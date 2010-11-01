‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the First Fight’: The name is Dalton. Timothy Dalton.

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” – the strongest episode of season four – coming up just as soon as I parachute out of a plane on a wild horse…
“Frost here is a master of deception.” -Volkoff
So why was “Chuck vs. the First Fight” the best episode of the season so far? Let’s run it down:
Timothy Dalton. We’re starting here, and we could just as easily end here. Getting Dalton to guest star on this show was a coup, both because he’s a great actor, and because he was James freakin’ Bond. (And a much better Bond than he gets credit for, since the two movies he was in were awful.)
For a while, it seemed like Dalton was just there for an elaborate in-joke: a former 007 plays a cowardly handler who knows nothing about field work, loves to watch “Alias” and folds at the slightest hint of torture. (“I had my first sexual experience watching ‘Lawrence of Arabia’!”) And that would have been fine, because Dalton was really funny doing it, embracing the gag beyond the meta level, so that it would be amusing whether or not the man had “The Living Daylights” and “Licence to Kill” on his resume.
(In contrast, all due respect to Brandon Routh, but there were definitely times last season where Shaw scenes were only interesting if you viewed them through the prism of Superman stealing Chuck’s special lady friend.)
But in the end, Gregory Tuttle turns out to be Alexei Volkoff. It’s one of those twists that you can’t really call shocking – I would have understood if Dalton was just there for a one-off gag appearance, but it’s also not the least bit surprising that the “Chuck” producers would want their biggest guest star get ever to be this season’s big bad – but it was still effectively played by Dalton, and by the stunned Zachary Levi, and I look forward to seeing more Dalton/Volkoff as the season goes along.
Good action. The Chuck-Fu hasn’t been very useful to Chuck this season, but that’s led to some more interesting fight scenes. “Chuck” fights are usually best when there’s a mix of action and comedy, and I enjoyed Chuck and the Ana Gasteyer character having a tweezers vs. dental mirror tiny weapon standoff for a few moments, and then Chuck and Sarah bickering throughout their fight with Gasteyer and her goons at the bank. And speaking of which…
Good comedy. I started off worrying about the whole “first fight” aspect of the title, since not only was Chuck coming off a real emotional roller coaster from last week, but it seemed like it was going to be another one of those storylines where Sarah’s being a professional during a mission while Chuck acts like a nincompoop. But then Sarah let herself get agitated by Chuck to the point where she was being just as ridiculous, and the fight at the bank really clicked. The writers have also gotten much better over the years at finding funny Sarah moments, whether it’s pairing her with Morgan (“Morgan, please don’t touch my chest”) or playing off of how out of touch she is with popular culture (“You might as well have posted about our fight on Friendster!”).
And, as mentioned above, Timothy Dalton was damn funny.
Real emotional stakes. The “Alias” joke does underline just how much the “Is Chuck’s mom a hero or a traitor?” thing evokes the Irina Derevko story, and my patience with all the reversals is definitely growing thin. But at the same time, the Ellie/Mary scene just killed. So well played by Sarah Lancaster and Linda Hamilton, and you understand in that scene – and then again as Chuck is preparing to die in his father’s secret basement – how much the Bartowski sibs need for their mom to be a secret good guy whose behavior for the past 20 years has a good explanation. (Because being undercover in an evil organization for 20 years without accomplishing much suggests Frost isn’t a very good spy.)
The final moments in the Orion room offers more ambiguity. Mary gives Sarah a tool to cut herself and Chuck free, but she also zaps Chuck with some kind of PSP-sized Intersect that, for now at least, seems to have taken away his ability to flash. He could just be in shock, or need of a reboot, or she could be trying to do what Steven did at the end of season two, and forcing her son out of the spy game before he gets hurt – or before he stops her and Volkoff, because she really is evil (but not a bad mom). I hope we don’t get seven more flip-flops between now and the end of the arc, but I do like seeing how much this is hurting Chuck and Ellie, and look forward to seeing what comes next.
Some other thoughts:
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Snake” by Frightened Rabbit (Chuck practices what he’s going to say to Sarah, “Ghosts N Stuff” by Deadmau5 (Chuck wakes up on the plane with Tuttle), “We Don’t Eat” by James Vince McMorrow (Mary and Ellie talk), “One October Song” by Nico Stai (Volkoff blows up Orion’s lab) and Florence and the Machine’s “Kiss with a Fist” over the fight at the bank. (Though I should say that while it’s an awesome song, and perfect for this kind of fight scene, but “Community” beat them to it by almost a year.)
