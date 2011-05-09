‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Last Details’: Chuck Bartowski’s day off

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I finally watch “Mannequin”…
“Just remember, Bartowski: Sarah’s the one you’re going to be sleeping next to every day. She’s the one you protect.” -Casey
Next Monday is a big day for “Chuck.” In the morning, NBC announces its schedule for next season, which may or may not include a fifth season for our pals at the Buy More. And that night, “Chuck” airs a season finale that may wind up having to double as a series finale.
With all the uncertainty about renewal, I’ve thought a lot about what I’d want out of next week’s episode if it winds up being the end – and about whether it matters. As we’ve talked about before, the show has already produced a bunch of episodes that the creative team thought might be the last one ever. Some have offered large swaths of closure, while others have left a lot of things hanging out of optimism for a new season. And given how many wannabe series finales we’ve gotten already, and how strong most of them were, I’d been telling myself that it almost doesn’t matter how next week’s episode ends – or even if its title, “Chuck vs. the Cliffhanger,” winds up being very literal. I’ve already gotten to see “Chuck” end, several times, I’d thought, and that should be enough.
But after watching “Chuck vs. the Last Details” – which was both one of the strongest episodes of season four and one that ended with a wicked, wicked cliffhanger – I fear that if there’s bad news next Monday morning, I may wind up having to burn my living room the way Schwartz and Fedak said I’d need to if “Chuck vs. the Ring” had been the swan song.
Do I believe Sarah’s dead? Absolutely not. These guys aren’t dumb; they know how much the audience loves Sarah, how great Yvonne Strahovski is, how important the Chuck/Sarah relationship is in the event the series continues, etc. This is too sweet and optimistic show to do that. “Chuck” might kill off a Bryce Larkin or a Stephen Bartowski, but it’s not gonna whack the the love of the hero’s life days before their wedding. So on that front, I’m not worried. But if the writers are willing to go this diabolical at the end of what could be the next-to-last episode ever, I’m starting to worry about what horrors they might unleash in what could be the actual last one ever. Because even if I can think back on my memories of Chuck and Sarah in the Parisian hotel room in “Chuck vs. the Other Guy,” or Chuck popping the question in “Chuck vs. the Push Mix,” or any of the other pseudo-finale moments, I don’t want the last images of the series to be ones that leaves the fate of one or more characters I care about in question. I can tell myself that a hypothetical fifth season would have saved them, but still… that would stink.
And it would stink that a show still capable of producing an episode as strong as “Chuck vs. the Last Details” wouldn’t get to come back, even though I recognize that the ratings are kind of hideous at this point.
Where the season’s previous high point, “Chuck vs. Phase Three,” succeeded by largely turning into a spin-off where Strahovski was the star, “The Last Details” was the exact show we’ve come to know and love for four years – just a very well-executed example of it.
Where sometimes, the attempt to turn spy missions into metaphors for Chuck’s latest life crisis can feel forced, turning this week’s op into a high-stakes version of the tug many grooms feel between their mother and their bride-to-be worked splendidly. Lots of good comedy moments for Zachary Levi, Strahovski and Linda Hamilton, and a nice emotional payoff where Mary spends most of her rehearsal dinner toast singing Sarah’s praises.
And the parallel story of Casey struggling to do his job the way he always has while keeping his word to Alex was also really strong, a good emotional showcase for Adam Baldwin and a logical story point given how deep Morgan has gone into spy world this season. And Morgan’s undercover work itself led to a scene that’s already going into my own video montage of quintessential “Chuck” moments: Chuck trying to pump up Morgan to play the bad guy by humming “The Imperial March” from the “Star Wars” films(*), until Morgan joins in and both are having a complete fist-banging nerdgasm while a befuddled Sarah watches. Just hilarious, and the sort of nerd/spy crossover moment the show used to do more consistently before the introduction of Chuck Fu. Bringing Morgan onto the team definitely brought some of the geek vibe back in the last season and a third, but the show is always at its most satisfying when Chuck himself gets to be a big ol’ nerd even as he becomes a more effective spy. Here we not only got that hilarious moment, but Chuck taking a deep breath and saying, “Honey, I love you” after Sarah completely fails to get his “Chewie” reference while they’re pretending Casey is their prisoner.
