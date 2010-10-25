‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Aisle of Terror’: Stop! Or my mom will shoot!

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I find a baby encyclopedia…
“Why does she keep doing this to us?” -Ellie
“Because she’s a spy.” -Chuck
Since the series began, Chuck has had a hard time balancing his personal life with his spy life, whether being forced to lie to his sister, miss important events on missions, or ruin promising relationships. What we’re seeing this year is that this problem isn’t a new one for the Bartowski family – that both mom and dad, at different points, decided that the best thing they could do for their kids was stay the hell away from them.
With Steven, we know his intentions were entirely pure, if muddled by whatever those early Intersect prototypes did to his brain. With Mary, on the other hand? That’s an open question, and one that “Chuck vs. the Aisle of Terror” brings us no closer to answering.
The easy, feel-good move is for Mary’s story to be on the level: she went deep undercover (whatever paperwork Casey’s NSA pal found was planted to keep Volkoff’s people off the scent), and she really does have Chuck and Ellie’s best interests at heart. The messier, possibly more interesting, route is that Frost is exactly the rogue spy the NSA file says she is, and that Chuck developed all of his sweet, trusting instincts in spite of having a bad, bad mama.
“Chuck vs. the Aisle of Terror” was designed to keep things ambiguous, so we’ll have to wait for a real answer. But in the interim, it was a strong dramatic showcase for Zachary Levi (I particularly like the look on his face early on when he says he just talked to a ghost). Chuck’s self-aware enough to acknowledge his blind spot to Sarah, but still so earnest (or naive) that he lets himself get sucked into the idea that Mary is a hero with a secret identity, just like him.
This episode was our first prolonged exposure to Linda Hamilton as Mary, and one of the downsides to the episode’s ambiguous portrait of the character is that Hamilton doesn’t really get to define the character. I still think the idea of casting her as Chuck and Ellie’s mom was great, and I look forward to seeing what she can do as the story moves along, but it felt like she was mainly doing exposition here.
And the various Chuck/Ellie/Mary angst was paired with a fairly silly – sometimes intentionally, sometimes not – Halloween-themed story with Robert Englund (the original Freddie Krueger for you youngins) as the inventor of a fear toxin.
I liked the FX work for the POV of people who have used the toxin (it fit in well with the show’s usual style of extreme first-person POV shots for comedy’s sake), and though the payoff of Jeff and Lester’s Aisle of Terror saving the day was predictable, I still couldn’t help laughing at the various mundane, slightly weird things that Jeff and Dr. Wheelwright both found so scary. (“Black licorice! Man feet! Otters!”)
On the other hand, the whole business with Wheelwright’s boobie-trapped device, the Castle lockdown, etc., was just goofy even by the relatively lax standards of “Chuck” plot logistics. Chuck and Sarah seemingly had forever until the gas released itself, yet they never bothered putting/keeping their masks on, nor did they think to step outside the lockdown area and just seal the gizmo in, instead choosing to foolishly let Wheelwright out of his cell. (Maybe Morgan would make that mistake, or Chuck and Morgan on their own, but Chuck and Sarah?) And on top of that, what’s the point of having a lockdown situation that allows the people in the quarantined area to get on an elevator and take a trip up to the Buy More home theater room? The payoff with the video, and Sarah getting to clothesline Wheelwright, were just entertaining enough to make me stop rolling my eyes, but only just.
Some other thoughts:
• Looks like my early fears about Morgan being relegated back to Buy Moria were unfounded. This is several episodes in a row now of Morgan doing spy work, and being partnered with Casey, and it continues to work well. (I especially liked Morgan declaring their chemistry as like Ross and Rachel.) “The Magnet” seems as good a nickname as ever for Morgan Guillermo Grimes, international spy, no?
• This week in “Chuck” music: “One Life Stand” by Hot Chip (Chuck’s mom shoots him), “The Boogie Monster” by Gnarls Barkley (Jeffster introduce Chuck and Morgan to the Aisle of Terror) and “Dead Hearts” by Stars (the final sequence).
