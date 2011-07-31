‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Open House’: Makin’ it rain

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I get a lifetime supply of french manicures and enzyme peels…
“The devil is in the details.” -Skyler
Last week found most our characters stuck in a state of stasis, with Walt’s plan to assassinate Gus not working out, Skyler appearing to blow her big move with Bogdan and the car wash, Hank still being a less-than-model patient, etc.
With “Open House,” we see some characters finally get moving a bit. Skyler finally figures out how to make Bogdan an offer he can’t refuse – and not in a Luca Brasi way, because “We do not do that.” And Hank – whether out of boredom with his new lifestyle or a desire to get out of the house and away from Marie’s problems – picks up Gale’s notebook and almost immediately sees the connection between this murder victim and Heisenberg.
Yet Skyler and Hank’s moves are really about setting things up for later episodes, when we’ll no doubt see her asserting herself at the car wash and him rediscovering his investigative mojo. What really fascinated me in “Open House” were the two characters(*) stuck in neutral: Marie and Jesse.
(*) And it’s a mark of this show’s evolution they can do an episode this good in which Walt isn’t the main character in any of the storylines. Way back in the show’s early days, I watched for Bryan Cranston and to see if Vince Gilligan and company could figure the rest of it out. Today, we can get an hour where Cranston’s only occasionally prominent, and it’s not a big deal, because every part of the series is so strong.
When I interviewed Betsy Brandt a few months ago, I asked her about the transformation of Marie from the strange kleptomaniac she was in the show’s early days into the character she became in seasons two and (especially) three. I hadn’t seen any of these episodes at that point, and had no idea that the show would be revisiting that old territory, but I’m glad that we have. TV characters change and grow to fit both the needs of the story and also the actors playing them, but the kleptomania was the most memorable thing about Marie in the first season, and it’s not something that should simply be forgotten. And if ever there were a time to give in to bad old patterns, it would be now, under so much emotional pressure from Hank and his situation.
We know and understand why Marie doesn’t want to be in that house, and now we see that she’s developed an elaborate coping mechanism where she goes to open houses, invents a series of elaborate, contradictory fantasy lives for herself – the individual details don’t matter, so long as each one isn’t the life she has now – and then takes a memento from each house to remember those brief moments where she wasn’t Marie Schrader, wife to bitter, paralyzed Hank.
It was a great showcase for Brandt, and yet my favorite scene of that story didn’t feature her on camera at all. Rather, it let Dean Norris do all the acting for both of them, with Hank’s manner changing abruptly from the indignant “Are you seriously doing this to me again?” to the more tender “Will you stop crying?” Norris’ face shows exactly what Hank heard in between to make him change that way. (Obviously, he says it, but you see it even before the words are out.)
As for Jesse, not only has he not made any progress in getting over Gale’s murder, he seems to be devolving – as is the party at his house, which has gone from bacchanal to an outer circle of Hell. He can numb himself briefly with go-kart racing, or by making the animals at the party go even more feral after he makes it rain with cash. But you can see in the desperate pleading in his eyes when he asks Walt to join him, or in the primal screams when he’s behind the wheel of the go-kart, just how delicate his grip on it all has become. The usual great work from Aaron Paul throughout.
And Skyler gets a victory over Bogdan because she happens to share her husband’s stubborn streak – and also can exploit his own when it suits her purposes. (Skyler getting Walt on board with the plan by talking about how Bogdan insulted him was beautiful.) But as impressive as her victory was, the most notable Skyler scenes involved her once again grappling with the reality of this business she’s becoming an accomplice to.
We’re so used to seeing Walt’s drug life through his eyes or Jesse’s that it’s not a big deal that he would still have a shiner courtesy of Mike’s beat-down last week. But to Skyler, this is an understandably terrifying thing, as is Saul’s casual suggestion of inflicting violence on Bogdan. Obviously, some of this is willful blindness – Skyler doesn’t know about the people Walt has killed, wouldn’t want to know, and is focusing on the money laundering rather on the end users of Heisenberg’s product – but for a few moments in this hour, we got what felt like a very different perspective on things we’ve come to take for granted.
As an audience, we haven’t been running in place – the show changes too much, too frequently, for that to happen – but perhaps some of our attitudes about Walt’s work have. We’ve accepted by now that this is the business that he has chosen, that these are the risks, etc. Skyler hasn’t been on this journey with us. It’s all new and raw to her. And seeing it through her eyes may just force us to be less complacent about how we view that part of this great series.
Some other thoughts:
• In case you missed the late update to last week’s review, I checked in with Vince Gilligan to clarify who called Walt when he was walking towards Gus’s house, since half the commenters were convinced it was Gus, and the other half that it was Mike. Instead, it turned out to be Tyrus, the new guy who replaced Victor, weighed the meth batch last week and this week was surveilling Jesse’s house.
• The show has assembled a terrific rotating group of regular directors, but every now and then we get a special guest director, usually from the world of indie film. Last season, it was Rian Johnson (“Brick”) handling the claustrophobia of “Fly,” and tonight our man behind the camera was David Slade, who did “30 Days of Night” (and, more famously, “Twilight: Eclipse”), and who also directed my favorite network pilot of the season, NBC’s “Awake.” In such a collaborative show – especially one with a great director of photography like Michael Slovis – it’s hard to ascribe any visual flourish to one man, but Slade and everyone else did especially strong work during the jump cuts of Jesse’s go-kart trip and later when he made it rain at his house.
• Perhaps to make up for Walt being relatively inconspicuous for the rest of the hour, Bryan Cranston got to solo in the pre-credits sequence, where he delivers a hilariously clenched response to the surveillance cameras. While I understand Gus’s desire to keep tabs on his two valuable-but-mutinous employees, the idea of making recordings of the work in the Super Lab just reminds me of Stringer Bell asking Shamrock, “Is you taking notes on a criminal fuckin’ conspiracy?”
• The non-parents among you are probably tired of me harping on just how placid and well-behaved Holly is, but I have to laugh every time the show cuts to her for a reaction shot while Skyler’s busy conducting her latest scheme. A fussier baby would make this whole car wash plan much harder to pull off.
What did everybody else think?
“How about terrorism?” “Okay, how about ‘Nice place you got here, sure would be bad if something happened to it'”.
But Jesse is out of it, don’t really like his character’s way but I understand why he is acting like that.
His expressions while driving the go carts were well done. He really doesn’t know how to cope and hope he snaps out of it sooner.
And Jesse must also have the nicest, weirdest neighbors around. They possibly can’t be from planet Earth. There’s loud music blaring, fights going on, junkies coming in and out of his house in plain view and the cops haven’t been called to his place?
Weakest episode of the season so far, but still thought it was good.
Yeah, crazed, meth-fueled parties in nice suburban neighborhoods tend to attract the police.
Not the meth-fueled, rap-music blasting, roof-stomping parties that you can see from space in my neighborhood. I always feel like I’m the only one who is annoyed. But Jesse’s nabe looks much better than mine. You never hear a peep out of his nabes. I’d hate to be his next-door nabe.
Watching the commercials during the show made me realize that Jesse would have been a lot better off letting them build a PC store inside his house than what he has going on now.
Thanks for the update about last week Alan. I was sure it wasn’t Mike or Gus but the Amc Recap even said it was Mike. Great episode as usual.
what is the motivation then? as the newbie, can he be certain that walt would not try to curry favor with the boss by ratting out the snitch?