(*) Also, if your question is whether the great majority of a “Chuck” review can be written with “The Imperial March” playing on a continuous loop, the answer is yes.
It wasn’t a perfect episode, mainly because Vivian remains a fairly muddled, bratty villain, and because I don’t feel like the show ever really used Ray Wise to his full potential. But so much of it was so satisfying, both emotionally and comedically, that, until Vivian called Chuck during the rehearsal dinner, I actually thought to myself, “You know, this would be a pretty damn good finale in and of itself.”
Now, though, Sarah’s in big trouble, Chuck has to untangle the mess his parents made of the family Volkoff, we presumably need time for a wedding (depending on when/if Sarah’s revived), and we need to see what just what that title means – and we’ll see it all knowing already what NBC’s decision was.
If you’d asked me a couple of weeks ago how I would feel about a “Chuck” cancellation, I would have said that it would leave me sad but understanding. We got four seasons of a show that in different circumstances might have only gotten one, maybe two, the ratings had taken a pretty dire turn midway through the season, and while I still enjoyed the show week-to-week, it only occasionally brought my joy levels up to where they were so consistently in season two.
After this one, though? I’m going to be a very unhappy camper on Monday if the new schedule has, say, “Harry’s Law” but no “Chuck.” It’s like Mary says:
“May you have many more adventures together, and may you always keep each other safe.”
Damn right. And I’d rather not have to imagine those future adventures, if at all possible.
Some other thoughts:
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Everything Falls Apart” by The One AM Radio (Sarah and Chuck ponder their day off together), “First Day of My Life” by Bright Eyes (Lester screens his film), “The Imperial March” by John Williams (Morgan enters the meeting), “You Are A Tourist” by Death Cab For Cutie (Sarah gets her first look at the transformed courtyard, and the rehearsal dinner starts off swimmingly).
• I’m, frankly, shocked it took the show until the next-to-last episode of the season – particularly given that they weren’t sure they’d continue after the first 13 – to put Mary in a jail cell to do pull-ups from her bed frame, Sarah Connor-style. But better late than never, even though I imagine Hamilton’s arms aren’t nearly as sculpted as they were 20 years ago.
• Josh Gomez was awesome not only in the “Imperial March” scene, but earlier when Morgan’s trying out his horrible pidgin Italian to Casey, and sounding very much like Kevin Kline in “A Fish Called Wanda.”
• Lord, the house special at that outdoor cantina by the mine looked disgusting. I’m not sure there was a single component I could both get down and keep down. Well done, crew.
• Last week, I lamented that the show had largely left Jeffster and Big Mike behind, but they were all much more effectively used this week with the subplot about Jeff and Lester’s voyeur videos being turned into a romantic montage for the rehearsal dinner. Nip slips (of Chuck!), Lester with a giant heart over his crotch, Big Mike playing Hollywood agent and Jeff turning out to be a secret sweetheart? Excellence all around.
• While Morgan’s right that “Breaking Bad” is an incredible show, I’m not sure John Casey would dig a series where a budding drug lord is the central character.
• Also not entirely sure whether the geometry of Casey shooting wherever Morgan’s video glasses pointed would work, but it was still a cool sequence.
What did everybody else think?
I thought the special at the cantina looked a little like Admiral Ackbar’s head, personally. Perhaps it was the repeated Star Wars references messing with my head.
-alyson
Speaking of Star Wars references, loved how the whole Imperial March thing totally turned Chuck telling Vivian the truth into an Empire reference (“No, Vivian, Agent X is your father”), followed immediately by another (Chuck’s “No! That’s not true!”). Oh, and Casey’s “I’ve got a bad feeling about this.” Basically, this episode was a big ol’ laughed up fuzzball of SW love.
I was happier after this episode than any since Phase 3 (maybe even Honeymooners), but I’m suspicious of my warm bubblies – almost positive that they are more the product of the Star Wars nerditry than of anything else. Somehow, adding the Imperial March and the Death Star rescue scene makes all the annoying bits minor details.
