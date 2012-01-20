‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Bullet Train’: Eternal sunshine of the Sarah mind

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” – the last episode before next week’s two-hour finale – coming up just as soon as I think better when I’m blowing up avocados…
“The end is so near you can taste it?” -Sarah
Well, it looks like “Chuck” isn’t going to go gentle into that good night, is it? From “Chuck vs. the Santa Suit” on, these last few episodes have been funny, they’ve been tragic, they’ve had kick-ass action and welcome callbacks to the show’s history and they have me very excited for whatever Fedak and company have planned for the final two hours of our little spy adventure.
Though the Morgan/Intersect arc wasn’t entirely successful, it did expand on the idea from last season’s Greta episode about how the Intersect can be a dangerous thing if it’s inside the head of anyone but Chuck Bartowski. This thing that solved so many story problems for the show over the years, that led to the best of all the season-ending cliffhangers, that turned our hero into a superhero for a while, was suddenly this dangerous, debilitating thing. And that continued tonight. After the cool climax to last week’s episode and a nifty fight scene in a passenger car where Sarah was even flippier and kickier than usual, the title story of “Chuck vs. the Bullet Train” became a long, scary spiral as Sarah’s repeated use of the Intersect in a short period of time led to her slowly losing control of her abilities, and then losing her memories altogether.
Quinn said he was going to suck the Intersect out of her head after blanking her memory with those flash cards, and while I wish we could have had a longer segment of time devoted to Super Sarah, I think pitting a Swiss-cheesed Sarah against Chuck is as good an idea for the finale as we can get. Shaw is depowered and back in prison, the Volkoffs are good and living in anonymity, Ted Roark is long dead and Quinn is too new to matter as anything but a device to make Chuck and Sarah fight. The finale shouldn’t really be about Chuck taking out one last bad guy, but having him have to simultaneously defeat and save the love of his life? That can work. I don’t imagine the “Chuck” show is going to suddenly take an abrupt left turn into darkness in the end, and assume that things will work out okay for our two lovebirds, but the period between now and Happily Ever After should be fun to watch, no?
And while the scenes on the bullet train hovered nicely between tense and downright unnerving (seeing Casey turn on his partners to save Alex was creepy), we got some great comic relief on the home front. I needn’t have worried about not seeing Jeff and Lester again, as they got to save the day (accompanied by the anthem of Lester’s home and native land) through the use of the heavier items in John Casey’s trunk arsenal. Lester Patel should never have access to a Terminator-style machine gun like that, and Jeff Barnes sure as hell shouldn’t have access to a flamethrower (even when he’s being Smart Jeff), but boy howdy was that fun to see. (Almost as good was seeing the two of them acting like kids at a don’t-touch museum when Morgan invited them into Castle.) Only two questions about that scenario remain: 1)Will Jeffster try to finagle their way into positions in the revamped Carmichael Industries, and 2)Will Big Mike become the final member of the ensemble to learn about the spy base under the store, or will he remain in the dark through the show’s final two hours?
A very, very satisfying installment as we race to the finish line at bullet train speed. Can’t wait to see how the Chuck/Sarah showdown plays out next week, and to see how our saga comes to a definitive close, for real this time.
Some other thoughts:
* This week in “Chuck” guest stars: I neglected to say much about Angus MacFadyen as Quinn last week, but he’s a guy I’ve found hammy in a lot of other roles but who fits in very nicely on a show that’s always welcomed bigger acting from its guest stars. As for the two goons in the flu mobile, Ben Browder of course is popular in some fanboy/girl circles from his time as John Crichton on “Farscape” and then on “Stargate SG-1” (it’s almost surprising he hasn’t turned up on “Chuck” before now), and Erin Cahill was apparently the Pink Ranger in “Power Rangers Time Force.” So Jeff and Lester are lucky they didn’t get their clocks cleaned.
* In addition to Sarah waking up in her old apartment, I appreciated the brief callback to Chuck taking a strip kick class when the Intersect was suppressed last season.
* While lots of network series these days will have phase out their opening credits sequence after a season or two in favor of having the extra 30-90 seconds to tell more story, I’m glad that “Chuck” has (with a few exceptions) kept the whole “Short Skirt, Long Jacket” titles alive all these years. It not only fits the retro vibe of the show but helps set the mood for all that follows. That said, I’m not opposed to the occasional deviation from the norm, which we got tonight when the regular titles were replaced by that very ’80s-looking train track sequence.