Does anyone think the cameras are there for A: Security and monitoring or B: Trying to obtain how Walter cooks so he can perhaps find someone? Or any other scenarios seem likely?
I don’t remember where I heard this, but there are basically two kinds of security cameras– the kind that are easily hidden, like you might find in, say, a casino, or the big bulky kind here, the kind you use to let people know they’re being watched. I took the camera to be a message to Walter more than anything.
Yep, I agree. I doubt those cameras are recording anything. I wouldn’t be surprised to learn they’re working strictly off motion-sensors either. Gus doesn’t need to record Walt. He just needs to remind Walt and Jesse they are being observed.
Gus does need to watch Walt. Without Victor, and now with the new guy (Tyrus) he is breaking in, Gus needs to be extra cautious. What if Jesse starts skimming off the surface again? That could guve Gus reason to take him out. What if Walt brings more weapons to work and decides to turn on Mike ( it is possible that Mike told Gus about Walt’s conniving–although we don’t know for sure yet–and that led to the cameras). Now I know this sounds somewhat implausible but what if Walt goes batshit crazy and decides to set up a bomb and destroy the whole place as some sort of revenge? He did, after all, just mow down two of Gus’s men in the street and shoot one point blank in the head. What I am saying is that in Gus’ mind (and even Mike’s), Walt is completely unpredictable. The guy doesn’t always seem to make the most rational of moves. The fact that we were shown the point of view from the camera, also led me to assume Walt is being watched, or his actions are being recorded for viewing later.
“almost immediately sees the connection between this murder victim and Heisenberg.” The episode I wathced only showed him picking up the book and flipping one page. Where do you get that he instantly saw the connection?
Hopefully this isn’t an inadvertent spoiler. Alan, with screeners do you write your reviews of the current episode before watching the next one?
I think it’s just common sense.
I wonder if that was a slip and it’s shown in the next episode or something.
from what i have seen on other sites, the reviewers were sent the first 3 episode screeners so i dont know if its spoilers. maybe its looking for something that wasn’t there. analyzing the show way too much.
As soon as hank reads about the bluish color theconnection is made.
I’ve only seen through this episode, and even though Hank is only thumbing through the notebook briefly, you can clearly see his interest perk up as he actually skims that first page or two. If he doesn’t know this is the Heisenberg meth right this second, he will very quickly. We know from previous seasons that Hank knows a lot about how meth is made, what made the Heisenberg stuff unique, etc.
I might be making the same mistake as Alan, but I thought Dean Norris was turning the pages a little quicker right before the cut to the credits.
Or I might have been projecting, based on a neat little bit of direction or acting earlier in the show. When his old friend comes over, Norris has just finished not eating his lunch– they burned several lines of dialog (the rice pudding) establishing it. But when his buddy mentions the word “meth” Hank immediately begins eating from his pudding cup.
Of course this could be a subjective leap, because we knew the notebook was going to get to Norris when they dollied over to it at the end of the season’s first show.
We know what Hank will think when he reads it (that it’s Heisenberg’s cookbook). We know he’ll be skeptical that “Gale” was the cook (he got a dummy Heisenberg in Season Two), and he certainly won’t believe it if he finds out that meth is still moving.
We know he’ll try to verify his suspicions (“Walt, buddy, I need a favor– can you look at this and…”).
We know we’re going to watch Bryan Cranston display 97 different emotions as he reads it and realize how dangerous it is.
But then you get to the speculation:
1. Will Cranston try to lie about the contents (“This wouldn’t work, Hank”), even though that can be easily disproved– and it’ll paint a target on his back?
2. Will “Hank” notice how disingenuous “Walt’s” reaction is? Will he ever notice that his brother-in-law (who is a compulsive talker and know-it-all about most things) never says a damned word when the topic turns to meth?
3. Will he go to Giancarlo Esposito and warn him how much danger they’re in (knowing how the “Gus” character cleans up loose ends) or try to sit on it (dangerous to himself) or fix things himself?
4. Are we going to watch Dean Norris channel “Ironside”?
5. How long is Norris signed for anyway?
6. The show wouldn’t REALLY have their main character kill his ex-wife’s husband would they?
7. Do they really have the cojones to show Cranston apologizing to Norris for deceiving him, explaining that he did it to take care of his family (and that he’s taking this action only to protect them from exposure), promising Norris that he’ll take care of Betsy Brandt financially and then shooting a helpless cripple?
My money would be on “yes”– and that’s my big complaint with this episode (and, to some degree, this season).
The biggest flaw the show has is that it sometimes moves at a glacial pace. It has a small but extremely bright audience, but sometimes it behaves like we’re all microcephalic.
Yes, it’s nice acting from Aaron Paul, but we get that “Jesse” isn’t coping well with it. They didn’t devote too many minutes to Betsy Brandt’s deterioration, but it played long to me.
I thought the other plotline was dragged out, but the reaction here suggests that maybe it isn’t, because a lot of people here are missing it.
The show is trying to demonstrate that EVERYONE, if placed in the right situation, will ‘break bad.’ So the point of the car wash arc is to show that “Skyler” is, in her own way, every bit as evil as “Walt”.
Arguably more. When their offer to purchase the car wash was turned down, Bryan Cranston’s character was prepared to move on to anopther business, a nail salon or maybe even laser tag. Anna Gunn’s character wouldn’t have it– it had to be that business because it’s the one “Walt” worked at and it makes the best story. So she was willing to use a scam to drive him out of business– and then, when it worked, to drop her offer to less than it was worth. (She offered $879K— $829 for the business value and $50,000 as profit– so she’s making him lose money).
Also notice that “Skyler” seemed to be doing this partly because the owner was rude to her (Anna Gunn isn’t a very good actress, so I’m not sure, but it appeared to be what she was trying to project). It wasn’t just business to her– it was partly personal. “Walt”, despite his myriad moral and ethical flaws, doesn’t do that– and he often feels guilty when he does what he feels necessary,
Another differentiator: “Walt” has a built up a considerable respect and admiration for Bob Odenkirk’s character. He trusts “Saul” and has pretty much told him everything.
“Skyler” thinks he’s a clown who can;t do anything right. And one gets the impression that she’d find another lawyer if she could and wouldn’t think twice about tying up that particular loose end.
Just feels like they’re taking a long time to cut to the chase here– the polar opposite of the current season of BURN NOTICE.
I believe those are Gale’s notes to *build* the lab, not cook meth. If they were “working” notes for the process, it’s very unlikely that Walter (let alone Victor) would’ve let Gale take them home.
And even a veteran drug cop isn’t going to be able to determine who made the meth, just by looking at the recipe. We’ve never heard that there’s a special “signature” to the Heisenberg stuff, other than the color.
The look on Hank’s face is likely just “holy crap,” when he realizes he’s looking at plans for a drug Superlab. He’ll put two and two together: Mass scale and highest quality materials = Heisenberg. But the approach/process, not the product, will be the signature.
Sepinwall,
Thanks for the response. Yes, I agree that he perked up. But I think that was just the same as the way he perked up with the rice pudding and talk about meth. I guess it is a pretty fair extrapolation that he *would* see the connection immediately, I just don’t think we saw it on screen. I’m definitely picking nits here, it just struck me as weird when I read it and was looking for clarification. Thanks!
RE: signature
Wouldn’t the purity level of the meth be something of a signature? Gail claims he can’t match it and the strength is one of the reasons Hank intially showed interest in the case way back when.