The House Special reminded me of a certain scene from Temple of Doom.
The look on the waiter’s face when they paid without eating it made me think it was the “Gringo” dish – always presented, never used.
Awesome review for an awesome episode. So many great moments. Next Monday could be straight up heartbreaking.
Killer ending! I was genuinely surprised…and that rarely happens watching network TV.
I really enjoyed this episode. The ending was fantastic – Jeff showing his “sane” side was surprising and really good! The ending gave me goosebumps. As a religious watcher of this show, I’d be sad if it ended, but I’d understand.
I think the only thing that bugged me about this episode was this – WHY would Chuck call Frost “MOM” in front of all the baddies?! Geez, man! And why would he so readily give up the CIA’s biggest secret to Vivian Volkoff – I understand the sentiment, but still, not smart.
Great episode. Just trying to stay positive about next week.
I liked this considerably less than you did, and I think it’s mostly in how awful Vivian is. Not quite as soul killing as Shaw, but she’s bad. Incomprehensibly written, acted like an obnoxious high school villain, and… ugh.
This episode badly needed a shot of Dalton. And there were no stakes at the end because the choice of victim totally invalidates things. I could buy Mary being the target and then there’d be some actual tension. The *best* target though that would make Vivian a fairly threatening villain and be someone you could buy the show killing off? Alex. Morgan could blame Chuck, as could Casey, he’d be crushed, etc etc etc.
This way we just get Sarah lives and Chuck is about to do anything to keep her that way. Which has been done before, and is less interesting to me than Chuck and Sarah having to work together. Bleh.
While I agree, the problem with choosing another victim is that Vivian doesn’t know of these other people, much less does she know of Alex. Mama B would have been a fine choice, but it logically doesn’t hit closer to home than Sarah (who didn’t abandon him for 20 years) who is going to be his wife the next day. Similarly, she wanted to cause the Bartowskis pain by hurting those they love.
Drama-wise, someone like Morgan or Alex or Elie would have been fantastic. But it just didn’t make sense given who the character is and how the plot played itself out.
@Michael Neither has the rest of her plot, so who cares?
Me? I care! Yeah, probably not good enough.
I also thought Sarah was an odd choice. Obvious, anyway. I did a Whedon binge this weekend, though, and I’m primed to look for deaths out of left field.
Firstly you assume that Sarah is not going to die and that is certainly not guaranteed, people have said well if they kill her the show is finished, the sad truth is it is more likely to get cancelled than renewed due to the ratings. As Vivien has never met Ellie, Morgan or Alex why would she target them and how would she get there dna. Sarah did ride Vivians horse, were her helmet and her neklace and was standing near her in this episode so I dont see your point.
As per how Vivian is reacting the analogy of a spoilt child is a good one she has never made her own choices she had no idea what to do with herself and then she was told what to do by Riley so not really surprising at all.
Oh yeah…what I’m hoping for next week is for CHUCK to go all blonde-she-male on Vivian Volkoff’s butt…
Um, that would be tall brunette he-male — ? But yes, very fun! ;D
I was so happy when I saw Ellie kiss Jeff unexpectedly but I was sad the moment Sarah bleed and fell on Chucks arms. it was so sad!
Wow, who knew Jeff was such a softie? That was a grin moment.
Let’s hope Chuck puts a bullet between Vivian’s eyes. I know he won’t because this isn’t that show, but it would be pretty awesome. He still hasn’t really killed anyone.
he killed shaw
did he?
Chuck killed Shaw in the sense that he made the choice and carried through (Shaw survived, but it’s pretty much irrelevant; the character change happened).
Without commenting on the WHAT, I was pretty disappointed that literally the FIRST HALF-SECOND of “Here’s next week’s Chuck” did what it did. That was completely unnecessary and basically impossible to avoid unless you literally stop the DVR dead in its tracks or change the channel the second the show goes to “Fake Empire Productions.” I was shocked.
Well I think it was a dream sequence, actually. Just my opinion.
NBC really struggles to put good previews together for this show. That was awful.
Susan, I thought your idea was possible when I saw it also, but my question would be, what does that accomplish? If it’s a pseudo-spoiler, that might actually be WORSE.