• This week in “Chuck” pop culture references: beyond the “Alias” hat-tip, there were a whole bunch of little James Bond references. My two favorites were Ana Gasteyer basically playing Rosa Klebb from “From Russia, with Love,” and the gag about a plane only having one parachute (which comes up in “Moonraker,” among other 007 places).
• I hope that they chose to play music over the Mary/Ellie conversation because Mary was only telling her things that we in the audience already knew and/or weren’t important to the larger arc, and not so they could withhold info from us that Ellie and Sarah would now have. “Chuck” isn’t that kind of show, nor should it be.
• As mentioned above, Sarah/Morgan pairings are almost always funny, and the Casey/Morgan fight worked as an amusing funhouse mirror to the Chuck/Sarah argument. One question, though: what exactly took Casey and Morgan so long to get into the bank?
• Good to hear Scott Bakula’s voice again, and hopefully that pimped-out Mustang will have some kind of awesome Volkoff-stopping power.
What did everybody else think?
Loved this episode to bits, but damned if that big explosion at the end with Chuck and Sarah jumping into the air looked really, really fake. Needs moar Subway sandwiches?
Yeah, the CGI of the explosion was pretty damn awful.
This has been a big problem all throughout Seasons 3&4. Special effects, sets, etc. have been done on the cheap. I understand that budget cuts were necessary in order to save the show, but that doesn’t change the fact that these cuts have really affected the quality of the show.
If the choice is between crappy special effects or no show at all, I’ll gladly watch the bad effects.
If the choice is between crappy special effects and great guest stars, I’ll gladly watch the bad effects (because I know I’m watching fiction to begin with).
If the choice is between crappy special effects and giving everyone in the cast and crew a pony, I’d gladly have everyone riding ponies. (because I actually think the bad effects add a little to the goofiness of the show. To be frank, they seem no worse than Buffy or Season One Doctor Who reboot).
I just watched it and that scene bothered me too. Why do people always have to jump when there is an explosion. If said explosion forces a person of their feet, then fine; otherwise, I’d be running like hell.
just wondering how many of my friends missed this cause they stopped watching when they heard Scott wasn’t coming back. (and yes, the bank fight/fight scene was great)
Did you also noticed Ana dressed a bit like Rosamund Pike from “Die Another Day?” Especially at the bank? And of course, Rosamund’s character in Die Another Day? Agent Frost.
I definitely agree that this episode is the strongest of Season 4 so far. It might be my favorite episode since Honeymooners last season, and the Lefranc/Judkins writing tandom continues to prove that it is the strongest on staff.
I also agree that Timothy Dalton was absolutely phenomenal in this episode. He did everything well, from the bumbling comedy to the funny lines to the scary badass at the end. The revelation that he is Volkoff was the best “holy $&!%” moments the show has had in a long time.
They’re very good, but New Guy is not doing badly at all for as new as he is, either.
The song played when Orions secret base blew up was the same music that was played when he was shot by Shaw. Thought it was kinda cool that the two scenes where Papa B “died” had the same powerful background music
Oh yeah I was wondering if that was the same song!!
Great, real fun episode. Dalton was perfect and I enjoyed Hamilton’s turn. She is hardened, but showed some slivers of emotion in the Ellie scene. It was nice to see Hamilton get some real opportunity.
Morgan was very funny in the bar and bathroom. He is really bringing a lot of humor this year. Also, the Chuck/Sarah reactions and scenes were very good and I think stayed true to what we know about them.
I wonder if Sarah and Chuck will get some Beckman repercussions from their actions?
Anybody clue me in on what was in the car at the end? Is that a Volkov tracking device? Something from Stephen Bartowski’s bag of tricks?
I haven’t been hating on this season at all – not perfect, but I have enjoyed all of the episodes so far. I must admit, this is the show I wished it was always though, no Buy More. I like the actors used in the Buy More stuff, and it can be funny, but there is such a disconnect between it and the rest of the show – I wish it would have the courage kind of to keep the Buy More blown up. Since that is not going to happen, then I wish they would commit to the CIA base/buy more version more. It was nice to see they showed some other agents again, but its hit or miss.
My only nitpick is that though – otherwise really nice episode.