What did everybody else think?
Hell of an episode. Hell of an ending. Easily the best of the season.
“Is it a baby? or a snail?”
After Papa B. turned out to be Orion, with an Intersect in his head, and a whole basement full of secrets, why would we think that Mama B.’s story would be any less complicated?
It really felt like an “idiot ball” moment when Chuck and Sarah let Wheelwright out. So much so that it hurt that portion of the episode. But I thought everything else was fairly well done.
I like to think that I’m usually good at over looking that kind of stuff too, but even I was confused. Why did Sarah need to be locked out when she clearly had a gas mask with her? Why – again – is it so easy for her to just over ride the door to break quarantine? I still loved the episode because I’ve grown used to those plot holes, but it is still weird.
Otters!
This was a solid, enjoyable episode. Yes, the Halloween parts were a bit campy, but the scenes with Mama B added the emotional punch that resulted in a well-balanced episode. Chuck’s first encounter with his mother, with guns drawn between her and Sarah, and his awkward, frantic blabbering was pure Chuck, and a great way to lighten the mood, while Mary and Chuck’s car ride and dock scene allowed Chuck to undish some of his feelings, and get more answers. All in all, I thought it was a great start to the buildup of Mama B this season. Can’t wait to see where it goes.
It’s also good to see the whole cast present for what I think might be the first time this season. I like the Buy More better with Big Mike there to balance out Jeff and Lester’s antics, and fun to see Morgan balance the Buy More and spy world. He reminds me of Chuck in Season 1, sans intersect.
I have to say, though, I’m surprised at how Chuck’s writers have taken a few pages from Alias in regards to Chuck’s mom. Leaving during childhood, only to reappear and shoot said child, the is-she-good-or-is-she-bad seesawing and divided loyalties, only to have her turn out bad (well, at least up to this point). That’s not a complaint at all, just an observation. I’m sure they will define her character more, one that is unique to the show.
It’s hard to believe we’d be nearly half-way through the season already without the back order. Overall, I am loving Season 4 and thrilled Chuck will be on for a full season.
They announced last week that Chuck is getting 11 more episodes…total of 24 for season 4
Sorry I miss read your comment. My apologies (:
Am I crazy or did Chuck not flash the entire episode?
You’re not crazy, Chuck did in-fact NOT flash at all in this episode. Pretty awesome.
I don’t recall him flashing during last week’s episode either (someone correct me if I’m wrong).
Chuck flashed when showed a picture of Casey’s old team.
Don’t forget, there wasn’t even any forced relationship problems between Sarah and Chuck. That plus Chuck thinking rather than intersecting (yeah i don’t have a clue how to turn that into a verb) helped me forgive the gaping plot hole and really enjoy this episode.
Another great episode,the Jeffster Isle of Terror was just plain silly. Cant wait for next Monday! Dont forget to vote for Chuck to be on the cover of tv guide [www.tvinsider.com]
Well, I think we spell that “booby-trapped”, Alan, but given it’s October, I can see how you might make the mistake. :-)
Other than that, I liked this one, but not quite as much as last weeks; I am pleased to see that last week’s new writer is apparently staff, not one of those 2 WGA required freelance scripts a year; the writer is credited as a Consulting Producer.
That means “staff writer”, right?
WV: “Vadcant Out”. Weren’t *they* in the soundtrack this week, too? :-)
In other news…
I did enjoy Morgan getting used as bait (er, “a magnet”), and I particularly liked the way he just took the mole’s gun out of his hand and handed it to Casey without squicking at all. Casey is playing Morgan… and I hope we get to see that backfire at least once.
The other thing that it will make this ep a lot more palatable is if Beckman reads Chuck and Sarah off for screwing up so badly — I’ve seen that used to great effect in some fanfic stories.
I didn’t think the Aisle Of Terror crossover was all that predictable; I myself didn’t catch it until Chuck and the Doc turned that corner…
And am I the only one who thinks Bonita couldn’t have been all that happy with her material this week?