Yeah it seemed pretty clear to me that it was a dream sequence – the next shot was Chuck waking up in a cold sweat.
Or, you could have what happened to me. My HD recording of Chuck on my DVR got the signal yips, so I missed it. Thankfully up here in Canada, there’s another channel that repeats Chuck later in the week. They also don’t show the NBC teasers, instead showing the complete credits like the episodes have on the DVDs. I was a little miffed not being able to see the season finale previews. Now? Not so much…
I loved all of the moments in this episode that were described above. I laughed out loud more than a few times. While the spectacular brain melt of Sarah happened, I was trying to to think of the implications (just this once) and enjoy the fact that they threw a cliffhanger before The Cliffhanger. Fingers crossed for renewal…
The average person simply doesnt watch GOOD shows anymore. All they want is mindless “reality” train wrecks, signing, and dancing.
It’s unfortunate this is the end of the line for Chuck, I’m going to miss it :/
singing ^^^
I think the problem is less that people are not watching good shows and more that the people who like good shows are not watching it on tv.
Any show that mentions Breaking Bad gets major points for me. And I’m going through such major Breaking Bad withdrawals right now, that once they brought in the acid my mind went to BB before Morgan even said it…
OK, if someone wants me to buy a crappy Subway sandwich, I’m in….
Indeed, this episode did feel very much like Classic Chuck — smart, funny dialogue (I could have kissed Morgan for the “Breaking Bad” line!) and the relationships all felt right. And Jeff saving the day? Terrific.
But please tell me that Volkoff’s daughter is going to add up to something by the end of the season. Oh, and tell me Steve’s coming back. Then I’ll be fine.
Unfortunately I saw your tweet, Alan, about how this might be your favorite episode of the season, before watching. That elevated my hopes for this episode, so I ended up feeling a little disappointed. The ending segment though was one of the best scenes the show has had, I’d say the best since the season 4.1 finale with the silent proposal.
I think the show really missed an opportunity to showcase a great villain by choosing Vivian over Ray Wise. When he said the face of the organization should strike fear into people, I was hoping that he would step up to be the face of the organization, and just use Vivian as a puppet. Hell, he could have ended up killing her as her feelings got in the way of doing what needed to be done. Then you have the possibility of bringing back Dalton next week to help rid the world of Ray Wise, in a truly epic, heated finale. Of course, they would have had to plant the seeds of Ray Wise’s desire to be “next in line” a long time ago, so that killing Vivian and taking over made sense, but damn that would have been a great storyline, with a great actor to match.
That’s a really excellent point. I’d sure rather see more of Ray Wise than the poor actress who’s gotten stuck in this role. But how would it look if either Sarah or Mary killed Vivian? I guess I would wonder what it would do to the long-term storyline with Volkoff.
It would have been a much better story line if Ray Wise had been the bad guy all along, just using the Volkovs as figureheads while he really ran the show behind the scenes.
Oh well, an opportunity wasted for sure.
That’s a very good idea.
Explain how sarah was getting killed by a device that seems to break physics, especially when she could’ve just gotten a tin-foil hat or equivilant easily where they were
I’m sure it has something to do with Heisenberg compensators. Yet, no problem with computer images giving someone martial arts skills? :)
i always assumed it was the sound projected through the phone. which isn’t to say a tinfoil hat wouldn’t have worked
Casey delivers the “I’ve got a bad feeling about this” line nearly as well as Captain Solo. :)
And *much* better than Hayden Christiansen does!
… just finished your review- it has become part of my monday routine! Your quote from mama b has me in tears! I hope I continue to visit your page next year every monday.
Quick comment on the casey shooting thing. Its cause wherever Morgan saw, if I saw correctly, Casey also had a tracker right next to him, to better his coordinates
I think it’s possible that Casey could deduce the layout of the room in relation to the windows and figure out where to place his shots. C’mon, this is John Casey we’re talking about!
The Imperial March is my ringtone. Just saying.
I’d expect nothing less! (and I don’t even know you)
It’s the ringtone for my kids’ cels. Cause if they are calling me, it ain’t gonna be good news.
