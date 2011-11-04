‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Bearded Bandit’: With great power…

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I come back from four weeks of snorkling and sexual experimentation in Hawaii…
“Again, I’m the Intersect!” -Morgan
“Then act like it!” -Casey
Times are tough this week at both the Buy More and the company secretly (or not so secretly; see the “Chuck” Plot Hole of the Week) operating below it. Both are broke, both in desperate need of customers (the literal tumbleweed blowing through the store was a nice touch) and both try solving their problems with snazzy ad campaigns. But where Captain Awesome comes through beautifully for the store, Carmichael Industries is still in a big hole thanks to the prima donna antics of its star employee.
Yup, Morgan’s doing a heel turn – albeit one that can probably be ascribed to the computer in his head. We saw what Intersects did to the two Gretas last season, and here Morgan not only starts acting supremely cocky about his new powers, but begins to seem very un-Morgan in other ways, not recognizing Chuck’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark” reference, being clueless about fanboy trilogies(*) and then not even knowing who Luke Skywalker is.(**) Something is most definitely up here.
(*) And I found it a nice touch that Chuck – and/or his writers – still consider “Die Hard” to be a trilogy and just ignore the existence of the one with Justin Long.
(**) Though in fairness, many of us didn’t seem to know who Luke Skywalker was when watching last week’s opening scene.
Whatever the problem is, though, I don’t think it played out especially well in “Chuck vs. the Bearded Bandit.” There’s still that stunt double issue that we talked about last week, which the show tried to work around in one scene by having Morgan fight behind frosted glass(***) but had to confront head-on in the later fight against Karl’s goons. Having the double do lots of unnecessary mid-air flips doesn’t compensate for not getting to see the actual Morgan Guillermo Grimes being badass, unfortunately. The larger problem, though, was that Morgan didn’t come across so much dark as petulant, and the title-generating scene where Morgan attempted to play superhero during the stick-up was too silly by half, even for “Chuck.” I do think there was an interesting story to tell about Chuck being on the other side of the handler/Intersect relationship – and the scene where Sarah reassured him that she wasn’t handling him was one of the episode’s best – but it didn’t really work this week.
(***) And even gave helpful play-by-play, like when he told one of the guards, “I am gonna punch you in the face!”
On the other hand, that story also introduced us to Gertrude Verbanski, whose company functions as the Large Mart to Carmichael Industries’ Buy More. (And I’m surprised we didn’t get a Large Mart appearance in the B-story, given how much the show loves its spy/store parallels.) Casey romantic stories have been few and far between, and the gleam in Adam Baldwin’s eyes whenever Gertrude came up told me this was gonna be a good ‘un. (There’s some really strong Verbanski/Casey stuff next week.)
Meanwhile, making the spy company’s fortunes dependent on the store’s paid quick dividends with one of the better Buy More plots in a while, which gave us more of Young Big Mike, some meta Jeffster! commentary and Captain Awesome being a rare male recipient of the magic of the Buy More wind machine on his way to saving the day. Once they started talking about sex appeal, I had assumed that Sarah would wind up back in that trampy Nerd Herd uniform she wore back in “Chuck vs. Tom Sawyer,” but this worked out just as well, and neatly integrated Chuck’s two jobs and family life. (Though I still think there’s comedy to be generated from putting Sarah in the orbit of Mike, Jeff and Lester, which has happened all too rarely over the years.)
Some other thoughts:
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Boogie Fever” by The Sylvers (the theme to the Buy More commercial), “Complexity” by Boots Electric (the fight at Karl’s headquarters), and “Half Moon” by Blind Pilot (Sarah and Chuk talk about working with Morgan, Casey prepares to call Verbanski).
• This week in “Chuck” guest stars: Three notables with geek cred: as our secret villain, we had Jeff Fahey, most recently of “Lost,” but also of “The Lawnmower Man” and a zillion cheap straight-to-video sci-fi and horror films; as the good brother, Justin Hartley from “Smallville”; and as Gertrude Verbanski, Trinity herself, Carrie-Anne Moss.
• “Chuck” Plot Hole of the Week: last week, Casey smuggled the client into Castle so he wouldn’t see where it was, where this week, Fahey wanders into the Buy More with a Carmichael Industries business card. Once again, Castle is the least secret secret base in the history of secret bases.
