‘Bored to Death’ – ‘Escape from the Dungeon!’: Bring out the Gimp

“Bored to Death” is back for a second season, and while I suspect I’m not going to be writing about it a lot, I have a few thoughts on the premiere and the series in general coming up just as soon as I see the tasting menu…
“Bored to Death” was a show I ran hot and cold on last season. (For a while, it seemed to be following a “Star Trek” movie pattern where only the even-numbered installments were good.) The show seemed to find itself late in season one when George finally got involved in Jonathan’s private eye work (and when Jonathan Ames finally realized it might be smart to put Ted Danson and Zach Galifianakis together to see what happened). But I’ve seen four season two episodes, and as with “Hung” – another HBO quasi-comedy that I liked with reservations in season one, then got frustrated when it failed to evolve in season two – I think I may have hit my limit with this show, these characters and this world.
Specifically, I think I may have hit my limit with Jonathan himself. I enjoy George when he’s on his own (here sparring with Mary Kay Place as the fixer for his magazine’s new Christian right ownership), ditty Ray, and the group when they’re all together. But I find myself losing interest rapidly whenever we’re just following Jonathan, in either his personal or PI lives.
Some of that’s on Jason Schwartzman, who I think fits perfectly inside the archly-constructed worlds of Wes Anderson films, or something like “Scott Pilgrim,” but rarely seems like a recognizable human being anywhere else. Ames is going for a slightly-exaggerated type of reality with the way scenes like Jonathan meeting his client at the police stable are shot as a parody of hard-boiled cliches, yet Schwartzman still feels out-of-sync with the other characters in that portion of the show. I don’t really believe anything he says, or in him as a character, and therefore none of the comedy around him works – not even Jonathan running through the streets of Manhattan locked into a leather gimp suit.
I don’t know how much of the character is based on Ames other than the name, but I think “Bored to Death” is one of those shows like “How I Met Your Mother,” where the central character is a weak link but is too tied to the premise and (at least partly) reflective of the creator to go anywhere.
Love the Emmy-winning main titles, dig Danson and Galifianakis, but otherwise find it to be a trifle. If a later episode really tickles my funny bone, maybe I’ll do a post on that, but for now it’s not gonna be part of the rotation on an absurdly busy night for cable programming.
What did everybody else think?
I enjoyed the new episode – I wish it could have been longer. it was much better than the snoozefest ‘Boardwalk Empire” is turning out to be. A trifle? Maybe, but it’s fun, especially Ted Danson. This character is like a version of Sam Malone that never gave up booze.
I enjoyed it. Of course Zach Galfinakis is the main reason for it. Ted Danson’s lines are usually quite funny too. “Nobody’s reading anymore. I’m not even reading. I got a Kindle and dropped it in the tub.” I understand that dry humor doesn’t appeal to anyone (This means you Parks and Rec haters!), but I will keep watching on Sundays. After Eastbound and Dexter of course. Sunday’s are brutal during football season!
It’s impossible to watch this show. It’s not funny nor compelling in anyway, except for NYC locations. I can’t believe they renewed this show for a second season.
Agree about Schwartzman. Thought he was amazing in Rushmore, but have come to see him as a poor actor, no craft. He always anticipates the joke, always comments on the scene instead of being in it. The show is okay, but it’s odd that an HBO series from a good novelist often feels so superficial, just because it’s comedic doesn’t mean it has to be so emotionally unengaging.
If you ever been in the “starving artist” category, you’d understand why this show got renewed for a second season. it just hits home for those who’ve been or are going through it. i find it to be very relevant, funny, and entertaining.
Anyone know who the actress playing Nina (blonde girl from Jonathan’s class) is? IMDB doesn’t have it yet.
Zoe Kazan, HBO website has all the guest stars’ name
If Eastbound & Down wasn’t on at 10:30, I definitely wouldn’t have waited til 11 for Mad Men. It’s enjoyable enough, but completely missable.
I’m glad to see your opinion turn on this show Alan. I really wanted to like this show but Jason Schwartzman is insufferable.
Maybe I have a warped sense of humor or its the booze, but there are a few moments where I laughed out loud and this. The run through NY in that costume killed me. This show has it moments, I dont understand Sepinwall’s lack of love for this show. Out of all the comedies I have watched this season, I’d rank this episode behind 2.5 Men in terms of comedy. How I met your mother and big bang theory have sucked so far.
The only thing I ever feel for this show is a sense of disappointment that it isn’t funnier! I can’t measure my excitement at hearing about the concept and the people involved, but when I actually watched the first season and this episode, all I could feel was an overwhelming sense of lethargy.
I like Jason Schwartzman, if only because of his brilliant performance in the movie “Shopgirl.” He might be a one-note actor, but I happen to appreciate that particular note. Therefore, the problem with “Bored To Death” must be its scripts, which (repeating what others have said) are too often lethargic and unengaging.
I started watching them on demand, one after another. I was ambivalent after one, liked it after two, really liked it after three, then it started to lose me. It’s the main character. I live Danson in it, and Zach is enjoyable, but I just got so sick of Jonathan. I stopped after 5. I’m done with it.
I think Jason Schwartzman IS very talented. I have followed his career and the quirky and unusual roles from the beginning and believe he has an excellent actor with many levels and attributes.Skills. The show (Bored to death) may have a dry,at times silly,far fetched comic book/detective book quality at times yet that is the point,is it not? That is part of his,as well as the shows unusual~Charm. I think it sad when critics jump on a bandwagon of smeer,as I read another critic refer to your critique to further reem an actor who is doing well,working and making people laugh,think and stay tuned. Of course it is not realistic~! It is a comedy,not a drama?