* This week in “Chuck” music: “Days Are Forgotten” by Kasabian (Chuck escapes his cuffs and Sarah shows off her Sarah-Fu in front of him), “Misspent Youth” by Clap Your Hands Say Yeah (Chuck and Sarah get frisky on the train, while Alex gets held at gunpoint by the flu people), “O Canada” by Third Marine Aircraft Wing Band, US Marine Corps (Jeffster save the day), “Another Wave From You” by M83 (Sarah is shot with a tranq dart and the train cars pull away), and “She Tows the Line” by Crooked Fingers” (Quinn erases Sarah’s memory).
As I mentioned yesterday, I did a very long interview with Fedak and Schwartz when I was in LA last week, and that’ll run on the blog in five parts (roughly covering each season, with a lot of overlap) Monday through Friday morning. Then I’ll have a review of the finale that, barring something strange, should go up at 10 Eastern, along with (again, barring something strange) one last interview with Fedak about whatever diabolical and/or silly shenaningans will take place over those final two hours.
I’m sad the ride has to end – especially since the show has been on such a roll for the last month-plus – but I understand that the show has had its time, and I can take pleasure that we’re apparently ending on a bang and not a whimper.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
That was blah, at best. And things better be restored in their entirety next week, because a key part of the whole series is Sarah’s growth which was just cavalierly erased. I mean, I’m sure they’ll end up together, but if Sarah’s memory of the last five years is deleted permanently, that’s a travesty I won’t forgive, and I’ll ignore this season ever happened.
I agree 100%, they better find a way (Ellie most likely) to restore her memory. As Alan said though, I do look forward to the ride up to that moment.
Suppressed, not erased.
The Intersect is suppressed, the memories are toast. This is why, for example, Morgan had to watch Star Wars again.
Blah? Really?
I don’t see them cancelling out Sarah’s growth. That drawing of the Bartowski family of the future is sure to figure in her reclamation and recovery.
The drawing will be a Chekhov’s Gun (or, in this case, Chekhov’s Work of Art), believe me.
“Chuck” isn’t “The Killing.” It’s not going to end with Sarah’s mind wiped. Balance will be restored next week.
@Juan
Exactly. This latest twist is to just push our nerdy hero to his limits and make him really earn his happy ending. It’s basic dramatic narrative logic.
Memories in the human brain are always suppressed never removed, that is if pieces of the brain were not removed or severely damaged, Since Sarahs still alive i’d say the memories were just suppressed. I’m sure Ellie will solve the problem, but it will be a fun ride there.
Just curious Alan, have you seen the finale yet?
Oh. My. Gosh. It’s been a long time since Chuck has had me on the edge of my seat for an entire freakin’ episode. I’m going to miss this show…
As a Canadian, I can say that there are few prouder moments for me than Lester walking out in full gear to the Canadian Anthem. We stand on guard for thee!
I’m not ready for this to end…
Think we could get a Chuck movie a few years down the road?
A movie? Not a chance in hell.
And the characters acted way too stupid for this to be a good episode. It started well with them working on the problem and Sarah’s fight, but then they all went stupid to get to the end scene. Casey does’t shoot TWICE, Sarah doesn’t close her eyes and holds the beacon in her hand…the bad guys got beat by freaking morons and Morgan was still acting goody even with Alex’s life on the line.
Loved it. I can’t tell you how happy I am that the show has had such a great bounceback season to close the doors. After what I found to be a weak fourth season I would have been okay with Chuck ending, but now I’m really gonna miss it.
Wow, Ted Roark. That’s a name I haven’t heard in a while.
Now, he’s Streets Ahead.
Yeah. He was totally the opposite of Batman on Chuck.
That episode was seriously awesome! It had me on the edge of my seat throughout. I’m glad this show is finishing up so strongly. I am going to miss these characters so much!
I have to go watch it again now…
I was enthralled by tonight’s episode. This entire season has been fantastic, and I’m really gonna miss it, but I’m glad it gets a proper send off.
well, they have a perfect reason to do a montage scene of their entire history in the finale now (Sarah gaining back her memories). I really can’t see them going down a semi-dark road, albeit perhaps touching and sweet (where Chuck and her start to get to know each other and the fans aren’t left with any sense of closure).
