CBS acquires Thursday night NFL package

In a case of the rich getting richer by spending a whole lot of money, CBS has acquired rights to broadcast eight Thursday night NFL games for next season.
NFL Network had reportedly been shopping a part of its Thursday night package, and they found a partner in CBS. CBS will get eight games, all early in the season (all of them to be simulcast on NFL Network), while NFL Network keeps the other eight (six of which will air on Thursday, two on Saturdays late in the season). It’ll be a full partnership, with CBS’ Jim Nantz and Phil Simms calling all 16 games while NFL Network hosts and analysts will be featured during pregame, halftime and postgame. The deal’s just for the 2014 season, with an additional year at the NFL’s option
Given the power of NBC’s Sunday night NFL package, which almost singlehandedly carried the Peacock into first place the last two falls, this should be a huge ratings boost for CBS. Yet at the same time, it will probably force the network to move its single most popular show, “The Big Bang Theory” to another night (back to Mondays? the latest CBS attempt to set up a Wednesday comedy lineup?), or else hold the “Big Bang” premiere until November. “Big Bang” is the highest-rated entertainment show on the broadcast networks, and Thursday is the most lucrative advertising night of the week, so CBS could find a way to leave it on Thursdays, delayed – or perhaps start it on a different night (maybe to help boost the premiere of “How I Met Your Dad” on Mondays?), then move it back to Thursday once football’s done. The show’s a monster, and people will find it.
This is tough news for NBC, which reportedly also wanted in on the Thursday package, and which does not have a pre-existing Thursday hit. (Weirdly, though, it could increase the odds of “Parks and Rec” and/or “Community” being renewed, because whatever NBC puts there in the fall will be crushed worse than ever, so why sacrifice something new?) It’s also, I believe, the first time one network has had two different NFL packages at the same time.
What does everybody else think?
This also probably means that Letterman is going to be doing a lot of half-weeks.
“Going”? You say that like he stopped doing them!
I was going to say this would have made perfect sense for NBC. But kind of glad they didn’t get it after reading this. Viva la Community!
Does this mean that it will definitely air on CBS? I thought I had seen before that just because a network wins the bid, doesn’t mean it will be on network TV and could be on maybe their sports network, like CBSSports. (this might have just been the case though for Fox Sports to boost Fox Sports 1)
Yes. It will air on CBS the network.
they aren’t going to spend a ton of money and then hide it on an obscure side network
Can’t believe that NBC didn’t do everything they could to get this. Would leave them with one less night they’d have to program.
But only for eight weeks. Season’s a whole lot longer.
Early in the season doesn’t mean that the games on CBS will end up being the first 8 weeks of the season or 8 weeks in a row. CBS can probably start their Thursday shows in November, the only question is do they move Big Bang Theory to Monday?
What a weird property – to only exist for 8 weeks. At first blush, it seems a lot like how Fox pushes back their seasons until after baseball, though only for a single night.
In fact, now that I look it up, the World Series ended just after NFL week 8 in 2013. Very similar timing.
what happens to brad nessler & mike mayock?
I assume they will do the TNF games that are on the NFL Network entirely. Just my opinion, but I watched just about every TNF game this past season and it will be no great loss to hear less of those two.
Hmm, really though NFL would’ve selected ABC/ESPN so they had a presence on all three broadcast networks…
MNF is on ESPN already
Does this mean that Phil Simms’ career at Showtime’s Inside the NFL is also over? That show typically tapes Wed afternoon in NJ. Will be tough for him to do both.
They should put BBT on Wednesdays at 9. I think Modern Family is vulnerable and could easily be taken down.
Alan, Nantz and Simms arent doing all 16 games. Week 16 has a thursday night game and a Saturday doubleheader. They will do only one of those games, most likely the Thursday. Big news here is a week 16 Thursday night game when it had been ending earlier. And now two teams other than the ones opening the season will have two thursday games. Hate it for competive balance purposes.
