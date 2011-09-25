‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Crawl Space’: Better off Ted

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I feel sorry for your tastebuds…
“You are done.” -Gus
“Breaking Bad” was off the air for so long in between seasons 3 and 4 that a great number of TV shows lived out entire lifespans in between. Some were terrible (“Outsourced,” “Feces My Dad Says”), some were forgettable (“Undercovers,” “The Whole Truth”), and a few were pretty freakin’ great. One of those was FX’s hard-boiled buddy comedy “Terriers” – and if you didn’t see it at the time, I highly, highly endorse downloading the series on iTunes or Amazon (Fox Home Entertainment isn’t interested in a DVD release at the moment), and, in the event you do that, I also would strongly suggest skipping ahead to the paragraph after the one-word paragraph – which, among other notable things, made good use of Ted Beneke himself, Christopher Cousins, during the hiatus.
Cousins played a wealthy land developer named Robert Lindus who got involved in a variety of shady deals, and who ran afoul of our heroes, low-down private eyes Hank and Britt. Lindus wound up in jail for a while, then asked Hank and Britt to bail him out and help him flee from the real big bads, and along the way his impatience to escape eventually put him square in the path of an oncoming car, and he died very suddenly and very stupidly.
I bring this up not only because Ted Beneke died in much the same way (with a hint of
Cheddar White Boy Bob in “Out of Sight” and/or any other similarly abrupt black comic klutzy death scene), but because the title of that “Terriers” episode is about the most apt description I can think of for the events of this episode:
“Fustercluck.”
What a complete and utter mess this is.
Mike’s recuperating in a very white tent inside a Mexican warehouse. Gus is putting on a good front but still recovering slowly from the poison he ingested at Don Eladio’s place. Ted got himself killed running away from Saul’s goons (with a little help from Chekhov’s Throw Rug). Jesse’s running the Super Lab on his own, and though he doesn’t want Walt dead, he also understandably wants nothing to do with him. Hank is marked for death by Gus, and Walt is planning to blow up his life and run away – except, of course, Skyler has spent the great majority of the money he needs to run away on buying a car wash they no longer need and paying off a dead man’s tax bill.
This is a disaster of such epic proportions that you can hardly blame Walt for letting his primal screams of anguish turn into maniacal laughter. If he were anyone other than Walter White, this would be kind of hilarious, in a sick and twisted way. And even as Walter White, who’s been preparing to die for a long time now, it’s the only response left to him. (And that’s without either Walt or Skyler knowing that Ted’s dead, baby. Ted’s dead.)
Wow.
Vince Gilligan and company(*) seem to be spending this back half of the season playing a game of Can You Top This? with the closing moments of each episode: Hank’s monologue at the end of “Problem Dog.” The death of Max in the long Spanish-language flashback in “Hermanos.” Walt and Jesse’s throwdown in “Bug.” Gus taking out Don Eladio’s entire organization in one fell swoop in “Salud.” And now this: Walter White having pulled the ripcord on his own life, only to discover he doesn’t have the money to pay for the parachute, and lying amid the filth and light cash reserves of the crawl space, laughing his fool head off while Skyler begins to realize just how bad things have gotten.
(*) Here represented by writers Sam Catlin and George Mastras, and by director Scott Winant, best known for his work on HerskoZwick shows like “thirtysomething” and “My So-Called Life,” but who directed last season’s “Green Light.”
Ordinarily, TV shows where each episode tries to outdo the one before become unbearable in a hurry (see “Nip/Tuck,” or the later seasons of any Ryan Murphy or David E. Kelley show), but here it’s all felt of a piece, with the stakes escalating as Walt’s world crumbles at the same time that Gus’s empire is ascendant. Walt has alienated his wife and his partner, has let his son see him at his lowest, has lost most of the money that he got in business with Gus Fring for in the first place, and now he’s just hung a very large “Please Kill Me” sign over his head at the moment when he has no way out.
And while we all know that Walt will get out of this somehow, because he’s got 18 episodes to go after this one, in the moment the show and its cast and crew do such an exceptional job of making us forget about that. Bryan Cranston is so anguished and regretful and terrified as Walt goes to see Saul, and then goes sprinting to pack up his life in an hour, that suddenly it doesn’t matter what I know objectively as a TV viewer: what Walt knows is that he’s going to be dead in a hurry if he doesn’t get that cash in a hurry, and his performance is so powerful and frayed that that becomes all that I’m aware of as well.
Running out of superlatives about the back half of this season. All I can say is that I can’t wait to see what comes next.
Some other thoughts:
• Loved the teaser and its glimpse of the special mobile emergency room Gus set up for himself, Mike and Jesse, just in case. (And the fact that there was blood on hand for Jesse should put to rest, once and for all, any speculation that Mike was about to kill Jesse when he got shut. It looked to me then, and seems very clear now, that he was just reacting to the gunman’s approach, and couldn’t fire in time.)
• Is there a special Emmy category for Best Silent Performance? Because Mark Margolis as Tio Hector in this one – damn. That’s not just silent: that’s showing a wide swath of grief and rage while restricted to a very limited range of expression. Great character, great performance. And the sick genius of it is, Gus has no need to kill Hector. If anything, that would be a kindness, where instead he can live him as a prisoner of his own body, knowing that all his friends, family and allies have been killed by the Chicken Man.
• Note also that Tio is watching the famous “What have I done?” climactic moment from “The Bridge on the River Kwai.” That’s a sentiment that more or less applies to Walter White – who’s also obsessed with making the best possible product for the worst possible reasons – for the life of this series. Wonder if there’s foreshadowing, and that Walt may wind up blowing up Gus’s house, the laundromat, or some other part of the empire.
• Interesting to see that Jesse has finally forgiven himself enough to have Andrea and her son over for video games and snacks. I also like that Jesse can draw a line between understandably despising Mr. White and wanting nothing to do with him, and wanting Gus to kill the guy. Our man has grown and changed, but not that much.
• Boy, Hank is smart. So smart it may get him killed, but he keeps being three steps ahead of Walt, Gus, Tyrus, everybody.
• I can’t say I’m exactly mourning Beneke. What a smug, hypocritical, insufferable sleaze that guy was. And if he’d just sat and watched cable with Huell and the red-headed guy, he’d still be alive, well, and not on a road to jail.
• Also, what’s up with the two goons wearing Marie’s beloved purple in Saul’s office?
• I want to see a Tumblr that’s nothing but screencaps of Walt’s Aztek getting into fender-benders.
• I don’t know if the cloud passing overhead in the middle of the Gus/Walt desert scene was a total accident, or if Winant and Michael Slovis saw it coming and set up the shot accordingly, but man, did that look cool.
What did everybody else think?
Chekov’s Rug.
Good freaking Lord that episode was insane. I was on the verge of tears at the end simply due to the intensity of those final moments. I seriously though Walt was going to climb out of that crawl space and attack Skylar for a moment, but the reaction we got was much more frightening. Bryan Cranston could just submit that moment for his Emmy consideration and win unanimously.
And to your point about the show’s creators being able to make us forget we still have a season left. The drama in this show is so real and the risks so daring that I honestly believe that Walt could’ve killed Jesse last week or that Gus could have killed Walt this week.
If something happens to Hank…oh man…it doesn’t even matter because it’s going to be great.
How high is this show in the Pantheon of All Time Greats now?
Unlike Chuck Klosterman at Grantland, I’m not ready to put this ahead of The Wire yet, but it’s making a damn strong argument for second place with this season, as well as the previous one. At the very least this has to be the year that Breaking Bad finally takes Best Drama from Mad Men since I don’t know how Mad Men could possibly top this.
Right, Mike. IMO, The Wire ranks number one. However, I reserve final judgement until the conclusion of any show in contention.
“At the very least this has to be the year that Breaking Bad finally takes Best Drama from Mad Men since I don’t know how Mad Men could possibly top this.”
—
I don’t know if you meant Best Drama during awards season or in a more general sense but it’s also noteworthy that Mad Men won’t be eligible for next year’s Golden Globes (I think) or Emmys. I’m not sure there will be anything stopping Breaking Bad from sweeping the entire drama category.
How high? Pretty freakin low… I mean how many $$$ did they spend figuring how to kill off Ted??? Smacked of Desperate Housewives. I laugh out loud during that scene.
Mad Men will also be eligible for the Emmy’s next year. It premieres early 2012.
One of the best episodes of television, ever.
At this rate, I’m convinced the season finale will actually kill some viewers at home. And the series finale will destroy Luxembourg and South Dakota.
For me, the conversation is about which show is #2, because its hard to imagine anything ever passing The Wire. While most great dramas explore the flaws, sins, and complexities of individual characters, The Wire did that magnificently but also went to another level by also exploring society as a whole in a way that no show has ever done in any comparable fashion.
But Breaking Bad is really making a strong push for my #2 spot. Much of the drama in The Sopranos was based around people who are so villainous that they don’t really seem that real to us. The brilliance of Breaking Bad is that we got to see how someone turns into that big of a villain. Its not that Tony Soprano is any more evil than Walt or Gus, its that we believe it with someone like Walt because they’ve spent 4 seasons methodically turning him into that.
