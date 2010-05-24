‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Subway’/’Chuck vs. the Ring: Part II’: The family that spies together

A review of the two-hour, two-part “Chuck” season finale (and, once again, how nice is it to be able to say definitively that it’s just a season and not series finale?) coming up just as soon as I thank your very convincing facial hair…
“Saved the best for last.” -Chuck
What he said.
In my review of “Chuck vs. the Other Guy,” I not only said that Fedak(*) and Schwartz had atoned for some of the creative missteps from earlier in the season, but that they had crafted a stealth series finale, one that provided enough closure for the show’s big four that I’d be able to deal if season 3.1 ended on some insane cliffhanger and then the show didn’t come back. This two-parter topped “Other Guy” – more fully embracing the possibilities of Shaw as a villain, and providing some great emotional moments on every front, and not just Chuck/Sarah – and it ended on a cliffhanger, but not one that would have been agitating had NBC not renewed the show. Like the introduction of Chuck-Fu last spring(**), the idea of Chuck quitting the CIA to become a freelance spy or vigilante or whatever Orion was up to is a promising beginning to a new phase of the show, but we’re not going to be left over the summer (or, had renewal not come, forever) with Chuck and Sarah at ground zero of an H-bomb detonation, Chuck bleeding out from a bullet wound beside the Nerd Herd desk, or what have you. Season 3.0 had a story, 3.1 had one that was mostly connected, they were told, and now we have set up for something new.
(*) You can read my interview with Fedak here, and I particularly liked his reassurances about Chuck/Sarah angst and about the show never wanting to move far from Team Bartowski, no matter Chuck’s employment status.
(**) And I have to say that, whatever flaws season three might have had, the Intersect 2.0 was never one of them. Chuck getting kung fu powers didn’t fundamentally change the show, and the show never turned it into a crutch where episode after episode climaxed with Chuck saving the day through some new Intersect-generated skill.
But we have all summer to ponder a world without a Buy More (and whether, much as we love them, the show still has a place for Big Mike and Jeffster!), whether Morgan gets to keep his spy job if he’s not being used as “the Intersect of Chuck,” who will find out about the Orion files, who should play Mama Bartowski, etc. Right now I want to focus on “Subway” and “Ring: Part II,” which felt very much like worthy successors to the original “Chuck vs. the Ring” (and to “Chuck vs. the Colonel” before it).
After seeming directionless and/or bumbling for much of the season, the Ring gets its act together and uses Shaw to pull off a silent coup of the American intelligence community. (Don’t ask how they do it; it’s “Chuck,” and the details aren’t important.) That leaves Team Bartowski as the nation’s only possible saviors, only Chuck is on the fritz, Casey is exposed because he needs to protect his daughter, and Sarah is too busy worrying about Chuck to either run or fight. And that then leaves it to the Team Bartowski B-squad of Morgan, Awesome and, now, Ellie, to ride to our heroes’ rescues.
And it’s wonderful, not just for the usual comic possibilities of Devon and Morgan trying to play spy (loved them bickering over who had to use the gun, with Morgan claiming to be a “lapsed vegetarian”), but for the use of Ellie.
Ellie Bartowski has been the most problematic character on the show, since her tendency to worry about Chuck often comes across as her being too controlling. But Sarah Lancaster and the creative team – Allison Adler and Phil Klemmer writing “Subway,” Fedak and Schwartz writing “Ring: Part II” (Schwartz’s first “Chuck” script since the season two premiere), and Matt Shakman and Robert Duncan McNeill directing – found a way past the idea of Ellie-as-nag here, and instead gave us Ellie-as-fierce-protector, and it really worked.
The scene with Ellie in the car at the end of “Subway,” telling Devon that they’re saving her brother no matter what was one of several outstanding Bartowski family moments in these two hours, with another being Chuck getting Stephen to turn the car around to save the day. (That was a kind of perfect synthesis of the dramatic side of “Chuck,” with Zachary Levi and Scott Bakula nailing the complicated emotions and then Band of Horses’ “Neighbor” amplifying them.) We’ve known for a while that Stephen (RIP) has been involved in the spy game, and here we learn that the family has been wrapped up in this stuff since Chuck and Ellie were kids, and Chuck downloaded what’s the first of so far four different Intersects he’s had in his head, and Mary Elizabeth Bartowski had to leave due to whatever was threatening Stephen-as-Orion. And while I’m sure some will lament the transition from Chuck as an ordinary guy who just happened to get the Intersect to a special individual who was always destined for it, I think Levi still plays Chuck as Chuck, and the backstory adds greater weight to the brother-sister relationship going forward, even if Chuck has to go back to keeping Ellie in the dark. (Assuming that’s what happens.)
So a lot of powerful emotional stuff on the family side, both before and after Shaw guns down Stephen, and then some fun spy stuff with Team Bartowski out-maneuvering Shaw and capturing the Five Elders of the Ring (and giving Chuck enough plausible leverage with Beckman to be allowed to retire without a bullet between the eyes), and then that very special “Chuck” mix of action and comedy and drama and the music of Jeffster!, with Chuck and Shaw throwing down in the evacuated Buy More while a handcuffed Sarah watches and Jeff and Lester’s video (which they spent “two weekends” on) playing on all the TV’s.