I had the same interpretation Alan did, that Hank saw SOMETHING right away, maybe even just a little hint of a clue that he was looking at something connected to Heisenberg. I don’t think the expression on his face is the same if he doesn’t have at least some immediate recognition of the connection to that specific case.
This episode had some of the worst dialogue I’ve heard in the whole series. So much of it rang false.
Alan, I have never once thought that jessie should take more of a route that walt and skyler are taking now (which is be responsible and build an honest life for show), but I have to ask…if Jessie is not taking sauls advice from season 2 or 3 and investing his money and laundering it or at least furnishing his house…is he not asking to be killed? I mean he is being followed by gus’s people and they are going to know that jessie is just too big a risk and needs to be taken care of, I mean how is vince gillian going to resolve this? I mean they are putting jessie into a tighter and tighter and tighter corner and it just looks like he may not survive this season. It is crazy good, but I feel they have to be careful with how they proceed. I mean I get that he is having an emotional breakdown and this is the path that feels most organic (considering that his parents have him everything he can get himself now and threw it all away) but again I worry about how they will conclude his story arc, please let me know what your views are for his future.
What do you mean?
Anyone else think they’re making Skyler highly unlikable as a character? Is it the writing or is it the actress that’s bothering me? Otherwise great episode.
I think they are writing her that way.
They’re doing a good job of breaking the myth that fat people are jolly.
I don’t want to be that guy who nitpicks at stuff, but Skyler’s scenes have become pretty grating for me to get through. On the other hand I loved the stuff with Marie.
Skylar is making some big descisions, Doesn’t Walt have anything to say? Everything was missing tonight. Mike, A little family intervention. Walt should have more interest in Jesse. With such a big party, wouldn’t anyone report undesirable people going on in Jesse’s house, or does he live on 10 acres??
Anna Gunn might suffer from the Betty Draper syndrome. She's meant to be an annoying character and people hate the actress for their horrible acting as well.
I’m not sure if her character is unlikable or annoying as much as she’s become implausible.
It would be believable if she were just willfully ignorant of Walt’s activities, a la Carmela Soprano. But it’s a little much for her to tap into her own criminal mastermind side and become a player within just a few episodes.
I know we’re not supposed to discuss spoilers in next week’s previews, but the question I had that was glaring — how can a wife so paranoid about Walt appearing poor enough not to afford a great bottle of champagne, yet have enough cash right now to buy out Bogdan — hopefully will be addressed next week.
As for Skyler being Skyler, I wish to Pete they’d delve into why both women are control freaks who’ve married, emotionally, beneath them. With normal men, I think they’d be far more likeable, but now they’re cleaning up after a couple of dangerous man-boys. What in the hell happened in their home, to make them settle this badly?
They “don’t have the cash right now”. I’d imagine they are taking out some sort of business loan and attempt to make the car wash look like the thing they try to make a living with in the situation with both of them out of a job.
However, buying an expensive bottle of champagne makes it look like you have money to spend, which they aren’t supposed to.
As for the marriage, when Skyler married Walt he was a brilliant chemist, and Hank is a DEA agent who can always put on the right face to the right people no matter how bad things are. I see nothing strange about these marriages.
“But it’s a little much for her to tap into her own criminal mastermind side and become a player within just a few episodes.”
Don’t forget that Skyler walked into her old job and instantly figured out her boss was cooking the books, plus she’s been unraveling all of Walt’s lies for a while now. She’s not suddenly Michael Corleone, but she’s smart enough to out-think a guy who owns a car wash.
“As for Skyler being Skyler, I wish to Pete they’d delve into why both women are control freaks who’ve married, emotionally, beneath them. With normal men, I think they’d be far more likeable, but now they’re cleaning up after a couple of dangerous man-boys.”
I agree Other Scott: These people have all changed a lot since they fell in love and were married, as the flashbacks last season cleverly pointed out. Both Skyler and Marie are reacting to their husband’s, who are reacting to their insecurities, which both kept hidden from view as they were climbing their respective career ladders early on. Anyway, why do you think so many marriages end in divorce?
Bob cut skylar some slack, She looks fine, also the yada yada on skylar was done july 17th, Worse than Weight How about the disconnected show. , oh Gus also looks great, everyone should go to his gym. Price of car wash oops 800,000
It doesn’t need more Walt Jr, but it seems odd that he’s not been seen at all. He could wander through their champagne party.
Maybe it was my DVR or something, and I don’t have it saved anymore so I can’t check the line, but did anyone else notice when the cop was visiting Hank, he said something like “I’m not ___” and there was a jump cut that skipped what he was saying, but it wasn’t a cut to someone else, it just cut ahead one word… did this happen to anyone else, or am I crazy?
Guessing either he didnt want to yell “what the fuck?” over the phone and make her feel worse or they bleeped the f word. Have to see when this comes out on dvd though
No, this was near the end, when his cop friend (of course I can’t remember his name) is visiting him.
DIRK I replayed the tape. Hank said ‘WHAT I AM I IRONSIDE?) If that’s what you mean. I have to say, The friend’s name is Tim, and the acting between them was great. Hank’s especially.
Nope, it was something Tim said… I checked, and I still had it backlogged since I hadn’t changed the channel. I kept repeating it and it kept skipping, and then when I watched it the final time, it played fine. He said “It looks big time, but I’m no authority, we need your help”. The word was “authority”. False alarm.
The mistake that vince gilligan is making now is the same that goes on with chuck. When I watch Chuck I watch it for chuck, sarah and casey. When they turn to other characters I role my eyes and pretty much hate it. In breaking bad I watch it for Jessie and Walt and Gus and Mike and Saul and Mike. Whenever they change to Marie, skyler, walt jr, jessie’s crew I role my eyes. The one saving grace is that hopefully they are giving them screen time now so that they can hopefully get rid of them later and concentrate on Walt and Jessie.
I think you people are nuts. The show just opened up in several directions, and it’s becoming more interesting every minute. You can always go back and watch last year’s episodes if you miss them.
@Jane. Spoilers? Also it’s been 3 weeks or so since Hank was shot several times. You dont just magically get better.
Jane, he can’t really tell his paralysis to simply stop. But that is part of the tension building i believe.
Jane – are you making things up or tossing out upcoming spoilers? I hope the former – if the latter, not cool at all.
I deleted Jane’s comment, which seemed to be referring to things that haven’t happened yet.
NO SPOILERS, people. Remember that, please.
I didn’t read the comment Alan is referring to, but unless it referred to information gained by reading stories or interviews about the season, how can it be a spoiler?
And I should say that I LEAVE THE ROOM as soon as the credits roll, because I don’t want to see what’s coming in the preview. (I leave the room because my wife– who has been known to read the last chapter of a book if she gets nervous about the fate of the characters– wants to watch.)
Part of the fun of discussing a deep well-plotted show on a forum is asking the hivemind “Am I crazy or did I see this and doesn’t it mean that?”
I can remember comments about MAD MEN here that accurately predicted the identity of the mysterious guy “Don Draper” is chatting with at the country club, the career path “Joan’s” noxious husband would pursue and a couple of other events that take too long to explain.
I find this stuff fascinating, because other people often pick up on stuff that I don’t read the same way. If an event can supports more than one possible future, it increases your appreciation for the show.