Another great Star Wars reference is the shot of Morgan’s spy glasses on the ground with Casey yelling out over the audio, “Can you hear me?” a la C-3PO.
The preview for this ep from LAST week had me expecting a really serious and dramatic episode tonight, but clearly they had us all fooled because most of what made this episode great was how funny it was!! (Up until that last scene of course). ;-) Everything about Morgan was absolutely HILARIOUS … the ridiculous accent, the suit which actually looked pretty damn good on him, the Darth Vader stuff, everything that happened during his mission, etc. etc. He definitely made the ep comedy-wise. Though the bickering between Mary and Sarah and Chuckâ€™s reactions to that was pretty damn good too.
Iâ€™m finding myself confused by what the hell this DNA scrambler (or whatever it is) actually DOES though hahha. I have to watch the ep again … maybe if someone else here already “gets it”, you can help explain it to me. ;-)
I will agree with Alan and (I think) most fans of the show and say that Vivianâ€™s storyline and Vivian as a character have been just pretty crappy all around hahaha. It is a shame because clearly they needed someone cheaper than Timothy Dalton to fill in the majority of â€œThe Villianâ€ role for this season and … well … unfortunately they got what they paid for. But of course itâ€™s not entirely the actressâ€™s fault, a lot of it is the way the arc has been written. None of the Vivian stuff has pulled me in in the LEAST this season. Tonight they did show a little bit of her â€œnewbieâ€ side and that was maybe a LITTLE interesting, but it doesnâ€™t feel like the character has been consistent at all this season. One episode sheâ€™s an innocent little lamb, the next episode sheâ€™s a complete maniac, the next episode sheâ€™s uncomfortable with killing people, but by the end of that same ep she has no problem at all â€œkillingâ€ Sarah haha.
But anyway regardless of all that, tonightâ€™s ep was quite enjoyable. I am feeling very nervous for how the hell they are gonna fit ALL these loose ends into the finale next week and leave me satisfied enough if it winds up being a series finale. One unfortunate thing is that they have now put Sarah out of commission so Iâ€™m not sure sheâ€™ll be able to recover quickly enough to actually DO anything next week. Which would be a major bummer if it winds up being the series finale. :-( Oh well weâ€™ll just have to wait and see …
I agree that this was a) a great episode, except b) Vivian is just a terrible villain. (In a way, she’s sort of like Zoey on “HIMYM” — a bad guy without the courage of her convictions, because we’re supposed to think she’s somehow redeemable.)
One question: Early in the episode, Chuck flashed on something like “Vivian Volkoff’s Hideout.” Unless I missed something, the Intersect hasn’t had an upgrade since before Chuck even met Vivian, and before she became a supervillain — so where did this information come from? Are we supposed to think Chuck’s brain gets regular CIA updates the way a GPS downloads new map information?
(Actually, if that were true, it would make a good episode — as it would turn out that whoever’s responsible for making the data available was a mole purposely supplying misinformation.)
How many Subway footlongs do I need to buy for Season 5?
This was quite possibly the best and totally spot on review I’ve ever read. I’m not even overstating it :). I agree with your sentiments with regards to Vivian, to the future, etc. Thank you for the read.
Episodes like this one remind me of why I got hooked on Chuck back in Season 1. I don’t really care about character development or particularly about Chuck and Sarah’s relationship. As long as the show makes me laugh, I’m fine with it.
For different reasons, this episode reminded me of why I got hooked back in ’07, too. Any segment of tv with so much Star Wars love can do no wrong by me, and it got me thinking about my discovery of Star Wars. A New Hope made me a fan, and Empire Strikes Back carved it in stone, and no matter how much I complain about the string of cynical CGI atrocities that followed, I still include (however dourly) the prequels in marathons. I’m a Star Wars fan because for me, the experience is greater than the sum of its writing, acting, pacing, score, special effects, etc. Chuck wasn’t fully realized in season 1, and it’s not now, (not like it was in season 2), but I’m still happy when I watch it; it still makes me smile, it still makes me care about the characters, it still makes me afraid for them and happy when they come out on top. This episode framed it nicely for me: every installment can’t be the Empire Strikes Back, but A New Hope is pretty wonderful too.