The mix of combat and Jeffster! didn’t have the novelty of “Mr. Roboto” at the wedding last year, and the Intersect v. Intersect combat wasn’t quite as bad-ass as I might have hoped. (I don’t know if this was a scheduling problem, since finales are always filmed in a mad rush, or if this was just the show pushing against the upper limits of Levi’s ability to convincingly fight like Bruce Lee.) But what it lacked in surprise and/or great fight choreography, it made up for it with the complete hatred Chuck and Shaw felt for each other – Brandon Routh has been much better-used since Shaw had his heel turn – and then the nice moment where Chuck realizes he can control the Intersect even without his dad’s watch if he has to, rises up and resumes kicking ass, a very iconic pop culture-y moment that owes to everything from “The Matrix” to “The Last Dragon.”
The Buy More blows up (and if scapegoats Jeff and Lester do return next year, I look forward to how the cope with the fugitive lifestyle), Chuck retires with absolutely zero angst (yay lack of angst!), Casey gets his daughter back, Morgan wins Casey’s respect (for that great gag of Morgan being hardcore enough to break his thumbs, only for it to prove unnecessary), etc. And while Chuck’s decision to not kill Shaw a second time does feel like the series backing away from the idea that Chuck can kill and still be Chuck, I like the idea that Shaw could escape and wreak more havoc. Every superhero (which is what Chuck is) needs an arch-nemesis; why not a guy with the exact same powers, and played by Superman himself?
The subplot about the Buy More being closed was an obvious hat-tip to everyone’s fear of cancellation. This time, though, the fears were unncessary, as the show got renewed without even needing a fancy fan campaign. And these two wonderful episodes were potent reminders of why “Chuck” deserves to live on, in whatever form Chuck’s spy career takes next fall.
Some other thoughts:
- This week in “Chuck” pop culture references (and I’m sure I’m missing many): There’s a reference to Chuck getting a burn notice if he goes on the run. A pair of “Star Wars” references, one blatant (Beckman’s flickering image telling Morgan, “You are our only hope”), the other more questionable (“Alex, I’m your father.”). The company that manufactured the electronics at the Ring base is named for “Die Hard” director John McTiernan. Shaw waking up from the explosion and running towards the Crown Vic looked very much like something out of “Terminator” (or, really, out of the T-1000 playbook from “Terminator 2”). Chuck again mentions playing Perchik in “Fiddler on the Roof.” Morgan quotes Sylvester Stallone’s catchphrase from “Cobra” (“You’re the disease, and I’m the cure”). And Chuck leaping away from the exploding Buy More comes from a million action movies (and was recently paid homage to in the epic “Community” paintball episode).
- This week in “Chuck” music: after some episodes earlier in the season that featured only one or two songs, it was clear that Schwartz was saving up the music budget for last night, which included three new Band of Horses tracks (“Neighbor,” “On My Way Back Home” and “Blue Beard”), as well as MGMT’s “Congratulations,” Menew’s “Don’t Give Up On Us Now,” Roger Miller’s “England Swings,” Timmy T’s “One More Try,” Nico Stai’s “One October Song,” Broken Bells’ “The High Road,” Wolfmother’s “Sundial,” Bishop Allen’s “Don’t Hide Away” and, of course, Jeffster! singing “Blaze of Glory” (from the “Young Guns 2” soundtrack).
- Lot of strong little moments for Adam Baldwin in this one: Casey telling Alex his real name, Casey using Sarah’s first name in saying goodbye to her, Casey being pleased for Sarah that Chuck turned out to be a good spy (and Yvonne Strahovski showing Sarah’s delight at this, which was a nice counterpoint to her fear in earlier episodes about Chuck being a spy), Casey’s surprised grunt at realizing Devon and Morgan rescued them and, especially, the awkward and yet poignant Casey/Alex hug at the end.
- I feel reassured by Fedak that Morgan will continue to play a role in spy world, and there were abundant reminders why here. I already mentioned the thumbs, and of course there was Casey being mad that Morgan and Alex are flirting, but my favorite may have been in the scene where Morgan is briefing Ellie and Awesome on Chuck’s career, and he matter-of-factly refers to the Ring as “A nefarious criminal organization hellbent on world domination.” Josh Gomez’s delivery was perfect, and it showed you why fanboy Morgan’s presence on the spy side has been so comedically valuable.
- While Bakula was terrific throughout this return stint (and the new set-up seems to provide plenty of room for him to appear in flashbacks to Orion’s earlier years), the only way Stephen’s goodbye to Ellie could have more obviously pointed to his impending death was if he had added that he just bought a boat called “Live 4Ever.”
- Suggestions for casting Mama Bartowski? Fienberg suggested Mary McDonnell. I love her, but she seems a bit tiny to be the mother of Levi and Lancaster, no?
- When I saw the title “Chuck vs. the Subway,” I assumed that was going to be another episode of the show unapologetically pimping for the sandwich chain that helped save it, but instead we got that moment in “Ring: Part II,” with heavenly music playing as Big Mike extolled the virtues of his egg white sandwich.
- I was skeptical that you could actually work an iPhone with your nose, but I tried it after seeing Morgan do it, and dammit if the buttons didn’t respond to the ol’ Sepinwall schnozola.
- There was some very cool use of light in both episodes, with Stephen using the lights in the CIA HQ to point the way for Chuck’s escape, and then with Chuck, Shaw and Sarah alone in the Buy More with the flashing emergency lights.
What did everybody else think?
OMG! OMG! OMG! Best episodes yet!
Liked it a lot, but please don’t tell me we are going to have another season of Chuck lying to everyone he knows, but now its just about his new secret lair and his Mom? Please?
Good episodes, especially hour one.