I loved how Morgan kept trying to take off his glasses in a cool manner, but looked foolish every time, then when he finds out what being “The Magnet” means, he just whips them off in a totally bad-ass fashion. Definitely one of my favorite Morgan Grimes moments in the series, even if it was literally just a moment.
You’re right, Jayme; I hadn’t noticed that the first time, but it’s a nice bit of business.
Baylink – I also loved Morgan’s ease with taking the gun away because he was so personally affronted at being bait. That made me laugh out loud.
I enjoyed it overall. Good tense moments with the Mom angle, although so close to Alias, it gives me pause – not only with the is Mom an evil spy or good spy, but also right down to having Mom shooting kid in order to fool her employers into thinking she is loyal. However, since Chuck is a whole different type of show, I can overlook it. Hamilton played the wide-open crazy eye look a lot, and I hope they do start to define her a bit more. Enjoyed the different locations for a change, from the open cafe where Chuck gets shot to the playground, to even a new restaurant where Chuck & Ellie were waiting for Mom.
A bit too ridiculous for me to have Morgan pull out a full-on painball gun with the top on and everyhing? Maybe just pull a rubber gun or something. Did enjoy the Morgan spy poses, though.
Predictable to have Sarah taking Mom at the end, too, but I guess predictable isn’t always bad because I still enjoyed it a lot. Another plus, Chuck and Sarah rocked the glasses well at the cafe.
And thank God, Ellie finally knows that Mom is a spy, so when will Chuck admit he is still in the game?
Ellie already knows he’s still in the game because of Costa Gravas.
When the heck is Mark Sheppard coming back? Volkoff’s fine, but I need some Ring action!
Linda Hamilton does rock The Crazy Eyes….
The scariest thing ever: Old People!
Loved Snail Baby…
It bothered me how the toxin was exactly like the toxin in Batman Begins. Even the way they filmed the POV shots were the same. It just felt like they took that idea and sold it as their own.
Otherwise, a great episode and one of the best this season.
I was mostly surprised that they didn’t call it out explicitly; it’s not like they shy away from having Chuck and Morgan make pop culture references anyway, and those guys both probably own Batman Begins on DVD.
Plus the movie reference that wasn’t prepped me for last night’s episode of Sherlock Holmes, which I watched right after Chuck tonight, during the denoument of which I started mumbling Vizzini dialogue under my breath. “First you bested my Spaniard …”
So far I’m not loving Linda Hamilton. With Scott Bakula there was instant chemistry and likability. Her role also reminded me of ALIAS. I highly doubt that she’ll turn out to be bad, wouldn’t fit in with the tone of the show. It would be interesting though.
I did chuckle at how Morgan is starting to grunt like Casey.
Well, that was mostly bad.
It made me laugh which is what I’m looking for in a Chuck episode.
Fun episode, despite the lack of much LOLs moments. I think Mama B is quite similar to Sarah — we can see that love Chuck and Ellie, but can still easily detach herself (and appear cold).
Seeing how the Isle of Terror was setup I was half expecting them to do an Intersect refresh.
Haha. WIN
Come on, Alan, no reference to the fact that Morgan referred to himself as a “Human Target”? A little nod to the Chuck alum who may or may not be ruining one of my favorite shows as we speak?
I keep expecting some sign of life from the other apartments and tenants when they have those courtyard scenes but it looks like it’s completely abandoned. Almost like it’s a set. ;)
Definitely agree with you Alan about the Robert Englund storyline being pretty ridiculous, though it did provide some good comic moments. Jeff and Lester’s Aisle of Terror was very funny. But it annoys the crap out of me that the CIA somehow rarely provides Team Bartowski any OTHER staff to look after these supposedly VERY dangerous criminals (like Dr. Wheelwright) when they are being held in Castle these days (and as if they wouldn’t be held at an ACTUAL detention facility rather than Castle)! It’s also ridiculous that they would be having field agents doing testing of this extremely dangerous neurotoxin .. again in Castle hahaha. They wouldn’t have some lab scientists and weapons experts to do that, in a lab? It’s just too dumb sometimes! It’s like with the small budget, they can’t afford to hire actors to play these roles anymore. :-P
Also I SO agree with Lev and StevieG that I can’t stop seeing the similarities to Irina Derevko and the Alias storylines – Dad is a trustworthy good guy (just like Jack Bristow), mom works for the bad guys and may also be a bad guy but no one is sure (like Irina), mom has been absent most of Chuck’s life, mom has a major Russian connection, etc. I know a good amount of this is inevitable because there’s only so many routes you can go with the “my parents are spies” theme, so I’ve been forgiving it so far. But I think tonight, it was the major similarities in the imagery of Mary shooting Chuck while he was sitting in that chair that is bringing on the Alias comparisons again. I just wish they didn’t go such a similar route with that scene, because Alias was all I could think of when I saw it.