• Sarah climbing the cliff with help from Casey’s marksmanship was a cool little action sequence
• Because Zachary Levi is so good at playing flustered and confused, Chuck often winds up a few steps behind the plot even though he’s a genius. So it was nice to see him immediately figure out what was happening when Verbanski’s people cut the lights.
What did everybody else think?
Loved it… minus the one idiotic looking scene where Josh’s stuntman is clearly fighting.
Me too. Really fun episode. It was better written and directed than we’ve seen in a long while. Not due to any single thing but just due to overall quality of production this is one of my favorite episodes in a long time.
Someone on the writing staff must be a soccer fan. The bad guy’s brother, the one with 9 digits, was named Wesley Sneijder, who also happens to be a star midfielder for the Netherlands and the Italian club Inter.
agreed..and i love it!!
Considering we had random sports references in Season 2 (Von Hayes, Guido Merkins, Guy LaFleur), I wouldn’t be surprised if it were a continuation of that gag…although this was a Judkins/LeFranc script, who didn’t join until S3.
I need to have a fangirl moment. Jayne and Trinity on the same screen. And darn it, I was gonna make that “who’s Luke Skywalker – Mark Hamill” joke…
This was the first time in a good three seasons where I was REALLY annoyed with Morgan – you’re right, he was totally petulant. But I also thought it was weird he didn’t catch the Indiana Jones reference…
I’m kinda excited to see where they’re going with this.
And the tumbleweed actually made me laugh uncontrollably for a while.
Morgan was insufferable here. Josh needs to go to the Adam Baldwin school of likable assholes (with a heart of gold, obviously) if they’re going to pull this off. Liked a lot of the rest of it, loved that it looks like Casey is getting a long running plot/love interest (Casey has been criminally underused since Chuck-fu was introduced and it hurts the show). I like generally how it seems like there’s a lot more Chuck/Sarah/Casey stuff through two episodes. The three of them always worked really well together, and while I did like the Casey/Morgan team I missed them as a trio.
Hopefully they work out the kinks with Morgan being believably arrogant instead of obnoxiously petulant.
I think the point in this episode is that Morgan isn’t himself, and can’t remember things like Indiana Jones, etc. He is acting like a jerk because the Intersect is affecting everything, including his personality. I think his behavior makes perfect sense from what we have seen in the past seasons…
I have almost the exact same problems with this episode that you did. There had to have been a better way to get us to the “Morgan isn’t built to hold the intersect” moment than making him a complete ass for 42 minutes and still fail at foreshadowing the actual twist.
It’s unfortunate the Morgan transition was handled this poorly because it would have anchored what was otherwise a very silly episode. Not sure whether to blame Gomez’s performance or the direction, but Morgan’s behavior didn’t start to sound truly off until the courtyard scene. We should have gotten better clues earlier.
That said, I’m really happy about this development. I would hope they make BadMorgan worth watching. I also want to see if they leave the repair job up to Ellie or if we learn that a certain member of the family really isn’t dead after all. I can hope.
Blame the writing, because the writing’s to blame. I don’t think we can fault Josh for seeming gung-ho and desperate for action, or the director for doing what he did, when the script calls for him to go on impulsive rescue missions three different times. I think he played Morgan being angry and off because that’s what was called for and – having read the ending – knew why it was being called for. It was just called for in a very silly, confused way.
Scott, I think there were some opportunities for Gomez to play those scenes a little more darkly, which is what the episode needed. But no point in debating it. The episode simply didn’t work — I think the whole cast and crew are disengaging at this point, and it really showed.
So if Jeff Fahey was able to cut off his brother’s finger, why couldn’t he just kill him then? Why did he need to hire Carmichael Industries? Also, what exactly were Chuck and Morgan going to do with Jeff Fahey once they broke into his compound? They’re not going to kill him. Just tell him to leave them alone? This show has never been great with plots, but this episode seemed especially sloppy.
If Jeff Fahey cut off his brother’s finger, why wasn’t he able to just kill him then? Why did he need to hire Carmichael Industries? Also, what exactly were Chuck and Morgan going to do with Jeff Fahey once they broke into his compound? They wouldn’t kill him. Just try to convince him to leave them alone? This show has never been great with plots, but this episode was especially sloppy.