Go read the Fedak interview. It doesn’t sound like that’s what he plans to do:
[www.hitfix.com]
I feel exactly the same way! In the interview, he does say the dynamic with Ellie will be different, but then he also says “what’s a spy show without lies”! GAH!
But he’s right.. Where’s the fun in having a spy show where everybodys perfectly honest? There wouldn’t be any interesting conflicts.
It just depends on how they execute the idea.
Yeah, I am just saying. The last 3 or 4 episodes have been bascially about him lying to not only his family, but also to Sarah. I am hoping he has learned his lesson by Season 4. Loved the episdoes, lots of fun. Would have liked him to have taken Sarah to the house/Steven’s lair. After all, if I were her, I would be like, where are you going, that is assuming he went right after the meal! The only real improvement I hope for in the show is to tighten the fight scenes up. They may have won a couple of emmys, but the cheese level is still a bit too high for me. And I hope Levi puts a bit of muscle on him ni the summer. I know Chuck is a regular guy, but someone that skinny might crack in half in fights, interesct or not!
Behind the curtain question. Clare Carey (Alex’s mother) was listed in the credits for Ring II. Was she supposed to come to dinner?
I just…I loved every second of it. I don’t think Chuck has ever had more twists than it threw at me in these last two hours. When Shaw had seemingly won, I felt just as hopeless as Chuck. Of course Shaw fell for that old “reveal yourself as a villain via hidden webcam” cliche but when Chuck was extolling the virtues of the Buy More in that dry, sarcastic voice of his I laughed right along with him. “Mu-wa-ha-ha.”
There’s only one choice for Mary Elizabeth Bartowski. Lynda Carter, FTW.
QFT! I’ve been saying this FOREVER that Lynda Carter would be perfect. She and Sarah Lancaster just LOOK exactly alike (just like Zach and Scott).
Absolutely! That would be perfection!
Perfect! (Then we would have both Superman and WonderWoman)
Lynda Carter is 59 and looked even older 5 years ago on Law & Order. Sentimental choice but not a good one. I think Mimi Rogers would be great, she’s tall (5-8) and only 53 and still in good shape. Also, her X-Files and Lost in Space are good experiences.
Count my vote for Lynda Carter too!
She was the very first name that came to my mind because of the obvious resemblance to Sarah Lancaster. Plus, she’s freaking Wonder Woman…How iconic is that??
She may look older, but Bakula didn’t exactly look like a spring chicken.
Let’s start a petition to cast Carter…:)
Mama Bartowski = ALBERTA WATSON. Amazing actress, her character in ‘La Femme Nikita’ was a strategist spy, she was like a deceptive mother to Nikita (Alias = blatant ripoff of LFN, so from there comes part of Sidney/ Irina Derevko ambivalent relationship). Hot enough to match Bakula and to be a credible mother to Sarah –they have enough resemblance. What else?
Would Lena Olin be too on the nose?
YES! Lynda Carter. She’s the only one whose iconic status matches Scott Bakula, imo. To have her as Mama Bartowski to his Papa Bartowski would be PERFECT.
And so what if she doesn’t look youthful. Scott Bakula is plenty craggy himself, and it’s not like she’s 70… if they feel they need to, they can always make her look a few years younger with makeup and lighting.
Lynda Carter would be fine choice, but I’ll toss out a vote for Erin Gray (Col. Wilma Deering from ’80s Buck Rogers). I’ve seen her at some cons, and she looks great, has an excellent sense of humor, and can hit the right acting notes.
I have had the same person in mind for Mary Elizabeth Bartowski (hurray for now knowing her name!) from the very beginning – Wendie Malick.
Ooooooooooooooh. I like that.
Yuk! Doesn’t do it for me in that role for so many levels, not to mentions she’s shooting the series Hot in Cleveland.
Four intersects or four and two halves? He got the update from Bryce in “vs. The Breakup” as well as the Fulcrum test Intersect in “Vs. The Subrurbs.”
four and a half. Childhood intersect, Bryce Intersect, Fulcrum Intersect, Intersect 2.0. We can give breakup a half, but the fulcrum one was in the original count
A strong note??????????????????????????
We had Shaw until the BITTER END..the constant Sarah/Shaw references which were annoying to say the least, I mean fans BEGGED to be rid of Shaw by 13, but no, we had to have him until the last moments of the season, had to be hammered over the head with him and Sarah-which made Sarah being attacked by Shaw extra creepy. Instead of just rogue spy, he’s creepy ex-boyfriend, or as Orion called him, Sarah’s “ex-lover”, And now Chuck is back to being a “regular” guy?? Let’s see–he and Sarah were a spy couple for what 4 episodes?? They can’t make up their minds…is he a regular guy or a spy? Are they running are they not? And all of sudden Sarah was worried about him being issued a burn notice if he ran, when ALL season they talked about running and she wanted to? It makes no sense. Who can keep up episode to episode with these writers. There were fun moments with Beckman and moving ones like Ellie finding out Chuck’s secret, but this didn’t even compare to last year’s finale. The scene with Shaw swinging on the flag was the biggest cheese moment ever. I was really disappointed in the rest of the season after the strong start with 14 and 15. But had high hopes for the finale. I felt nothing when this episode ended. It didn’t move me, it didn’t intrigue me, it did nothing. Unfortunately Alan, Chris Fedak doesn’t see it, so every interview, you as a friend of the show does with Chris, doesn’t say anything other than the party line–game changer, epic, blah, blah, blah.
It was that last exclamation point that convinced me.
