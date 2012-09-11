CBS to start Sunday shows half-hour later to accommodate NFL doubleheaders

CBS is adjusting the way it schedules its Sunday primetime shows on weekends where the network airs an NFL doubleheader.
Football season has always made the start times for “60 Minutes” and company rough estimates at best, but it’s become more of an issue in the age of DVRs, and particularly this season, due to the NFL shifting the start time for its Sunday late-afternoon games from 4:15 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. Two nights ago, all of CBS’ shows shifted nearly a half an hour, and as a result, that’s how CBS will officially schedule its shows for future doubleheader weekends.
CBS still has doubleheaders on September 16 and 23, October 7 and 21, November 4 and 18 and December 2, 16 and 30. On those nights, “60 Minutes” will officially start at 7:30, “Big Brother” or (after September 23) “The Amazing Race” at 8:30, “The Good Wife” at 9:30 and “The Mentalist” at 10:30. That means that, barring an incredibly long late game, if you set your DVR to record those shows, the whole show should record without needing padding.
This doesn’t solve every problem, as it’s only being done on the national doubleheader days, and many local markets frequently have their team playing the late game. (This is a big problem in New York, for instance, where the Jets and Giants almost never play at the same time, meaning one of them is always the late game.) CBS also has its “Eye-lert” system to alert you to when delays are happening, and now long they’ll be, but they’re of limited use if you won’t happen to be near your DVR that day.
Still, it’s a step in the right direction. FOX long ago accepted that it was madness to schedule shows in the 7 o’clock hour in fall and instead goes with its “The O.T.” overtime show that can be as long or as short as necessary to ensure that “The Simpsons” starts at 8. CBS executives have said in the past that their Sunday shows often do better on nights when they’re delayed by football, and that as a result saw no need to change anything. But when your customers are annoyed – even if it’s not enough of them to hurt the Nielsen number – it’s usually wise to do something about that.
The new problem – The NFL is setting late games to start at 3:30 CT now instead of 3:15 or 3:05 so those doubleheaders will almost certainly run over 6:30 CT now
whoops that was already brought up. Apologies
It’s ok, Aaron. The point is that your average NFL game these days usually runs about 3-1/4 to 3-1/2 hours (closer to the second number as long as the replacement refs are working the games). That means realistically those 4:25pm ET games likely won’t end until sometime between 7:40-7:55 ET. While CBS pushing back their primetime lineup to 7:30 is a start, I practically guarantee that those shows will never run ‘on-time’ even in their revised time slots.
The irony will be when the Pittsburgh Steelers push back the start time of 60 Minutes because Mike Wallace has caught three touchdown passes.
I missed most of The Good Wife last season due to the game OT, since I record the show on Tivo. I ended up buying episodes from Amazon so I could finally see it, since it’s not available on Hulu or Netflix.
Yes! At the end of the season it was just bananas with Good Wife, Mad Men, Girls & Veep on at essentially the same time and my DVR can only handle two shows at once. Fortunately the HBO shows are easy to catch on demand, but it just seems so silly when there’s maybe one other night during the week there’s a 10PM show I enjoy. Now that Revenge is on Sundays too, I think there are none.
They should just move Good Wife back to Tuesday and put a half hour sitcom on Sunday nights. If they eliminate a half hour of programming, the shows can all wrap up by 11:00.
Speaking of football, I’d love it if you could write about NFL pregame shows and other sports programming from time to time.
You’d run out of synonyms for ‘awful’ pretty quick.
@SaveFarris – I’ve been laughing over your remark for a good 10 minutes now. Outstanding.
Wasn’t sure where to ask, but which new shows are you watching this fall, but perhaps not writing about weekly? I got my eye on Vegas, Last Resort and Revolution (not expecting great things here) although I bet 2 of those will be canceled.
Will the shows still be shown at “regular” time on the west coast?
Joel – Yup. Primetime programming will remain “as previously scheduled” on Pacific and Mountain time…
-Daniel
Just remember the non-doubleheader (aka “singleheader”) late games start at 4:05 PM ET, so there should only be the usual delay of about 5-10 min after 7 PM before CBS primetime starts.
If there is any delay further than 30 minutes alloted, they should start 60 Minutes already in progress, or just have one story labeled as “cut-able” each week. When the “cut-able” stories start to pile up, air it as a new episode (ET/CT) and as a compilation/rerun (MT/PT).
Nope. It’s all about money, and CBS is never going to sacrifice 4 hrs of Sunday primetime whether it starts at 7 PM, 7:30 PM, 8 PM or 9 PM.
I coulda used this eye Alert YESTERDAY! When you have the friggin US Open go on and run into Monday night comedies and the Preview Show-good thing I checked, cause God forbid CBS delay it for another day-the Preview Show, not the US Open! Ok, it better work for the NFL!
Why can’t they start there games 90 minutes earlier, or even better CBS start your sports Channel.
So is big brother coming on at 9:00pm since 60 mins is still on. I would really like cbs to get this tv show line up better organized.
If football has to be then for heaven sake change the 60 min. time slot.