Maybe I misunderstand how eligibility works for these awards shows. Ah, well.
In addition to what Matt said about The Wire, the other reason I’m not sure Breaking Bad can surpass it is because of rewatchability. I’ve watched the entire series of The Wire from beginning to end five or six times, and each time can discover something new. Because so much of Breaking Bad’s greatness depends on suspense, I don’t see it holding up the same way.
Look, I know we are all smoking a little blue meth right now after that ep.. But this show is no where near The Wire.
Boring, I laughed out loud too during the whole Ted scene. And his death by season’s end was telegraphed and speculated on here at the blog. This show is oftentimes a black comedy. If you LOL’d, your reaction was exactly what the producers intended…which speaks to brilliance of this show.
@ Earl Doom: Bravo, sir. Comment of the night.
@Omagus, I’m not sure I agree about the suspense affecting Breaking Bad’s longevity. I’ve rewatched seasons 1-3 a couple times and they were just as great.
As to Breaking Bad’s pantheon placement, I would put it above The Wire mainly because of acting. Nobody on The Wire gave a performance of Bryan Cranston’s caliber, or of Aaron Paul’s.
Also, when it comes to rewatchability, the best show ever is Arrested Development.
It’s too early because we don’t know how it’s going to finish, and there’s always a chance that Gilligan screws up the ending. I don’t think that will happen, but you never know. Right now, I have it ranked third behind only The Sopranos and The Wire, in that order. Sorry, but the first season of The Wire moves at a glacier-like pace through most of its first season, and Marlo was a TERRIBLE villain for the final two seasons–combined with the fact that The Sopranos only made one bad episode in its entire run (“The Test Dream”), and I just can’t give The Wire the nod over The Sopranos for the top spot.
I think The Wire produced the two single best seasons of any drama in the history of television (Seasons 2 and 3–combined with the last few episodes of Season 1, this is the greatest stretch in the history of TV dramas), and the penultimate episode of Season 3 (“Middle Ground”) gets my vote for the best single episode in the history of TV dramas, with the climactic scene getting my vote for the best single scene in the history of TV dramas. Don’t get me wrong. I love The Wire. But The Sopranos was a more consistent show from start to finish, and it produced 26 more episodes, which has to be accounted for.
Getting back to Breaking Bad. I have it ranked third right now, but I think it has the potential to pass both The Sopranos and The Wire when it’s all said and done. If I had to bet on it, I’d guess that it will stay at No. 3. But it has a chance to get to the top spot. And I never thought I’d see another television show on that level after I watched The Sopranos and The Wire for the first time. It’s just an astonishing piece of work, and it has never put out a bad episode.
Buffy > Sopranos.
In the words of the great Youtube video:
“Leave Aztek alone!!!”
Why must gadgets suffer for Walt’s sins? DJ Roomba, The RV and of course, the long-suffering Aztek. Why, tell me, why?
Clearly the series finale will feature getting run over by his Aztek (with Jesse at wheel, prolly after finding out about Jane) as it finally gets its revenge for months of abuse.
1. The Wire
2. The Shield
3. Arrested Development
4. Venture Bros.
5. Breaking Bad
6. The Sopranos
7. Deadwood
Damn fine company to be in.
@JOHN I am surprised at how strongly I disagree with you on a number of points, while agreeing with you that these three shows are the best three all-time dramas.
First, I don’t think Marlo was a terrible villain. Personally, I found him terrifying, every bit the “new breed” that everyone from Cuddy to Bodie identified him as. You so much as sneezed incorrectly around him, and he’d kill you, or worse. Randy was barely what I’d call a snitch, but Marlo’s rumors ended up with his foster mom torched to a crisp. The guy was freaky as hell.
Which leads me to my next point: I think Season 4 was the best season of The Wire and the best drama season of all time. The finale, which I just rewatched, is very, very powerful.
Finally, I can’t believe you called “The Test Dream” a horrible episode. Couldn’t disagree more.
I’m still convinced Mad Men is number 2. These are two entirely different shows, MM and Breaking Bad, both so outstanding in their category of choice, it’s hard to make a comparison. But for me, Mad Men is so damn rich and illuminating, not only as a piece of art, but also as a smartest philosophical piece about human identity to come out from XXI century America, that it’s still number 2 and I suppose years from now it will be mentioned in one breath with “The Wire”.
OH. MY. The Astek, gets a beating and kicks on ticking. Someone must be doing a thesis on the car and comparative something or another….
Walt, pictured at the end, in maniacal laughter, trapped, looked as if he was in his grave.
Will he have the last laugh?
Hank keeps on ticking too. He’s like a dog that won’t let go of a shoe.
I have to gather my thoughts. Tasered-not something I would want to feel.
There’s a couple things that make me eager to label Breaking Bad as the best show on television right now. As we approach the end of the season, it makes me tremendously sad to realize that we’re closer to the end than the beginning, and thank god we know we have a little more time in Vince Gilligan’s world. We’re two months away from Thanksgiving, but I know I’m thankful for:
1) Indelible Characters: With Cranston originally at the heart of the show, it has grown beyond being only about Mr. White. With Aaron Paul’s incredible performance as Jesse, and supporting performances from the calculating Gus and weary Mike et al. I know I wouldn’t be the only person willing to watch a Mike spinoff on his backstory, or even a comedy with Saul. Of course, beyond the performances is the fact that underpinning these performances is…
2) Tremendous Writing: What amazes me about “Breaking Bad” is how it is completely unpredictable, and is unpredictable in an interesting, organic way, as opposed to a frustrating, annoying way (see: “Heroes”). The characters react realistically given their proclivities and personal failings, and the fact that what happens next is not telegraphed (for my simple mind) makes every minute of Breaking Bad amazing.
I agree. BB has opened up a whole new can of how to take television viewing to another level. The acting, writing, editing, cinematography, directing is unbelievable. I would suppose Gilligan may take a break after this show.
He should teach a class on creating a show that create seemingly imaginable and unimaginable circumstances that devolve and evolve the characters.
Just unbelievable.
I though the Beneke thing was just a little too “convenient” and honestly Walt seems to be overreacting a little and its strange to me that it is as much the fault of Jesse’s screwups as Walt’s aggression that makes them such a risk. But it was all still gripping drama.
I mean to say that it seems odd that Gus has forgotten or put behind him at least, the fact that Jesse’s screwups created as much risk for him as Walt’s aggressive reactions. He has as much reason to be angry at either of them for screwing with his business but he seems to put it all on Walt.
I wouldn’t say Walt was totally overreacting. But I felt like his “they’re going to kill my family” to Saul needed to be followed with “unless I just shut up and leave Jesse alone.” Yeah, Hank’s at risk. But I agree that Walt probably has more than an hour to bounce. And now with the tip to the DEA he’s gone and made things worse.
He had to inform DEA ASAP to save Hank. Having done that, his family was at risk. If you’d take your sweet time with your family slated for murder, then maybe you should have a show about you! :).
In regards to the Beneke situation, can we be sure that he’s actually dead? While all signs seem to point that way, I noticed that Saul kind of trails off when discussing what happened to him. I may be over-analyzing, but with this show it never pays to assume.
Great episode, as always. Saying an episode of BB is awesome is like saying the sun is hot. It’s pretty much understood (and an understatement).
@Jimmbo: He informed the DEA because he thought he had the money to make his family disappear. I have to think if he’d known it was gone he would have at least hesitated before protecting Hank (his brother-in-law by marriage) over his immediate family. His tip to the DEA did make things worse, though he didn’t realize it at the time.
@Kevin: The natural conclusion is that Ted is dead, but I’m also skeptical about it based on the general rule that you have to see the body (or at the least have someone actually say he’s dead). We’ll see but I guess I wouldn’t really be surprised either way.
I just realized, as I’ve been watching parts of this ep for the second time – why would Gus tip his hand to Walter that he was going to kill Hank? Up until this point, Gus has pretty consistently been one step ahead of Walt – surely he would have known that by tipping his hand he’d be pretty much prompting a call from Walt to protect Hank somehow? I’m guessing the explanation is one of two possibiliities: either 1) this is part of a scheme where Gus has taken into account Walt’s moves here and we’ll be surprised that Walt’s actions all play into a larger Gus plan, or 2) now that Gus has wiped out the Cartel he’s become a careless (which hasn’t been really tipped off any other way).
Gus was unusually brutal during his final scene with Walt, with Esposito showing a side that I don’t think I’ve really seen before (I don’t think he was this visibly enraged when he slit his henchman’s throat with the boxcutter). Perhaps this is VG setting the table for a future Gus Fring downfall? Gus’ anger and emotions are usually so repressed that seeing him at the end was a bit surprising.
The other bit that I’ve just realized about Breaking Bad is that I find myself having no idea how the series will end. I can see pretty much all of these characters dying as early as the next episode or living through the end of the series. I have to think we’ll see Heisenberg at some point in the series again, which I am looking forward to.
Also, I was surprised that Walt drove the Aztek into the accident; wouldn’t the Super Lab have been designed to be able to withstand external visual scrutiny, such as a stakeout?
And, a joke that was funnier than most jokes in today’s sitcoms:
“Did the laundry have to be dirty?”