I am not sure you have been watching the same tv-show as I have been the past season. Yes Shaw was creepy to begin with, imo due to Brandon Routh’s lack of emotion. But as a villain he was supposed to be creepy. Sarah and Chuck are still going to be a spy couple, just working for themselves now (or I would assume). He will not be a regular guy, he must continue on his fathers work. They are not running this time, they are continuing Papa B’s work to protect everyone Chuck cares about. Not sure if you understand a burn notice at all, but if you have ever watched the show burn notice you would. Being burned is the equivalent of being fired in the spy world, they cut you off completely from money, travel, and protection provided by the agency. When they first ran, Sarah had doctored up some documents so they could live even with the burn notice. Sarah also didn’t realize she still wanted to be a spy until she was on the train with Chuck, that is when she realized that running is unrealistic. Chuck could not have run from his family and friends and they both could not run away from who they are, spies.
I’d say you just need to rewatch the entire season, or you hate Shaw so much that you hated this finale before it aired. I’ll give you the mixed signals towards the beginning of the season and maybe a tad towards the end, but the story did make sense for most of the viewers who follow the show.
Anyways, sorry you didn’t enjoy the finale like the rest of us did, hope you see it differently when you rewatch.
Oh and forgot to touch on the game-changer thing. It is a game changer in the true sense of the meaning of the word. The game has changed in that Chuck is no longer a spy. But he has to do spy work, I would assume, to protect the people he loves. At the very end it leaves a story line of Chuck finishing up his fathers work.
I actually completely agree with you. This season we saw the total destruction of the Sarah Walker character. And when things finally were looking better we see that not only has she indeed done that matras mambo with Shaw, but she’s still wearing the earrings he bought her??? Come on. At the beginning of this season I was so hyped about seeing Chuck and Sarah together and when it finally happened???Nothing! I don’t care for these characters anymore. For me Chuck ended with Colonel. Season three was, with the exception of a couple of episodes, a complete failure.
How can you call this season a failure. I understand the whole emotional wreck of Sarah but when her and Sarah got together they were great. The best episode was Vs. the Honeymooners. I love this episode because it shows how well they work together. You are way too observant if you noticed the earrings. Really? did you specifically look for that? You need to sit back and enjoy what awesomeness Chuck is and how awesome this season finale is. Anyway I wouldn’t get rid of expensive jewelry just because an ex bought them.
@littlecandyman You don’t have to be observant to notice the earrings, Casey pointed them out. And I’m guessing if your ex tried to kill you repeatedly you might change your tune about keeping anything that he gave you…just saying.
I. LOVED. IT.
Can’t wait till season 4!
Wow – absolutely worth the wait! Bit off half my nails with that ending!!! What about Sela Ward for Mama Bartowski? Can`t wait for S4!
Dear god, please no. Sela Ward would be awful as Mama B.
Loved it. Loved every single minute of it. I was not a fan of early Season 3.0 but I stuck with it and I’m so glad I did. Tonight’s finale was fantastic.
My choice for Mama Bartowski: Lynda Carter. She’s not the world’s greatest actress, but she looks enough like Sarah Lancaster to make it believable, and come on: Wonder Woman as Chuck’s mom? Awesome.
Noticed Angie Harmon in the flash on the Five Elders, but obviously the guest star budget was stretched to the limit, so she didn’t appear. I wonder if all those old folks that got caught on the stairs are the reason The Ring was such a ridiculously inept criminal organization?
Oh, and did anyone else immediately think “The Pentaverate” when they heard “Five Elders”? “The Queen, the Vatican, the Gettys, the Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders before he went tits up.”
shaw killed angie harmons character
I loved this finale. LOVED it. Not only did it stay true to the show and the characters, it was just an overall entertaining two hours of TV.
I had been wondering if the Ring was going to be the big problem of Season 4, but they managed to wrap up a huge storyline quite nicely, with time to throw in many poignant interactions between the characters.
I think you noted almost everything that stood out to me, except for how great Beckman was in this. She didn’t have much screen time, but the part she played was pivotal in setting up the whole Ring takedown. I really hope she’s back for Season 4, even though Chuck’s kind of out of the Spy game.
As far as one great pop culture reference and hat-tip to Scott Bakula’s character Sam Becket on Quantum Leap; just before Chuck hits the enter button to get to Stephen’s burn diary he says, “Oh Boy” – the same thing that Beckett said in every episode just after he had leaped.
This is such a great show!
Thank you for pointing this out. I’ve waited for a long time for a Quantum Leap reference.
Great Episode.
i also thought the narration he gave was another tip of the cap to the amazing show that is quantum leap.
It’s actually the first thing he said to Ellie when they saw each other in “Chuck Versus the Dream Job” last season.
“Strawberry pancakes.”
“…oh boy.”
I think I knew as soon as Ellie mentioned her Mom leaving and hating her that her mom would have something to do with the spy world. I am curious what work Orion was doing that govt’s wouldn’t do?
Otherwise, an excellent two hours. I can’t wait to see Morgan hook up with Alex too.
There wasn’t anything about this season finale…and man do I love writing this knowing it’s a season finale and not a series finale…that wasn’t golden fried awesome. Like I said in last week’s thread I think Chuck needs to have a evil nemesis out there and I’m glad they didn’t kill off Shaw but I will accept that Papa Bartowski’s various experiments & jobs over the years might well have created something or someone different for Chuck to have to combat with equal or even more dangerous skills.