One other interesting/kinda disappointing thing in this ep was that Linda Hamilton didn’t come off nearly as bad-ass as I would have expected her to, considering how bad-ass she was in T2. I think again my issue is that I’m comparing it to how immediately captivating Lena Olin was as Irina, and how you were just glued to the screen every second she was on it. But the tones of the two shows are very different … Alias was very dark and serious and Chuck is light and funny with some serious/dramatic moments. So I want to try not to compare (but the writers are making that hard for me). ;-) But I wonder if the generally light tone of Chuck is making L.H. confused on how she should play it, lighter or darker. Anyway maybe as the episodes go on, she will get more comfortable in the role and the bad-assery will emerge.
Anyway despite my complaints I did mostly enjoy this one; not as much as last week but it was still fun. And I was a huge Nightmare on Elmstreet fan as a kid so I enjoyed all the references to that.
Err … Elm Street.
Oh and sorry, Beth was the one who made one of the particular comments I was thinking of when I was babbling above about Alias comparisons. She said, “I have to say, though, I’m surprised at how Chuck’s writers have taken a few pages from Alias in regards to Chuck’s mom. Leaving during childhood, only to reappear and shoot said child, the is-she-good-or-is-she-bad seesawing and divided loyalties, only to have her turn out bad (well, at least up to this point).”
I’m with maryploppins on a bunch of these grips.
1) The Robert Englund storyline plus the Aisle of Terror just felt forced and shoehorned in since it was a Halloween episode.
2) Did the CIA operatives completely leave the Buy More? I thought Morgan advised the general to bring in the old Buymorons to supplement the existing CIA staff, not replace them.
3) Why didn’t Chuck and Sarah just lock up the toxin device until the CIA lab techs arrived instead of tinkering with it? I realize itâ€™s to advance the story, but it would have felt more organic and realistic to see Sarah go to place the device into a sealed storage container, and in doing so, have the fail-safe thumb print pad thingy pop out to move things along.
4) I love me some Linda Hamilton, but thus far her character has been rather stiff and she just looks uncomfortable in the role.
Overall, I thought it was a very mixed episode and perhaps the weakest of the season.
Fairly mixed episode for me, though the good moments were very good:
*The earlier post that Chuck didn’t flash was a very good catch and it really got me thinking. If Mary really is in way too deep, why wouldn’t SOMETHING on her have come up in the Intersect? Yes, I know Casey had to go to extraordinary lengths to get what little evidence that exists on her, but I wonder if she as well as Pa Bartowski knew something about manipulating the Intersect.
*OK, much of the family stuff Chuck and Mary discussed had to do with Ellie being pregnant. Well and good. But WHY has there been no discussion of Pa Bartowski’s death not only in this episode but the entire season so far? We never saw a funeral, but we have never seen so much as a moment of quiet reflection from any of the characters about Pa’s death. The optimistic part of me hopes that’s an indication that Scott Bakula’s coming back, but to ignore the backstory of Chuck’s “dead” father as his mother resurfaces is just bad storytelling.
*I liked your point, Alan, about Mary being used primarily for exposition in this episode. Frankly, they’re still persisting in doing that with Sarah’s character as well. And it bugs the crap out of me.