“No.”
I think Walt has sufficient reason to react the way he did. Either way, he knows his usefulness to Gus is over and it’s time to split.
As for Ted, his death isn’t really all that convenient. Had it happened before Skyler gave him the money, then it would have been. The IRS would have just seized whatever assets he had and closed the case. Now the money is gone when they need it. And Ted didn’t need it after all.
His death was just a comedic moment for the show.
Kendra, I think Brentalistair meant Ted’s death was convenient, or easy, from a writing standpoint, not convenient in the context of the plot or how it will affect the characters.
Yeah. Pretty much GarySF. Thanks. I meant that Ted is introduced as a kind of complication to Walt and Skyler’s enterprise and then all of a sudden, without either character having to do anything as drastic as having him killed, it seems as if he is suddenly out of the picture in an entirely freakish occurrence (assuming that he is dead of course). It just seemed like an easy way for the writers to tie up a loose end.
Completely disagree on Ted’s death being convenient. It is utterly inconvenient as he died while in possession of the $617k that would allow Walt and his family to disappear. Now with Ted dead and Skylar having ripped up the check he gave her that money is forever lost. All season long Walt and Skylar have been taking half measures and once again it comes back to bite them in the ass! Interestingly thought Gus has also taken a half measure as Walt is still alive. Gus has made a big mistake. He has in a sense allied himself with Jesse and by doing so has given him the power to force Gus to keep Walt alive. This will probably be Gus’ undoing.
I agree about the convenience with which the Beneke storyline was wrapped up, that felt out of place here, even for the dark comedic blends that BB likes to add from time to time. I also agreed with a poster in another comment about how out of character it felt to me to see Gus tipping his hand like that. It felt like more time had passed than we had seen. But alllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll was forgiven in that final scene of the episode. No show has made me feel trapped in the emotional mess the characters find themselves like this show has.
I don’t think Ted’s death is convenient at all. A dead guy just paid off his overwhelming back taxes? A more plausible story is the guy kills himself, and never pays. They should not have mailed the check after he died. Skyler could be in for some strange questions coming up.
I don’t think the mailing of the check will be an issue…dropboxes don’t have timestamps. Ted’s accidental death would be seen as more of a freak coincidence than foul play.
Beneke’s death was supposed to be hilarious. That’s why as soon Walt broke into Saul’s office, the mood changed immediately and unexpectedly. Beneke’s death was a comic diversion for the punch in the face of the last two minutes of the episode.
@Ron Mexico — I used to say that we’ve never seen Gus draw a stupid breath, but now that he’s gone and done his Inigo Montoya thing, he’s actually lost — he’s lost so much, and made others lose so much, that there’s a freedom at the end of the tunnel he might not know what to do with.
Also note that his thugs have been able to be more tacky and openly brutal, and now that his vengeance is done, he can ‘relax’ and say what’s on his mind — thus losing the singular power he had through his self-discipline and calm.
Gus didn’t read Jesse (else Walt would already be dead, instead of a loose cannon) and he didn’t read Walt. He knows Walt is venal, but above all he loves to be intellectually flattered. Gus could have lied and said Jesse can be relocated to another plant, in a nice community, while Walt stays working in ABQ. The business would expand to fill the cartel’s vacuum, everyone would get more cash… and one night when everyone’s asleep, someone would tamper with the heater, and the family would appear to die of carbon monoxide poisoning. One needle would take care of Jesse, and with the documentation recorded during surveillance and on the Mexican trip, it wouldn’t take a year for Gus to train his new, straightedge, cancer-free recruits how to cook… just like a chicken franchise. And, if Hank doesn’t expose it, he’ll use his multinational to grow worldwide.
Gus, even in his rage, used to take the long view. Now he’s endangering himself, at the very moment when his forces are sapped, because he wanted the ego-boo of making Walter While piss his pants. He used to want more.
Was red-headed guy the actor from the car wash inspection?
Also, I was wondering if this will be the last time we see Tio…
I think it was the “EPA” guy from the car wash.
Vince Gilligan in the podcast mentioned that we’d see him again later in the season.
That red-headed guy is a comedian named Bill Burr. I find him to be pretty funny.
Yep, same guy. His name’s Bill Burr, and he’s a stand up comedian. Very funny guy. Check him out on youtube.
While Burr may embody his surname for some, his weekly podcast is worth a listen:
[itunes.apple.com]
The video of Bill Burr taking on an entire crowd of angry Philly hecklers while being booed for 10 solid minutes is hilarious and awesome.
[www.youtube.com]
Bill Burr’s MM Podcast is one of the few I listen to ahead of Firewall & Iceberg. Very vulgar, but very funny.
Lavell Crawford, Bill Odenkirk and Bill Burr – hilarious!
I remember Bill Burr from Chappelle’s Show. Funny guy.
I think Walter White just transformed into The Joker.
Exactly what I was thinking
That’s what I thought! Not ‘The Dark Knight’ Joker, but the 1989, Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ Joker. Specifically, the scene when Nicholson’s Joker sees his messed-up face for the first time in the mirror, breaks it, sounds like he’s going to cry and then starts laughing so hysterically that he barely makes it up the stairs. Then again I always think of that scene when any character’s mind snaps and they act as though they heard the funniest joke of their lives… I’ve re-watched the last 5 minutes of Crawl Space about half a dozen times and BC’s acting combined with the long slow pullback… and then Walt not seeing the humor in the situation anymore, looking like he just realized he’s been buried alive, still packs as much of a wallop as the first viewing.
Said it a million times, but the Cinematography is spectacular – never has the Sonoran sun been so sinister. This show is essentially a Western.
The cloud had to of been digitally added to the scene, right? It was too perfect.
Sometimes shots just happen perfectly on this show though. I don’t think I need to mention the pizza…
The pizza was amazing. But the clouds weren’t moving at all in the scene. It stuck out to me a little.
You’ll note we were too far away in that scene to see their lips moving, or even gesturing all that much. They edited in the dialog later, I’m guessing.
Based on how the scene was staged, I don’t think the cloud passing overhead was digitally added. They used a long shot, with the dialogue looped. It didn’t look to me like anyone was even talking when the cloud was passing overhead.
My guess is that they saw the clouds, told everyone to stay in their positions while it passed over, and added the dialogue later once they figured out how to use the shot.
Anytime you could actually see Esposito’s and Cranston’s faces, the sun was on them. While they were in the shade, they were shown from far away. So they could even have been body doubles.
got a call during the US airing of the ep from a cousin in dublin, ireland. she was at a BB viewing party. she was screaming “anything in america! hospitals in feckin’ tents, piles of yer greenbacks in the cellar, and clouds on CUE! america is amazin’!!”
If you listen to the BrBa Ep 411 PodCasts you will hear that the cloud was real.
They definitely overdubbed the audio in the cloud scene. Moments before that Walt had to overdub a sentence in the middle of a little monologue and it stuck out like a sore thumb. The cloud scene went back to it (clearly not on-location audio).
What an incredible ending. I’m having trouble moving right now.
Cheddar Bob is from “8 Mile.” The guy in “Out of Sight” was named White Boy Bob.
You are correct, sir.
I gotta believe that one possible scenario is Witness Protection for the Whites
They go somewhere, Walt can’t stay away from the thrill of the cook, Gus finds out . . . and we have a Season 5.
Well, it’s easy to change hair color, eye color, clothing, names … but pretty tough to change Cerebral Palsy :(
If Walt goes Witness Protection, he would have to turn state’s evidence against Gus, so Gus would be locked up.
I loved the shot in the desert with the hard caliche and soft clouds. Reminded me of the opening shots of “No Country for Old Men.”
golf wang
Are you implying that Walter White is gonna Kill Them All?
I’ve officially seen Odd Future everywhere.
I was JUST explaining to my mother last week that you have to fasten down all the EDGES of a rug like that, not just the corners, on a hardwood floor. Vindicated!
Are we sure Ted really did want Skyler to give him even more money, or is there a chance he really was just giving it back? Was Skyler being maybe “three steps ahead” of Ted in the progession of crime? Usually in a scene like that you’d expect him to pretend to “come around” to taking more money, but he seemed serious.
That’s what’s bugging me: what if Ted WASN’T blackmailing Skyler, just trying to back out of an uncomfortable situation and not knowing how to make himself understood? If so, then it would elicit the only sliver of sympathy I have for Ted.
Gilligan is always ambiguous with regard to intent. it’s refreshing, because that’s what real life, whereas tv/film always makes intentions obvious…and tells the audience how to react, to boot.
I think Ted was wrestling with being bone stupid, convinced because he was a lucky guy before that somehow it would hold (without his lover trying to help… terminal case of pride), and sheer stubborness. Like I still can’t figure out what he thought would happen once he chose not to pay — not for the friggin’ life of me can I see an outcome that’s either not turning state’s evidence, or accepting blackmail funds.
I’d almost say the writing staff dropped the ball, but seeing Ted die was so satisfying that I really wasn’t going to speak up about it….