I’m not totally sold on the idea of Chuck & Ellie’s mom being out there….the ring of “Alias” is still in the air for me..bit I have trust in F & S to deliver a different spin on it.
Part of me loves the idea of “Chuuck” going kind of “A-Team” and you have to think with all of Stephen’s various bases he also had to have a serious cash supply to help in funding a freelance B-Team…sorry.
And while I agree the front 13 of season three was inconsistent, the back 6 pretty much made up for it and tonight’s episodes had tears in my eyes while also putting a smile on my face. The most entertaining 43+ minutes on TV remains “Chuck.”
Initial reaction, fun, but not great. Kind of fitting given the overall quality of the season. These two hours paled in comparison to last seasons final two hours. I love Chuck, I really do, but at times it was hard to watch this season because of the decline in quality from Seasons 1 and 2. Will I be watching next season? You bet, the show is still fun, but it sure as hell isn’t as much fun as it used to be, and I don’t have a lot of faith in the creative powers that they will be able to get back things back to where the show used to be.
I agree. I think this season they lost a lot of comic potential with Intersect 2.0 – the entire purpose of which seemed to be to flash on martial arts …
instead they could have used it to flash on completely unimportant things to bring up amusing and useless skills. Especially earlier in the seasons when it was new. Flashing on bartending skills instead of combat during a bar scene would have been much funnier. Flashing on logging skills during the cabin scene this finale and Chuck needing to fight back with some axe work would have been more creative.
Now Chuck is suddenly having brain freezes which limit his skills. Something which should have been gradually brought up earlier. Instead it seemed to have just been dropped in at the last minute to cause a convenient malfunction every single time a Shaw confrontation was necessary.
This season was full of creative problems and it took itself far too seriously. Even the back six didn’t bring the balance back. Chuck leaves the CIA like it actually is just a Buy More job (and why was he still working there when he’s a fully qualified agent now?) and everyone forgets that he has all the government secrets in his head. Secrets the general found important enough to order Casey to kill to protect should Chuck ever leave or become compromised. Now Chuck can quit and do what he likes and nobody cares. He’s quit twice this season and nobody seemed to be particularly bothered.
This season was also made worse by the shippers insistence that Chuck cannot have a relationship that lasts longer than three episodes without screaming at the writers. What was wrong with Kristen Kreuk this season? Nothing at all. They should have kept her around instead of rushing to fulfill the Charah scenario.
When the show started it was Chuck – the everyday loser you could sympathize with – vs. the world and it’s unfamiliar scenarios.
Now it’s Chuck – the guy who was always involved in the spy world and was always destined to be – and his super hot girlfriend, fighting bad guys with superpowers.
And that to me isn’t that interesting. It’s just another action show, taking plot twists from Alias and turning the show into Human Target aimed at teens or to be retro – exactly like Jake 2.0. The show Chuck was originally compared to but avoided being a clone of, because when Chuck started it was just flat-out fun, silly and charming first and foremost.
Something it doesn’t strive for now.
Pop-culture shoutouts: Obviously, Star Wars with “You’re our only hope.” McTiernan Industries, after the director of Die Hard.
Fabulous, fabulous episode. And I want, want, want Lynda Carter to play Mama Bartowski.
we should start a campaign. wonder woman for mama bartowski!
the only way Stephen’s goodbye to Ellie could have more obviously pointed to his impending death was if he had added that he just bought a boat called “Live 4Ever.”
Aw, you’re killing me. What’s that reference from?
As with most things, when in doubt: assume The Simpsons.
That’s what I assumed. Was it a Danny Glover-type character in a McBain movie?
I just saw the second part of the episode and definately think Stephen is alive. Remember in Ring, pt. 1 when he said he died a lot, it’s a hazard of being Orion? And then, in Subway, Stephen is like 12 feet from a cellular regeneration lab. Isn’t that how they brought back Bryce and Shaw? So either he pretended to pass out and then crawled over there to fix himself up when everyone was gone, or maybe some of the Ring agents decided to bring him back and use him to keep inventing things or something. Or maybe he’ll get handed over to one of those groups hinted at in his lair. What does everyone else think?
I thought the exact same thing, Jillian. I do believe that there is every chance that we will see Papa B alive and well in the future. It seems to be a trend on this show.
I sure hope so. The one thing that really bothered me (for no good reason, really. It’s a TV show!) was that Chuck’s dad died. All fine and well for the show’s drama, but Stephen just is so much more competent than everybody else. He set up so many computer things, and did so much hacking! With him gone could they really keep up all those other organizations, and the ones that might come, just from what he left behind? They kind of need their “brain behind the organization”, and he would be perfect for it.
I’m extremely excited to see the show shift gears and go in a new direction. That’s one of my favorite things about Chuck — They never seem to run out of ways to keep it fresh. Sure, they let some things run a little to long, as everyone here definitely knows, but they always seem to know where they’re going. I never had a problem with Shaw and Sarah being together, and I definitely think there’s some mileage to explore with Shaw being a baddie. Here’s looking forward to season 4 and all that it may hold. Moo-ha-ha.
Moo-ha-ha-ha. I could NOT work out what Shaw/Routh was trying to do with that until Chuck did it back at him later. Except, Chuck wasn’t in the scene when he did it…
I agree with everything you said. LOVED the finale! Best finale in Chuck ever! Also loved Brandon as the villain, he was awesome! But then I never had a problem with Shaw, I like the character and his storyline.
Can’t wait for Season 4! Moo- ha ha :D
Paty
Loved it when Shaw waltzed into the CIA review of the intersect project . . . the music (akin to Darth Vader’s tune?) and slow motion. I agree, Excellent Villain!