Spoilers are when someone tells you what they know will happen (because they’re read the book, the comic or seen the movie or show on a rewind). There is no possibility of ignoring the post because the person has more information than you do and is revealing it. (Whereas I can say that Walt ends up in a Zen monastery or dead in a ditch and people can ignore me because I don’t have a clue).
If someone happens to be good at speculating (or Vince Gilligan is so obvious that people can tumble to his plot levers), I don’t see that as being unfair.
Dwayne – the comment referred to some character that apparently would be on the show soon and had a description of what that character would be like. It certainly seemed like information gained from an interview or something (although I have no idea where, given how tight-lipped the usual crew is on this show). If it was speculation, it was really bizarre and specific speculation.
Casting and character descriptions definitely qualify as spoilers. Knowing (say) that Ashton Kutcher will be a special prosecutor investigating trafficking in Tiger Blood and the resulting war between rival drug gangs makes it pretty much impossible to hide the identity of the mysterious new kingpin.
Oh great… A whole bunch of people whining that they dare give the women more screen time. (dont they know this is a MAN’S show)
Can’t say I’m surprised, but it does remind me why I try not to read the BB comments.
I must say I’m forced to agree with you. I found the episode great, fascinating, and particularly great to see the development of both Skyler’s and Marie’s stories. It can only be that some people (who seem to be all male) find it impossible to see the women’s world here. Strange.
Good point. However, I think some of that is the nature of this show. It’s about a regular guy who becomes a drug kingpin. To many (possibly even most) viewers, the family drama is ancillary. Anything that isn’t Walt and Jesse plotting, manipulating, killing, etc., isn’t what they tuned in for.
I loved the Marie stuff this week, but the Skyler development’s happen to be something I’m not as enamored with. Not because she’s a woman, but because it honestly feels forced to me.
Lisa more men like it, But lots of woman love this. People who don’t like violence chose not to watch it. Tonight was too disconnected. Marie’s habit needs therapy. And I wonder what HANK saw that puts it all together or more than that, Asking his advice should make him really wanting to help. He really is a downer. Next few weeks will be intense. (I HOPE)
I want Skyler to be as developed as Walt — we got that, when we saw how he gave up his life at Sandia, and what that did to him.
We never got that glimpse of what *Skyler* wanted when she was young, and how she was strong enough not only to raise a kid with special needs, but to become a pretty good bookkeeper and businesswoman — those traits were there before Walter got sick (she managed the household accounts, even with Walt’s supposed gift with numbers)
*She* had to settle, just as much, in her marriage, but we don’t see her struggles sympathetically. We should, as well as see why Marie is so fucked up that she steals even when her life is comfortably middle-class, pre-gunfight.
Sure, the sexism here is hard to take, but it’s harder to take from the writing staff, either by neglect or delay. There are no minor parts — just minor ways of writing their character arcs.
Glad it wasn’t just me who noticed the misogyny.
It reminds me of the sizable number of people who’ve hated Betty Draper from the first season of Mad Men. I know, bad example–Betty really is a monster now. But in the first season, she truly wasn’t; she was a bit odd, but sweet and obviously frustrated with her life, her cheating husband, and the constraints of 50s-60s suburbia and sexism. Yet people *hated* her even then. Both Don Draper and Walt can be such assholes, yet because we also sympathize with them, we seem to expect their wives to be 100% supportive.
Maybe it’s not misogyny, but the nature of a show; because we understand the hero’s motivations, we expect the spouse to do so as well? If this show had a female lead, would people hate her husband? I don’t know; I like Skyler and always have.
Glad that someone else pointed this out. While I understand that the most fascinating characters are of COURSE Walt and Jesse, it’s the mark of a good show that the supporting cast is also interesting. And I’d love to learn more about Skyler’s motivations, why she has chosen to stick with Walt here, what her earlier life was like (and what kind of screwed up family life/history she and Marie had to make them both act the way they do… especially Marie). No, I don’t want this to become the Skyler and Marie show, but spending an episode with our two leading women doesn’t strike me as a waste of time.
And god forbid one of the female actresses gains weight. I don’t care for Skyler much but jesus, who cares if she gained a few pounds. Pretty realistic for a mother of two kids trying to figure out how to launder her ex-husbands money. Because, you know, that’s not stressful at all.
It kinda *is* a woman thing… an obedient woman thing.
Gemma is a misogynist — one dedicated to the men of her family, and she won’t hesitate to choke a bitch or turn a broad onto the wrong path, if it makes life for the men of her club easier. She’d spit at you if you called her a feminist — and she approves of Tara more the more she sees Tara’s going all-in to save Jax and the club. Her hatred of Tara relented, over losing , once she surmised Tara would only hold back during that fight because she was pregnant. Otherwise, she would have had Tara killed, for not saving her grandson. Think about it.
As for Peggy and Joan, we see them as the show sees them, as useful appendages to Don Draper’s career. Joan slapped Peggy down every chance she got, because she was trying to break away from the secretarial pool, but once she did it, Joan reluctantly saw her as a peer. Their only shared moment of weapons-laid-down happened once Don fell for his next wife-to-be. Joan is fabulous, but emotionally she’s worse than Don — at least Don has someone to tell his troubles to. Joan will stay mum, until she cracks.
Skyler and Marie are the women these imperfect alpha husbands dump on, and in the modern world, it’s hard to see what they get out of it. How empty is Marie’s threat, “my husband’s a DEA Agent!”, when she knows that means for her years of wiping his ass and dealing with his bad attitude, a toxic attitude before he got shot? And how will Skyler gain respect from her husband after years of mutual disappointment? (From last year’s pre-credit sequence, it’s clear that Walter quit Sandia after Skyler was pregnant, so *she* married someone who decided to provide less for their family almost immediately, in a pique of pride.) The whole drama between Skyler and Walt was her triumphing after his belittling her abilities throughout the episode — and Saul piling on — then Walter being hypocritically effusive, once she pulled it off. She has the right to smack down his GOODFELLAS fur-coat antics; when it comes to keeping her family both rich and safe, she’ll be the brains behind Heisenberg.
Both wives deserve respect, if not love; if BB gives them their due, those roles might be the best two actresses have this decade.
If Skylar was a interesting, believable character, no one would be complaining about her screen time. It’s not being anti-female at all. She has gone from an OK character to a borderline unwatchable one. The reason for this is because her change is not believable. That’s the bottom line. She’s not interesting in the least…just annoying. More Jesse and Walt please…
Marie is a terrific character. I enjoyed the heck out of her scenes this week because they absolutely fit what would she would do, and because they were flat-out entertaining.
Skyler is trickier. I haven’t been loving her character arc lately, but I think Alan kind of hit the nail on the head by talking about how she hasn’t been along on the journey with us. We’re done with everything Walt has been through and ready to move on to whatever comes next. Meanwhile, Skyler is playing catchup. Perhaps we feel like she’s keeping us from moving forward and that’s why a lot of us are resenting her. So while on the one hand I wish the writers would minimize her, I think they know exactly what they’re doing by not letting us forget what Walt’s situation looks like from her perspective.
The LA TImes recently had a 4-part report on a major Mexico drug cartel: [www.latimes.com] The 2nd part has a lot of info on distribution; part 3 discusses a shady – but much classier then Saul – lawyer of one of the lower-level workers.
It’s hard not to read Alan’s review or these comments; it’s another 85 minutes until the episode shows here. Counting the minutes!!!