It seemed quite obvious they were heading down this way once it became clear that Sarah’s brain was in trouble. And … I’m okay with it, depending on what the ending turns out. It’s a logical move, as the intent seems likely to show how much the team has developed and to show the personal connections that bind them – to focus on the people in the end (and hopefully in a better way than other series finale’s). I assume they know their fan base well enough to realize that the fan base that saved them each year and stuck with them is probably not going to be enthused with a semi-dark ending.
Can’t wait.
Ah, it’ll be just like the Full House finale when they had to remind Michelle of her memories after that horse riding accident.
Mortified that I remembered that and made the reference.
Chuck is at its best when it realizes it’s fundamentally a comedy and this wasn’t one of those weeks.
I have to say though I’m increasingly impressed by the actress who plays Alex. I have a feeling she has a bright future. And Jeffster continues to pay dividends this season.
Was I the only one who couldn’t get into this episode because of how horrid the special effects were? The background behind the windows of the train looked like crap, and it was downright laughable when the two cars of the train separated.
Sort of got to live with it. The special effects have been bad for awhile, ever since … well season 2 when they were nearly cancelled. Admittedly, the bad special effects led me to lose some interest in the show last year, because it just got so … cheesy.
No. It was bad and annoying. A lot of Chuck episodes have been like that ever since the budget was cut, but this one was particularly bad.
Stop bitching about special Effects its not a multi million dollar budget movie. AT this points the show is about the story, which was amazing. Enjoy what you got which is damn good show that barly made it to 3 seasons much less 5.
Honestly, I don’t think any network show has the budget to make a bullet train decoupling look realistic.
Personally, I thought they purposely tried (and notice the word tried) to make it cheesy to add an old film romantic feel to it. Yet, that is hard to pull off considering they are supposed to be in a bullet train.
Due to the directv dispute with NBC in Boston, I missed this. Are their any legal sites to view this?
Nope, no legal way to view Chuck online. Had this happen to me earlier in the year when my local station preempted Chuck for a Christmas special. Here’s the place I eventually found: [siries.me]
tv-links.eu also works has 100s of links for pretty much ever TV show including HBO, stars and all. Carefull with the pop ups though you can get minor viruses if you click em.
I use tv-links.eu, and it bothers me because I’d pay NBC on iTunes and this contribute to Chuck (which is better than me watching it live, because I’m not a Nielsen family) or I’d watch it on Hulu and they’d get the ad revenue, but they haven’t given us any legal alternative to watching it live.
Thank you. NBC/Warner refusing to LEGALLY sell episodes only drives us to illegal sites to watch programming. I am ALL for creator’s rights (and will, of course, by the DVDs), but creators need to understand that a GOOD people WILL resort to piracy if they are NOT given a legal recourse to buy the material.
Thanks josh, that worked perfectly
You know I pretty sure NBC still broadcasts the programs for free via an antiquainted technology called radio waves. You may want to look into it.
Sounds like they would have watched it on NBC had that been an option, Ray.
Honestly, I wasn’t particularly impressed by this episode. On the plus side: Jeffster saving the day was pretty awesome and TurncoatCasey was appropriately disturbing.
Unfortunately however, I thought Ben Browder was seriously under utilized and I was disappointed with the complete lack of pop culture references to any of the guest stars’ previous works. Also, as I said on twitter, I find MacFadyen’s Quinn to be annoying, boring and uninspired which is inevitable I suppose since I’m comparing him to Timothy Dalton’s gleefully evil Volkoff. I thought the “Flash”cards were an interesting idea but I was really hoping somebody else would be behind the hotel door and my final feeling is “did we really need that complex a setup (2 whole episodes) to get to this point when there’s so little time left?”.
Felt the same way. Not sure what they should have done, but introducing Quinn hasn’t really worked for me (even though I agree with Alan that he’s basically a tool to set up the Sarah/Chuck standoff). They probably should have saved Brandon Routh for this (even though his character is weak) or found a way to bring back Chevy Chase or something, just to add gravitas.
Plothole of the week, common to many shows and movies (“Entrapment” leaps to mind): It’s daytime in both Burbank and Japan for the length of the story. Sigh.
Plothole #2: They don’t have emergency stops on bullet trains?
Plothole 1: Why didn’t I realize that? LOL
Plothole 2: Those trains go upwards of 250km/h…I can buy the futility of an emergency stop. Going from that to 0km/h in a couple seconds would likely cause LOTS of damage and injury.