There was a Jurassic Park reference when Big Mike said ‘They did it. Those crazy nerds did it’ – I’m sure my quoting is off, but that was some fine Goldbluming
I got a JP vibe when the Buy More sign collapsed. Felt like the T-Rex roaring while the “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” sign was falling.
Yup. I think Goldblum referred to them with a profanity the show wouldn’t allow.
Oh come on…Chuck’s quit the CIA after alllllllllllllllllllll he did to become a…wait for it…real spy? Give it 2 episodes, he’ll be a spy again, then he won’t be, then he will be. The Chuck and Sarah story just seemed to fizzle out too. It seemed very uneven. We knew going into it that the Buy More burned down and everyone pretty much guessed that the death was Bakula, so nothing about it felt that game changing other than Ellie knows and Chuck had an intersect all along. This wasn’t as good as last season’s finale for me.
Not sure if you caught the very end but it seems as if Chuck’s dad left some work after he died. So it seems Chuck will continue to be a spy, just working solo (well, with Sarah of course).
let’s hope with Sarah. If their love attachment breaks the shows dies…
Not to sound too much like a complaining fan-nerd, but…we enjoyed this soooooo much more than LOST.
Hey, it’s the twist-you-always-knew-was-coming-since-these-guys-are-such-unapologetic-hacks ending! Can’t wait ’til they reveal that Langston Graham was Stephen’s half-brother, or whatever irredeemably dumb thing they think of next.
Obviously you’re not watching the same show as we are if you haven’t realized how unapologetic Fedak and Schwartz are in their riffing of spy-game stereotypes.
Awesome finale. Loved pretty much all of it and can’t wait to see who they cast as Chuck’s mom in the fall.
I could kinda see Elisabeth Sladen as Mama Bartowski. Although I don’t think she is as well known in America as in the UK. It was a great episode though, I think I especially loved the Morgan scenes. The look on his face as the fire alarm went off before he could get to it cracked me up. Can’t wait for season four!
Loved the show, great use of the Flashbacks, I agree with Alan that it did a lot for Ellie’s character to have the flashbacks. I also like that they idn’t kill Shaw off. While I didn’t like him as part of the team. I liked him more as the villian. I also like the heavy use of the LA subway system, since it’s hardly ever used as a plot point. Agreed that Linda Carter would probably make a good Mama Bartowski. All in all enjoyable finale and I’m looking forward to next season.
While they seemed to go down the same road as end of season 2 with the fight to Jeffester! it was good they set things up for Mom and a file room full of new stories. I hope the search for Mom is the overall arc and they stick with individual stories each show.
The finale saved season 3 for me because it returned to the balance that was missing during the Gossip Girl version of Chuck during the first 13 shows.
Hope the Buy More or something similar comes back for the new season
Thanks, Schwartz and Fedak for getting me pretty much everything I wanted for my birthday (albeit a few months late):
1. A storyline (FINALLY) featuring Ma Bartowski. I can’t wait to rewind that scene one more time even though they’ve apparently not cast the actress, though I’m with you, Alan, Mary McDonnell would be a wonderful choice, and a nice shoutout to “Battlestar Galactica.” It would also be interesting to see her do comedy. Meanwhile, time to rewind that last few minutes of that scene on Hulu.
2. A confrontation between Chuck and Ellie that was believable up to the point where Ellie demanded he quit and everyone was somehow fine with that. That seemed a little rushed.
3. More great stuff for Bonita Friederecy to do. (BTW, I’ll check Hulu tomorrow, but did Chuck momentarily refer to her by her first name, or did I imagine that?)
4. A believable followup to the Casey/family storyline, and the budding relationship between Alex and Morgan is a really nice touch.
5. Gomez getting better, like, every 4 1/2 minutes.
6. Chuck being assigned his own Castle by his (deceased?) father. Makes me wonder whether he and Sarah will move back into the family manse and how much he’ll have to keep from Sarah.
Now, nits and questions:
1. Given Pa Bartowski’s traumatizing end, his kids gave him a sendoff that was surprisingly rushed and emotionless. It was more like a retirement party than a wake, and frankly, we would have seen more depth of emotion in S1 and S2. Writers and producers, have a lovely vacation, and please bring some of that early emotional depth back to the series in S4, would you?
2. I REALLY need to slo-mo the flashes on Hulu when I get a chance, and I REALLY might have imagined this, but during the scene where Sarah has Chuck laying down after his collapse, did someone see a fetal x-ray shoot by? If so, I seriously hope we’re not doing a Sarah pregnancy storyline next season. Again, time to slow down the Hulu and rewatch.
Gosh, I love this show and I’m so happy we’ll see it again in a few short months.
Yeah. To me, the Ellie demanding he quits thing was so forced and rushed that it actually made me hate Ellie. There’s a difference between protecting Chuck and shrilly treating him like a child, and frankly Sarah Lancaster blew by it at about 90 MPH.
Actually, I think most of the episodes this season have been terribly rushed to jam plot points in, and the actors simply have to carry out the direction. Lancaster has taken the heat for this and it’s simply not her fault. Bad writing, bad plotting, rushed direction.
I’ve been wondering whether Chuck and Sarah would move in the Bartowski family homestead myself. After all, that’s apparently going to be Chuck’s new base of operation, so why not? And whether or not Chuck intends to keep this secret from Sarah, we all know he won’t be able to. Hello … she’s a damn good spy, and on her way to become an Intersect of Chuck in her own right, so she’ll always figure him out.