COMMENT TO Tim Isola It’s obvious bthat you prefer the type of woman they show in MAD MEN very sub serviant. BR BA IS ‘Now’ shows womEN are regarded as leaders, with opinion THAT matters. Do you think in the era of mad men there were any stay at home dads?
The scene where Bogdan calls was a little too cute for me.
Yes. Walt’s objections seemed false, and a setup. He surely knows hos wife by now, and he’s not a naive innocent either. He should know that Bogdan is getting pretty desperate and will probably phone back. The tone seems wrong, and cutesy, as you say.
Me three. And Skyler’s instant manipulation of Walter with Bogdan’s insult was straight out of a Bugs Bunny cartoon. These people have their weaknesses but they aren’t THAT dumb. She might as well have said “He said your mama’s fat.”
I don’t think Walt’s objections seemed false, at least not unintentionally. Walt is used to having control over this aspect of his life…at least he believed he had control. With Skylar butting in this way, it seemed only natural that he would be eager to declare what she was doing was a failure, only to justify how much smarter and more in control he thinks he is.
Agreed. There’s been a “cuteness” to some of the scenes this season that is fairly off-putting. Seems like it might just be a little overconfidence, nothing to ruin the show, but it’s definitely there.
Easily the weakest part of the episode, if not the series to date. The whole Walt-giving-up-after-5-hours bit was just silly, and the phone ringing was predictable and cliched. I did like the fact that Skyler negotiated the price down, but the execution of the scene wasn’t good.
Totally agree. I cringed when Walt kept saying “Oh well, you tried..” etc.. I can’t believe the writers actually put that in.
The real question is, where has Walt Jr been these past couple episodes? He’s gotten 25 seconds of screen time.
I would like to know who is watching baby Holly? she wasn’t with her with meeting Saul. Marie is busy going to open houses adding to her collection. She also wasn’t with her when she discovered WALT’S black eye. where is Walt JR?
Well, I don’t miss him. All he ever does is eat breakfast.
Ha! I didn’t notice it until Terry here just pointed it out, but seriously, Walt Jr. has a lot of breakfast scenes. That guy is like the Galactus of bacon.
But there is more to the world than just the few characters and if they showed them and then never showed them again it would seem odd. Also, I am guessing they want to show how each character is dealing or handling their life after the events that have taken place, good or bad.
Great episode. Grumpy commenters are grumpy.
DOES jESSE live on 10 acres? No one called the police as to unusual comings and going in his house. Who died and made Skylar the boss of buying 4800.00 car washes. She broke bad. MARIE well she looks terrific. Pull it together next week guys.
TV doesnt have to make sense. Walt has been shooting people making meth and dealing with drug cartels without his cancer ever popping up. I think Gilligan might have made it dissapear.
The cancer is pretty clearly in remission.
I just assumed that the size of the house and/or the lot it was on meant that it was too big for anyone to notice the noise as long as it stayed in the house.
The handwringing about Breaking Badâ€™s pacing, and the demands for more economical storytelling, are getting louder as the season progresses. Let me be clear about my position: This is awesome stuff. Withholding conventional kinds of tension relievers (action sequences, guns going off, explosions, confrontations, etc.) is one of the showâ€™s most effective strategems. Instead of ticking off conventional causes and effects, triggers and consequences, the mechanism of the charactersâ€™ psyches — under increasing strain from various angles — gets wound tighter and tighter. This week Skylerâ€™s rachet starts clicking over, and we are going to measure the tensile strength of her character in the weeks to come.
Is there a reason you posted part of the avclub review?
Kevin are you really Vince Gilligan? There is no way the whole team writers prodeucers and everyone in tonights episode sat around and sais tonight is just the best. It missed. The scene with Tim the detective had a real nice touch. that’s it. Nada tonight
Yeah, that’s from the AV Club, kevin. Were you hoping no one would notice?
I was confused by Skyler’s reaction to the champagne. They just bought a car wash for $800,000 and Walt lives in a very nice condo. Wouldn’t those two things be a lot harder to explain than the champagne? Also, they are paying for Hank’s medical expenses. I thought they were sticking to the story that Walt won the money by gambling from season 3. Did I miss something?
I think it is actually easier to explain buying the car wash, you don’t have to tell anybody you bought it you can spin a story about that to people. You can’t spin how you can suddenly afford triple digits worth of champagne when you haven’t been paying bills. That’s a luxury regardless of how you spin it.
Isn’t Skyler getting on Walt’s back about the champagne because she is controlling and emasculating and needs to be in charge?
I think Terry is right. When Skyler first learned about Walt’s meth cooking activities, she was of course shocked. But then she started realizing this also meant that there were aspects in Walt’s life she didn’t fully control. And that was of course something she couldn’t accept. Hence the car wash engagement. Remember her trying to coerce Jesse into “not selling pot to Walt anymore” in season 1?
But we can’t blame her to much because mildly put, Walt hasn’t been an alpha male in the past and still isn’t one. So he indirectly fueled Skyler’s behavior.
Alan – Thank you for getting that clarification on who called Walt last wee. It’s very cool that you actually followed up on this. I doubt most reviewers would have.
You’re like the 30th person to mention Skyler’s weight. First, I really dont think she looks fat. second, shes a woman and its cruel to make fun of women for their weight. and third, she just had a baby, so its natural that she would have put on a few pounds.
I think Anna Gunn is pregnant and they are using long sweaters and long shots to hide the pregnancy. Her voice even sounds different. I won’t be surprised to read that she has given birth in about 2 months.
An actor or actress' weight is irrelevant to the show. Skyler also has a new hair do. However, nobody mentioned that. Also, nobody mentioned that Victor also gained a significant amount of weight.
Eric: Skyler gave birth, not Anna Gunn. Anna Gunn and the actor who played Victor both gained some weight over the off season. In Breaking Bad time, no time has passed between the end of last season, and the beginning of this season. In real time, a year has passed. Skyler did not put on weight immediately following Holly’s birth. Skyler was much thinner last season, even after giving birth to Holly. At that time, she dressed in loose shirts, to suggest a post partum belly bulge. In Breaking Bad time, Skyler and Victor literally gained weight during the course of less than one day.
IMO, Anna Gunn is not pregnant. Her weight gain is not primarily in her abdomen, and they do not always hide her under long sweaters. She also wears tight fitting, belted jeans. Her figure is more voluptuous in general, than it was last year.
In addition, I believe that we would know if Anna Gunn was pregnant, just as we know that January Jones is pregnant. I am curious about how Matt Weiner will handle January’s pregnancy in Season 5 of Mad Men.
Not sure how I feel about this episode. Marie gets on my nerves, but it’s awesome drama. Jessie is seemingly past the point of no return in his remorse from shooting Gale. You’re rooting for something positive to happen but he’s circling the drain. Same for Hank. Yes, the compressed timeline means Hank’s in bed for the foreseable future. I’m kind of surprised he hasn’t been curious about the finances yet. That’s an elephant in an already crowded room. My only dislike from this episode was that the purple color treatment was way over played. Purple is Marie’s color, isn’t it? Everyone had purple today including Walt.
My goodness people. These comments are starting to look like the comments from The Killing. People nitpicking over the slightest things. (My nitpick: Marie’s crying was awful. Don’t care.)
This was another fantastic episode. The whole Marie Open House stuff where she is making up all these different lives and going back to stealing things from each of these houses was the best we have seen from her in this show. It’s the characters and their flaws that make this show so interesting, and Marie certainly deserved her showcase.