*If casting dollars are tight, I really wish they’d invest in some better stunt casting. Morgan Fairchild? Puh-leeze. Bring back John Larroquette or Gary Cole, please.
*After growing up watching hundreds of lame Christmas episodes for the TV series I loved, I hate that we’ve now added the obligatory Halloween episode to every TV show save Charlie Rose.
I’d love to see Larroquette or Cole again at some point, but this episode needed Fairchild to set up the counterpoint between Awesome’s mom and Ellie’s.
Good point, Alan. Honey takes one step out of line at the baby shower, Mary puts a cap in her. Can’t wait to see that!
I can’t decide whether they were ripping off the “fear toxin” thing from the Batman villain Scarecrow (down to the way the first-person shots were executed) or paying tribute to it.
It was far to similar to be merely a tribute. The only thing it lacked was the Scarecrow mask.
It was fun but is there any point to the Chuck character anymore? What he used to bring to the show is now brought by Morgan. Chuck himself seems increasingly pointless.
He’s now a muscular guy with a beautiful girlfriend living a somewhat glamorous life. Maybe they should just move him over to Undercovers.
He is funny, sweet and charming, and still makes mistakes. And I find that enjoyable to watch. If he was still a bumbling newbie who never learned from his mistakes, then that I would have grown tired of watching a long time ago. One of the great things about Chuck is that it allows actual character growth, not just for Chuck, but Sarah, Casey and Morgan too.
I do wish it would have grown out of the Buy More though.
This is… well, it’s the reverse of the Frank Burns Syndrome: if characters don’t grow, then they get stale. But if they *do* grow, they may not fill the comedic slot they used to, and you have to do something about both sides of that problem.
Ken Levine can tell you about both halves of this, he actually *wrote Frank Burns*, I think.
when characters outgrow their slot, you replace their slot: Willow – Anya, Chuck – Morgan, little kid on TV show – littler kid… maybe I should go back to Chuck and Morgan. The one thing that rang wrong with me was first day of med school, Ellie and Awesome in the broom closet. Ellie’s always been the responsible one. Seemed out of character. (also, she played a doctor on What About Brian, but not on Scrubs…)
Re: Chuck’s mom – Okay. She’s spent around 20 years working on the inside and she has YET to make a dent in the organization. Either she’s a) the worst spy in the world or b) one of the bad guys. I actually hope they make her the bad guy because it would make it more interesting.
The only thing is that kind of makes it even more like Alias, where ultimately the mom’s need for the Rambaldi stuff won out.
Or she’s gone crazy, which Linda Hamilton was acting, if not crazy, then certainly manic at times. Now that would be dark and interesting.
The high points of the ep for me: 1) The scenes from the original “House on Haunted Hill” (a classic) and 2) Chuck’s guyliner.
That Stars song was horrendous, in my opinion. My girlfriend and I kept laughing every time it came on. I’ve never really bought Schwartz’ thing for using under-listened indie to underscore emotional moments, but this was a particularly irksome occurrence.
I’d like to see something along the lines of this: The toxin has some kind of side effect that somehow hinders Chuck’s inherent goodness and sweetness. Sarah’s role in Mary’s abduction clicks something in Chuck and his blind spot forces him to side with his Mom. Chuck gives in to the dark side to save his mom who he believes is being unfairly persecuted. Sarah ends up saving Chuck in the end.
I like that.
And we might get to find out if the Dark Side really has cookies, as they advertise.
YES.
1. They name checked Schofield an awful lot. I’m not keeping up with the spoilers but I spy more stunt casting on the horizon
2. Whaddup with the close up of Mary putting a pair of sunglasses in her shoulder bag as she approached the bistro?
3. The only thing as funny as Jeff saying “public showers” was Chuck saying “public showers”.
4. Everyone in this cast has such great chemistry with each other, why haven’t they got heaps of ensemble cast awards?
Last weeks episode is the only one I’ve enjoyed this season. What is going on??? Everything has changed and now the show is not funny. Whoever wrote last weeks episode needs to write the rest of them as well. That was the only one that I laughed at.