–Anybody clue me in on what was in the car at the end? Is that a Volkov tracking device? Something from Stephen Bartowski’s bag of tricks?–
Five bucks says it’s a digital record of all the files that went kablooey in the explosion. You don’t really think Orion didn’t have a backup of some kind, do ya?
yeah probably, but if you noticed the lab also had one of those devices, when they were showing flashes of it. i bet the lab that was blown up was only a counterfeit, and maybe it leads to another real hidden lab
If one of greatest computer minds evah — a Rambaldi, if you will, without that stoopid Big Red Ball — can’t so a simple scan job on all his documents so he can hide his real research digitally (like, how did he operate when on the move, such as in Hong Kong?), then he’s as dumb as Daniel Graystone — and we all know where that leads, don’t we?
Looked to me like there was a laptop under the driver’s seat, similar to the one that Dad sent to Chuck back in Chuck vs. the Predator.
it’s a Flux Capacitor
Right-o, SPP. That’s what I thought too, so I checked some old screencaps – it IS a laptop just like the one Orion sent Chuck in “Predator”. Digital backup FTW!
I’m wondering what’s going to happen when Ellie gets that Mustang up to 88MPH.
When they panned over the electronics, my first thought was “Hey a flux capacitor”.
Dalton was absolutely fantastic, loved him as the buffoon handler and then even more when he showed his (unsurprisingly) true colors as Volkoff.
This was the first episode of the season that really felt like it effectively handled the Chuck/Sarah relationship drama issues without being over-the-top or irritating about it. That tiny little 2 episode break from the Chuck/Sarah relationship drama really did wonders for my tolerance of the drama and for those 2 characters.
Also the Morgan/Sarah ‘confrontation’ was pure gold.
Amazing episode. I just wanted to give a shout-out to Strahovski’s facial acting in the background during the Ellie/Mary scene. It’s not about her, and she wasn’t hamming it up to get attention — but you can still see everything Sarah is thinking. (Friendly concern for Ellie, professional concern about Mary, and what felt to me like a healthy dollop of missing her own mom.)
I think also being uncomfortable that she has to be there to listen.
Any doubt she’s the best actor in the cast? I’m sure she’s glad to be on the show but I’m guessing there’s a part of her that’s ready to move onto the bigger things that are almost certainly headed her way.
I thought her expressions also reflected her fears of being a spy with kids, and the lengths to which a spy parent has to go to protect them. Given her unseen-to-Chuck reaction to the idea of their having kids one day, Mary Bartowski has to be her worst nightmare.
elisabeth: Great observations, as I was having the same thoughts. Love how much Strahovski can emote with simple glances.
The first really *good* falling-anvil scene I’ve seen all season, yes.
Yes, Yvonne is a good actress, but best actor on the show as some suggest? I don’t think so, they are all terrific, but personally I don’t think Zachary Levi gets enough credit for his impressive acting skills. He’s had to play the geek, the suave Charles Carmichael, the action hero, and going back to his “Less Than Perfect” role the metro-sexual catty office guy. He’s get the looks & talent to become a major film star if he gets the right roles. Not sure where “Tangled” fits in as it’s just his voice, but voicing and singing a Disney character hasn’t hurt anyone’s career.
@Lyn2: Obviously, everyone has his/her own opinion on who’s the best actor on the show, and I, respectfully, don’t think Levi is the best cast member. He might be the face of the titular character, but his performances often fell short for me, especially in the emotional scenes (which belong to Strahovski). Baldwin, and now also J. Gomez, bring more comedy and laughs. Sure, Levi can be funny and can sing, and can act in those heart string tugging scenes, but he is often fall short of his co-stars; he can do a lot, but does not really excel in any of them.
All the Chuck members are underrated, but Levi most often DO get more credits than the rest of his co-stars, which means Strahovski, Baldwin, Gomez, and Lancaster do NOT get enough credit for their contributions to the show and as individual actors. And this is from a fan since season one, who has been following all the media and buzzes related to this show.
And again, this is just my personal opinion.
And spoken like a true fan of Jon Stewart it was, too, Audrey. :-)
Didn’t “One October Song” play when Stephen Bartowski was killed last year? First his life then his life’s work, pretty sad but well done if I’m remembering that correctly.
That’s exactly what I thought. It’s the little things like that make the show for me.