And in response to your mention of a fetal x-ray (sonogram?) … well, even if it did, Chuck sees a lot of craziness in his flashes/neural breakdowns so I don’t know that it would mean anything. But having said that, why is everyone so opposed to an eventual pregnancy for Sarah? Frankly, if done at the right time, I think it could be brilliant as far as changing up the dynamic … I mean, all these years Chuck has relied on Sarah to be his protector, so how interesting would it be if those roles got reversed, and suddenly it’s Chuck telling Sarah to stay in the van? And Sarah’s feeling all torn about what she should do for herself vs saving the world? In a show with so many underlying themes of family and what one does to protect their family etc, etc … I personally think it would fit right in.
In the meantime, I can’t wait to meet Mama B … and I’m so excited to see how things work out now that Chuck has gone … um, independent. Not to mention all the other questions that are begging to be answered. And does anyone else think that Alex has some real spy potentional too? I mean, anybody who can give John Casey the slip, even momentarily, must have some serious raw natural talent …
Seriously Alan, you tried the iPhone nose thing? What a mental image… ;-)
I can’t think of much to say that you haven’t already said. Excellent episode. Not as much fun/laugh out loud moments, but that was in keeping with the overall tone. And instead we got great character moments, and an exciting plot that wraps up a lot of arcs and gives possibilities for some interesting new ones.
Since I didn’t get to see Season 2’s season finale in progression, having started with season 3 then catching 1 and 2 on DVD so I don’t have the same level of feeling for it as people who got to see it “live”, so I think these two episodes, and the highlights of the back 6 episodes, are on par with if not even better than season 2’s good episodes.
Alan, another Die Hard reference was Shaw careening through that window. Slight, but I thought of it immediately.
Also, Mary McDonnell was where I went first for Mrs. Bartowski.
Great finale, can’t wait for next year.
Yes! Mary McDonnell! That’s what I thought. She’d be perfect as Mom Bartowski. I thought that’s who it was.
I second that!
More in pop culture references: French Connection with Shaw waving goodbye on the subway car and Stalag 17/Great Escape with the armored truck labeled #17, then Shaw pulling to the side of the road to kill them a la Great Escape.
Wonderful episode — and that Lynda Carter reference isnt a bad one.
I’m going to vote for “I’m your father” as an Empire ref. Having Alex yell “Noooo!” would’ve been too much, but her response of “That’s impossible” seems like an unlikely accident for this show.
I was waiting for someone to reference The Great Escape scene!
15 or 20 years ago Linda Carter would have been a great Mama Bartowski, now….well, if they need a Granny Bartowski. Just on looks to the brother & sister team, Lauren Graham would be an obvious choice but I nominate former “Star Trek: DS9” cast member Terry Farrell aka the actress who should have played Wonder Woman 10 years ago. Anyway, I’m going watch it again. It was just that much fun.
Lynda Carter is, believe it or not, only four years older than Scott Bakula …. but yes, the innate problem with this idea is that she *looks* a good ten years older than he is.
Because a younger man could never marry an older woman?
Also, Lauren Graham, in addition to being tied up on Parenthood currently, is far too young to play Mama B. Chuck wil be 30 and Ellie is four years older than him … so I don’t think their mom is in her early 40s. Lynda Carter would be great … but there are a lot of other excellent possibilities too. After bringing us such an awesome finale, I have a lot of faith in Schwartz, Fedak and company to bring us the perfect Mama B.
[www.zimbio.com]
Doesn’t look too old to me…
15 or 20 years ago Linda Carter would have been a great Mama Bartowski, now….well, if they need a Granny Bartowski. Just on looks to the brother & sister team, Lauren Graham would be an obvious choice but I nominate former “Star Trek: DS9” cast member Terry Farrell aka the actress who should have played Wonder Woman 10 years ago. Anyway, I’m going watch it again. It was just that much fun.
Lauren Graham and Terry Farrell are 43 and 46, respectively, and you think they’re more age-appropriate mothers of 28- and 31-year-old characters than a 58-year-old? You amuse me.
But in any way shape or form do you think Bakula looks 58? Really? And sorry for the double post and no I did not know Carter is only four years older than Bakula but as alamble points out, she looks like she is in her 60s while he does not. And I love me some Lynda Carter.
If Chuck is 28 and Ellie is 31 or 32…it isn’t a stretch to think Stephen would be early 50s….which is what I would guess Bakula’s age to be around by looking at him…so no, I don’t think a Terry Farrell at age 46 is a bad looking choice from an age point of view. It certainly would not be the first time an actor plays a parent while not being just the right age. And lord knows younger women & older men never get together in real life.
So yeah, be nice with the snide.
I don’t know who Terry Farrell is but I gotta agree that the Lauren Graham thing is a bit ridiculous, as she would have had to have had Ellie when she was about 11 or so! A young aunt or something might work but not as their mom.
Hollywood often has younger women play the mom than their age would suggest. I don’t think it has to be Lynda Carter, but lets not have a young looking 40 something play Chuck and Ellie’s mom. Okay?
I only just found out that Season 4 is go-for-launch when I read this review. So I watched the literal and proverbial edge of my seat. I was sure the series was over after the toast to Steven in the “Casa-de-Bartowski” and was actually quite pleased with how they wrapped up all the ends in a way that made me feel good about never watching Chuck again. But then that video from Orion, all I can say is WOW! I have NEVER been this pleased with a season/series finale.