Alan, brother…I am so worried about how this show is bombing. This is two weeks in a row where they show is directionless and so bad. There is a reason why Zach Levi, Yvonne Starhovski and Adam Baldwin are the three lead actors on this show and that is because they have the charm, charisma, likeability and whatever you want to throw in there to be on screen for long stretches in episodes without being annoying and crap. Josh Gomez is at best a side kick, why do they push him on us more and more, has Fedak lost his fricking mind? The best parts of this episode were Chuck and Sarah and Casey and Carrie Anne Moss and Awesome (and big mike) the rest was just crap. Please Fedak pull it together, please!!!!!!!!!! Give me the show that I love back, please.
Totally agree, I love Josh Gomez, but sidekicks are sidekicks for a reason. Even Adam Balwdin shouldn’t be thrust in a lead. I heard Fedak say all his actors could be leads in a show, and while I appreciate his loyalty and his love of their talents, that doesn’t mean that talent equals being a lead in a show. Levi, Strahovski, they can be leads. I do think Lancaster can be a lead too in the right vehicle. That’s it. Morgan was insufferable and selfish in the first season, a touch better in the 2nd season, the 3rd season after he found out – terrific thru the 4th season. He was exactly as a sidekick should be. Supportive comic relief. The character was just a pain to watch now and shoved Chuck to the side. Plus way too little Sarah in this episode.
I did enjoy the Buy More story today (which is rare for me). Mark Christopher Lawrence really brought it. I also liked the Casey/Sarah interaction and the Casey/Verbanski tease.
And one more thing to add, this show, which I love has 13 episodes, and I just spent a significant chunk of them focusing on Morgan and the intersect, that is such a waste of precious time to me.
I just wish the intersect gone, I don’t care about it at all. Spend the time on Morgan/Casey; Morgan/Sarah, Chuck/Sarah, Chuck/Casey, etc. etc. etc. etc. But Morgan as a brat? Morgan as a fighting machine? No thanks.
Morgan forever and always has been the bane of my enjoyment of the show. So having him be the forefront of the show just annoys me. i wanted someone anyone to just shoot him.
I knew the instant Morgan didn’t catch the Indy reference something was wrong, , but until then it was Morgan being Morgan. I’m not even convinced that the Intersect is responsible for his douchey behaviour it just made his inherent douchiness more aggressive. Morgan has always been headstrong and impulsive and stupid. The intersect hasn’t changed that.
Alan mentioned Castle as the plot hole of the week. I’ve got a bigger one. They know anyone besides Chuck who has an intersect in his head suffers from problems. They saw it with the Gretas, with Chuck’s dad, even Chuck needed a governor to help him. How on earth do Chuck Sarah and Casey think Morgan is fine or there are no side effects? They are being stupid for the sake of plot. If this wasn’t the last season I think I’d be done.
I miss a large portion of the popculture jokes but I caught the… oh good this is not Twitter… Indy
I agree with you (and some of the other posters), Alan: Morgan was insufferable. I just wanted Chuck to either punch Morgan in the face or abandon him and let him fight his way out. If Morgan was killed with the latter option, so be it.
Also, I enjoyed “Live Free or Die Hard.” “Die Hard 2” was the one I liked the least. Sure, a bald Bruce Willis driving a semi seems out of place, but he was on the wing of a plane in the second one.
I agree, 2 weeks of Morgan actually had me switching channels when Morgan was on screen and I never switch channels during Chuck. This season is starting out badly. I really hope the writers do a better job going forward. The sooner they stick Morgan back in the Buy More the better the show will be going forward.
Has Underpants Etc. always been next to the Buy More?
Sorry for the double post, this comment thing is tricky.
Having been running a friend through the show from the start, yes. It first got the spotlight in S2, after a blackout turned out its lights, but it’s been in establishing shots of the Buy More since S1.
Thanks, I couldn’t remember and I just noticed the sign this time around. Made me laugh.
Has Underpants Etc. always been next to the Buy More since they rebuilt it?
Almost changed the channel on my show Chuck tonight…Morgan and “his” intersect were absolutely driving me mad. I have this show since day 1 and have not disliked one episode, but this one. Come on writers, it’s the last season, why make Morgan this annoying cocky intersect??? Next week better be not be like this week….let’s hope
Great episode. I really like this story arc so far. There were so many great moments (especially with Carrie Anne Moss—-she looks fantastastic!)it didn’t even feel like a set up episode. I loved the tumbleweed. I also thought the scene in the car where Morgan asked Chuck whether he was being handled as well was very well done. I think the stunt double thing bothers a lot of you way more than it bothers me. They cut so quick, you’d need to slow down the motion to catch the stunt double—-whatever. Yes, Morgan looks ridiculous fighting, I thing that’s the whole point.