Maybe this is just my perception, but it seems like every time there is a new character or guest star, they turn out to be evil. So, you know, it’s not really all that shocking when, at the end of any given episode, we discover that the guest star is a bad guy/double agent/mole/whatever. Loved the episode, but was not shocked by the Dalton reveal. I didn’t know he was going to be Volkoff, but I suspected he was playing for the other team, just because that seemed like the show’s standard formula.
There were exceptions to the rule: Rachel Bilson, Kristin Kreuk and Christopher Lloyd weren’t baddies.
Exception or not? Scott Bakula. Perhaps the twist is that Papa was the bad guy (even while seemingly a good father).
You’re right. It was obvious — as much for meta reasons as anything else. (You don’t bring in Dalton and have him do nothing)
But it was still bad ass.
While I am grateful they didn’t go back to the romantic angst stuff for the fourth sweeps arc in a row, the Mama B / Volkoff stuff is already old. Since this show’s big bads have always been about “seeing the enemy and he is us” (Fulcrum, The Ring), we know Volkoff Industries is just a bunch of crazed American/Brit spies who want to run the world. So Tuttle (channeling Rowan Atkinson in Never Say Never Again) being Volkoff is no surprise. And since we know Frost is a good guy because it was presaged in the season’s first scene (the Frost Queen restores the king, saves the Castle and is loved again), there’s no drama there, either.
And doing the little flashy thing to take away the intersect just as Ellie finds the “family car” that will have a reintersect device… Really?
Great acting, some good scenes, some nice laughs, but Chuck is no longer a surprise. And that is disappointing. You can see the plot twists coming a mile away.
The only thing I look forward to, for the rest of this season, is Chuck finally growing up, without the crutch of the Intersect.
He says he wants to be grown up, he says he wants to be a spy — but being a capable adult doing one’s job means working with adversity, and not looking for magical cures, to make things better.
This season he has made progress with using spycraft as much as he can, until the Intersect is absolutely necessary. He said he wants this life, and has constructed his happiness around working with Sarah. Can he stop being spoiled and work the tools every other spy has, and no more? Then I’ll consider him a real spy, instead of a fanboy with secret powers.
Yes, I want Chuck, and CHUCK, to be serious about his character, just like last year it would have done the show good to be serious about developing Sarah’s character, instead of being the Designated Babe Who Falls For Her Co-workers. Give them real personal obstacles, instead of contriving romantic hurdles that are now obvious and repetitious. Yes, they can have their Bond Big Bad, but give us the people we loved from the beginning, and give us meaningful progress on their journeys. I hope that’s not too much to ask….
I appreciate all the explanations of the spy stuff – from 007 to Alias – as I’ve never seen any of them.
I saw Spies Like Us (which was so long ago I forget, and come to think of it, probably wasn’t as funny as it could be as I’d never seen whatever it was parodying) and Mr. & Mrs. Smith (the TV series with Scott and Maria Bello, which I continually lament, as Chuck does everything they should have done, so much better) and after that, I was not interested in seeing any more spies. Even if David E Kelley wrote them.
I did watch Jake 2.0. I’m not sure if that was a spy show…
As for Alisa, Season 2 (and sadly, nly season 2 and a bit of season 1), is one of my favorite seasons of TV ever. When Sydney’s mom makes her appearance, I was truly shocked – Lena Olin was phenomenal, and her not signing on to the show full-time kind of ruined it for me.
Alias’s spy stuff was more hard core, but fun just the same
Alias seasons 1 and 2 are my favorite ever. Season 3 onward just went into the crapper!! JJ really disappointed me. But I think seasons 1 and 2 remain as my fave seasons of any t.v. show. Chuck S2 is right up there too though.
> as I’d never seen whatever it was parodying
We call that “Weird ‘Al’ Syndrome”: knowing the parody, but not the original. Yes, it’s not as much phun.
I would have been surprised about Dalton being the bad guy had we not already seen that he had disappeared from the bank leaving behind a trail of “blood” – that tipped me off so I would have loved it had they not shown that before the reveal when he shows up looking all spiffy in cool duds. Such a handsome guy and great with the comedy – loved the “tiny weapon” fight. So Chuck. And, Dalton’s face when he went out of the plane.
Hopefully, Chuck’s dad left behind a compact bag of tricks in that car –
Definitely my fave of the season. Dalton just upped my enjoyment level, which is already pretty high.
I just knew Dalton had to be Volkoff!
Best episode of the series to date. Bar none!
