchard’s works though.
i like it quite a bit–i find there are at least five or six good solid one liners that i can remember laughing at when each ep is done….I really hope Fox renews–and am eagerly awaiting a decision on this within the next week or two. (i believe i read sonewhere that fox has to announce a renewal by first week of april if they wanna have new eps ready for the fall.)
Bob’s Burgers is definitely my new favorite show this season. As much as I love American Cleveland Family, this is a refreshing break from all the Macfarlane-ness. Plus I’m just not feeling Family Guy this season.
Well, if FOX cancels it, I can easily see this integrating well into the Adult Swim lineup.
This is the Sunday night cartoon I look forward to most. All of the voice actors are terrific (although I had to get used to Linda and Tina). Sunday night’s episode was the best one yet. I really hope Fox renews this show.
I LOVE this show. The only bad episode so far was the dinner theater episode last week. Other than that it’s been consistently hilarious. This and Raising Hope are two of the best new comedies this year (if not the best comedies currently on tv, aside from Parks and Rec and Community)
Love the show, and particularly ongoing respect for the family. No matter how wild and crazy life becomes, Bob always comes through for his family in the end.
I like Bob’s Burgers. It’s existence is justified. It freshens up the sunday night lineup and is seemingly improving over the course of these first few episodes. I wouldn’t put it in the same class as the best animated shows currently on TV (Archer, Life & Times of Tim, South Park) but it is definitely worth watching.
I love this show, as the author said above the voice acting is absolutely superb!, i love Tina! (i feel as though she represents the weirdness in everyone)
*Danielle
Bob’s Burgers is so perfect to me. I’ve always been a fan of animated comedies and after watching the entire series of Futurama at least 5 times, I’m watching something just as funny and heartwarming. Louise is hands down my favorite character, I feel in love with Stewie’s character on Family Guy during the first few seasons but then I felt as though his apparent homosexuality wasn’t the best turn for him. Although very funny at times, the evil world domination obsessed Stewie was far more entertaining. All in all Bob’s Burgers is a fantastic show and I hope that season 3 comes fast.