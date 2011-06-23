‘Burn Notice’ – ‘Company Man’: Back in from the cold?

“Burn Notice” is back for its fifth season, and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I have some tactical goals and a rough approach…
After being disenchanted with most of “Burn Notice” season 4, I thought the finale was terrific in its own right, but also in the way it set things up for this season: Michael now has the list of people who burned him, and he’s back in the CIA’s good graces, and where do we go from here?
I had no idea exactly what the new status quo would be, and it turns out that we still don’t know by the end of “Company Man.” The episode itself has a temporary new status quo, with Michael working as a CIA consultant while Sam and Fi are annoyed to be left behind. In a way, I think there probably could have been several episodes along those lines, rather than just having Michael and Grant Show’s Max take out most of the evil organization(*) in one long montage. The sequence towards the end where Michael had to improvise the assault on Kessler’s compound, startling Max all the way, suggests a kind of mini-arc where the CIA has to get used to the methods Michael has learned during his time in Miami – and/or where Michael has to unlearn some of that behavior now that he’s back in the big leagues.
(*) John Mahoney doesn’t work cheap, and therefore it wouldn’t have made financial sense for “Burn Notice” to bring him back just for that montage. Still, I was curious about what role Management played in this whole cabal, given that Kessler was sold as a big boss type. I asked Matt Nix exactly where Management ranked in the hierarchy, and he replied (I’m paraphrasing here) that it’s not an official group, but rather a loosely-structured bunch of like-minded people who are mostly moonlighting from official jobs throughout the military and intelligence communities. (Nix compared it to the people involved in Iran-Contra, for instance.) Management would have worked more on the political side of things, Vaughn more on military matters, etc. And Nix also said he wouldn’t rule out bringing Management back if they came up with the right story for him.
The problem with going that way, of course, is that it would have really marginalized Sam and Fi for a while. What makes the show work is the interplay between Donovan, Campbell and Anwar, and while you can tweak the formula a bit(**), you can’t go too long without them working together, Michael trying on a silly accent, Fi blowing something up, etc.
(**) I’m always happy, for instance, when premieres and/or finales like this one dispense with the case of the week. It’s the show’s bread and butter most weeks, but sometimes they’re just in the way.
Eventually the show’s going to resort back to that framework – maybe even as soon as next week – but the key is going to be in making these last few episodes matter in the long-term. I’m sure Michael is eventually going to wind up back running his unofficial PI agency out of the warehouse, but things are different now. He’s still friendly with Max and Dylan Baker’s Raines, and even if they either can’t get him back into the Agency or he decides he doesn’t want it anymore, this is no longer the story of a disgraced spy trying to clear his name. The show spent four years on that – and arguably one more than it should have – and now it’s time to move on to something else. We don’t know exactly what that is yet – and I suppose I’m glad the show didn’t try to stuff too much story into a single episode – but hopefully it’s something good.
Finally, I had stopped doing regular reviews of the show towards the end of season 4, in part because I wasn’t enjoying the show as much, but also because I had come to realize that even when I’m really digging “Burn Notice,” there’s only so much to say on a week-to-week basis. It’s a USA show; it ain’t deep. So I’m going to play it by ear this season: still watching every week, but only writing when I have something new to say, good or bad.
What did everybody else think of the premiere?
My concern: General Hunt Stockwell.
If it turns into The A-Team Season 5, Michael and friends could face someone more cold-hearted than Dutch Wagenbach: Network Executives
I don’t know. It all seemed rather perfunctory to me. You know, we had to get though this episode to set up the rest of the season, but there wasn’t all that much interesting in it on its own merit.
I mean, heck, the big bad didn’t even get any lines. What the heck was that?
I wasn’t happy with the montage either and the interrogation scene was pretty weak as well. It’s a little worrying when a lot of the stuff in the first episode is just mailed in.
I’ll stick with it and hope there’s a good plan for the season. Can’t say I’m hoping for more than a forgettable hour of TV every week, which is a bit sad.
Maybe not my favorite premiere, but it was still enjoyable and did a solid job setting the stage for the new dynamic this season. I’m interested to see where things go!