That is my kind of Chuck!! 8)
Right down to MamaB Intersecting Chuck with a PSP. LOL 8) 8) :D
Definitely the best of season 4. Remember to vote yet this evening to get the cast of Chuck on the December 13 cover of TV Guide. To vote go to [www.tvinsider.com]
OK. Season 3 is finally forgiven. We’re good.
Where do I start? Dalton and Hamilton were just wonderful together. I have a feeling if the show’s going to finally end at the end of this season, we will find out that Mary was indeed a much better spy and mother than we’re being led to believe. It seems to me that “Chuck” has a few more layers to go in its mythology and Mary’s going to deliver it. What does Volkov really represent? I couldn’t be happier about this setup.
Chuck’s de-Intersecting/re-Intersecting: There’s been this “Pinnochio” aspect to Chuck’s character from the start, and I think the wonderful, well-written fight between Chuck and Sarah set it up. Chuck started out as a real boy who accidentally became a spy, then an accidental spy who became a real spy, then a superspy, and…now what? I need to get the exact dialogue, but Chuck essentially asks Sarah during their fight for him to fully believe in him — to have equal faith in his skills. Now, if the Intersect is genuinely OUT of Chuck, he’s going to need to master these skills on his own to solve the mystery of his family. He will be back to relying on his wits, not the strength of a computer in his head. And then he and Sarah will become true equals and finally ready for life together. Maybe it’s time for the Intersect to go away and Chuck to stand on his feet. He’s becoming a real man.
I love Josh Gomez. Really nothing more to add, I just needed to say it.
I actually loved the Mary/Ellie/Sarah scene because of that silent period where Mary tells her story. To me, it wasn’t a gimmick. Now you have the three female leads in possession of some of the show’s most important secrets, perhaps the MOST important ones. I’d like to think that this reverses the most hideous aspect of S3, where Ellie and Sarah were treated like pretty furniture. Now Mary, Ellie and Sarah are truly linked in this conspiracy, particularly Sarah and Ellie, which I’ve been waiting for. Plus, now I’m dying to know who will discover what’s under the driver’s seat of Ellie’s car — it’ll probably be Chuck, but wouldn’t it be great if it was Ellie? Both Mary and her Dad left her with enough clues, don’t you think?
Is Bakula really not coming back? Really?
The ancient computer with the triangular disks. There’s got to be more to that.
Zachary Levi — they gave him a chance to act this episode. The showdown between Chuck and Volkov in the bunker was terrific. The reckoning is going to be big. Oh, and Zac looked pretty hot, too.
Great, great stuff. I’m so happy.
The ancient computer was a TRS-80 Model 4. They didn’t have floppies shaped that way, no.
The car was a questionable piece for me. Ellie couldn’t figure out a code in the classifieds for the car, and Mama B pops up and gives Ellie the piece she needs to figure out that she’s supposed to get the actual car. Doesn’t that suggest that Mama B knows about the car, what Stephen’s hidden in it and what Ellie is supposed to do with it?
@ Sonia- I didn’t think about that. Makes sense.
There’s a part of me that worries that they are going to do something kooky with Ellie and the car. There’s another part of me that would really love it if they found a way to get Ellie more involved. After all, this isn’t just a story on Chuck the spy anymore. There’s so much they could do with Sarah Lancaster – she really has been given the most leadership traits out of anyone on the show, along with having the most emotional resonance, so it’d be fun if something positive pushed her story forward, and yet, I worry that something kooky will happen.
Indeed. Sarah Lancaster has been wasted since S1. I’d like to see Ellie’s importance grow.
Absolutely incredible episode that was nearly ruined by, as many have said, the terrible looking end explosion. Really really awful…and I’m a bit disappointed, because I thought the parachuting bit looked far better than it would. It didn’t look completely real, but it looked better than, say, Nathan Petrelli flying in Heroes. I would have really enjoyed ending the episode with Dalton revealing himself to be Volkhoff. Chuck hasn’t had a good cliffhanger in a while, and we’d have two weeks to let Chuck’s mom as evil sink in before her next reversal.
That aside, the Ellie-Frost scene was one of the best scenes this series has ever had. They didn’t even need to say or do much to express an incredible amount of powerful emotion. It was really moving, even more so than Chuck seeing his mom for the first time last week. Definitely the most moving scene since last season’s “Sarah, do you love me?” Incredible performances and a great job from the creative team to build up to that point.