I just can’t understand what all the harping against Morgan is about. Surely, he would be twice as annoying being the good egg sidekick he’s always been to Chuck. And besides, do we really need another bumbling-and-stumbling-over-his-own-feet Intersect after the way Zachary Levy pulled it off (i.e. brilliantly)? Surely not.
Sure, we get it : a lot of folks – me included – want there to be only one Intersect : Chuck. After this episode, there’s no denying there’s only one brain that’s capable of handling that burden. But dammit, the road back (and I’m sure there IS going to be a road back in this last season, it’s being set up under our very noses, but most people seem to ignore that; too obscure a storyline, perhaps?) is one that I for one want to see and a Morgan falling apart at the seams is definitely making things interesting. At least in my opinion.
And what a lot of us geeks have been overlooking, especially this past episode, is that it looks as though we’re being set up for a classic Star Wars battle. My two cents on the ‘Who’s Luke Skywalker?’ line, is that it not only illustrated the Intersect messing with Morgans’s brain, but also setting him up to be not the show’s Luke, but its Anakin, the eponymous Star Wars character who gets corrupted by the great power he’s wielding.
On another tangent : Fedak said beforehand one of the main characters would be killed before the season is over and a lot of people, I saw, were betting on either Ellie or Sarah. Bearing in mind the theory I just posed, wouldn’t it at all be possible that Morgan dies in a final act of heroism and selflessness for the greater good in the end, also very much in the vein of Anakin/Darth Vader, or am I taking the possible Star Wars analogies a bit too far?
And finally, I can’t believe the team of Chuck would ignore the massive and very (too) vocal outcry against Morgan getting the Intersect. I think him being especially grating this episode was also done with a ‘let’s pour all of that hate into one episode’ thought in mind. Make Morgan Grimes so unbearable that in the end you can’t help but be endeared by whatever they’ll have him do to redeem himself. I could be wrong, but that thought stuck in my mind throughout the whole episode.
I think the Chuck team is brave in going the route they’re going, and a few gaffes aside (but then, when weren’t there gaffes on this show?), they have at least me convinced they will be going out with a bang, and I’m dying to find out what they have in store every week, even if we’re just two episodes in. Good job.
Arf, I think you’re definitely on to something. I’ve always been a huge Gomez fan and I while I don’t want that character to meet such a horrible end, I do think it would be a fitting emotional high point as the show wraps up.
This episode is what I wanted to see out of the premiere.
A) You have a confident Chuck, even without the Intersect. He actually held his own against the guards in Sneijder’s building. Perfect head shot with the tranq dart. Plus saving Morgan in the convenient store. The premiere Chuck might have been the most annoying Chuck in any episode.
B) Sarah and Casey have clear trepidations about what Morgan can and can’t do as a spy. From constantly telling him you can’t just go in gung ho to benching him to the van, their confidence in him doing something right is rather low. This was nonexistent in the premiere, and it detracted heaily from the story.
C) WE’RE BACK ON CANON!!! The intersect is obviously messing with Morgan’s head if he can’t remember Indiana Jones, Luke Skywalker, or either Star Wars and Die Hard. Again, premiere seemed to think that this didn’t exist.
D)Really good Buy More storyline. Plus, we got lots of Awesome. Every episode is better when Awesome is being Awesome.
So, I think I’m just going to forget the premiere ever happened except for some key parts (stupid frozen asset/blowing all $830+ billion storyline) and treat this as the premiere the 5th and final season of CHUCK deserves.
Boogie Fever = awesome sauce
Alan,
I worried about this episode (and the previous show) after listening to you and Dan on your great podcast, and Mo Ryan on her podcast. I was pleasantly surprised with both episodes and am trying to figure out whether that is due to low expectations or some sort of X-factor, like the fact that you and other critics may have been able to watch Chuck as a marathon?
Did you watch the first three Chucks all at once, or space them out (not pretending you need the full week between, but with no break at all that you could do since you got three episodes at once)? I can see how this might feel slow moving and more importantly REPETIIVE without the week between episodes, and this basically being what most of us imagined the Intersect with Moran might be, but I’ve loved the first couple of episodes.