Was wondering about that too…Skyler was very much in ‘Walt mode’ there – note Walter analyzing aloud to Gus exactly why he couldn’t kill him right then and there in the desert (and at that moment I thought to myself, “Oh just shoot him, Gus”). Walt seems to have a way of rubbing off on the people cloest to him…note again Jesse playing badass in Mexico. The beauty of your original question, though, is now, we’ll never truly know. Awesome episode.
Thank you! It seemed to me that Ted never had a thought to blackmail Skylar, but dumb Skylar –doing all the “thinking” for everybody all the time — put it out there, and even then Ted didn’t get it. He had not thought of blackmailing Skylar but she was doing her best to twist his arm into blackmailing her. That was my take, anyway.
I need to watch the episode again, but did anyone else think Ted was trying to entrap Skyler and get her to say something incriminating on tape for the Feds? The shadow of Ted’s head in the hallway seemed to suggest another presence in the house.
I’m also a bit skeptical of the idea that the choices are “Ted pays all his tax bill right now” or “everyone goes to jail”. Although Skyler said last week that negotiating with the IRS doesn’t happen, I’ve always thought that if you are up front with them, you can work out a payment plan over time.
but Skyler was more interested in the IRS simply getting out of Ted’s life — if he negotiated, that’d mean a longer time where they’d possibly investigate the car wash, since she’s such a ditz with the books…. anything that lets the Feds near her family, she considers a threat.
No, go back and listen to the way Ted responds when Skyler accuses him of blackmailing her. It’s classic weaselly Ted. He hems and haws. If he didn’t have that intention, he would have responded much differently. He is absolutely blackmailing her, but he can’t say the word. He has to try and make it sound like he’s being the good guy. He is a white collar weasel through and through.
Agree, Greg. Ted was doing a classic con move where he wants it to be “her” idea, not his. He was tryng to act noble and ethical but what Ted really wanted was for Skyler to push more money at him.
I think this was just a weaker moment/subplot in the show. As someone noted above, the writers needed to take away Walt’s money so he couldn’t just run, but the Skyler/Ted plot has a bunch of holes (why would Saul not tell Walt? why would Ted not pay the IRS? why would the consequences of not paying the IRS be so utterly and immediately dire? why can’t Skyler write the check directly to the IRS herself and cut out Ted? etc.). I just think it was a weaker moment in an otherwise excellent episode and season that dioesn’t really need this much scrutiny
Well, that was eventful. A….hem. Phew!
Loved the godfather nod with the oranges falling to signify death. Or wait, maybe I didn’t. It was so clever it took me out of the story.
Jesse was pretty outraged about the doc ignoring Mike at first. Mike, being a pro, would surely roll with it. But it’s definitely setting up Jesse (or Jessie + Mike)’s eventual betrayal.
Why do we have to assume Ted is dead? His fingers were moving…and Saul fell short of actually saying he was dead.
What if the guy to make the White family disappear is actually Mike? Wouldn’t that be an interesting twist. If I had to guess, Mike will eventually turn on Gus in some way to aid Jesse and possibly Walt.
I was thinking the same thing about Mike when Sal first brought it up a couple episodes ago. Mike seems to have the connections, hr know all the hit men and was a former cop. Maybe a “Departed” story line?
A few loose ends I’d like to have tied up…
-Still…why did Gus kill Victor?
-Gus expected Walt to handle Hank…? What did Gus expect Walt to do? Hank would have been in pursuit of Gus either way. Seems like having Walt around to monitor Gus would in itself be a good thing. Seems that Gus would try to keep Walt on his good side so as not to blow the cover off the operation.
I’m expecting there to be a new character show up that will play a significant role to aid Walt’s dilemma. It will be interesting to see the who/when’s.
@BULL Gus killed Victor because he was seen at Gale’s house after the shooting. There were eye witnesses putting him at the scene of a murder. Gus isn’t going to take that chance.
@Bull…I completely agree re: your 2nd point…just what did Gus expect Walt to do about the Hank situation?
Sad as it seems, I would be alright with Walt, Hank and Skylar all getting killed as Jessie, Gus and Mike is now the show to me. Walt has become the bad guy to me with how he has been these last two seasons. As always, Walt is over reacting…..
I think not.
I think as soon as Walt realized that if Hank wouldn’t be the one to expose Gus, the entire DEA would join in (regardless of whether Hank got killed, solely due to blue meth still being distributed despite the bloodbath Down Mexico Way) — thus, if Walt couldn’t find an endgame that eliminated all of Gus’s crew, his family would die. That’s one heck of a reason to run away and not look back.
However, since he can’t do that, maybe he can stow away Skyler and Walt, Jr., assume Hank and Marie will be protected, then go full-force on securing a place cooking for someone else — someone who can kill and set up shop for him.
And, funny how no one’s wall-to-wall mentioning his near-constant coughing, in the last act?
As Mike’s coughing has set up Jesse as his successor, Walt’s is a reminder that he, again, might not have enough time to do things right.
I dont think hes overreacating. When Gus tells you, hes going to kill your family, including the infant daughter, you pretty much would react that crazy.
Walt has another avenue here, and it’s one he’s already taken in the show. If he kills Jesse, Gus needs him again. The same way he had Jesse kill Gale. Now, I’m not saying I think that’s going to happen, because I can’t see the show turning Walt into that kind of monster. But then again, if he has to weigh Jesse against his family…. ?
@Greg. Killing Jesse wouldn’t work because Gus warned Walt that even going near Jesse would result in the death’s of Walt’s family. Walt would be “needed” but his family wouldn’t be.
Did anyone feel that the end of the episode was an homage to the shining
No, but I thought it was a bit of an homage to Goodfellas (see my comment further down). Of course, just similar scenario to Henry Hill needing his drug stash to go into hiding with.
I don’t know if it was a homage or not, but I was definitely thinking of the Shining during that scene.
Why are we so sure Ted’s dead? I figured they showed his hand twitching to indicate he’s not, and why would they still just automatically send the check if he’s dead?
Sending the check closes the IRS case. If the IRS didn’t get the money, might they not follow up on Skyler?
I’m also not sure he’s dead, but their job was to get the check sent to the IRS. Even if he’s dead he or his company will still owe the money, so it’s not like Skyler is in the clear.
Sending the check was necessary to close the case. Him being dead or not would not have absolved Skylar from her involvement in the business accounting that led to the tax evasion. Their job was to get the check and they completed their job.
If they don’t send the check Skyler still has lost the money , after all the money is in Ted’s account. So they might as well send the money to the IRS.
The finger was a death twitch. Ted’s death was hilarious, and I think it was intended to be. Great way to get rid of that sleaze, although some of us had predicted that Skyler would do it.
I feel like Saul’s guys were pretty relaxed about how it ended up. If Ted were still alive they would be a lot more nervous. With him dead, they don’t have much to worry about.
I think my jaw was on the floor for the last ten minutes of the episode, and Walt’s screams, followed by maniacal laughter, was so emotionally jarring that I was blown away.
What I don’t get is why Walt won’t just go to the DEA right now and try to get into a safehouse that way.
Mike would find him. The reason he’d pay big bucks for the full disappearing treatment is because it’s an entirely higher level of vanishing.
That would also involve him coming clean to Hank. Which I can imagine would not be the most tantalizing situation.
Kevin, I’m fairly certain Hank would make the connection once Walt and his family disappeared.
Jimmbo: Though, the possibility that Mike could still find him is a good point, I’ve gotta believe that the DEA could find him just as safe as a spot as Saul’s guy could. Mike knows that Saul and Walt are working together anyway, based on previous experience, so I’m sure he could find him that way, too. At least with the DEA way, there is no cash flow concerns.
Walt isn’t guaranteed anything by going to the DEA. Witness protection and relocation may be offered in exchange for info and testimony about Gus, but they could also imprison Walt. With Saul’s guy, there’s no gamble involved.
The whole Walt vanishing via the vacuum cleaner sales company felt kind of easy and bogus to me. Saul knows that Mike knows everyone. As soon as Mike knows Walt has ‘disappeared’ then he’s got the goods on WAlt. Easy as pie.
The whole Walt vanishing via the vacuum cleaner sales company felt kind of easy and bogus to me. Saul knows that Mike knows everyone. As soon as Mike knows Walt has ‘disappeared’ then he’s got the goods on WAlt. Easy as pie.
That might be true, but that’s (apparently) not an option now because he doesn’t have the cash. So, why not just cut the crap and go the DEA?
Certainly, it might not make for the most compelling TV, but I feel like that’s the logical alternative.
It’s also entirely reasonable to assume that Gus has DEA connections in high places, or at least that Walt thinks so.
I think there is another alternative to Walt trying to get into witness protection via the DEA. He can find a way to send some info anonymously about Gus and the operation. Maybe not, if he can’t find a way to do it without implicating himself.
Walt won’t “just go to the DEA right now and try to get into a safehouse that way” because the DEA doesn’t operate safehouses.
Are we positive Ted is dead? I mean getting a knock on the head isn’t necessarily deadly.
On that same topic, amazing as this episode was, I have one small nit to pick: that was one of the worst stunt jobs I’ve ever seen. I’d have to watch it again to pin point exactly what it was, but it could not have looked more unrealistic.
Ted might not be dead, but incapacitated enough so that he will be unable to put a stop payment on the check before it clears.