Completely EPIC, Fedak and Schwartz, I salute you!
They like this
Great episode! Looking forward to next season. Thank you, Alan, for your advocacy for the show. I came to read your Mad Men comments & took your advice about watching the weird nerd/spy show. And thank you for putting up with the sometimes grumpy Chuck fans.
I’ve got nothing profound to add but think I may have spotted another pop culture reference. When Chuck was strangling Shaw, I got a definite flash of Spock strangling Kirk in the latest Star Trek movie.
Godfather reference during the video. There is godfather-sounding music playing and in the video, Chuck’s father tells him “I never wanted for you to be a spy”. Just like Don Vito tells Michael in Godfather 1.
How about Mary Steenburgen? She has a fundamental sweetness about her that makes me think of Ellie & Chuck.
That’s a great idea, actually. Not sure I could see her in spy capacity, but I do think she’s a perfect fit to be their mom.
That actually is a terrific idea.
In a word: Underwhelming. That goes for the entire season as well as the finale. I hope I start liking the show again next season or I am outta here.
Wow. Have you been watching the same show as the rest of us? The season had a few dips but overall was great, and the finale was outstanding.
Mrs. Bartowski, huh. How about Lena Olin? No?
Allison Janney! (Ow, stop with the tomatoes already!)
Seriously, I’m all for Mary McDonnell getting more work, and I think she’d be a great fit here. Or, and this is way outta left field, Kate Jackson?
It took a long time, but Josh Gomez has truly won me over. There, I said it.
Mama B – Sigourney Weaver, obvs.
That’s an awesome suggestion.
Much better than the season 2 finale as a whole. Sure, the ending wasn’t as epic as Ring 1 but the whole was more satisfying. In any event, glad to see them going out on two great episodes. And to the handful of people who will blast these episodes (yes, even Colonel had people saying how the show wasn’t as good as season 1 blah blah… there are always a few out there who just look to be bothered), quit the show already. It is not like your negativity is doing us any favors.
Maybe with an audience that doesn’t lap up whatever’s put in front of it, they’d be forced to write coherent stories. So how about *you* quit the show?
Much better than the season 2 finale? I don’t know how you can say that with a straight face. Was tonight enjoyable? Yes. Did it come close to the quality we saw at the end of last season? Sadly, no. I’ve enjoyed Chuck this season, but let’s not kid ourselves, this season has not lived up to the previous 2 seasons. I think the writers/creators are very lucky that they have actors as talented as Levy, Baldwin, etc., because while the writing has suffered, the actors have made up for it with solid performances.
I agree with Razorback. Season 3 finale is the best!
I would have liked it more if the end dialog went like this:
Chuck (to Shaw): I can’t kill you…again….
Shaw: And that’s what makes you weak…
Chuck (motions to Sarah): …but she can.
[Sarah pops Shaw three times.]
Anyway, loved the first episode when I realized that Awesome, Ellie, and Morgan would end up saving the day (well, mostly Awesome and Morgan). Phenomenal.
The second episode was also quite good. Everyone except Ellie had a hand in saving the day, Shaw was captured, and….Jeffster! is (are?) outlaws! I can’t wait to see what direction that goes in.
Maybe, while they are on the lam, we can get a Jeffster! rendition of “I Shot The Sheriff” or “Born To Run”?
Between the flashbacks, and the impending search for Ma Bartowski, Season 4 should rock. Hard.
The old Sarah might have killed him, but she’s learned from Chuck.
The old Sarah might have shot him, but she probably wouldn’t have shot to kill. (Well, maybe, since it was Shaw.) But she only really ever killed anyone when she had to. But yes, I do think she’s more restrained and more thoughtful, less quick to do permanent damage to her enemies, thanks to Chuck.
Wondering what the time lapse in the Chuck-asphere will be between this episode and the S4 premiere, but I hope they have a funeral scene for S.J.B.
I love the idea previously made of Sela Ward as Mama Bartowski. She might bring in some female viewers who love her from ‘Sisters’.
Loved the ideas for Mama Bartowski – Sela Ward is a great choice, but unfortunately doesn’t have any sci-fi in joke cred which, while not necessary, would be nice. I haven’t seen a picture of Lynda Carter to be able to say she looks too old or not. For the one’s suggested so far, I vote for Mary McDonnell.
Another suggestion – Kate Jackson. The 80’s version of the every(wo)man turned spy. According to the news lately, she could use the money.
Outstanding end to the season, and the music mix was just incredible
Thanks for verifying the plausibility of the nose-iphone thing…
Sure Chuck has its flaws, but those were two great hours of television and I’m psyched to see what season 4 has in store!
It’s clear they left the door open for Bakula’s return- Chuck specifically pointed out that the equipment they used to revive Shaw after is fatal gunshot was right downstairs, with the Ringersect.
No way is Stephen gone for good.
Yep, I’ve thought this all along. I mean, really? He got shot RIGHT OUTSIDE of that lab that lab … the lab that they made a specific point of saying was filled with everything needed to revive the dead?
In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Bryce Larkin crawled out of a subway grate and dragged Stephen to that cell regeneration lab with all it’s fancy gunshot repair equipment and saved Stephen J. himself. Seriously, when was the last time that some significant character who died on this show died for real?
As far as who should play Mama B, my first thoughts ran to Sela Ward or Margaret Colin. But I love the idea of Kate Jackson.
Mostly I’m just excited to see where season 4 takes us after that EPIC season finale … easily the best season finale I saw this season.