OK, maybe I’m wrong and it’s not a plothole. Don’t know. But I would think they have something. Couldn’t they have an emergency stop that stops it gradually? Or Quinn/Chuck/Sarah could tell the conductor to stop because they’re government agents? That seems like something they’ve done before. Info from people who know better would be appreciated
That’s not really a “plot hole”, more of a “mistake”. The time of day isn’t really a plot point per se.
Chuck and Sarah like to get busy on trains, don’t they? Kind of reminded me of Chuck vs the Honeymooners, with them once again contemplating leaving the spy life.
I missed Short Skirt, Long Jacket, I hope we get it one last time next week.
Would a “dramatic” or “sad” reprise of SS/LJ be something used for the finale’s credits? Thoughts, Alan, or anyone else?
Not to mention it was like Chuck vs the Honeymooners in that it took place largely on a train.
Favorite exchange from the episode…
“Your country needs you.”
“Canada?”
Hahaha i laughed so hard. Really gonna miss the show. I wished they had a full season to make it to episode 100, sigh…
Grinned a mile wide during the new title sequence. I like the darker episodes, so this was much better than last week. Can’t wait for the big finish.
Thank you, Mr. Sepinwall, for faithfully analyzing my favorite show every week. After I watch each episode, I come here to process it. I love that you can be a critic of the show and such a huge fan. I’m really, really going to miss Chuck.
I concur!
I concur!
My opinion of the episode:
[gifsforum.com]
dude. duuudddeeee. I was gasping for breath when the episode ended. A show hasn’t made me do that in a very long time. frickin what? ahh! I know people were speculating about her memory loss but still! Wow. Anyway, yeah it seems kinda weird that Sarah is going to gain her memory back while part of Morgan’s is permanently gone (I’m just guessing that’s how it’s gonna turn out, because I don’t believe at all that Sarah has completely forgotten about everything that has happened since episode 1, because man that would just be crazy). gahhh!!
But Morgan’s memory came back, for the important stuff anyway… like his memories of Alex and how much he loved her for example.
He only lost some pop culture memories of movies and stuff like that.
Am I the only one who was just cringing and yelling at the t.v. during that final sequence of the bad guy showing those “flash” cards to Sarah, because she could have so easily just CLOSED HER DAMN EYES but she didn’t!? It soooo took away from the “drama” of that scene for me and just made it seem so ridiculous. They didn’t even bother forcing her eyes open Clockwork Orange style (which I’m pretty sure they’ve done on Chuck before in intersect-related scenes!!)
And I just, really, really, HATE amnesia storylines. They are soooo soapy and in the case of this one on Chuck … so GIMMICKY in the sense that beyond melodrama, it’s just an excuse to relive the past 5 seasons since Sarah will be forced to do that to try to regain her memory. Uggh. I mean yeah, the Chuck vs. Sarah aspect next week could be cool … but I’ll have to see how they play this out because I’m not really trusting they’ll do it well.
Here’s the stuff I liked:
– Everything with Jeff and Lester: awesome
– Sarah’s ass-kicking with the intersect was fun
– The title sequence
– It’s been a really long time since I’ve actually been nervous watching an ep of Chuck, but this one actually had me biting my nails a bit.
What I didn’t like:
– All the amnesia crap I mentioned earlier
– The special effects in this one were BAD. Really bad and distracting in the train scenes.
– Chuck and Sarah’s sexy scenes are NEVER sexy anymore, they are just kind of cheesy and over the top cutesy, blech.
– Does it even necessarily make sense that Sarah would wake up in that particular apartment and know the apartment but NOT know Chuck!? I mean she knew him the whole time she was living there right??
I dunno, overall I wasn’t super into this one and I hate that I seem to be in the minority on this one. We’ll see how it goes next week.
-The amnesia story line will be awesome she’s gonna go after chuck, and its a smart way to recap the past 5 seasons in flash backs. plus Ellie can be a hero.
-She probably didn’t recognize the apartment he told her she had been in an accident she clearly didn’t remember really anything.
-I agree with the sexy moment, but they are a married couple now what do you expect.
-She could have closed her eyes but he would have just forced them open and they had to wrap it, plus after the first flash it was one after another.
-Screw special effects the budgets probably like 100 bucks and episode.
Once she started flashing while her eyes were open, I don’t think she would have been able to close them. Just think of the end of VS The Suburbs when all the Fulcrum agents had their minds destroyed and none of them were able to close their eyes to stop it.