If Ted had fallen backwards, he would be more likely to sufer brain death due to brain stem injury. A forehead injury, while maybe causing a concussion, would be less likely to result in death.
Didn’t his head smack the base of the kitchen island, or a fireplace hearth? If so, that could cause pretty immediate death depending on what it was made out of.
@Linda B: I got the impression the injury wasn’t so much from the fall on his face, but a spinal cord injury from sliding into the table.
I’m pretty sure it was the oranges that caused his death.
There’s a comment on the next thread (the one started by AREASELSIONS) with a spoiler from the previews for next week. FYI.
I’m trying to picture the remainder of the series. This entire season has seen Walt and Gus in a very uneasy stalemate that doesn’t seem like it can continue much longer. Obviously, Walt isn’t going anywhere, but I don’t know what will happen to the show without Gus either. Considering that Walt was willing to disappear himself and his family at the end of this episode, I can’t imagine that if Gus dies he will just hop back into the Meth trade. I guess it’s pointless to speculate on what will happen next, but damn I really want to know.
Yeah, these past few episodes seem like the end of the series not just the end of the season with 16 episodes left… I can’t imagine what the heck they are going to do with what seems like a lot of time left.
Agreed, Stacy. My husband even asked me if this was the season finale.
Well, there are 18 more episodes left. However, I believe that the final two episodes of this season were produced prior to the agreement for 16 more episodes. IMO, the Season 4 finale will serve as the possible series finale.
Linda B, I think if they shot the season finale as a series-ender, there’d have been time to go back and edit it or do some re-shoots so as not to make it so final. But on another note, just imagine the awful fact that after two weeks from tonight we’re going to have to wait at least another YEAR or so to find out what happens next.
Well, Vince Gilligan said at the outset of series that the idea was to “take Mr. Chips and turn him into Scarface”. Walter White hasn’t reached that level yet, so I think there are a few more interesting turns to come, to say the least.
@Gary, the wait should only be 9 months, season 5 should start next July.
Walt in the crawl space looked like a morbid framed picture on a wall. I do root for Hank. He is so smart that I assume he suspects or completly knows Walt is dirty. I hope Hank nails every last one of these degenerates
Wow. I like Hank too, but if you’re watching this show and all you can think is the main characters are just degenerates…why are you watching?
The main characters are all kinda degenerates. That’s the point of the show.
We get it, you love Hank… the only character it took an assassination attempt to make him something more than a foolish, arrogant boor who treated his brother-in-law as a wimp…
But you go on — it’s so *cute*.
@Ryan Powell: They are obviously “kinda degenerates”. But in my opinion the point of the show is that we can learn to understand them, or at least have some empathy towards them, while still recognizing they’ve chosen a piss-poor profession. Do you think the point of the show is that they’re degenerates who exist for Hank and the DEA to bust? If so, then I have no idea why you’re watching the show.
I also think the scene looks kind of like an open-casket coffin…and him becoming silent after laughing and just lying there before the scene ends is just eerie…foreshadowing?
@ambition, I don’t believe I said the point was for Hank to catch them. I only said you can’t fault Shark for thinking the characters are degenerates, because it’s true.
I’m surprised some people are upset over calling Gus/Walt degenerates. The theme of Breaking Bad IS Degenerate ! i.e. “To fall below a normal or desirable level … of moral qualities”. So saying that Gus & Walt are degenerates isn’t negating a reason to watch the show … it IS the reason to watch the show. “Breaking Bad” is about the degeneration of moral character. In fact the title of the Series is synonymous with degeneration.
“Kind-of” degenerates ??? Calling Gus and Walter degenerates is like saying a hurricane is a gentle summer breeze !
I called last week that Skyler spent all of Walt’s money and that she is signing his potential death warrant and lo and behold that is what happended! People kept saying Walt has loads of money Skyler is not stupid, she is not a double standard fatty, she is awesome! Well how awesome is she now that she has caused this horrendous no win situation where Walt can be killed at any moment? I call this next scenario…Mike is going to die and that is going to make Jesse in the next episode to join forces with Walt in order to take down Gus. Through Mikes potential death Jesse will see that Gus just uses and abuses people and although Walt is the same with the same narcasstic tendencies…Walt still cares for Jesse’s life…ala the premier where he said you kill Jesse we are done. So Jesse and Walt will be back together once Mike dies and Jesse is heartbroken with that loss since him and Mike were getting close and formed a bond.
Oh and the fact that they let Mike bleed will also make Jesse angry! Gus planned for everything but he also made sure that he was the one to receive treatment first and he was the one who only paid for enough doctors and nurses for him…so if Mike dies Jesse will blame Gus and this will form the bond that Walt and Jesse needs to kill Gus! Oh man that is great story telling, I have wondered how they get them back together and this is it! AWESOME!
You are surely right.
But if Mike dies, I’m gonna need some serious flashback screen time from J Banks next season (he’ll, I’d even settle for a karaoke video) or I’ll be pretty pissed.
Agreed, AMRIT!
karaoke video!! LOL Jimmbo.
AMRIT, my husband speculated the exact same thing for the next two episodes. It makes sense. I think if Mike had returned with Gus and Jesse, somehow (how exactly I don’t know) Mike would have saved Walt from himself. I would be really bummed to see Mike go, though. Mike wouldn’t have been on board AT ALL with Gus threatening/promising to kill Skylar and Walt. Jr., but especially his “infant daughter”. I’d prefer him just changing sides against Gus, but I think something pretty drastic is going to have to happen to get Jesse and Walt on the same side again.
“Well how awesome is she now that she has caused this horrendous no win situation where Walt can be killed at any moment?”
It wasn’t entirely caused by her. She kept asking Walt if there was real danger, and he kept lying to her about that, even after bringing her into his secret life and all. She kind of thought things were okay.
Yes, how could Skylar have been worried when Walt is apparently the one who knocks?
Just a thought…why doesn’t Walt just go to the DEA and tell him everything? He’d be in witness protection…do some jail time…but in terms of saving his family, it was the easiest of options. Or did I miss something?
Think back a couple of episodes ago when Hank has his meeting with the DEA and Gus on the death of Gale. Mike later ‘makes a couple of calls’ and finds out everthing that the DEA thinks about Hank’s theories.
There is obviously a rat there and there is no promise at all that Walt and family would be safe…even in witness protection.
Agreed, XMAN! If only Walt had the money for the disappearer!
It’s Linda B., not Lindas B.
Perhaps, Jesse will give his share of the money to Walt, so that Walt & family can disappear. Jesse does not seem materialistic, except for his TV and sound system. I think that Jesse would be happy settling down with Brock and Brock’s mama.
I agree that Jesse would love to settle down with Brock & Mama, but I can’t imagine that he will want to expose them to the dangers of his life working for Gus, especially if bad shit happens to Walt and/or family. Also, if Mama learns how Jesse makes his money, would she embrace his life and bring her son into it?
Granted, this is a fictional story so it could happen here… but in real life “witness protection” is an extremely rare thing. Walt’s just a drug trafficking kingpin to the feds, and a big one. In a real life scenario like this, they’d be very happy to simply lock him up. Someone like him wouldn’t get “witness protection”. He’s a principal, not a witness.
is it just me, or is anyone else so BLAH on brock’s mom and jesse together? i just don’t get any chemistry between them at all. i miss Jane!
I’m guessing the cloud overhead in the desert scene was serendipity, one of multiple takes the crew shot and realized at the moment how lucky they got. It did look terrific.
The cloud is discussed in Ep 411 official podcast.
Clearly Vince Gilligan has been watching Mob Week on AMC.
All the Scarface references in the last few episodes, Gus doing a calm heads-of-the-five-families body count just as Michael Corleone did for Carlo at the end of The Godfather.
And just like Henry Hill in Goodfellas, Walt returns home in a panic with a price on his head, only to discover that his wife got rid of the money he was counting on for his escape.
Well Vince has stated all along , right from the pilot, that the objective of the show is to turn Mr Chips into Scarface.
Don’t forgot the oranges ted’s final scene. Surprised Alan didn’t mention it but maybe the Godfather callbacks are so frequent now they don’t rate.
“I don’t know if the cloud passing overhead in the middle of the Gus/Walt desert scene was a total accident, or if Winant and Michael Slovis saw it coming and set up the shot accordingly, but man, did that look cool. ”
Since it was a really long shot with none of the characters moving and you couldn’t really see them talking, they might’ve just put the standins in place and let the camera roll for several minutes, and added the dialogue later. Wouldn’t surprise me.
Nah, Walt did move. He had his coughing fit, right in line with the audio.
This scene is discussed by Vince in the official Ep 411 PodCast
I can’t get Cranston’s crazy laugh out of my head. I’m amazed at what this show brings to the table week in, week out. Shows like this dont come around often, I’m just glad I’m able to experience it.
Does a dead man have a tax liability to the IRS? Would his estate have to pay the debt even if he’s not around? If not, then Saul & Co. could retrieve or otherwise stop the check. But it might be tough for Skylar to reclaim the cash from a dead man.
I’m assuming the check was a corporate check, signed by Ten on behalf of the company. A corporation is a separate entity from its CEO/President/Whoever is in charge, so that entity would have liability no matter what had just happened to Ted.