That said, I had a huge problem with the end twist. First, I thought Morgan not acknowledging Indie was a poke at Meta humor. Then, I thought the Die Hard trilogy reference was fandom rejecting that Die Hard had a fourth film much like Rocky had a fifth (other than the surprisingly strong Balboa).
I would have loved those to have been small references to Morgan’s problems with the Intersect, but to totally switch sides lost me. Moran going completely against AWOL would be great, but not in one episode. It was too much of a turn in my opinion. Otherwise, and in setting up next week (and presumably the rest of the season), really, really strong!
This episode was painful to watch. Only a few clever moments surrounded by many not funny, not clever scenes. Ugh. I loved chuck so much in the past, but this is just sad. Morgan as intersect is awful, both in concept and execution.
Awful episode that was painful to watch. Unfunny, unclever, with zero heart. Morgan as intersect has been terrible as a concept and in execution. The fight scenes are laughable at this point. This used to be my favorite show by a long ways, but it is sad to see how far off the rails it has run. Ugh. Ugh. Ugh. No wonder the ratings suck.
I had hoped that the last season of Chuck would be better than this.
Morgan show = fail.
This reminds me of season 3 failure. Why waste time with annoying Morgan in the last season? It needs a hell of a lot more of Sarah kicking ass to compensate for Morgan.
I can’t say I loved the episode but I didn’t find it unbearable to watch. I must be the only one who finds the fact that morgans stunt double is so bad as being hilarious and fitting for his character. Morgan is a bit ridiculous and he loves badly made king fu films it’s almost as if the writers hav deliberately picked someone who looks nothing like him to highlight that the intersect can’t work cos seriously could they not find a smaller stunt double at all?
Think one thing I love that isn’t me ruined is the ease of Sarah she has stepped into married life (first off its mrs) while I do miss the tension of will they won’t they, with only 13 well 11 :-( eps left there just isn’t enough time for everything but I hope we’ll see more of the bartowski marriage as well as the Carmichael one.
The short season is why every ep is jam packed and sadly some areas are a but rushed or skimpy like Morgan turning to the dark side but they left enough clues to get us there, they’re clever them writers are. Love that it’s the forgetting of pop culture references that warns chuck that something is wrong and not that he charged into a highly fortified building and started, bad-stunt double, kicking everyone.
The intersect obviously only works for chuck but what of they gave Morgan a governor watch? It helped chuck after all.
Oh Casey casey Casey he’s got it bad and I cannot wait for nxt ep and we need more Sarah/Casey moments,nice that they both get to be the comedy for the episode total role reversal of Morgan and chuck being the serious anchor.
I’m happy with how the show is developing and understand that it has to be at a fast pace cos there’s so little time so who no’s what drastic change will happen by the end of nxt week.
Ohhh and I loved the reference to Ryan mcpartlin’s Abercrombie and Fitch modeling with them cargo pants :-D awesome
Kinda unrelated but the promo at the end of last weeks episode was completely different to what actually went down besides Carrie Anne moss being in it? Maybe I’m wrong but wasn’t mistique in the promo?
While Morgan did bug the crap out of me this episode, it didn’t really give me too much cause for concern for the rest of the season. Its made clear in both season one and season three (even four if you count the Gretas) that only he can really handle it. Forgetting the whole governer thing, it was clear that something about the intersect wasn’t going to work in Morgan and unfortunately we had to have an episode of insufferable Morgan to get at that. I think it is pretty clear with the Indy reference, the trilogy reference and the Skywalker reference that it is very quickly doing something to his brain and that is a plot that I think can really work. Remember Chuck had two years for his brain to wrap itself around regular intersect before having to upgrade to 2.0 which his brain still had trouble controlling. The biggest problem I had with this episode was Chuck being too much of a pussy to tranq him up before he went storming in to the fortress or make any real attempt to stop any of the suicidal stuff his friend was doing. I think there is a lot of promise in where this story is going, I just wish they had found a less annoying way for Morgan’s mind to be fried.
It’s Chuck’s biggest character flaw. He always backs down when it comes to Morgan.It’s been clear from the start that Morgan needs a firm hand and a reality check, and chuck always always coddles him.
Just once before the end of the show I hope Chuck is able to just clock him a good one.