If she would have realized at the beginning what Quinn was doing, perhaps she could have closed them before it started… but then he would have just forced them open like they did to Chuck in VS The Suburbs.
Casey:’Your country needs you!’
Lester:’Canada?’
hahahahahahahaha
Morgan had to watch star wars again because it’s unimportant but he remember the important things like friends and family so the same will go for Sarah.
She’ll probably have to watch Mannequin again.
Write a comment…Morgan had to watch star wars again because it’s unimportant but he remember the important things like friends and family so the same will go for Sarah.
I wish the bullet train (btw, Japanese call it “shinkansen,” which does not mean “bullet”) was really that nice. But then, who could afford to ride it?
Good episode. I hate amnesia as a plot device but they have set it up well, and appropriately built tension for the finale.
I wonder if they’ll get the exact white-picket fence house? I hope not; I hope they decide spying is what they want to do for the rest of their lives. But it’s in the can already, we’ll see.
Here’sa way to end ther show.
Final scene. After the team neutralizes Quinn, General Beckman appears in the Castle to beg them to come back into the fold. Sarah, standing right in front of her is speechless. And then – she ralphs all over the general. Chuck standing next to Casey says with a smile “Oh. yeah , it was definitely pink this morning. “
For some reason I got a Naked Gun vibe from the end of this ep. I must kill Frank Drebin!
Hi
I’ve just finished watching this last episode of Chuck and I liked it. I found everything involving Jeff and Lester very funny and the Sarah story kept me on the edge of my seat and it all seems set up for a great finale.
It’s my first time writing here, so I’d like to share some thoughts on this show as a whole.
First of all, I only discovered Chuck last summer. I stumbled upon some youtube videos, which I thought were funny and then I found a way to watch the Pilot episode and I liked it. As I started watching more and more episodes, something happened to me that’s never happened with other tv shows: I became invested in these characters, I wanted to konw what would happen to them and i wanted to know where the journey they had embarked on would take them. It’s been a wonderful ride and I enjoyed most of it. There are two aspects that bothered me: first, I thought that the “will they won’t they” storyline was dragged for far too long and as a consequence Sarah became an unrecognizable character for parts of season 3: throughout the show she has always been an assertive woman, but between “Chuck vs the fake name” and “Chuck vs the american hero” she seemed unable to make any kind of decision and she seemed stuck(I think she changed her mind four times about who she wanted to be with in “Chuck vs the american hero” alone). Aside from this, I enjoyed most of this ride, as I said.
I have some other thoughts on the finale: I think that Sarah maybe got pregnant on the train and discovering that can maybe trigger some sort of memory, or maybe the video that Jeff made for the rehersal dinner could be used to help her(some crazy ideas that popped into my head as I was watching the episode)
P.S.:pardon me if my English is not very good
P.S.:we haven’t gotten a “Sarah gets dressed” scene this year
And finally: Alan, may I ask you a question: when I got into the show, I started reading your old reviews and from the very beginning you said that Zach Levi and Yvonne Strahovski have great chemistry together: as a critic, how do you judge the chemistry between actors?I’m just curious
Thanks
Cla
Without a doubt, my favorite scene was when Chuck and Sarah blurted out to each other about how cool the intersect is. So so very cute!
Ever since the release of the title of 5.12, I feel like this storyline has been telegraphed. I was hoping that TPTB were being a little bit more clever, like they had in the past, but what can you do. Sometimes you just lose your fastball.
I have a million thoughts about this episode, the amnesia story, this season, and the show in general, but none of them matter now. I’ve dutifully followed Chuck well past what I consider its prime. After this episode, the biggest thought in my head is that I’m glad that the ride finally ends next week.
For some reason, I thought 5.12’s title was a metaphorical case, and not a literal showdown. Silly me.
The shinkansen (bullet trains) in Japan are controlled centrally and have loads of redundant controls. Which is why they have never had a collision in all their years of service.
It’s weird, I actually recognized Erin Cahill, but I couldn’t place from where. Wow, it’s been a long time since I’ve watched Power Rangers.
She’s also Heather Mosby from HIMYM.
The opening credits struck me as Superman meets Petticoat Junction.
OMG! That’s amazing! You’re right!
I thought for sure it was a tribute to “Supertrain”, but after a youtubing the opening credits for that show, I see it’s something else. A generic homage to the 80’s, I guess.
“Supertrain” did come to mind. (I remember it as the show everyone dumped on, but I never actually saw it.)