Yes, the dead man’s executor files taxes.
Skyler can’t reclaim this money … no proof it came from her and even if there was proof this would raise to many questions with the IRS.
If Ted lived, then Walt and Skyler would have a (tiny) chance to get the money back. That’s even more reason why Ted is dead. Once Ted is dead, even if the check wasn’t cashed, his kids and the IRS would be in line for the money, not Skyler.
Woah. Just wow. I need to re watch this whole episode again. So many amazing moments (like every Breaking Bad episode I know but this episode is probably up there as one of my favorites).
That ending though. That whole sequence from Walt scrambling back to the house to right at the end when Skyler receives the phone call from Marie. When Skyler slowly backing away from the sudden outburst of Walter, and all you can hear is Marie’s voice in the background – just how that whole thing was shot, I got the creeps! It was so eerie and tense and frightening. I don’t think I will ever forget that.
this…plus the sound of Walt’s maniacal laughter…that’s still in my head 3 hours later.
Incredibly difficult scene to pull-off … Bryan did an amazing job.
“the red headed guy?” How dare you, that’s comedian great Bill Burr you’re talking about!
I know am voice in the wilderness here, but this season is miserable. I am tired of the constant dues ex machinas.. Last episode with the poison and this episode with whatever ted hit his head on. I thought this show was better than this.
As if The Wire wasn`t filled with those. “Oh, it`s the second-to-last episode of the season, time to conveniently kill off a character!”
I wouldn’t call the poison a deus ex machina. Gus set that plan in motion; the cartel leadership didn’t just die randomly. And I wouldn’t call Ted dying a deus ex machina either. The situation with him wasn’t ideal, but him dying doesn’t necessarily make anything better.
Oh yea, and top cartel capos just show up with no bodyguards and drink tequila from a dude that hasn’t be around for 20 years… How exactly is the US losing the war on drugs???
I’m pretty sure that US law enforcement agencies aren’t allowed to poison people. It’s at least frowned upon.
to bring back the wire…yes sorry you are in the wilderness. I just watched a little od the 5th season of the wire. I might never watch it. This is the best show, no wire for awhile. not for me
@GOTCHA: Oooh…you started with Season 5 of The Wire? Big mistake, so sorry about that. S5 was kind of a victory lap for four amazing seasons. You really should give it a chance from season 1, you won’t be dissapointed. BB is right up there though.
Since the show the wire was mentioned so many times in these comments, is it possible for anyone to give me a brief synopsis on this show? Is is finished yet, I own the the 5th season, so if anyone can tell me why it’s worth watching I will keep an open mind,
I must say Was feeling quite a bit of sympathy for Gus in the last few weeks. But I think is cruel and would probably kill his own mother if he felt like it. You would think he would walk over to Mike who watches over him to say something.. not him moving on. he loves only himself
I’ll try: The Wire starts like a typical police procedural, and slowly, gradually unravels into something greater. The cops as well as the criminals get equal time, and you end up not picking any particular side because at that point you’ve developed empathy for almost all of the principals. No one is flawless, and at times some are loathesome. Kinda like, I don’t know…Breaking Bad. And just when you think it’s just a show about some cops trying to bust young black drug dealers, it’s not. It expands to enfold the city government and its players, and then the public school system into the mix to show how all aspects of the city in which it occurs are affected and affect one another in turn. S2 even brought in Baltimore’s dying middle-class livelihood – the shipping docks – to show what was happening to the city and how all of these things more or less connected to one another. It is the Great American Television Novel, and that’s why you should watch it. David Simon, the creator, is an old newspaper guy and he couldn’t walk away without taking a jab at what’s become of the media and how that affects a community. But again, that was the last season, the show almost didn’t make it back on and he only got an abbreviated number (10) of episodes with which to make his case.
Maybe not the briefest synopsis, but I hope you’ll give it a chance.
And even Alan Sepinwall made this observation on Walt and Gus’ first encounter at Los Pollos Hermanos: Sitting across one another at that restaurant table, Walt tries to suggest that they are similar in many respects. Gus replies, “I don’t think so”. What you perceive as heartless is exactly what one would need to be in Gus’ position, to maintain that status.
I don’t think you understand what a “Deus Ex Machina” is.
Oh god, Skyler trips over the rug in an earlier scene.
Chekhov’s Gun, meet Gilligan’s Rug.
I don’t remember Skyler tripping; Ted, yes, and obvious plot tip-off. I did wonder if Ted was recording the conversation with Skyler — the way he was repeatedly saying oh, no, nada, on the blackmail attempt. But at the end of the day, hopefully not and let’s be done here.
You didn’t see Alan’s reference to Chekhov’s Throw Run in the review?
Whoa that Gus is a nasty SOB, badgering Tio so cruelly. Not sure why Jesse would go along and just stand there like that. Agreed, great, agonized performance by Mark Margolis.
I agree on the Tio scene.
But I have to admit it made me wonder if anyone from the cartel ever checks in with Tio…..that ouija board in still in the same corner I bet.
Agreed. The past couple of episodes presented Gus in a more sympathetic light, but that ended here. Threatening Walter’s infant daughter was not so nice.
I posted earlier that Mike is going to die next episode…I think the point of Jesse being there is to show how narcastic Gus really is, how he is self centered and self serving and ultimately the difference now between Gus and Walt is that Walt will at least some of the time put Jesse before himself..whereas Gus just uses people to serve his needs and only his needs. This scene is a perfect example of that difference…this could be the downfall of Gus.
Once again, I agree with AMRIT.
As far as Gus threatening Walt’s family . . . That is kind of what’s done by people in these sort of affairs. If anything, Walt (and Jesse for that matter) is lucky that was not brought up, and carried out, a long time ago. I tend to get the picture drug cartel folk and people whose livelihood depends on highly illicit affairs have little compulsion from threatening (and carrying through) with the extermination of individuals and their entire family. It is not nice, however if you are a drug lord there is a pretty good chance you are not a nice guy by the very definition of the word. Besides, even though it is a very loaded threat, it is still a means of giving Walt a chance to stay alive.
I would agree though that Gus is nasty, yet oddly very much a person willing to let people have a second chance and in his own way a people-person. Still, when he acts, he is very cool, collected, and mechanical. Given his line of work, and what he has been through, this makes a lot of sense. He is nice and cordial until he is not. Then he is pretty cold and lethal.
-Cheers
Amrit, I’ll give you credit with a good point. Yes, it’s arrogant and self-centered/self-serving. I also think Jesse is much more compassionate than Gus. That said, I just think Gus is further down the figurative rabbit hole. Jesse has not seen what Gus has. Walt has not either, for that matter. They are much newer at this than Gus. Still, I think Walt & Jesse have more humanity and human compassion that Gus at this point, and they have to be going somewhere with Jesse’s ties to Mike. That might be how Jesse ties into Gus’ downfall. However, at this point I think there is a lot that could happen in this story that would work. So hats off to Gillian & Co., because I think they could go in a pretty unexpected direction (regardless of whether they DO or not) and have it work pretty well. It’s a testament to this show that I really do not know what they will do next, immediately or next season.
-Cheers
Tio killed Gus’s friend/lover/partner. I think Gus has reason to taunt Tio to the ends of the earth.
DAVE I, are you saying that Gus threatening baby Holly and the rest of the White clan does not make him less sympathetic? SOP or no, it’s still a dick move. Him wanting to get revenge on Tio and the cartel was understandable given his history with them, but his threatening baby Holly and company is just about protecting his business. I’m not saying it doesn’t make sense to do in his situation, but it’s a lot harder to see eye to eye with the person who does that.
Hey DISAGREEMONSTER, I agree it makes him SEEM less sympathetic. However, that is just appearances. Gus was never a nice person. I am just saying (and I think agreeing with you) it was pretty much SOP, and that Walt is lucky Gus has left his family out of it up until now. Sure, it makes him SEEM less sympathetic. In reality, Gus is a man who killed one of his own with a boxcutter just a few episodes ago for A) being seen at a crime scene and B) to make a point to Walter White & Jesse Pinkman. He was always a dick and a malicious person. He was just nice/cordial/classy/reserved/whatever enough to use that as a last resort. He also produces drugs. I’m not sure we are supposed to see eye-to-eye with him.
Still, largely, I agree with the majority of your post and your point. I just think they are playing with the grey area, and it is entirely expected that they would threaten Walter’s family, including Holly. It’s ruthless and hard to swallow. It is supposed to be, and unrealistic to think in real life somebody like Gus would now threaten, and probably follow through with, exactly what Gus was threatening.
-Cheers
We know why Gus taunts Tio, but Jesse doesn’t. Jesse is horrified.
I dont understand why they are trying to create drama by having the characters omit key pieces of info. I gave the money to Ted…. Um Skylar maybe you should finish your thought, “so we wouldnt get investigated by the IRS, and go to jail”. Or maybe not just let your estranged husband go crazy thinking you gave all his money to the man you had an affair with for absolutely no reason. I love this show, but this is just creating drama by having the characters acting stupidly and not explaining themselves. Vince, your better than that.