I just need to say that this felt like way too much of a goodbye.
Still love the fluff and fun of the show. The weakest elements are Vivian (just dull as dishwater as a villain) and I’ve not been bowled over by Linda Hamilton’s portrayal of Chuck’s mom. I get why they cast her in the role but, for me, she brings no zing and pop to the role. If they wanted to camp it up a bit, I would have enjoyed it if they had chosen Lynda Carter (Wonder Woman of the old days) – not a great actress by any stretch of the imagination but I think might have added more zip to the role.
I will be okay if next week is the end – I will be sad to see it go as we are drowning in redundant reality shows and crime scene shows.
I don’t know why this show never captured more of an audience as it’s just plain fun. Reminds me of a more high tech “Get Smart” (original tv series; not the movie) in its goofiness and over the top villains plotting world domination.
Yes! I’ve thought the same thing. It’s like Get Smart plus Man From U.N.C.L.E. mixed with today’s pop culture. I have such trouble understanding what’s wrong with people for not making this a top ten show! It is such lovely escapism. And there’s nothing remotely like it out there.
I find myself conflicted. I have watched Chuck since the first episode because the promos intrigued me and then the show grabbed me and never let me go. So the conflict is I don’t want to see Chuck go because I have loved it all along and it has been such a big part of my Mondays(as well as reading Alan’s reviews every Tuesday) but considering the number of weak episodes this season I almost want it to end before it becomes something completely different. That being said, this was a great episode. All the Star Wars references(many that my wife didn’t get and I had to spend the better part of commercials explaining) to the fantastic way Morgan “died” was hilarious.
I don’t want to sound like a broken record about how bad Vivian is…but dang! she is bad!
I haven’t seen any posts about Chuck explaining to the mine guard that he had been in a “will they/won’t they” type of relationship. This being a nod to the fact they WERE in a “will they/won’t they”. And in an ironic twist all of us fans of Chuck are looking at NBC and saying “will they/won’t they” cancel Chuck. So even with all my conflicts….I want more Chuck after this season. But no matter what happens Chuck will remain as one of my favorite shows of all time…for what that’s worth.
Long live Chuck! And may they always keep each other safe.
What I think? I think its annoying I have to log in all the time since the website refuses to remember the login.
Oh the episode, I think this is probably ‘lets kill Worfs girlfriend’ routine, allowing them to have Chuck kill Vivian next week.
Hmm. I think it’s your computer. I’ve logged in once ever.
If Chuck doesn’t get a fifth season, maybe they can get it in the form of an episodic point and click Telltale game. NBC’s already got a deal with Telltale for Law and Order games, and Chuck fits perfectly in a genre whose objective is to make sense of a collection of Chekhov’s guns, so…
Great episode! If Chuck has to leave us I want it to leave us this way, as the show we have loved for so long.
I think the “cliffhanger” part of next weeks title is referring to the cliffhanger we were left with at the end of this episode. So it would mean Chuck trying to reverse what his parents had done to fix the cliffhanger of Sarah dying, just like you mentioned.
Loved everything about this episode from the movie/tv references to that heartwrenching cliffhanger (as a Bright Eyes song plays too! Is there no good in the world?!?!)
On a renewal note: Right now, all I want is a 13 episode order with a note from NBC that says, “There are your last episodes, make them count.” THe problem with renewal in the past is Schwartz and Fedak never know when the end will come so the second half of the season winds up being kind of uneven. I think if they knew for sure that the show was going to end after that episode order they could produce something very very amazing. Here’s hoping upfronts brings some good news, but even this “Chuck” fan isn’t holding his breath.
Anyway, that youtube clip…. CLASSIC.
I laughed my butt off watching that.
TERMINATOR reference! Mom Bartowski / Sarah Connor / Linda Hamilton in her cell doing chin-ups!
Overall a good episode, but one thing really bugged me. I understand they need to keep Vivian around until the finale. But if that’s the case, don’t give these characters no less than 3 clear, easy, fool-proof opportunities to take her out. If she’s some super vilian, Casey should have pulled the trigger from the rooftop, or Sarah in the mine, or various people in the street. Just seems like keeping her around for the sake of keeping her around. Chuck isn’t supposed to be realistic, I know; but that was a little too much for me. Beyond that, great week for Chuck.
