‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Seduction Impossible’: The old ball and chain

John Larroquette’s first appearance as Roan Montgomery came in the second episode of season two, as “Chuck” was beginning to take that leap from fun little show to show worth fighting for. That character, and that performance, perfectly captured the winking-yet-sincere tone the show was starting to master, and “Chuck vs. the Seduction” remains one of the series’ best standalone episodes.
With the Volkoff arc done with, it’s time for another amusing palate cleanser ala last year’s “Chuck vs. the Honeymooners,” and “Chuck vs. the Seduction Impossible” proved a fine time to bring back Roan – and to bring one of the original “Seduction”s best background gags to the foreground by dealing with the Roan/Beckman relationship.
Larroquette was Larroquette, and Bonita Friedericy made a meal out of the first real General Beckman episode to date, from the dirty blonde ’80s flashback to Beckman whipping out a rocket launcher to save her man and take down the evil Fatima. Beckman is usually there to represent the way things are supposed to get done in spy world, as opposed to the ridiculous way Team Bartowski usually conducts itself, so it was amusing to see that Beckman has her own weak spots, and can get just as emotionally over-invested in a mission as Chuck or Sarah, who for once were the ones complaining about all the interpersonal issues interfering with a mission.
Of course, Chuck and Sarah were bickering right along with Roan and Diane, and I enjoy fights like this one (or “Chuck vs. the First Fight”) where the two are on a relatively equal footing. Because Sarah’s the gorgeous super-agent and Chuck’s the bumbling reformed nerd, the show has a tendency to paint a lot of conflicts between the two as Chuck being a spaz and Sarah just indulging him. That may have been fun once upon a time, but it feels like it does a disservice to both characters and their relationship at this point – as well as to Yvonne Strahovski, who’s usually at her funniest when Sarah isn’t just rolling her eyes at Chuck’s latest bit of neurosis. So it was entertaining to see them both trying to out-manipulate each other about the eloping issue – not just because Strahovski got to do the whole belly dancer thing, but because of the context of it in that scene and in the whole episode.
Similarly, episodes in which Sarah doesn’t have to treat Chuck with kid gloves – which she shouldn’t have to anymore – allow for amusing little moments like her declaring that they’ll be the worst spies in the world if he sneezes, or the earlier scene where she bluntly tells Chuck and Casey that she will not be dressing as a belly dancer on the mission.(*)
(*) This one was co-written by Chris Fedak and Kristin Newman, a new addition to this year’s writing staff who was also responsible for the Sarah-centric “Chuck vs. Phase Three.” I think it’s safe to say she knows how to write for the Giant Blonde She-Male of Thailand. More quippy Sarah, please.
Though I wouldn’t mind if we get a run of standalones for a while, ala this point in season 3, the idea of Chuck trying to reunite Sarah’s family has some potential – if for no other reason than to bring back Gary Cole.
And after Casey spent most of last week’s episode in a hospital bed, he was thankfully prominent throughout this one, whether failing to prove his own seduction skills, hiding inside a wall (ala the story from “Chuck vs. the Coup D’Etat”), seeming almost eager to cut his own arm off or blowing away the bad guys through a literal hole in the wall. And the Alex/Morgan storyline finally addressed a question many of us have been asking all season: it’s nice that Casey connected with his daughter, but why hasn’t he told her mom that he’s alive? Some good work from Adam Baldwin in that final scene, and I suspect we haven’t seen the last of Kathleen.
All in all, a very strong start to season 4.1, or whatever we want to call it.
Some other thoughts:
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Black Red” by Dr. Dog (Morgan and Chuck talk about the elopement), “65 Bars & A Taste of Soul” by Charles Wright and The Watts 103rd St Rhythm Band (the team finds Roan tied up in Fatima’s bed), “Breeze” by Alex Silverman (Morgan tells Alex about his plan for Casey), “Sixteen Tons” by Tennessee Ernie Ford (Roan forced to work at the Buy More), “Wind of Change” by cheesy ’80s German hair band Scorpions (Roan and Beckman’s ’80s love theme).
• Unless the writers have some big endgame in mind, not sure if there’s still value in the idea that Ellie is the only one who doesn’t know Chuck is spying again. On the plus side, how she dealt with sending her mom back to work suggests it won’t be too melodramatic when the secret inevitably comes out. And that subplot did some nice things with the idea of a super-spy grandmommy.
• Loved how desperately Chuck, Sarah and Casey wanted a mission after spending some time in baby world at Ellie and Awesome’s. Anyone who spends a lot of time around infants can relate to the desire for something adult – even if it’s potentially dangerous.