She said, “let me talk to you, let me explain”, but he was screaming and laughing like a crazy person already. That’s not where the drama from the scene came from, anyway.
At that point the phone started ringing, and Marie began leaving her message, so Skylar didn’t have a chance to fully explain.
This episode wasn’t about her telling him that, it was about building to his final moment of amazing cathartic release. I’m pretty sure she’ll explain it to him fairly quickly off-camera in between episodes.
Is Ted definitely dead? The camera seemed to linger on his twitching fingers for a while.
Also, I like that Saul’s “A-Team” is played by a pair of professional comedians (Bill Burr and Lavell Crawford). Especially considering Bob Odenkirk is one of the best professional comedians.
Yes, he’s surely dead. The finger twitch seemed to indicate it, and the dialogue later in Saul’s office appeared to confirm it.
Look at it this way. If Ted lived through that fall, would the “A team” call an ambulance for him? What would they do with him? Would they just leave him and go back to Saul’s office? No. The way Saul was freaking out even when they said that they mailed the check kind of confirmed it.
I think the show creators sometimes read these boards and see how people endlessly dissect every little scene. They may be playing with us, but I believe Ted’s dead. (Jed’s dead – Pulp Fiction.)
its actually Zed’s dead from PF.
Knew the Aztek wasn’t long for this world the moment the director cut to the POV shot of the oncoming traffic. Doubt it will be repaired this time. Walt could’ve run it up onto a high curb, bending a wheel and flattening a tire with far less risk to his poor brother in law.
Perfection-even with the oddball Beneke death, that ending was legendary. The howling in anguish and then the laughing……and to top it all off, Skyler is begging him to forgive her, she did it for the family!!!! The tables have totally turned with these two, she is doing to him what he did to her, and it’s all written so wonderfully.
The way that whole scene was shot, framing each of their faces through that square in the floor….wow. It enhanced the tension of the whole thing so well, as did the music…..it’s endings like this that make this show so unbefreakinglievable.
Goosebumps.
Cannot wait for next week!
So is Hank suspicious of Walt at this point? I doubt that he specifically suspects Walt is the master cook, but he had a knowing vibe in that scene in the bedroom. (The “I saw it from a mile away” line, specifically.)
At the very least, a character we’ve been led to believe is a pretty good detective with great instincts has to feel something’s amiss at this point given Walt’s odd behavior on all of these little detective trips.
Wouldn’t be surprised is this is a subtle way to lay the groundwork for the Hank-Walt clash I assume everyone expects to pop up before the season’s run ends.
Yeah, I thought that too. He was weirdly very forgiving of Walt putting him in the hospital.
Sadly, I have some family experience that leads me to know that one of the “expected” metatases of lung cancer is to the brain; of course, Hank probably doesn’t know what to watch for, but impaired vision would be a tip-off. And Walt’s used his health as an excuse/shield before.
(Sorry for the downer.)
I don’t know if it will pay off this season. He HAS just been told the Mexican cartel is out to kill him via an anonymous call from Saul. That and Walt is still his former-high-school-Chemistry-teacher brother-in-law. Hank has a lot going in. Still, they almost have to go somewhere with that at some point. It seems almost inevitable that there is some confrontation with Hank & Walt.
-Cheers
Dude, we all just watched this episode, remember? You’re not a downer, dont worry……
I agree Donboy, and we did hear Walt coughing quite a lot in the last couple of scenes – when he was running into the house to fetch the money, Skyler and the kids, and when he was in the crawlspace. So I figure the cancer is back with a vengeance.
While Hank will eventually put 2 and 2 together, I still don’t think he’s nearly there yet. From his standpoint, Walt is just his milquetoast, science geek brother in law, not someone capable of being a criminal mastermind. It’s blinders to some degree, but long-held impressions are awfully hard to change.
wasn’t it was just a couple eps ago that walt was examined & declared healthy & cancer free?
He was examined but we didn’t find out whether he was still cancer free or not. When he was asked at the dinner table there was an awkward pause before he said he was cancer free.
The red-headed thug was the same guy who posed as the EPA official with Bogdon outside the car wash. Wasn’t sure at the time whether that was a real official on the take or an imposter, but now we know for sure.
Skyler. How typical. A woman just spending the money her man is bringing in without thinking about the consequences.
[sarcasm]Yeah, because she should have totally seen that “my drug lord boss has fired me, put out a hit on your brother-in-law, and we need $125K a head to get new identities in another part of the country, or world, I’m not sure, you just need to pack your bags. And by the way, you’ve got one hour. GO!”
Sure. Typical woman to not expect that and pay off the guy where if she did not pay off the IRS debts of, the life they lead (and which Walt sort of implied they were trying to continue to live with a virtually-bottomless money flow and even problems trying to launder all of it, much less spend it) would come to a rather abrupt end.
Sure. Typical woman.[/sarcasm]
-Cheers
@DAVE: *smooch*
Cheers back to Dave for that!
Such a minor point, but the oranges tumbling down onto Beneke in his moment of ineptitude felt like a clear and very comedic homage to Fredo/The Godfather.
Freddo died when Neary shot him in the head and dumped him in Lake Tahoe. What oranges were present during that iconic scene? Jus’ wondering…
The Godfather connection comes with the oranges falling into the street during the assassination attempt on Don Corleone, not anything to do with Fredo.
Actually, it’s multiple deaths in The Godfather, including Vito and Sonny.
Fredo was the one protecting Don Corleone during the iconic assassination attempt, and it was essentially his fault that they were able to get to him (he was distracted, then fumbled with his gun before it was too late). So it does have to do with Fredo directly. But hey, people would rather point out other commenters’ errors than take a second to think about something.
Hey, play nice, Justin. It’s been years since I’ve seen Godfather, and I only remember oranges in the Corleone scene, didn’t remember Fredo’s role there. An honest omission.
The final scene in the crawlspace called to mind the scene in Goodfellas when Henry Hill is yelling at his wife for flushing their coke nest egg down the toilet, then crying that they’d be killed since they couldn’t finance their escape.
A question about the money and the time frame:
Walt paid $800k for the car wash and $600K to Ted.
That’s a ballpark of $1.4 million.
Didn’t Gus pay Walt $1.2 million for the Meth that Walt delivered while Holly was being born?
And wasn’t the further deal between Walt and Gus $3 million for three months?
That happened at the beginning of season three, so while the time frame of Breaking Bad is highly condensed, I got the impression Walt has been working for Gus for like 6 months at a million per month.
The $300 champagne, and the Challenger notwithstanding, where did the rest of the money go?
Those Kenny Rogers t-shirts can get expensive, i guess.
Dont forget they paid Hank’s medical bills.
Walt also paid for Hank’s treatment (and I’m assuming his new Tahoe), his own cancer treatment, a condo, Saul’s legal fees, taxes, and several windshields.
I thought the math was off as well. Maybe Walt wasn’t worried just about the 500k needed to disappear but also enough money to live off of for the rest of their lives.
Good point about Hank’s medical bills.
And pretty scary to think that between Hank’s health insurance and worker’s’ comp, and Walt’s own teacher’s health insurance, the out of pocket on these medical bills must be well in excess of a million dollars.
After Jesse and Saul’s cuts, Walt only got $480,000 from the initial sale to Gus. And he makes $7.5 million a year cooking for Gus, but I don’t think he’s actually been working for him more than several months.
I thought about the math too to all above. I suppose it can be explained by reasons you’ve all listed. @Michael_Jimeno, look at what Walt has done to his family. He has had little to no remorse, dragged everyone down and been responsible for fatal and permanently damaging others around him. Sky wasn’t thinking clearly but Walt has made it appear as a job not giving her the real notes of how dangerous the situation is. It’s as though they are two peas in a pod. Poor decision making and saving their butts create dumb and dumber to some extent.
“… and several windshields.” Haha. Nice touch.
Lest we forget, he also set fire to an expensive luxury car and bought off the police.
Hey ya’ll, wanna weigh in here with my thoughts on why Walt lost it over the money……he needed that $ to be cash on hand, in case of emergencies, and Skyler got rid of it. My guess is that he had about a million in COH specifically for reasons like this-this is a typical move for drug dealers and other folks making tons of illegal dough in a deadly business. You keep enough COH to be able to flee like this, because the rest of your money is tied up in your laundering operation-in the case of the Whites, that’s the car wash. They also clearly have some in the bank, since they just bought a car, but I guarantee it’s not the $500k Walt needs immediately, right now. For those reasons, criminals do tend to keep large amounts of COH.
The loss of his COH is what had Walt so upset-it is not that the money is totally gone altogether, it’s that the emergency money is gone.
At least, that’s how I see it, and that helps explain the $ problem. He said a couple eps ago that he’s bringing in over a million a month, so there’s no way Hank’s bill, the payout to Ted, Saul’s fees and the new cars would wipe out their entire savings, especially since we’ve been told that the carwash is about to turn a profit, so they’ve got cash flow, just not too much cash on hand. That’s why Walt freaked out-he has no other stash to get that much cash from in so short a time.
Loved that ending, the quick dialogue with Skyler, the screaming and the laughing….just perfect.
Him and Jesse each split hte 3 million for 3 months.