“Also, Jim Nantz & Phil Simms will announce all games in the Thursday Night Football package, including the 2 Saturday games on NFLN.” – @awfulannouncing on Twitter
Never mind. Now saying the Saturday games will be a doubleheader week 16.
Worst case scenario for announcing. I’m sure I’m not the only one who would have preferred more Al/Chris or Gruden/Tirico over Jim Nantz and Pheeeal Simms. What’s Gus Johnson up to on Thursdays, for that matter? Come on!
Seriously though, the Thursday games always suck. No one cares except fantasy players, which will get CBS the win in the ratings war, but it isn’t exactly a good showcase for their brand.
I think the worst-case scenario would be if Fox had gotten it (not sure how interested it was). Joe Buck already ruins enough baseball and football games.
Nothing against Nantz. He’s about as exciting as a block of wood, but you can’t help but respect him. And I’m not saying Buck isn’t long-winded (finish your sentences, dammit!) and pompous. I just can’t stand Phil Simms.
Gus Johnson’s on FOX now doing college football games.
Every time the unemployment figures are announced, I wonder how Phil Simms still has his job. Someone, anyone must be able to do it with more insight and affability.
Al/Chris is the golden standard right now (IMO), but surely Nantz/Simms is better than Gruden/Tirico (Gruden brings down that pair so far with his insistence on carrying the Madden torch of saying the most obvious things possible during the entire game) or the TNF NFL normal guys. At least Nantz is an institution. And don’t get me started on Buck/Aikman, who are beyond terrible.
I love the TNF games, even outside of fantasy. I love that football starts every week on a Thursday instead of having to wait until Sunday. There were a good amount of great TNF games this past NFL season. People DO watch TNF for stuff besides fantasy, you know.
TNF games suck for fantasy production, except for RBs or really great defenses, and I hate the way they impact line-ups. It’s miserable watching great teams struggle because they only have three days of rest and preparation too.
There were some good TNF games, but hardly any of them mattered. Only 1 of the 13 games this past season featured 2 teams with winning records, and that was Week 2 between the Jets and Patriots! If I was a non-fantasy player and my team wasn’t one of the two playing, there were seriously zero Thursday games from the last season that I would want to go out of my way to watch. We’ll see if CBS gets more pull with the NFL scheduling-wise now that they will be televised on a major network, but there are a lot of mouths to feed.
Maybe it’s just me, but I found Madden entertaining as hell, and I feel similarly about Gruden. They’re both a little goofy in a good way. And I love Tirico. Reliably great. I’d definitely watch them over Nantz/Simms. I’ll agree that the latter two are an upgrade over the NFL Network’s Mayock crew.
One other point: Eisen and company will be handling the TNF pregame instead of the CBS Sunday guys. A good choice IMO.
@Joel: I mean, I’m not going to go back through all the games and check fantasy production, but there were definitely TNF games that had great fantasy stats put up besides RB’s and defenses (though those 2 categories probably were consistently the best). I love that it throws a kink in the NFL season, in that teams are sometimes on short weeks and how teams grapple with only having so many days to prepare. They only have 1 TNF game a season anyway.
@Rob: Hey, maybe it’s just me, but if football’s on, I’m watching it, unless I have a pre-existing conflict. It doesn’t really matter to me if I’m not watching two phenomenal teams go at it. So I’m always interested, even unrelated to fantasy reasons.
Don’t get me wrong, Madden was an institution, but he is widely-known for commenting very obvious observations about the game. He at least had charm though. Gruden just grates on my every nerve with every dumb thing he says. Tirico is a great play-by-play guy, but Gruden’s commentary is the worst (all IMO of course). But, over all of them, I’d love to hear more Al and Chris.