• Was Fatima named after the Barbara Carrera villainess from “Never Say Never Again”? Even if she wasn’t, it still gives me the excuse to link to possibly my favorite line in any James Bond movie, official or unofficial.
• Nice edit from Alex shaking her head right after Morgan has said how much she looks like Casey to Casey shaking his head the same way.
• I like the idea of the Buy More as a place Beckman sends spies to for punishment detail. Maybe that has something to do with the whole Greta gag from earlier in the season?
• That’s two episodes in a row without Chuck Fu (unless you assume Chuck still needs the Intersect to know how to throw a simple punch like he used on Volkoff last week) and only minimal Intersect info-flashing. Hmm… glad the writers don’t lean on the Intersect as a crutch, but I’m curious if they’re just biding their time until they get around to explaining what the Orion reboot did to the system.
What did everybody else think?
Awesome, Awesome episode here. Great review too, Sepinwall!
Ah, Kristin Newman. She wrote some good That 70s Show episodes. But she also wrote some duds.
I IMDBed her and saw she wrote “Dine and Dash,” probably my favorite episode of that show.
John Larroquette has been incredible in both of his episodes. The guy definitely does “still got it.” This episode was fun and funny from start to finish, and I agree it was tonally very similar to Honeymooners from last season. I’m becoming a fan of Kristin Newman, hopefully she can fill the big shoes left by Ali Adler.
The only thing I disagree with you about this review is I thought the Scorpions were pretty good. Otherwise it was a fun and entertaining episode.
Awesome episode. I’m starting to feel like if the Chuck writters really hit their stride during the back order instead of the original 13-episode run. This was a really fun episode, one that surpassed “vs. the First Fight”, “vs Phase Three” and “vs Push Mix”, which I considered the best this season has offered. If this is what the back 11 will deliver, then count me in as truly excited. I was missing the pure fun tone that made season 2 what it was
Ahh, yes, Season 2, where Casey grunted and people ran, Chuck was blissfully neurotic and Sarah dressed more appropriately for one of McG’s music videos. Good times.
Fun episode. Enjoyed it. What happened after the whole bellydancer thing? I kind of forgot. Wait, what’s my name? What planet is this? :-P
I wonder how Strahovski feels about doing scenes like this every few weeks. Must be “ok” since it hasn’t changed in four years. The question always enters my mind as the scene unfolds. (Then I usually choose to rewind.)
After getting a Roan Montgomery – Diane Beckman background story I have renewed hope for getting a few scenes of Casey – Walker running into each other before they were teamed for the Intersect project. Early in the series passing mention was made of each character’s familiarity with the others style and work. So much time has passed now that it could probably be played more effectively for laughs than in early in the series run.
While visually interesting, the seduction duel was also the funniest bit of the whole episode. One of many funny bits this week. Which is all I really want from Chuck.
Well she works hard to stay in shape, she probably doesn’t mind showing it off a bit :)
Ala much?
@Chip: It’snotgonnahelp. Giveitup.
Best episode of the season, maybe best in a couple of years. I enjoyed some recent eps but this was the type of thing that got me into the show to begin with.
Good catch about the Carrera Bond name.
Fantastic episode. You nailed the review, Alan – it’s about time they let Chuck be a “man” in the relationship. Their fight was a lot of fun.
I think one of my standout moments was when Casey gave Team Bartowski (back at Castle) the lowdown on the mission, and went out with “Tell Morgan I’ll be back in a week or two”…Gotta love the Casey/Morgan Bromance!
Was this a good episode of ‘Chuck’?
…yyyyeeaaah…
Well played Fedak and Newman, well played.
Does it make me an obnoxious nit-picking jerk to point out that the third establishing shot of “Morocco” at the beginning, the one with the moon over columns and pylons, was actually taken from the Corniche in Luxor, Egypt?
I think we all know Hollywood fudges things all the time. But it’s cool to know that, glad you pointed it out.
Not as big a nit-picking jerk as a friend trying to complain about Strahovski’s belly-dancing technique to me after that scene.
Phew! Thanks.
And, geez, yeah, your friend is a real downer, Alan!
:-( Sad Panda.
I am left to draw this conclusion: Dan = Jerk.
TheJoshBaker – Given the context, I don’t believe this makes you Sherlock Holmes. Of course I’m the Jerk. And darnit, I never said she wasn’t HOT in that scene. Just that she lacked basic rudimentary belly-dancing skills on a technical level. STILL HOT.
-Daniel
Now you made me a sad panda. I suppose I had that coming. But I found the whole thing so amusing.
TheJoshBaker – I was just kiddin’ with ya. Just as I was kiddin’ with Sepinwall about Yvonne’s bellydancing acumen.
