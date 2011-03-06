‘Breakout Kings’ – ‘Pilot’: It takes a con

I offered my thoughts on “Breakout Kings” in Friday’s review. Now it’s your turn. Those of you who watched, what did you think? Are you going to stick around for additional episodes? Will you miss Nicole Steinwedell as Philly, since she’ll be replaced by Serinda Swan going forward?
I really liked the twist at the end, but I will miss the Philly character. She had good chemistry with everyone. Can’t wait until T-Bag shows up.
Hmm. I liked her with Jimmi Simpson, but otherwise, I couldn’t get her “The Unit” role out of my head. I’ll probably watch one more episode, but I suspect I won’t still be around for Knepper.
I’ll give Breakout Kings a shot because I enjoyed Lombardozzi for 5 seasons on The Wire, and he’s finally playing a character you can really pull for. Jimmi Simpson is a guy whose name I did not know, but always welcomed his presence in other tv shows as he always manages to bring an unexpected and interesting take on the characters that he portrays (Jeremy Renner was that way before he finally broke out). And I’m looking forward to Serinda Swan arriving in episode 2 as I owe her my lifelong viewing support for actually wearing the Zatanna costume on Smallville. Nerd Cred goes a long way. Anyway, it was not a good sign that I was not engaged at all in the chase of the week – zoning out whenever the bad guy was on-screen – and I tend to lose interest in procedurals after a while, so that could be a problem if that is the direction the show takes. But I liked Prison Break a lot so I have some confidence in the creative team. That combined with the fact that I’m willing to invest in the various motivations/problems of all of these characters and my previously stated interest in the actors that I’m familiar with means that I will keep it in on the dvr queue for the duration of the season and see where it goes….
Jimmi Simpson is awesome. I might even watch this dreck if his character gets a fair shake.
Someone needs to offer him a show of his own.
I love a good caper, but ten minutes in I knew Breakout Kings wasn’t going to be it. The problem gambler had some potential, but I couldn’t bring myself to care about any of the other characters enough to want to find out how the episode ended.
I fell into the episode, since there is almost nothing else on Sunday night and I have to admit that I think this show is getting treated too harshly. Yes, it is a procedural and so it as daring and creative as a the new Kings of Leon album but come on TV critics. This is not bad television. It had a few nice twists, and some clever lines. Jimmi Simpson has always been a gem (I wish that Virtuality had been made a show) and his presence alone makes this a perfectly servicable A and E show. I mean my god, compare it to the drek A and E has tried: The Beast, that weird drug addict show with Detective Curtis and finally that cop show with the homeless man’s Mentalist as the star. This is a show that has no style but it has potential. It is a trade paperback, no need to be snobbish.
What is not to miss? Prettiest face, blue eyes, big smile and 5 feet 11 inches of pure sweetness. I am actually angry.