Also glad to see that Coby Bell was back.
I found this episode to be quite boring. Michael the spy is less interesting than Michael the burned spy. Not to mention the poor use of Fi and Sam. If this is a preview of what this season will be like I’m not all that interested.
I found as quite intriguing. Michael as an CIA Asset actually killing people for CIA. Where AS Michael the burn Spy only kill people as a last resort.
I liked it a lot because it showed us Michael the Spy. He’s been telling us since the pilot about being a spy, and we’ve seen small pieces of that life, but I enjoyed seeing him as the professional he’s been voicing-over about. I agree he is not as interesting, and I image it will settle back to client of the week, but for the fuller picture of the whole series I thought it was good.
I thought this episode sucked boulders on just about every level. Felt like one of those HOUSE episodes where the producers– after introducing some twist that APPEARED to be life-changing– would instantly reset the universe back to the default.
It felt like the producers– after taking a full season to set up this epic confrontation– decided that they couldn’t wait to get back to “Westen’s Wascally Detectives.” They just blew all the neat set-ups.
1. At the end of last season, Michael is told to get in the car in the aftermath of the raid. He doesn’t know where he’s going and neither do his mom or his friends.
The stress of them wondering where he is and trying to find out what happened is at least half of a good episode. But I guess Michael got to call right away.
2. Having watched THE PRISONER at an impressionable age (the original– not that dreadful remake), I absolutely didn’t take the ending of last season at face value. OF COURSE he wasn’t back in– it was some setup to trick Number 6 into revealing why he resigned.
Not to mention it would be what a spy would think. “What– I’m just back in? Why now? That’s too easy.”
3. What happened to Sam, Fiona, Jesse and Mom? Did they just get a laurel– and hearty handshake– with thanks for a job well done? No debriefing? No separate interrogations to make sure all the details matched? No concern that they might run screaming to the press?
4. No episode– not even a B-plot– showing anyone trying to put their lives back together post-Michael? They could have spent four episodes where the A-plot is Michael and Max taking out one of the guys on the list– each filling in some gaps in the backstory as to how this happened– while each supporting player gets one solo.
This is why the FTC should investigate the USA Network for doing those commercials about character. They handle these folks like stick figures.
To name just one thing, if six months have really passed since Michael came back in from the cold, then he’s now an uncle and his mom is a grandmother
To name another, did Larry just walk or what?
There’s nobody in that organization who decided to counterattack or take revenge. When Vaughn went down, they all put their tails between their legs?
They handled the exposition like the KARATE KID movies, where the absence of the love interest is tossed off in a 10-second burst of conversation in the first two minutes of the movie. Jesse, who was desperate to get his old life back, just casually blew it off.
I didn’t have a problem with season four– I figured it wasn’t bad to have one season-long final battle. Maybe they’re going to do a series of flashbacks that fill in the blanks– maybe this episode was just like Peter Falk saying “She does not get eaten by the sharks at this time” when Fred Savage is getting hinky about Robin Wright in THE PRINCESS BRIDE.
But it seems like they took an awful lot of setup and payoff and flushed it down the porcelain receptacle. All that was missing was Michael donning a leather jacket and going out to Sea World to jump a shark.
I agree with chuchundra, if this ep was just a set up for the rest of the season then fine, but I on its own it was a weak.
I miss the idea of Michael using his super spy skills for the disenfranchised, and the chemistry of his rag tag team. If they continue to stray from that, then I’m done.
Was relieved the end of last season brought enough sense of closure that I could scratch this off the schedule. The good samaritan thing ran its course, and if the show can’t expand to involve Michael in the deep cover overseas stuff he seemed to really think as important, best not to continue on.
Was there an error when Michael was talking to the Russian at the restaurant?
Max gave Michael a few names to cover himself.
Michael first uses the name “Banin” but the Russian responded with the full name “Victor Banin” and saying that he does not know him.
If he does not know Banin, how does he know his first name?
Yes I notices this too, I think it is an error because it is not mentioned again in the rest of the episode…