I give the writers for credit for realizing that Morgan with the interecpt would be different than chuck with it. Some of his antics are amusing. But the tilt to Morgan has the unfortunate effect of sidelineing Chuck and Sarah. I’m hoping that the show regains its footing in the coming weeks.
As an aside the dwindling fortunes of Carmichael Industries and the Buy More alsmost seem to be a wry comment on the show’s ratings that are also circling the drain.
Another pop culture reference- When everyone’s watching the Awesome commercial Casey says “It’s like his eyes follow everyone in the audience,” which is a reference to the statue of The Hero of Canton, whose eyes follow you wherever you go, according to Kaylee.
Maybe, but I think more likely it’s just a callback to Awesome’s public speaking advice for Chuck – “Did you make eye contact with every quandrant of the audience?”
I have to admit that so far, I am not as enthusiastic about “Chuck” as I have been in previous seasons. While I haven’t found Morgan as annoying as some, I have to admit that I am not pleased to see his character move to center stage. But, what concerns me more is the 20% decline in ratings so early. At this rate, what are the chances that NBC is gonna pull the plug early on “Chuck” and start showing a double episode block of the cringe-inducing “Grimm”?
I differ with most people here in that I didn’t hate the episode. Arrogant Morgan is interesting — in small doses. Presumably the plot will quickly move toward evil Morgan, and toward him having the Intersect turned off. That’s a reasonable 5 episode arc. I just hope there’s more to the season than that.
I’ve been one of the few people who’ve liked Morgan since the beginning, always enjoying the relationship he had with Chuck, but the new development had him driving me CRAZY. It wasn’t just the arrogance–it was the repetition of the arrogance. It seemed like bankrupt imagination on the part of the writers.
I kept waiting for Chuck to pull Morgan aside and point out that he himself wasn’t sent right into the thick of things as soon as he got the Intersect. But nothing.
When Morgan didn’t get the Indy reference, I feared the show was going off canon for a laugh, so in a way the twist was a relief. But I still find it an uninteresting development–at least, the way it’s being presented.
For me the ep was a sizable step back from the premiere. In deference, I have to admit that while I often find the show’s plot holes and ill-conceived gaps, the show’s taken a meta, knowing approach to their inability to stunt double Josh Gomez, and if anything it makes the show better for me. I’m fairly sure the double in the premiere was the same they used for Levi in parts of S3 – they could definitely find someone shorter, but just haven’t, and if I saw fast enough one of the guys this week had a fake or painted-on beard. The frosted glass scene was equally amusing.
Conversely, the exposition of Morgan’s intersect issues was executed incredibly poorly, and for me that dragged down the entire episode. They had a fixed number of nuance tokens, and they dumped them all in the wrong basket.
Consider the history of one Morgan Guillermo Grimes. As a child: socially awkward, beatdown by girls, no dad, progenitor of head-and-junk defense move “the Morgan.” As a young adult, nerdish/dweebish vertically challenged slacker who got no love for the ladies, except his mom, who he lived with. But over the past few years, a hot girlfriend, then a new girlfriend he loves, out of mom’s house, very respectable job, on top of which he’s been overseas on spy missions. Separately, consider that Morgan has shown know intersect issues since acquiring it a few months prior, and the fact that, while it tells you how to fight, the punches still hurt, and it’s not comfortable. Between the two, the first 2/3 of the episode played to me as a hackneyed, too-late-to-the-game arc about an insecure Morgan sensing his one chance to be one of the cool kids. That a different intent was revealed in the final minutes in blatant fashion did not make me more inclined to forgive the poor execution leading up to it. Consistent foreshadowing is not a myth.
That said, I do like the direction the story is taking, and suspect that Morgan’s intersect struggles will play far better than the weak 4-ep arc where Chuck was dealing with his. Chuck’s still the protagonist, and seeing this happen to someone he’s observing rather than what we see within his own head, with less knowledge of the tech (and more time in the writer’s room) could be very interesting.
To round out, retro ad was awesome, as was the rock climbing scene, though it was one of several where covert operatives yelled unnecessarily to each other. Beyond that, what a rough, uninteresting ride.
I have been a fan of “Chuck” since season one. It was a great follow up to “Heroes”, and stood well on its own. That being said (Curb fans unite!), I sort of had a feeling as soon as Morgan put on the shades that this show would jump-the-shark, and I think it did. I’ll watch to the end, just out of love for the show… but VERY disappointing so far this season.