Although I knew they wouldn’t do anything to Ellie and Awesome, I was a little nervous about them getting in that car and turning the key.
I totally agree. I was like “They couldn’t! …could they? Oh they didn’t.” Haha.
Oh by the way, are we sure that was Bakula’s voice at the end? I didn’t think it sounded totally like him and I forgot to check during the credits.
That was definitely him. I’d recognize that voice anywhere given the fact that “Quantum Leap” was one of the greatest shows ever.
My reply here is that it *was* Scott Bakula’s voice, but it wasn’t really Stephen Bartowski’s; he did the read cold, I think, and didn’t think about it much.
I loved the episode, the fight was great, Dalton was hilarious, Morgan and Casey were great together, and overall, it was a very solid episode.
I just have one problem.
The entire gambit rested on Chuck’s involvement, his knowledge that the hidden basement of Orion even existed, and even that he knew the type of computer those disks went and that they had it in the giant basement full of everything. This is the first time watching Chuck that I fell into the giant plothole and can’t ignore it. Was this their intention the entire time? Did either Mama Bartowski or Volkoff know about the lair? How long did they know? If Chuck hadn’t known about the computer he just found earlier that day (or day before), would they have really gone all the way to England or would they push him subtly into revealing the location of the hidden basement? And why such rare disks? Did they know the computer was down there or even if the lair still existed? The intent was to trick Chuck into revealing the lair and blow it up, but how did they even know or know Chuck knew?
The character writing was top-notch, but between the entire reason for Volkoff’s ploy, Casey and Morgan taking forever to get off the roof, and pushing the Mustang so forcibly (were the classified codes to Ellie even a thing before this episode? I don’t remember any reference to it before), I lost my level of disbelief completely by the last commercial break.
Sorry Rafe.
Reply to comment…
Let’s try that again. Chuck’s mom clearly knew something about Orion’s files and that Chuck had them. It may be hand waving but the code phrase she gave Chuck may have been the tip off to Volkoff that Chuck knew what they were looking for since obviously it wasn’t just to indicate that he could trust Chuck.
“were the classified codes to Ellie even a thing before this episode? I don’t remember any reference to it before”
Yep, they were, they did not just pull that out of their a$$es. Last season, if I recall? Or maybe even season 2 … my memory is failing me.
I think we can safely assume that mrs b knew about the lair, or at least had an inkling that something would be there. Not sure I can explain how but I feel that volkoff and Orion were respected enemies. Volkoff and by extension mrs b would have known there had to be a base of operations. Mrs b used to live there, but she may not have had the ability to access the lair and may not have known it was there. But she knows that chuck would know by now. She knows a ton of info about him.
Ugh I can’t scroll up to see what I’ve written on a mobile phone.
Anyway, I think the plot holes may seem large on an episode scale, but things don’t seem that crazy when you look at things since the end of last season. Ellie had been communicating with her father using the classified ads for the mustang…that’s what prompted Orion to come out of seclusion last year. Several things u mention have been referenced on the show before but I’ll have to rewatch some episodes to pick up some things I barely remember!
Anyone else notice the safe that the safe with the disk in it said “407” on it? I’m assuming that’s some kind of meta reference to it being episode 4.07?
My movie memory may be suspect, but wasn’t Dalton the fourth Bond? So that the 007 roster would be Sean Connery as 107, George Lazenby as 207, Roger Moore as 307 and Dalton as 407?
O.k. first the Giants FINALLY win the World Series and then a great ep of Chuck right afterwards; this Monday night has turned out to be much better than I had anticipated!
Alan and the other commenters already pointed out pretty much all the great stuff about this ep, but I just wanted to say that I loved … LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVVVVED the scene between Ellie and Mary in Ellie’s apartment, with Sarah in the background. LOVED. IT. It’s great scenes like this that made me fall in love with this show in the first place. Sarah Lancaster is really talented at getting me choked up. Also loved Sarah (Walker) in the background, clearly thinking about what it would be like to have that conversation with her mother, if she’s even still alive.
Also loved the Alias shout-out; the scene on the plane totally reminded me of “Phase One”, so it was an appropriate time for a shout-out!! Also with all the parallels between Mary Bartowski and Irina Derevko this season, it was a good time for an acknowledgement.
This week in “dumb” Chuck stuff: I was glad that they FINALLY decided to put some other staff in Castle other than just Chuck/Sarah/Casey/Morgan, but then the fact that they just let Chuck go talk to Mary on his own with no supervision was ridiculous hahahaha. They always have to have at least a couple scenes like that, that make me roll my eyes!!