I have no problems with Skyler. I don’t even see what people are finding annoying about her. She was absolutely right about that whole champagne thing, and the bargaining was exactly how it should have been done.
Jesse is a mess. I really don’t know how much more of this I can watch. (But I’ll keep watching anyways, because it’s Breaking Bad.)
And I know people think it is slow, but the first four episodes of last season were slow and set-up as well (Walt was waffling on continuing in drug dealing for 4 episodes), then episode 5 took off, episode 6 was Walt and Jesse in the RV for the last time with Hank at their door, episode 7 was “One Minute,” and there wasn’t a slow episode after that until the end.
Marie’s crying was “awful” because it was supposed to be forced crying. It got Hank to stop being so mad, and it got the detective to feel sympathetic (I’m assuming she told him how much of a mess Hank is and that’s why he really came over).
People nitpicked The Killing because that show was terrible. I can’t think of a show that deserved to be nitpicked more than The Killing.
I too dislike Skyler and always have. However, her character is very interesting when compared to Walt. Walt is dutiful and generous with his family; Skyler is much more focused on her own needs and is rather selfish. Walt is a committed family man (providing for his family is partly what led him to the meth business); Skyler has an affair the minute she’s a little uncomfortable.
I often wonder what Walt sees in Skyler: she’s not intellectual, she’s not generous, she’s rigid, and she’s not much fun.
As to developing the business side of Skyler: I’m not sure where the show is going with this, but I think that the contrast between the nitpicky, business-minded Skyler and Walt’s perfectionism and artistry could be very interesting.
Skyler does think about little details that are boring, and she does so with much imagination. Of any of the characters, I see her as a possible empire-builder.
‘The minute she gets a little uncomfortable’? Â The way Walt trapped her–barging his way back into the house because he knewÂ she wouldn’t have him arrested–was heartbreaking. It’s possible to sympathize with both characters; I certainly do. Â I’ve never seen Skyler as selfish; she seems to want what’s best for her family, too. But she had a sad-sack husband who started acting suspiciously, disappearing for days, and lying to her about everything–was she simply supposed to accept all of that? Â Somehow intuit that Walt was doing something nefarious for the good of the family? Â Moreover, I think finding a way to use Walt’s money for good–to pay Hank’s med bills–is pretty generous.Â
I agree with you about her imagination, so I certainly disagree that she’s not ‘intellectual.’ I mean, she’s not a chemistry genius, but I thought she was brilliant tonight–and also when she spun the lie about how Walt got rich, and in all her dealings with Saul.Â Â
I’ve felt so much sympathy for Skyler since the first season; I felt so awful for her heavily pregnant self going all over ABQ searching for Walt when he was missing, worrying about his cancer but hating him for all the lies and evasion. I just don’t get the distaste so many have for her.Â
Wow–I don’t know why I posted such a long screed; sorry. Skyler’s certainly not my favorite character, but I’ve read so many criticisms of her lately that I guess I snapped.
If you think Walt is primarily a generous family man, we haven’t been watching the same show.
The “Walt is doing this for his family” angle was tossed out the window last season when he decided to begin cooking again. He had plenty of money for his family and an opportunity to leave the business, but he chose not to.
KittyO, Wow! It’s interesting to read your reaction and mine; they’re so different. I always felt that, since Walt had cancer at the time he was disappearing, Skyler should have cut him some slack. I felt that she should have been patient with him and let him “go on walks.”
Nath, It’s interesting to see your comment too. I’m going to watch with intention to see if I change my mind about Walt as a family man/meth cook.
Um, what is the difference between ‘nitpicky’ and ‘perfectionism’ again, save a gloss of woman = bitch, man = assertive?
And what needs does Skyler have, that she does not sacrifice for her family? She gave up Ted the minute she decided to pay for Marie’s medical costs (and it was 180 degrees, people, just because she didn’t even want Marie to get a clue). She gave up a crime-free life, because she knew exposing Walter meant exposing her and Walt, Jr. to public scrutiny, and the hell of witness protection (how well will a special needs kid hide?) And, she had a husband who was stalking her, and his bosses who were prepared to kill her, should she talk.
Skyler has made the greater sacrifices in this family, bar none.
We *do* have different takes, Terry! I don’t see how anyone can fault Skyler for suspecting Walt was doing something more nefarious than being wistful about the cancer–because she was *absolutely right*! And anyway, I thought Skyler did try to let Walt “go on walks” because she knew he was frightened about the diagnosis–but his behavior kept getting stranger. (The near-rape in the kitchen is a good example.) And then she found out he had a secret cell phone; that’s certainly not something I’d let go or be patient about. By the end of the first season she’d also discovered that he never went to his mother’s, and that, after the phone and all the weirdness, was the final straw. Again, I can’t fault her for being impatient and suspicious when she had very, very good reasons to be. She was a lot more than “a little uncomfortable.”
She’s not perfect; she certainly likes to be in control, and to nag when perhaps the best course is to let it go. But Walt was indeed a shitty husband, and the way she’s dealing with the mess now–using Walt’s ill-gotten gains to do something good, spinning elaborate and well-researched lies to make it all work–well, I think she’s fascinating.
@Terry– One thing that’s become clearer to me over repeated viewings of the series is that Walt is a man of great pride and ego. He had plenty of safer opportunities to make sure his treatment and his family were provided for, but he chose to pass them up in order to take a route where he could be “the man”. His ego is probably why he left Gray Matter (and all those millions) behind, and it’s why he refuses Gretchen and Elliott’s help in favor of cooking meth.
…the Blue light over Hank’s head…
I enjoyed both the Marie and Skyler scenes. Breaking Bad has a couple of set up episodes each season and this was another one of them. have to admire how the return of Marie’s kleptomania eventually led to Gus’s notes on Walt’s Meth ending up in Hank’s hands.
As for Syler her maneuverings to get the carwash exacted a sweet revenge. The carwash is sure to become a important locale down the road this season.
I sure don’t get what Walt sees in Skyler, never have, and that’s a big issue because its for Skyler’s sake that he went down this road in the first place. She’s not funny, she’s not supportive, she’s not warm. With Hank and Marie, you get a spark. With Walt and Skyler, you get dead air.
Did Alan Sepinwall just make a “Make It Rain” reference?
I always knew he was down.
I’m enjoying the delays between the second part of season three and now the first three episodes of season 4, for example, a scene between Walter and Hank. We haven’t had a back story of Saul, Gus, and Mike, which usually come at the beginning of episodes. This was the first opening “minisode,” that indicates Walt remembers Gale fondly, as when they were making coffee together. The juxtaposition between Jesse’s and Walt’s selective memories.
I’m sorry quite a few people did not enjoy this episode, because there were so many beautifully shot scenes. For example, the window shades on the face of the cop, getting his a brief glimpse into Marie and the stress she’s feeling. The shades behind Marie, her few reprieves of escape betray, as they should.
There is so much to enjoy about this show, and for me, I especially enjoy the show’s film theory, visual language, a lot more than its talking-dialogue. Again, it seems as if this season is going to pack two seasons in one, as in the case of season three.
I’m glad the coffee moment spoke to you, NYCFLO, as it did to me. Walt found a kindrid spirit in Gale, where he has a prodigal son in Jesse.
The brief dialog with Hank and the police chief was interesting for several reasons. Hank was thankful but also not very respectful. Also led me to believe that Hank is using the rocks, ahem “minerals” for investigative reasons and not a hobby.