Let’s also not forget the reason for buying the car wash: some of the money has been “laundered” and is now presumably in the new corporation’s bank account.
Skyler has also been “laundering” money at the car wash by ringing up fake purchases of washes, detailing, etc. and then putting Walt’s money into the cash register. Without telling Walt of course. So that’s where some of the money’s been going. Doesn’t Saul have some more invested somehow?
Holy plot twist! I guess I should’ve seen that coming, but the way it hit the viewers like a ton of bricks was awesome.
I wonder if we’ll see Walter finally transform to 100% Scarface and go out in a hail of bullets. Since he can’t dissappear, he’ll have to think of something else. I have a feeling it’ll be something deviously ingenius and Gus will feel the brunt of it.
Before all the craziness happened, we found out Jesse’s age-25. I don’t think it’s ever been mentioned before so that was interesting to know.
Also: Mikee’s last name!
considering he is really 31 or 32… The thing I noticed is Aaron Paul wearing similar clothes that he wears on breaking bad this season watching the roast for Charlie Sheen.
Mike Ehrentraut. Wonder if he’s a Jewish fixer.
Mike Ehrentraut = Mike Honor Trust (in German)
Wouldn’t Hank’s murder shine a brighter spotlight on Gus? Although it was Hank’s personal vendetta, he’d practically sold his DEA colleagues on the fact that the Chicken Man was worth checking out. And the murder of a liked and respected agent would bring down the full force of the DEA.
Well, suspicion is probably better than Hank finding indisputable proof of Gus’ drug ring in the laundromat basement. Which is genuinely where Hank’s investigation was heading. So killing Hank is the lesser of two evils from Gus’ perspective. Especially since nobody bought Hank’s story, and there is a pre-canned cover story in the Mexican cartel.
-Cheers
Knowing Hank, even if he hasn’t briefed anyone other than Walt on his suspicions, you betcha bottom dollar he’s laid down either electronic or physical notes in a safe place. Here’s hoping that place isn’t his home.
Who says nobody bought Hank’s story? I think by the end of his exposition to his DEA colleagues, they thought the whole thing had some merit – at least enough to give them a hell of good starting point in an investigation of Hank’s murder. And “suspicion” by a Federal law enforcement agency with lots of resources at their disposal means they’d keep digging until they found the truth of the laundromat, connection to Gus, etc. It would only be a matter of time.
Unless of course they made it look like an accident or something else. Keep in mind how methodical Gus is. I suspect he’s got his ways of making something look like a heart attack, or something along those lines.
Although, with Mike – his smoothest operator – out of commission, I’m not sure if he has anyone who could pull it off.
Walt has only one option left. Jesse must go the way of Gale. I wonder if Walt has the stones to do it.
That is decidedly NOT an option for Walt. There are also other options. Perhaps not GREAT options, but options none the less. At this point, I am not sure Walt could even get that close to Jesse again, and I doubt he views killing Jesse as an option he would ever consider. Just look at what he’s already done and risked to save Jesse.
-Cheers
Yeah, but if it comes down to Jesse or Skyler, Jr, and Holly…
I said it in an earlier post. Walt will blow up the lab, just watch….
“Yeah, but if it comes down to Jesse or Skyler, Jr, and Holly…”
On one hand, I’m inclined to think it’s TV so it won’t come to that.
On another, at this stage I would think they would not let Walt get close to Jesse, or at least not without there being somebody close by with a bead on him.
Still, I do not think Walt could, or would, take out Jesse. Before he did that, I think confessing to the Police and taking the blame for getting Skyler into the whole cover-up, plus taking a plea deal for clemency of some sort and a trip through the Witness Protection Program (or at least a try at something like that) would be more likely.
Just my opinion, of course. However, I do not see Walt doing that, and in fact believe he sees Jesse as a son figure. If nothing else, there are several things Walt probably WOULD do, and before he exhausted that list of possibilities to the point where taking Jesse out became a consideration in the back of his mind, much less something we’d actually see pan out, I would have to think either Walt (a/o his family), Gus, or Jesse would have been killed, imprisoned, or otherwise removed from the equation.
-Cheers
Just a few thoughts;
1) Ted was in Terriers? No wonder I couldn’t stand the guy! I did not make the connection until Alan mentioned it!
2) Wow, Fox/FX does not think Terriers is worth a DVD/Blu-Ray release?!!!! I think I’ll buy/download it, but that is an all-time classic show I genuinely looked forward to having a hard copy of on hand.
3) Do we really know Ted is dead? I thought so, but they showed the hand-twitch. I suppose the “A-Team” could not be bothered to call the paramedics in light of the current situation. Still, I thought maybe he was just injured in a hard-to-explain-under-the-circumstances sort of way.
4) We all know Walt’s going to find a way out of this. Two thoughts though. First, I’m not sure how. Second, I suspect there will be repercussions that might be worse than death for him (this season or ultimately). Maybe not. Still, I have to imagine a cliffhanger or just something at the end of the season where we are left with Walt somehow worse off.
5) I was under the impression Walt made a LOT more money. As in millions. Guess not. As such, I did not expect for the paying off of Ted’s debt to end with such backlash (or for Walt to ever actually try and use that as an escape route in the first place).
6) Soundtrack. The end was intense in its own way. Great scene with tension that had everything to do with internal emotion. However, that was great use of soundtrack to convey emotion.
7) Saul. Awesome episode for Bob Odenkirk. I love how he was ready to do the handshake and never see or hear from Walt again. It was funny, yet on a serious side of things showed how stressful it must be to try and work this stuff outside the rules of the law. It also does a great job of showing how frayed everything has gotten. Gus is out to kill Hank. Walt is trying to save Hank, escape with his family. Meanwhile, Saul is somehow left with the burden of dealing with the mess of Ted thanks to Skyler’s short-sightedness, calling in a believable anonymous call about how the cartel is trying to finish what they started with Hank (which is bound to do nothing short of confirming his suspicions about investigating Gus), getting Walt the means to leave his whole identity, and a possible accidental death cover-up.
8) Hank. You have to admire his tenacity and wonder where they go with him after this. He almost has to take this as a clear sign he is right. No matter what happens, I cannot help but envision him as empowered in going after Gus, and if/when Gus is taken down, feeling totally justified in his continued mission to take down “Heisenberg.”
9) The Aztek. Does this mean the end of the Aztek? What will Walt’s permanent replacement be?
10) Jesse & Mike. This dynamic I am not quite sure where it will go. There have to be going somewhere with Jesse and Mike’s relationship. The way Mike was shrugged aside when Gus was poisoned (by himself) and Jesse’s reaction to Mike being shot has to go somewhere. My guess is it being Jesse’s loyalty tied to Walt and Mike (and not necessarily in that order) and not Gus and Mike, or even just to Gus, which is clearly what Gus wants/needs, even if he knows that is not presently the case.
Overall, great episode. I am really looking forward to seeing what they cook up for the next two episodes (not to mention next season)!
-Cheers
I believe the immediate replacement for the Aztek is the white Toyota Yaris; observable in the background of the desert scene. As Gus and the goons depart, the vehicle is left for Walt.
When Walt unloaded the cash with the soft drink delivery, didn’t he say he brought home a quarter-million every 2 weeks? He’s only been working full-time for Gus a few months – maybe 6? – and after paying cash for the car wash, + medical bills, Saul, etc., another $600k to Ted would be a big dent.
Carella, yeah, I think you’re right about the Yaris. Not sure if the Aztek is a salvage job, or a fixer-upper.
Irene, good point. The $600K is a big dent, especially in light of them paying for the car wash, Hank’s rehab, and so soon. It just SEEMED like Walt had millions and millions. I’d have to get a timeline on how long he’d been working full-time for Gus and how much he’d actually made vs. how much money had left due to recent expenses. Doing the math though, it would not take long for him to have accumulated a literal fortune in the department of millions, however I could totally be thinking the working-for-Gus time frame is much longer than it actually was.
There could be a moral there about how no matter how much money you have, it may never be enough for everything.
-Cheers
“Tell him you need a new dust filter for a Pressure Pro model 60.” Not a very convenient code to get your family disappeared. LOL!
“Max Extract Pressure Probe” actually does kind of sound like a reference to a device to get you out of a sticky situation.
EHRMANTRAUT So Mike’s last name is revealed. Now that’s out of the way what can this group of writers cook up for two weeks???
Alan, you must be tired of everyone complementing your critique of BB. The brief time TERRIERS was on FX I REMEMBERBERED all to well. ONE SHOW that someone should throw a life line to. Ted poor poor Ted. He seems to get great parts of the bad boy in thee best series. Tonight has left me frazzeled.
Gus looked great leaving the make shift hospetal in fabulous casual clothes. THEN HE GOT his outfit together for Walt.
Jesse has come along way from season 1 all with Walt”s help. Walt is putting his acting skills above and beyond anyone in any catagory.
Mentioning m= MAD MEN nin the same sentence as BB is ridiculous in my opinion. It’s good, it’s good television, but it doesn’t keep you up at night. It also is a period of time that occurred the 50’s . I juist wonder what we are going to expect in the next two weeks. And then for another 16 weeks after that. Bravo to all on the best show