But overall a great ep and most definitely the best of the season so far. One thing that has made me feel a little disappointed so far this season is that I haven’t felt any major feeling of suspense in terms of cliffhangers and plot twists. It just keeps feeling like the stakes aren’t that high on anything, because I’m SO sure that everything is going to work out just fine in the end. But tonight, I started to get that feeling again of nervousness from the plot twists and cliffhanger!! Glad to have that feeling back.
Device = Ellie the new intersect?
Was the older man in the bathroom with Morgan Brooks from Shawshank?
Do you know of any way to listen to a playlist of almost all of the songs from chuck? there are a lot i like that i have not yet downloaded and don’t really want to rewatch every episode
Dan – there are several ways. First, there are sites like [nbcchuck.wordpress.com] and [chuck-nbc.wikia.com]. Second, there are several Torrents out there that have dozens and dozens of songs both by Season and Season 1-3 total. Finally there are a ton of “Chuck” Imixs on Itunes.
Does anyone know what the file Mama B got the PSP out of was labeled? I couldn’t tell with my nonHD TV.
EURYBIA. A greek goddess of the sea.
With this episode, all is forgiven.
Actually, The Living Daylights is one of the best Bond films ever, right up there with OHMSS and From Russia With Love.
Personally I’m just getting tired of all the relationship bickering during fights. They’ve gone to that well too much for my taste.
Really good episode.
As long as we’re nitpicking: Chuck’s father left the Mustang with the top down and the note taped to the sterring wheel. Really? No concern about rain (it’s SoCal, but still…), theft, a gust of wind…
And who drove home whatever car Ellie and Awesome brought to find it? No one walks in L.A.
Awesome’s line explained that: “He said it would be outside waiting for us.”
“He” = the party that Orion paid to handle this for him in case of his death. It could have easily been kept in a garage until he got the call from Ellie.
The note was taped to the auto-shifter. Y’know: in between the bucket seats.
Sorry, Mary; no room for a six-year-old to sit there.
Great episode – the Ellie / Frost emotional & the Chuck / Sarah conversation during the fight scenes were just outstanding.
A quick guess on what “mom” did to Chuck, but I’m thinking that its all of his fathers intelligence on Volkov. That would be why she didn’t have an issue blowing it all up because now it’s safe in Chucks head. And for that matter probably causing interference with the other intersect programming.
The question is can he have both working effectively in his brain or does one – or the other – have to come out? Or maybe a new regulator?
That said while I do like the sci-fi element of the intersect I’d rather him “grow up an become a real spy” as one of the other commenters put it. The actual character growth on this show is probably my favorite element of it. I can’t think of another where the lead has actually grown this much.
Let’s return for a moment to the death (real or manufactured) of Stephen Bartowski. Ellie’s “passed away” comment was weird; that strange moment of hesitation between Chuck and his mother when they were down in Orion’s lair. The writers seem to be towing a fine line when it comes to stating that Orion is definitively, completely dead. We haven’t seen a gravestone, we haven’t heard an extended discussion about him.
Could there be some chance that Chuck might turn out to be an extraordinary keeper of secrets himself — could he have enabled his father to fake his death and escape? It would be one hell of a red herring, but nobody ever really seems to die on “Chuck.”
I think Linda Hamilton sitting in an interview being watched on close circuit cameras counts as a reference to her first appearance in T2.
Am I the only one who thinks that Mary didn’t erase the intersect from chuck’s mind but instead upgrade it?
didn’t she say “your father never wanted you to see this but i know now he was wrong”
he was the one who was against chuck becoming the intersect maybe mary isn’t and the upgrade will just need time to kick in
During the middle part of the episode, with all of Chuck and Tuttle’s conversations and adventures, I thought it was the most creative Chuck yet and had newfound respect for the series.
But the death and then twist with Tuttle/Volkoff brought the series crashing back down to boring same old Chuck that I’ve been growing tired of. What a waste of a good character, Tuttle would have been a great addition.
Alan,
Next time Timothy Dalton is in a Chuck episode, could you please reference him being in Flash Gordon. What a movie.
Dalton puts Routh to shame. What a difference.
Very fun episode. Definitely the best ep of the season.
Yeah, that explosion near the end was just awful special effects. Really, really cheesy.