-Daniel
They do this all the time on this show. That Italian villa where Chuck was supposed to be stationed when he offically became a spy in season 3? Actually an historical hotel-turned private college in St. Augustine, Florida. I know because I got married there and have the exact same pictures- with my husband and me in the foreground, of course!
Please, Dan, don’t use the word “acumen” again.
I want some spandex on her – how about dressing as superwoman at a costume party!
Just a great, fun episode of Chuck. This is what Schwartz & Co. have done so well since The OC and is why I will follow him wherever he goes.
seeing chuck tryinig to resist sarah’s advances was super fun
funfun episode
Funny that after they “un-seduced” each other, and had to change to see Beckman, Sarah chose a turtleneck!
PLEASE bring back Gary Cole, please. Pretty please? I’d love for the writers to explore Sarah’s background.
Seems like they could be setting up season 4.1 (as Alan calls it) the “Season of Sarah”. What about her mom? Siblings? Her real name? You have to expect that she has some secrets she hasn’t told Chuck.
Easily the best Chuck in what feels like ages. I’ve been very, very disappointed in this season, downright hating it and watching only out of habit (I’ve been utterly baffled how Alan gives this show a free pass week after week and is so hard on The Office, which – while it’s best days are behind it – has been vastly superior compared to the laziness of this show).
But this episode singlehandedly made trudging through this miserable season worth it.
What are you talking about? This season has been an absolute blast! I have loved every second of it!
You are the AT&T of the CHUCK fandom.
Loving this season.
The only show that the Office has been vastly superior to this season is Outsourced.
Razorback, that comment was perfection. Well played.
Look guys, like I said, I really liked this episode.
But c’mon, outside of the proposal, did the Volkoff arc build up into anything worthwhile and did it end in a satisfying manner? Compare it to the Shaw arc from last season and tell me different.
Does anybody really care about Ellie and Awesome and the baby? Has any of the humor actually been funny? Maybe some Jeffster stuff, but that’s about it.
I understand failure is a big part of getting us to root for a character, we relish it when they succeed, but I for one am tired of the labored reasons for Chuck to keep away from success, or how the Intersect, or hell, ANYBODY’S spy tactics fail whenever it’s convenient for the writers.
Seriously, compare the show now to the show during it’s first two season. In comparison, for me at least, this season blows.
But this episode was a step in the right direction.
I feel like the Volkoff arc tied up some things in the Orion story. It explained why he was so paranoid in the past and let Chuck carry out the will of his father. While the Shaw arc finally put Chuck and Sarah together, Timothy Dalton is MILES better than Brandon Routh. T-Dal is awesome.
Timothy Dalton is in no way better than Brandon Routh. I’ll take blank underacting over atrocious overacting and mumbled lines any day.
Even if you thought he sucked as Volkoff, his works as the handler Trundle was far better than Shaw’s character, if not Routh’s acting as well.
He was even more annoying as Tuttle. He grated the entire time, kept spewing off strings of unfunny jokes, and didn’t have the charm or charisma to pull it off. Frankly, Dalton is totally undeserving of the praise that he has gotten for his role on Chuck.
The fact that we get these fun, purely entertaining episodes shows the value in structuring the season the way they do (are forced to by the 13 episode order). It’s a lot of build up in the beginning, then just at the right time we get a breath of fresh air…then back to the build up for the end of the season.
Since I started watching Battlestar Galactica and am currently on season 4.5, I think we should call this season 4.5 as well. (On an un-Chuck-related note, so glad your old Blogspot blog is still up, Alan. Reading your old reviews of BSG while watching the series for the first time have been hugely enlightening and make me enjoy the episodes that much more. The only thing I don’t understand is all the Callie hate – I never found her half as annoying as you did.)
Like you, I have very fond memories of Chuck vs The Seduction, and I also thought this episode was a great deal of fun. But because I have such fond memories of 2×02, it was easy to notice and be irritated by the series of plot discrepancies. In 2×02, Roan was a reckless boozehound, not a social drinker, he was long retired from active duty and had returned to his retirement thereafter, and the only reason Casey failed his course twice was because Roan wanted to see more of his hot partner. I know this is the overly fussy trekkie side of me, but one would think these two would have rewatched the season two episode before writing this one, and it’s clear nobody did. Chuck has been known to get a little sloppy – inconsistent characterization, overly obvious conflict exposition, dipping to the same well to often, e.g. – but aside from the early Is-Casey-Air-Force-or-Marine-Corp permutation, they’ve always been pretty consistent in their mythology, so I was disappointed by this.
