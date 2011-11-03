‘Burn Notice’ – ‘Damned If You Do’: The puppet master

The great Snowtober storm and the loss of power/cable that followed has eaten into a lot of my work time this week. I had planned to write a bit about the return of “Burn Notice” and the first episode with the new status quo of Michael and Fi having to dance to Anson’s tune, but that’s unfortunately going to happen, other than me saying that the mid-season premiere was a bit on the dour side. I like Jere Burns a lot, but it’s tough to have fun when Michael and friends are completely boxed in by a clever bastard who can anticipate their every move before they even think of it. I imagine things will get more fun when Michael figures out a little wiggle room and starts fighting back, though, and I’ll check back in towards the end of the season.
What did everybody else think? You happy with where things stand these days?
As frustrating as I found the mid-season finale with the “Final Boss” reveal, I almost think that Jere Burns makes it work. He is soooo smug, and soooo loathsome that it should be extremely satisfying when Michael finally defeats him (though here’s hoping that doesn’t immediately dovetail into another ongoing story line).
I really enjoyed BN for the first few years, but it feels like ultimately, it’s just being on a treadmill, as the overarching storyline has Michael & Co. falling into one big conspiracy after another. Jere Burns is fantastic, but he can’t save the fundamental problem with BN – it’s got an indefinite shelf life with no set end, so the writers keep writing the same thing with no real shake up. I think I’m letting it fall out of the rotation, not because BN is bad, but because it’s been fundamentally the same thing over and over again.
Yes. I really thought last season’s set up had potential: Michael back in the CIA part-time, with the extra resources that offers and the extra limitations it imposes over being his own manager. Something he’s gotten used to in the burned years. But pretty soon it was painfully formulaic, with bad guys pointing guns at Michael but constantly talked out of shooting him. This season seems to have rapidly gone the same way. Anson is good as a villain but Michael and the team should be bringing their A game. If a CLIENT told Michael about someone having evidence on a girlfriend like that, Mike would figure out how to remove the leverage. It’s just not enough to floop over and lie there. (And why on Earth did the guy break into the facility, not suspecting, oh, I don’t know, that the second key card would bring hell down on his head and that’s why they were kindly letting him do it?)
Like the guy says downthread: Used to be hard to discuss this show because I had to watch delayed on Hulu. This season it’s hard because no one’s finding anything interesting to discuss–AVClub and TWOP have similarly dead threads.
I’m also part of the burned out on Burn Notice club. It hasn’t become bad over the past couple of years, just very formulaic. I checked in on it a couple times earlier in the season, and while OK, it isn’t can’t miss TV anymore.
The DRAM bit nearly killed the episode for me. And when the girlfriend was explaining why she was with the hacker was another low point.
But after meeting Jere Burns, Sam remarking “Well, he’s a dick.” saved it for me.
I agree with the comments that this show just wore itself out for me; pretty much working off the same template every episode, insert different crisis.
But the real core issue for me is the Michael-Fiona pairing. I find her as appealing as a bag of beef jerky, every time they throw in romance or sex I don’t buy it. I think an actress with a little more sensuality and heat underneath the hard shell would’ve been a lot more fun. Or, Michael single.
Done for me…
So what is the value of the latest hitfix poll? (Since I can’t see it without voting, and there is no way in heck I’m going to vote for any of the choices)
I like where the show has moved to (except for Maddie always being surprised that she’s going to participate in a caper). Favorite line: “Don’t your friends ever smile.” Jesse: No.
I also like the direction the show has taken and can’t wait to see what happens, especially after the teaser Bruce dropped in a radio interview earlier this past week. Not sure if it counts as a spoiler, as it was vague enough, but just in case, I won’t post it.
The most damming thing about BN in this thread: # of posters.