I’m pretty sure the explosion towards the end was intended to be cheesy. Come on, they were diving towards the camera in slow-mo, the cheesiest move possible. They knew it, they played the scene as a joke.
You thought so? Cause I have *never* seen Chuck break the fourth wall like that; that’s Boston Legal territory.
I was hoping as Ellie turned the key it would activate an intersect so she would have it in her head.
I was so hoping that another twist would turn out to be “intersecting” Ellie — but then I remember Stephen Bartowski wasn’t fond of the the idea about his children in the spybiz.
I say MamaB upgraded Chuck-the-Intersect, and the machine in the Mustang is the backup for Orion’s work —which is the work of MamaB’s, including the new classified ads.
I agree about hearing Scott Bakula’s voice again. It was a feel good moment!
Dalton > Routh. What a difference.
Best ep of the season so far.
Yeah, the explosion special effects near the end were just awful. Really poorly done, and cheesy as hell.
Well, last night was my best friend’s 46th birthday, so I had to get my brains sucked out tonight…
Rafe, Lauren and Matt really did outdo themselves, on this one… but Morgan missed a line:
“for a really long time, but that’s not important now. And don’t call me Shirley.”
I, for what its worth, did *not* see Volkoff coming, until they were in the cellar.
The Chuck/Sarah fight at the bank was indeed one of the season’s best done set-pieces, which is delightfully ironic, in light of all the bitching we’ve had to do about the Charah being poorly handled. For my money, though, the falling anvils during the Ellie and Mary… *and Sarah* scene were even better, all the more so that Lauren and Rafe let us figure it out ourselves — what we *really* bitch about on this show is being *pandered* to. We’re that smart, guys. Props to Casey for being delicate when he came in to take her away, too.
The Alias callback — and make no mistake; that’s fanservice to *us people, right here*, who’ve been bitching about the unconscious parallels — was a nice touch, too.
And that wasn’t just a PSP-*sized* Intersect, of course; it was the real thing.
On parachutes, kudos to the writers for getting “taking the piss” *exactly* write; Americans screw that up nearly every time.
What do I think? I think they’d better not get that Mustang up over 88mph without thinking about it first…
[www.fanfiction.net]
And, um, Alan? Could you *please* have them work out the bugs in the AJAX comment code?
2) When you switch from page 1 to 2 while reading, you end up at the *bottom*, not the top
3) When you post a comment, instead of inserting the comment on the current page, as every other AJAX comment box on the planet does, it *reloads the whole page*. Why bother with AJAX commenting, if you’re going to make us have to refind our scroll point anyway.
In general, the entire commenting process is head and shoulders below the mediocre crap that Blogspot provided, so if you were wondering why the comment count has been off… that’s why.
And probably the most irritating failure of that code:
4) If you click to post a reply to a top-level comment (all you can do, since reply comments can only go one level deep), the entry box may well pop up… down off the bottom of your monitor, where you can’t even see it.
That violates the oldest precept of UI design — The Principle Of Least Astonishment — rather badly.
I mention this, of course, because it just happened to me. Twice. :-)
Another ‘pop culture’ reference — Eleanor was the name of the ’67 Shelby Mustang Nicholas Cage drove in Gone in 60 Seconds. (The original movie featured a 1973 Mustang) So appropriate that the ’68 Mustang she gets is labeled with Eleanor.
“Tuttle” was also the name of a make-believe Dr. on M*A*S*H
And a character in Terry Gilliam’s BRAZIL, which is the first thing I thought of when he said his name.
I must have missed something, but Ellie didn’t look as pregnant in her scenes with Ma Bartowski as she did in the previous episodes. Hrm.
Alan, if you ever disparage “The Living Daylights” again, I will kill you where you stand. That movie single-handedly made Brosnan and Craig’s movies possible and shoveled dirt on the pathetic Roger Moore once and for all.
I thought the best pop culture references were from “Terminator 2” – the view of Hamilton sitting at a table through the security camera, and “You have to let me see my daughter.”
I loved the the Mary/Ellie scene, but I had a feeling that Mary was jogging Ellie’s memory about the 68′ Mustang on purpose, that she knew Orion had left it for her. Perhaps she reads the classifieds. They focused on it, had Mary recount the details until Ellie got it, for it to just be a favorite family memory to me. As many have said, this was my fav episode of the season too, had the emotional resonance back w Mama Bartowski in the picture.