Aside from that, though, it was just a really fun episode, and between Casey grunting behind a wall looking to amputate and Chuck neurotically fighting with Sarah, plus an encore of what I considered the series’ best guest performance, this really felt like “classic Chuck” in an era of that show where that vibe has been lost in the shuffle or sacrificed to other things. And it was good.
Up next on the Chuck Farewell tour: Carina goes for the hat trick. Though I’m more excited by the potential return of Gary Cole as Sarah’s dad Jack Burton…possibly in a DeLorean.
Between the original episode and the year and a half break between this one, if Roan reverted to his old self a bit, especially after seeing Chuck and Sarah together, that’s not really that weird.
I agree I’d rather see Dan Fielding Roan. I’ve never cared for Larroquette playing soft characters, I love him when he’s abrasive, which is why the first season of The John Larroquette Show worked so well. Larroquette just isn’t good at romantic/soft characters, they come off as cheap or dishonest. Too bad they had to go in that direction with Roan.
It was great to see General Beckman be a central focus in an episode for once (maybe part of being promoted to the main cast), as well as her on the field. I think she is one character they need to develop more. I am just waiting for when they have a Big Mike-centric episode, as he is another character that has really been swept under the rug due to budget cuts, and I would like to see what his reaction would be once he finds out what Morgan and Chuck have really been up to. Jeff is just too creepy (and actually had an episode of focus), and Lester is just so unlikeable that I hope he finds out about what is going on the way Emmett Milbarge found out (and due to his surly personality, he probably will).
Season 5 FTW!!!
After the last episode, I was worried that there wasn’t much left in the Chuck universe to mine, but a concentrated pursuit of Sarah’s family and past is a treasure trove.
It’s worth viewing the music video for The Scorpion’s “Wind of Change” to see its parallels with the Chuck scene. So well done.
[www.youtube.com]
The Scorpions were not a hair metal band. You would be thinking of Poison and Warrant and others of that ilk. That is not what Scorpions were about.
LOL. Scorpions fan club founder.
Did anyone else notice how much the laser they used to cut into walls looked like a lightsaber?
Yes! It looked just like my son’s toys.
Sarah’s expression when Chuck called her “Woman” was great as well. I’m assuming that was scripted, but kudos to whoever came up with it.
Casey’s “You’ve got to be kidding me with this conversation. I am about to cut my arm off!” was great too.
I’ve only watched Chuck for the first Larroquette episode, so being a fan of his I watched this as well.
I wasn’t crazy about Roan being softened up, I prefer him as the wild n’ out aging ladies’ men obsessed with martinis from Chuck vs The Seduction. Then again the show has gotten pretty terrible and lacks some of the quick-witted humor of Season 2. Chuck doesn’t need to rely on quirky humor and romance like every other comedy on TV, so why does it have to?
Um, was my wife and I the only ones to notice Morgan wearing a wedding ring when he sat down at the computer in castle?
Is that some storyline I missed? It was a giant dark black wedding band. I don’t care if it’s a goof, just thought it was a funny thing to miss when one shot so clearly seemed to focus on it.
They wouldn’t marry them and not show it – therefore it was just a ring.
My husband and I noticed the same thing with the ring which looked a heck of a lot like a wedding band and was on the correct finger. I kept waiting for the reason to pan out but it never did.
The look on Sarah’s face after Chuck called her “woman” was the funniest line I’ve seen in a long time.
Beckman in the 80’s and holding a big-ass bazooka= I laughed my ass of…
Agreed on Zachary Levi’s delivery of the word “woman” and Yvonne Strahovski’s look being fantastic. As a minor spotlight episode for Beckman (dirty blonde, bazooka, downing a triple whiskey in her opening shot), she manages to be hilarious and fantastically awesome as well.
Using Beckman as the straight woman with the occasional visible quirks (the kitchen cam, the clapper, her spit-eating grin when she had Casey train Morgan) has resulted in one hell of a golden-egg laying goose. I hope they don’t mine into it too much, but if they manage extended color touches like this once every season or so, I think that’s perfect.
Nothing more really needs to be said about The Hot Blonde Belly-dancer of Morocco, but Chuck realizing he was falling for the same gambit he was about to use was hilarious. Now that we’ve mentioned that, I’ll be in my bunk.
Loved the Beckmen / Montgomery history – “Berlin ’89…..Iraq ’91……Florida 2000”
Wonder if they have a hidden son named “Chad”?
Beckman – sorry, General!!
Great episode! A lot of fun, but for me the best thing is the fact that we will finally find out a little more about Sarah’s past. I just can’t believe they didn’t write something where Chuck asks her about it since we find out her name in season 3! I’m just so glad that it will finally happen. But have you seen her face in the bed. She doesn’t seem excited about her family!