Overall I was disappointed in this particular episode. Too much character development with Marie and Skyler on issues that should not have taken up an entire hour to go through.
Where is Walt Jr? …and Holly at certain times in those scenes?
Marie and Skyler are becoming highly meddlesome and quite frankly don’t care too much about them being put in the fore front
Others have said Hank is using them as an investigative tool but I think it is just people looking too much into every detail. I think it is just a hobby as is collecting coins or any sports cards. But I could be wrong, when Jesse shot Gale I never thought he would miss (as the counter dolly made it seem) but I never would have noticed the gun “move” if people hadn’t looked into that as much
Many seem to find the scene between Hank and the police chief gripping interesting dialogue whereas there is a lot of complaint about the Marie and Skyler scenes. The Hank/Police chief scene was absolutely mundane–it was in the script solely to get Gale’s notes into Hanks’s hands which we already predicted would happen in last season’s finale. This was a scene of two men slapping each other on the backs (what I call “man dancing”), talking about “rocks” and Hank doing his familiar egotistical schtick (chief: “hey buddy, you’re lookin’ good. Hank: well handsome was never the hard part”). Marie’s rambling monologues about her various fictitious lives and the specificity of details was far more intense. It was like watching a car running fast about to lose its wheels–she barely had control of what was coming out of her mouth let alone control of her hands. There was a sad desperation to her but a very skilled effort at concocting grand lies. Hey, she could be beneficial to Walt some day. Walt, Skylar, and Marie are now top notch fabricators. If I remember correctly, Jessie has never been good at creating lies. Can anyone remind me of a successful spin he put on something? Jane saw right through him.
You give Slade credit for 30 Days of Night and Twilight, but you ignore his masterpiece, Hard Candy? What’s up with that?
Otherwise, great observations, as usual!
Great to see Bill Burr in a guest role.
Heres’ the intriguing thing about Skyler: she is currently doing the exact same thing Walt did as he broke bad. She’s trying to go in halfway, by maintaining delusions like “we don’t do that”.
Once you start down the path there’s no turning back; Walt has proven that. And Skyler is following in his footsteps and deluding herself in many of the same ways.
The one thing about the Marie story that annoyed me was that, when you combine it with her telling Skyler the bills were getting high in a previous episode, I felt we were being set up for Marie to be buying a house with extra money she was skimming off of Skyler.
Marie cannot be skimming money off Skyler. Marie submits the providers’ medical bills to Skyler, and Skyler pays the providers directly. Marie cannot be padding the bills.
Marie was also not house hunting in reality. Marie was creating a fantasy world for herself, in order to escape from her home life with Hank. Marie made up a different identity each time she viewed a house. Then, as a momento of that identity, she took an object from each house.
Maie suffers from kleptomania disorder, which was apparent in S1. The kleptomania manifests itself when Marie is under stress.
I didn’t think we were being set up like that at all. The second Marie asked for her glass to be topped off, you knew she wasn’t there to buy a house. The second she started spitting out fabricated tales, you knew this was something she was doing as an escape.
Some good comments. I agree that BB is losing its focus a bit with this ep. Yes, it’s a ‘setting things up episode’ (I wonder if the plumbing symbolism will continue) but sheer forward momentum and focus and Walt at the center, not the periphery, is what made this show great. Marie is its most 2-dimensional major recurring character. (I missed Mike and Gus) I don’t agree with those of you saying Skyler is annoying, but Marie definitely is, and not in an ‘important’ way (like Janice or Meadow Soprano were) that really contributes to the arc of the series, nor is Marie really an example of the show trying to make a larger point (unless that point is that kleptomaniacs are irksome or why you shouldn’t just marry a woman because she’s thin and younger than you).
And to the Jesse defenders, this week is another example of why he’s so hard to like or even respect. Throwing rolled up dollar bills at some passed out fat yuppie? His typical ‘Yeah, bitch’ vernacular? Having every lowlife in ABQ squatting at his party-house while Gus’s henchman lurks outside and Skyler (rightly) says that the devil is in the details and that’s how everyone from Capone to Nixon to serial killers to employees who steal from the job get caught? Yeah, he’s a real winner that Jesse Pinkman. He’s 3-dimensional and well-drawn and realistic and Paul does a hell of a job, but my comments are more towards those who actually find him likeable or empathic – that’s where I can’t get on board. Compelling, sure. Deserving of respect? No way.
Beaver
i wouldnt really say jesse is deserving of respect, but he is easily the most likable character of the show in my mind (maybe second to mike). yeah he’s a complete fuck up, but despite the horrible world he’s increasingly sucked into, he’s shown to be a good kid. when he left the methhead couple’s kid on the steps in season 2, when he stood up to the dealers using tomas, and even recently when he gave the money to andrea and told her he had to believe she wouldnt just buy glass with it. he’s likable and empathic because he’s a good kid at heart and its such a tragedy what’s happened to him.
Omar pretty much said it. Jesse has grown from a kid who just wanted to sell crystal, get money, and get high. Yet he has shown himself to be, at heart, a good person. He kicked heroine after his girlfriend died, develops some bizarre sense of work ethic and pride for his cooking of top-quality meth, and struggles with the aspects of his lifestyle as a drug producer that hurts people. He was ready to throw his life away to avenge Andrea’s brother.
The stuff this season makes him that much more compelling. He is forced to kill Gail to save his and Walt’s life. However, to see how much it unsettles him and how it eats away at his conscious, while it is bad for business and maintaining the secrecy of Gus’ operation, it is totally believable. It is also endearing in some weird way. Sure he just shot a guy, however even though it was out of self-preservation to see how it bothers him so much more than anybody else and leads to a pretty self-destructive downward spiral is very compelling and reflects a certain depth to his character. That is more than I ever would have expected from Jesse when he was “Captain Cook” that screw up methhead dropout that Walt wrangled into getting the RV and cooking out in the desert after an escape from the drug raid.
-Cheers
Yeah, pretty much 100% agree with both Omar & Dave. But then I find Walt impossible to respect or even like and still mange to love the show.
Umm.. I feel no need to “defend” Jesse, or rather I don’t think he needs defenders…Skyler needs defenders, I think Jesse is plenty liked around these parts.
Jesse’s storyline has become so painful I can hardly bear to watch it. In the last scene, was that really his house, or was he back in the shooting gallery from season 2? In either case, the depth of his disintegration is frightening and appalling to watch. I really care for the lost, guilt-ridden boy inside him and hate seeing what he’s doing to quiet the voices in his head.
I’d been hoping for a 5th season, but almost hope it ends with 4, because I don’t see how much lower the writers can make him go, and if he dies it will be a completely different show. I can’t imagine that he will be Saved by the Love of a Good Woman and live happily ever after in the suburbs with 3 kids and a Golden Retriever.
And the constant stream of junkies in and out of the house in a nice suburban neighborhood being unnoticed and never reported to the police?? Beyond unbelievable!!
I’ve never commented before, but I read your reviews every week – and not just for “Breaking Bad” – and I’ll leave a comment just as soon as I….ah fuck it, I’ll just leave one now. All jokes aside, I really like reading your reviews because you have a wonderful trait that very few writers have these days…you’re a very smart person. The things you pick up on – the little things like Dean Norris’s facial work tonight – are things that I notice as well. It’s great to read a review that is intelligent and makes you think about things in another way. The way you were describing how we’ve seen Walt’s transformation in a completely different way than Skylar would’ve is something I never thought about. Anyway. Just wanted to say thanks.