@KobraCola: Dave Richard, analyst on the CBSSports FFB crew actually did a study of all the relevant positions from all the Regular season TNF games over the past three years 2010-2012 and found that generally, all positions suffer on TNF except for RB and DST. It makes sense too, as RB generally run the same routes week to week, where as QBs, WR, and TEs must learn defensive schemes and offensive plays. There are exceptions to this, and they usually occur when teams are overmatched in sheer talent, but generally it’s accurate. Their rule is “When in doubt, Thursday night is out” and my own highly anecdotal evidence looking at my FFB teams backs them up. Regardless, TNF is usually a lackluster affair in my book.
BTW, I think of Jon Gruden as being similar to having my rowdy, sarcastic uncle over to comment on the games. He’s fun and he has some hilarious barbs, and he’s definitely more with it than Sims.
That’s actually really interesting. Outside of fantasy, I do enjoy just watching the TNF games as a football fan. From that perspective, one more night when the NFL doesn’t hurt at all and is instead awesome, but certainly it’s a toll on those players for that game week. Hey, reasonable people can disagree. I really dislike Gruden, but I’m certainly not in the majority in that opinion. At least Tirico balances him out IMO.
Well look at this way: Gruden isn’t great but he’s no Joe Buck. Seriously, I despise FOX for giving that guy a career.
Thursday night games are notoriously hard on the players, and it is a (another)* huge, glaring point of hypocrisy for the NFL, which claims to want to put player safety first. On the other hand, I’ll be more likely to watch since I can see these 8 games at home instead of going out to a sports bar.
*Other big points of hypocrisy regarding player health and safety include not using the helmets that have been scientifically proven to give the best protection from concussion, and continued talk of expanding the regular season to 18 games.
Viewers will follow BBT to a new night. CBS loses nothing.
This doesn’t bode well for “bubble” shows like The Good Wife. I think this sucks. I was perfectly fine with NFL thursday being a crappy matchup on the NFL network
NILBOG44 – This doesn’t really impact “Good Wife,” which I think is probably relatively safe. It mostly just means “Elementary” won’t be back til November.
-Daniel
Yeah, I think the important thing to remember is that this only interrupts about five weeks of the schedule, so no shows need to get canceled to make room for football.
“Where does ‘Big Bang Theory’ go now that CBS has football on two different days?”
Hopefully straight back to the unfunny part of hell that spawned it :)
I thought NBC already confirmed a 7th season for Parks and Recreation.
Greenblatt said he expected it to be back. But a deal still has to be made to do so. Had they bought the Thursday NFL package, they might have had less impetus to make such a deal. Now they have more. Parks and Community make perfect sense as cannon fodder next fall.
Anything that helps Community survive another year is good news.
It could also mean that the ratings of Parks and Rec and Community go up, if non-sports fans still want to spend their Thursdays watching sitcoms. Not by much, surely, but the potential for it could lead to NBC once again trying to use Parks and Rec as a lead-in for a new show.
They really should have just kept The Office around with a mostly-new cast.
I suspect their Thursday night line-up to remain mostly unchanged from the way it is now (the only change being maybe they finally lose two and a half men and move Crazy Ones to 9 30 with either a new show at 9 or a transplanted Monday show. )
I would bet money that CBS uses Big Bang Theory to try and anchor their fall Monday night sitcom block given that How I Met Your Mom isn’t gonna be there and not a single one of their other three shows there are the kind of giant hits that can sustain a sitcom block on their own speed. (2 Broke Girls, Mike and Molly, and Mom are all performing fine enough but what cbs needs and what they thought they had there for a while with Broke Girls is a power player that can specifically drive people to that night on its own steam.)
In fact I can just see CBS using a temporarily located on Monday night at 9 o clock edition of Big Bang Theory to try and pump up Chuck Lorre’s “MOM” at 9 30 (and CBS can then plug in Mike and Molly in the first week of November when Big Bang moves back to its regular Thursday at 8 time slot the same way CBS did this past season with Mike and Molly when 2 Broke Girls disappointed them in that timeslot and moved it up to 8 30 to cover for the quickly cancelled We Are Men)
No more Mike Mayock ruining NFL games! There is a God.