Oh and by the way, Beckman can fire that missile luncher anytime she wants! So hilarious.
Great episode. Normally I’m lukewarm on the Chuck-Sarah fight dynamic, but here it was a lot of fun. This has to be one of my favorites in the entire series run.
I thought it was kinda hacky…the entire episode reminded me of something that would air on ABCFamily. And honestly, the lack of chemistry between Chuck and Sarah is becoming a major distraction. If you compare their interaction now to that in, for example, “Chuck vs the Colonel”, the authenticity is just not there anymore.
Also, I’ve a terrible feeling that a jump the shark moment is inevitable at the end of season. With this ‘happily ever after / reunite the family’ meme run amuck, I’d bet a week’s pay on Steven Bartowski reappearing, very much alive (no doubt courtesy of the Ring resurrection technology used to revive Shaw).
How are you going to compare two people who were yearning for each other and about to… sleep… together for the first time to a couple that has done that plenty of times (like Olympic-mounds of sex happening in that relationship!) and is on the road to getting married?
Zac and Yvonne totally sell the relationship. In many ways, if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t buy it. The chemistry is still there.
I thought this was a great episode for all the on-screen characters. The one thing Id like to see more of in the next few episodes, is the Buy More. Has the show completely lost the majority of the Buy More gags? I mean Jeffster is good in moderation, but for the most part there is really no other Buy More characters, besides Big Mike. I think they need to figure out how to integrate the Buy More back into the show, and maybe have an episode here or there about some Buy More related event, like they did with Black Friday, etc.
But still overall enjoyed the episode, and was cracking up on the ball and chain line.
That was a great episode. Enjoyed seeing General Beckman get out the office, and Casey get some meaningful screentime. Also some promising threads coming through, will be interesting to see the rest of Sarah’s family and also the reappearance of her father, and clearly Casey is going to make a move on Katherine at some point in the future too.
The last two eps have referenced Mr S Bartowski in some way, I reckon he is alive and locked away in a basement somewhere waiting to be rescued.
@Gern Blanston: Agreed on your post. Chuck’s season 4 is the worst by far! This season is Very sloopy and boring, imo.
Shaw arc/Brandon Routh >> /Volkoff arc/Dalton
Very much enjoyed this episode. I feel like the last 4 or 5 have been extremely solid and that the season in itself has gotten into a rhythm that suits it well.
The Volkoff arc ended well and this episodes set up something I’m interested in going forward.
The only complaint I really have generally about this season is that whenever Jeffster (the music duo and characters themselves) show up, it really seems forced. I think they’ve become a tad too cartoony, whereas in season 2 there seemed to be a wink of seriousness in their abilities, or whatever.
is Chuck still wearing the governor?
Quick question there is a little clip of audio played throughout some episodes. In the Seduction Impossible episode is was used during the last few seconds of the episode when Chuck and Sarah were laying in bed. Any idea the name of this?
> the winking-yet-sincere tone
On th’ Internet, we call that “ha-ha-only-serious”. ;-)
> it was amusing to see that Beckman has her own weak spots, and can get just as emotionally over-invested in a mission as Chuck or Sarah,
Perhaps this is why she’s been so lenient with the two of them?
> see them both trying to out-manipulate each other
And the *dialogue*. Rafe and Lauren seem to have been promoted to Story Editor, I note from reading the tail credits, and while in most cases, that seems to just be “another above the line job title to let us keep our staff writers eating”, I’m developing a sort of sixth sense that they’re pulling Manny Coto duty on this season’s scripts in general, something you might sniff around at if you can, Alan.
> More quippy Sarah, please.
Indeed. Did Kristin… [checks IMDB] Aha!
Kristen Newman comes to check (where she’s credited as co-exec, BTW), from a season doing that on HIMYM, including 2 writing credits, and time on That 70s Show, Mad About You and Raymond. This explains much. No Buffy, though. Well, she’s probably a fan…
> seeming almost eager to cut his own arm off
No comment on the 127 Hours callback there?
> “Wind of Change” by cheesy ’80s German hair band Scorpions
That *was* Scorpions; I thought the guitar and production sounded familiar. Thanks for getting their name right, BTW.
> complain about Strahovski’s belly-dancing technique
Well, the Demzarah Gypsies, she’s not, but what can you expect from a white girl? :-)
> What about her mom? Siblings? Her real name? You have to expect that she has some secrets she hasn’t told Chuck.
And indeed, this is whispered at in the closing snuggle scene. Skipped over next week, but we’ll see. Now, off to the next posting.