I’m not sure the cameras record, even if they do have the ability to do so. They allow Gus or Tyrus to monitor Walt and Jesse without having to be in the same room with them. It’s a way for Gus to isolate further an increasingly unstable/dangerous element.
Even if the surveillance cameras do record, that’s often done on a loop, so there wouldn’t be a lot of evidence maintained. And even if there were, assuming it’s on the same premises as the “superlab” itself, how would it create any more of a problem?
Can someone please explain the significance of the pig figurine on Hank’s bedside table? Thank you.
Marie stole it from the first house.
Ah, I missed that. Thanks!
Thanks – I also wondered about the pig and didn’t see Marie take it from the first house, or notice it there. So many tiny details, it’s hard to catch all of them in first viewing.
Does anyone here know what that blue ribbon on Saul’s lapel is supposed to mean? I just noticed it tonight, and Saul never struck me as an activist.
[attunedtv.blogspot.com]
The blue ribbon memorializes the plane crash victims over ABQ at the end of Season 2. Most of the major and minor characters were seen wearing it during Season 3, and it’s become somewhat of an ongoing sight gag. Makes sense that Saul still wears it, because his TV commercials are trying to cash in on the tragedy.
Ah, of course! Thanks for clarifying.
[attunedtv.blogspot.com]
Skyler’s worry about the champagne, but not the car wash or the medical bills, is meant to allude to her general cluelessless about the real and imagined dangers of the whole enterprise.
She’s worried about some liquor store clerk tipping the DEA or something. (And her husband getting a love tap from Mike.)
But isn’t even thinking about her husband’s business partners (and the look on Walt’s face all but telling her that Mike was *this* close to killing him.)
By getting involved in buying/running the carwash, Sklyer becomes part of a criminal conspiracy. Her possible exposure to a jail term should be worrisome.
But the possible exposure to, well….Gus?
Walt and Jesse are, in their own ways, *terminal* (or at least act that way.)
But this whole enterprise is about providing a future for Skyler and Walt Jr (where is he anyway) and Holly?
Gus knows Walt’s weak spot, and Victor, I fear, was just a warm-up.
Any chance you could tell Vince Gilligan to let the AMC website “recap writers” know the real details. They said it was one person on the phone. Thanks Alan
Anyone else feel the car wash is not a big enough money laundering operation? Walt makes $6M a year and this car wash brings in south of $200K. I realize it was a fun story line, but when Skyler tried to reduce the price by $77K and Walt said “Do you realize how much I make in a day” it brought home the point that it doesn’t solve enough of their clean money needs. I guess they could now pay their bills on time and avoid those kind of appearances, but paying out the health bills will be difficult.
Actually walt makes 7.5 million a year. In season 3 gus made it an even 15 million a year which he splits with jessie. I think the point is to buy more car washes with “higher” profits from his first car wash. You have to start small and then build it up.
‘French’ is spelled with a capital ‘F’.
So Skyler gets on Walt for buying the expensive bottle of champagne. Something along the lines of “On paper we are poor.” My question is, how do they plan on making the purchase of the car wash look legitimate? Where is that money coming from?
Yes, you would think the proposed gambling win would be plenty of excuse for champagne
Yeah, exactly. Skyler is not nearly as smart as she thinks she is.
Is it just me or did the house Marie stole the spoon from look like the Chicken Man’s house?
Good one. Very possibly right.
This episode was so weak. I hope all of this is building up to something that is reminiscent of the old Breaking Bad. So far, I’m not impressed. Where’s Heisenberg? Walt is wimpish and boring; Skylar has always been boring; even Saul was boring in this episode; Hank and Marie I like as a side story. Jesse is a train wreck, as well he should be. I want some interaction between Gus and Heisenberg and Mike. This is not the Breaking Bad I know and love. Please stop focusing on Skylar. I have never liked her, ever. This is not a family show. This is a show about a man who is trying to take care of his family in a way that he never would have imagined. It is about the consequences of his actions. How he has put Jesse in situations that Jesse cannot handle. This is the meat of the story. Not about buying a family business–a carwash…If the show keeps going in this direction, they’re losing this viewer.
milo1 I wouldn’t give up because of one episode. But I have to say it is unanamous the show we couldn’t wait to see was not on the same target. That being said, listening to the weekly pod cast might shed some light on it.
aBOUT sKYLAR THE FIRST IS iF SHE CAN’T FIGHT IT, JOIN IT. I don’t she meant to really call the police, the writers are making character more or less equal to walt. ssh liked the idea of paying Hank’s bills. Also she likes the idsea of having money. I am also sure vince would specify to it’s actors to keep there look the same, since it only about 1 year of a time line. iF aNNA gUNN get clue as to the comments of her weight she will go off the show. I think the directors regard her of losing the BABY FAT. She is human, 5 or 10 pounds. Trust me It bothers her much more than the viewers
I’ll try and hang in there, but I truly can’t stand Skylar. (BTW, I didn’t say anything about her weight.) She’s a know-it-all control freak. Now that she’s on board with what Walt is doing, she’s decided she’s going to run the whole show. If she knew that Walt has killed people, would she freak? I think probably not. She’d start telling him what method to use, what gun to buy, when to do it, where to do it. She’d sit in her car with the baby and to research and take notes as to the person’s habits, where they go, at what time. Then she would chart it for Walt and point out the most expedient time to kill the person. She would also research the best method to dispose of the body and where. If this is going to be a show about Sklyar, I’m gone.
Sorry, Anna Gunn, don’t want to hurt your feelings but I cannot stand Skylar. I cannot stand her off-hand constant emasculation of Walt, and how smug she always is, certain that she knows betetr than everyone else. She is like Uber-Mom. I can not stand her. “Are you in danger? Ooh, let’s go to the police and tell them everything!” ARGH!!!!!!!!
“Are you in danger? Ooh, let’s go to the police and tell them everything!”
I could not believe that Gilligan allowed that line.
Agree! Is it Anna Gunn the actress, or how she’s been written? The champagne ball kick was just nasty, ’cause there’s no way to explain Walt’s condo. Gambling winnings would be documented. In early episodes, I couldn’t understand the blog’s antipathy toward Skyler; now I more than get it.
I’m guessing the rock/mineral research is Hank trying to find a faux meth rock that matches Walts Blue stuff, maybe for a future sting? Completely just a guess though.
That DP should win an award for the go-kart scene alone. My GOD, was that good!!
It was well done but still… I’ve been to a few go-kart tracks and never have been the only person out there. I don’t think Albuquerque is quite that small a town!
Watch, Walt is worried about looking broke, yet Jesse somehow has a house and just bought the soundsystem, and Jesse gets caught for it
Given his run-ins with Hank, isn’t Jesse already a known quantity amongst the DEA and local law enforcement? In other words, don’t they already know he’s dirty before seeing his house or stereo?
A better question may be why they haven’t followed Jesse or at least sniffed around to see what he’s up to, although I suppose it’s plausible that after Hank beat the crap out of him they simply decided to stay away for fear of a harassment lawsuit.
I think it’s as you say, CrumDawg. Jesse’s a too hot to touch property after Hank’s assault. As Saul said, he’s got a get out of jail free card. The DEA will be happy if he doesn’t sue the crap out of them.