I would argue that keeping Vivian alive is fundamental to Chuck’s character throughout the series. In almost every instance Chuck looks to minimize the number of people that get hurt on his missions, and up until she used the Norseman on Sarah, Chuck believed that she could be ‘saved’ if she knew the truth about who her father truly was.
Alan, how could you NOT choose “as soon as I get this guy’s pants off” as the jump line, given that it was practically handed to you on a silver platter? ;) I even got the feeling it was written with your reviews in mind, but that might just be me =).
I thought the EXACT same thing. And given Alan’s relationship with Schwartz, Fedak, and the show I wouldn’t be surprised. I was sure it was gonna be the jump line on this review but, sadly, an opportunity was missed.
I frikin LOVED this episode. One of my faves. I remember seeing something saying that we were going to lose an important person in operation bartowski, so I was getting super nervous when Morgan was in that room with those people. I was beginning to think they were going to kill him off. PHEW!
I still don’t understan how Vivian got away… It’s a huge plot hole but everything else was great! Can’t wait for next monday…
Last night is in my top 5 all-time favorite episodes with Chuck vs. The Truth, The Suburbs, The Beard, and The Ring (Part 2). It was everything that Chuck is: strong characters, great parallel story lines, nerd-culture references galore, laugh-out-loud comedy, intense action, and heartbreakingly sweet sequences, all in 45 minutes of television.
Casey obviously had Morgan’s video feed AND a map where the dot (most likely a transponder in his glasses) indicated Morgan’s positioning in the room. With a little imagination, the scene could just work (much better than the one in “vs the Masquerade” huff).
I thought the jump line wouild be “after I endure a couple of rounds of torture” I’ll be satisfied if the series ends with the kids finally getting hitched. I just don’t see what story there will be to tell in a season 5. Fedak said something about a Chuck Baby? I refer you to the last days of Get Smart when 99 was sidelined with twins.
It would be great if Zach could catch on with a series that actually got some viewers. And wouldn’t it be ironic if a certain Aussie lass moved from one stuggling Monday 8PM show to another struggling Monday 8PM show and assume the role of one of the title characters?
Yvonne Strahovski as The Mother?!
Oh, wait, you mean replace Charlie Sheen?
No, no, no, you OBVIOUSLY want her to take over as Gregg House.
The only thing that bothered me was why Elli and Awesome, both doctors, didn’t jump up immediately when Sarah collapsed. Elli just kind of came over and sat there, and Awesome went to go call 911… shouldn’t they be starting to do something immediately?
Prediction (and I watched online so didn’t see any previews so this is in no possible way a spoiler): Elli finds something in the computer to save Sarah
Great review and all good comments. I only disagree on the consensus about Vivian being a weak character. There is great potential for her becoming a true match for Chuck, with their connection apparent from the first moment they met. They are really mirror images, children of parents that hid their identities as spies, vulnerable and sensitive, forced into a new role in life through interference from others, etc… It could set up some unexpected twist should another season happen.
Probably my favorite episode of the season. I’m not sure if next weeks season ender/possible series ender will top this.
That is totally what I would do if I was trying to pump myself up to be a villain.
I still always enjoy Chuck, but lately I haven’t been racing to catch it. (Life getting in the way on Monday nights this past month was a contributing factor, but even catching up I’d put off for most of the week). This episode reminded me why I really love this show so much. I’d pick out the highlights for me, but I just keep thinking of one after another.
I hate the Norseman as a plot device; I don’t see the advantage of it. If you can collect someone’s DNA, you have the opportunity to kill them at that point, so why wait?
I’m sorry to say it, but the show has jumped the shark. Maybe the writers can accomplish the impossible and jump back over the shark with a guaranteed ending in season 5. But they’re just not writing like they used to.
No mention of the beautiful dispatch of the MI6 agent? A sort of Raiders reference (Indiana shooting the sword guy in the bazaar) or a commentary n the annoyance of monologuing?